A British F35 fighter jet stranded in India may finally fly back home after inspiring memes
Updated 10 July 2025
AP
Updated 10 July 2025
AP
A British F35 fighter jet stranded in India may finally fly back home after inspiring memes
  • Jet has been stranded at airport in southern Kerala state due to technical snag, is being repaired by UK engineers
  • One of the memes shows cartoon in which plane is enjoying snacks with group f locals against a scenic background
Updated 10 July 2025
AP
NEW DELHI: A British F-35B fighter jet stranded at an Indian airport for nearly a month, sparking memes and cartoons on social media, is expected to fly back home as early as next week, Indian officials said.

The stealth fighter, one of the world’s most advanced and costing around $115 million, is stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the southern state of Kerala due to a technical snag and is being repaired by UK engineers, officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.

The jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea last month when it ran into bad weather and couldn’t return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, officials said.

The aircraft was then diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, where it landed safely on June 14. Officials said engineers hope to repair the plane in the next few days before it could fly back to UK sometime next week.

The stranded military aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, has triggered A.I.-generated memes in India. In a social media post, the tourism department of Kerala showed the aircraft on the tarmac surrounded by coconut trees and posting a fictitious five-star review.

“Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend,” it said.

The state’s top official at the tourism department, K. Biju, said the post was put out in “good humor.”

“It was our way to appreciate and thank the Brits who are the biggest inbound visitors to Kerala for tourism,” said Biju.

Another cartoon posted on X showed the plane enjoying snacks with a group of locals against a scenic background.

The British High Commission confirmed to The Associated Press that a UK engineering team has been deployed to “assess and repair” the aircraft.

There has been speculation in India that if the engineers fail to rectify the aircraft, it could be partially dismantled and transported in a cargo plane. The UK’s Ministry of Defense dismissed the speculation in an emailed statement.

China issues safety warning for its nationals studying in the Philippines

China issues safety warning for its nationals studying in the Philippines
Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
AP
Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
AP
China issues safety warning for its nationals studying in the Philippines

China issues safety warning for its nationals studying in the Philippines
  • Chinese students told to increase their safety awareness should they choose to study in the Philippines
  • Relations between the governments of China and the Philippines are particularly tense due to disputes
Updated 59 min 2 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: China’s Education Ministry issued a safety warning for Chinese students in the Philippines after what it said were a series of criminal incidents targeting them.

The brief warning Friday did not identify any specific incidents but told students to increase their safety awareness should they choose to study in the Philippines. The number of Chinese students in the country was not given but enrolments have fallen to just a few hundred in recent years, according to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

Relations between the governments of China and the Philippines are particularly tense due to disputes over maritime claims in the South China Sea, which China claims almost in its entirety. China has used water cannons and other non-lethal shipboard deterrents to drive off Philippine fishing boats.

Undersecretary Claire Castro of the Presidential Communications Office said on Friday that China has the right to issue such an advisory but underscored that the crime rate in the Philippines has been falling and “safety and security in the Philippines, we can say, have been improving as far as we are concerned.”

Police response to public concerns over crime has been fast. Crimes sparked by Chinese online gambling have declined or have been eradicated and many Chinese suspects have been deported by the Philippines, Castro told a daily news briefing.

In February a 14-year-old Chinese student was kidnapped in Manila by a Chinese-led gang, which killed his driver and cut off the student’s finger in a bid to force his parents to pay a huge ransom. The Philippine interior secretary said the student’s family and the Chinese leader of the kidnappers were allegedly former operators of lucrative online gambling outfits.

Politically, China has dismissed a UN-backed court decision in The Hague that ruled out most of China’s claims in the South China Sea and has expressed resentment over close ties between the US and Manila.

China often disrupts cultural and economic ties to register their discontent over actions by foreign governments.

In April, China issued a similar warning about the risk to Chinese students in the United States.

Pakistan bans new hotel construction around tourist lakes

Pakistan bans new hotel construction around tourist lakes
Updated 18 July 2025
AFP
Updated 18 July 2025
AFP
Pakistan bans new hotel construction around tourist lakes

Pakistan bans new hotel construction around tourist lakes
  • Unregulated construction of hotels and guest houses in Gilgit-Baltistan has sparked major concerns about environmental degradation
  • The natural beauty of the region has made it a top tourist destination, with towering peaks looming over the Old Silk Road
Updated 18 July 2025
AFP

GILGIT, Pakistan: Pakistan will ban for five years the construction of new hotels around picturesque lakes in the north that attract tens of thousands of tourists each year, a government agency said.

Unregulated construction of hotels and guest houses in Gilgit-Baltistan – which boasts around 13,000 glaciers, more than any other country on Earth outside the polar regions – has sparked major concerns about environmental degradation.

The natural beauty of the region has made it a top tourist destination, with towering peaks looming over the Old Silk Road, and a highway transporting tourists between cherry orchards, glaciers, and ice-blue lakes.

However, in recent years construction has exploded led by companies from outside the region, straining water and power resources, and increasing waste.

“If we let them construct hotels at such pace, there will be a forest of concrete,” Khadim Hussain, a senior official at the Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Authority said on Friday.

“People don’t visit here to see concrete; people come here to enjoy natural beauty,” he added.

Last month, a foreign tourist posted a video on Instagram – which quickly went viral – alleging wastewater was being discharged by a hotel into Lake Attabad, which serves as a freshwater source for Hunza.

The next day, authorities fined the hotel more than $5,000.

