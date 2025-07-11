National UAE jiu-jitsu team to compete at World Games in Chengdu

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s national jiu-jitsu team is getting ready for the 2025 World Games, set to take place in Chengdu, China, from Aug. 7-17.
The team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, hopes to build on its impressive performance at the previous edition, held in the US in 2022.
Six athletes will represent the national across the various weight categories: Mohammed Al-Suwaidi (69 kg), Mehdi Al-Awlaki (77 kg), Saeed Al-Kubaisi (85 kg), Asmaa Al-Hosani (52 kg), Shamsa Al-Ameri (57 kg), and Shamma Al-Kalbani (63 kg).
Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “Taking part in a major international event like the World Games reflects the strong presence the UAE has built in jiu-jitsu. This would not have been possible without the continued support of our visionary leadership, who have created the right environment for our athletes to grow and succeed.
“In the coming days, our athletes will begin an intensive training program that includes local and international camps along with focused technical and physical sessions to ensure they are fully prepared.”
Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, competing in the 69 kg division, said representing the UAE on this stage was a proud moment in his career.
“We are going into this event with full focus and determination. We know the responsibility that comes with wearing the national colors and are ready to give our best. With the support we have and the preparation ahead of us, we are confident we can perform well.”
At the 2022 World Games, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team made history by securing five medals. Faisal Al-Ketbi won two golds, in the 85 kg and open weight divisions, while Al-Suwaidi took silver in the 69 kg category and Al-Kalbani took bronze in the 63 kg and open weight categories.
The 2025 games in Chengdu will bring together around 5,000 athletes from 118 countries, competing in 34 different sports between August 7 and 17.