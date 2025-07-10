UAE and Azerbaijan sign CEPA to expand trade and investment across key sectors 

RIYADH: The UAE and Azerbaijan have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to strengthen bilateral trade, enhance investments, and deepen cooperation in renewable energy, logistics, tourism, and construction.

The deal is expected to contribute $680 million to the UAE’s gross domestic product and $300 million to Azerbaijan’s economy by 2031, according to the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM.

Signed in the presence of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the CEPA aims to enhance private sector collaboration, strengthen supply chain resilience, and promote the global expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises.

It builds on a growing trade relationship between the two countries, with non-oil trade rising 43 percent year on year to reach $2.4 billion in 2024.

The UAE is also Azerbaijan’s leading Arab investor, with cumulative investments exceeding $1 billion.

Speaking after the signing, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al-Zeyoudi described Azerbaijan as “a hugely valuable trade and investment partner for the UAE,” citing its strategic location and continued economic growth.

“Our bilateral non-oil trade mirrors this growth, climbing 36.2 percent last year to reach $2.24 billion, which represents 50 percent of Azerbaijan’s trade with the GCC,” he said, according to WAM.

Al-Zeyoudi said the CEPA would unlock new opportunities across manufacturing, agriculture, and automotive, as well as logistics and financial services.

He also noted plans to expand UAE investments in energy and renewables through national companies such as ADNOC and Masdar, with the goal of building a joint logistics infrastructure to enhance access to broader regional and global markets.

Azerbaijan’s agreement adds to the UAE’s expanding CEPA program, a key pillar of its foreign trade agenda that targets $1.1 trillion in non-oil trade by 2031.

In 2024, the initiative contributed to a record $816 billion in non-oil trade, representing a 14.6 percent increase over the previous year.

The UAE has now concluded 27 CEPAs with global markets representing more than one-quarter of the world’s population.

The deal is part of the country’s broader strategy to advance economic diversification through strategic international partnerships, the WAM statement said.

Kuwait and Jordan strengthen ties

Kuwait and Jordan held the fifth session of their Joint Higher Committee in Kuwait City this week.

Co-chaired by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, the session resulted in six cooperation agreements and an executive program spanning the economic, investment, cultural, and tourism sectors, according to Kuwait News Agency.