Asif Sakhi, a political activist and resident of the Hunza Valley, welcomed the ban.

“We have noticed rapid changes in the name of tourism and development,” he said, adding hotel construction was “destroying our natural lakes and rivers.”

Shah Nawaz, a hotel manager and local resident of the valley, also praised the ban, saying he believes “protecting the environment and natural beauty is everyone’s responsibility.”

Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland, the 2nd flight since the Taliban’s return

Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland, the 2nd flight since the Taliban's return
Updated 18 July 2025
AP
Updated 18 July 2025
AP
Follow

Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland, the 2nd flight since the Taliban’s return

Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland, the 2nd flight since the Taliban’s return
  • The Interior Ministry announced the flight on Friday, emphasizing that those deported had prior legal issues
  • This is the first deportation under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has pledged stricter migration policies since taking office in May
Updated 18 July 2025
AP

BERLIN: Germany deported dozens of Afghan nationals to their homeland on Friday, the second time it has done so since the Taliban returned to power and the first since a new government pledging a tougher line on migration took office in Berlin.
The Interior Ministry said a flight took off Friday morning carrying 81 Afghans, all of them men who had previously come to judicial authorities’ attention. It said in a statement that the deportation was carried out with the help of Qatar, and said the government aims to deport more people to Afghanistan in the future.
More than 10 months ago, Germany’s previous government deported Afghan nationals to their homeland for the first time since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to step up deportations of asylum-seekers.
New Chancellor Friedrich Merz made tougher migration policy a central plank of his campaign for Germany’s election in February.
Just after he took office in early May, the government stationed more police at the border and said some asylum-seekers trying to enter Europe’s biggest economy would be turned away. It also has suspended family reunions for many migrants.
The flight took off hours before German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt plans to meet his counterparts from five neighboring countries — France, Poland, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic — as well as the European Union’s commissioner responsible for migration, Magnus Brunner. Dobrindt is hosting the meeting to discuss migration on the Zugspitze, Germany’s highest peak, on the Austrian border.

Taiwan will not provoke confrontation with China; does not seek conflict says vice president

Taiwan will not provoke confrontation with China; does not seek conflict says vice president
Updated 18 July 2025
Reuters
Updated 18 July 2025
Reuters
Taiwan will not provoke confrontation with China; does not seek conflict says vice president

Chinese pressure on Taiwan had only escalated over the past few years but that the island's people were peace-loving
  • Chinese pressure on Taiwan had only escalated over the past few years but that the island’s people were peace-loving
Updated 18 July 2025
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan does not seek conflict with China and will not provoke confrontation and Beijing’s “aggressive” military posturing was counterproductive, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim said on Friday.

China considers democratic Taiwan as part of its own territory and calls President Lai Ching-te a “separatist.” Taiwan’s government disputes China’s claim.

Speaking to the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents’ Club in the capital Taipei, Hsiao said that Chinese pressure on Taiwan had only escalated over the past few years but that the island’s people were peace-loving.

“We do not seek conflict; we will not provoke confrontation,” she said, reiterating Lai’s offer of talks between Taipei and Beijing.

For decades, Taiwan’s people and business have contributed to China’s growth and prosperity, which has only been possible under a peaceful and stable environment, Hsiao added.

“Aggressive military posturing is counterproductive and deprives the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait of opportunities to pursue an agenda of growth and prosperity,” she said.

“Defending the status quo (with China) is our choice, not because it is easy, but because it is responsible and consistent with the interests of our entire region.”

North Korea bars foreign tourists from new seaside resort

North Korea bars foreign tourists from new seaside resort
Updated 18 July 2025
AFP
Updated 18 July 2025
AFP
North Korea bars foreign tourists from new seaside resort

North Korea bars foreign tourists from new seaside resort
  • The Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone appears to be lined with high-rise hotels and waterparks
  • State media previously said visits to Wonsan by Russian tour groups were expected in the coming months
Updated 18 July 2025
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has barred foreigners from a newly opened beach resort, the country’s tourism administration said this week, just days after Russia’s top diplomat visited the area.

The sprawling seaside resort on its east coast, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s pet project, opened to domestic visitors earlier this month with great fanfare in state-run media.

Dubbed “North Korea’s Waikiki” by South Korean media, the Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone appears to be lined with high-rise hotels and waterparks, and can purportedly accommodate some 20,000 people.

State media previously said visits to Wonsan by Russian tour groups were expected in the coming months.

But following Lavrov’s visit, the North’s National Tourism Administration said “foreign tourists are temporarily not being accepted” without giving further details, in a statement posted on an official website this week.

Kim showed a keen interest in developing North Korea’s tourism industry during his early years in power, analysts have said, and the coastal resort area was a particular focus.

He said ahead of the opening of the beach resort that the construction of the site would go down as “one of the greatest successes this year” and that the North would build more large-scale tourist zones “in the shortest time possible.”

The North last year permitted Russian tourists to return for the first time since the pandemic and Western tour operators briefly returned in February this year.

Seoul’s unification ministry, however, said that it expected international tourism to the new resort was “likely to remain small in scale” given the limited capacity of available flights.

Kim held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Wonsan last week where he offered Moscow his full and “unconditional” support for its war in Ukraine, KCNA reported.

Lavrov reportedly hailed the seaside project as a “good tourist attraction,” adding it would become popular among both local and Russian visitors looking for new destinations.

Ahead of Lavrov’s recent visit, Russia announced that it would begin twice-a-week flights between Moscow and Pyongyang.

