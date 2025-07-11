Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program empowers female students in Yanbu

RIYADH: Mawhiba’s Academic Enrichment Program continues in Yanbu Industrial City on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, SPA reports.
The program, which is implemented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, has targeted a select group of talented female students in various scientific and cognitive fields.
According to SPA, the program is part of Mawhiba’s efforts to support gifted men and women, and integrates specialized scientific content, practical application and personal and leadership skills development in a stimulating learning environment.
Some 95 female students participating in the program are receiving rich scientific content in tracks that include inventions, chemistry and engineering design, in addition to developing thinking, innovation and entrepreneurship skills, under the supervision of a select group of qualified female trainers.
The program’s activities include scientific visits, applied workshops and mini exhibitions, featuring active interaction from students and parents.
Scientific and creative outputs will conclude the event, showcasing the efforts of the students and education team, which contributes to the discovery, development and support of talents in the field of excellence and creativity, SPA reports.
DCO launches new AI ethics tool to advance responsible technology use
DCO AI Ethics Evaluator marks an important milestone in the organization’s efforts to translate its principles for ethical AI into practical action
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
GENEVA: Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization has launched a pioneering policy tool designed to help governments, businesses and developers ensure artificial intelligence systems are ethically sound and aligned with human rights principles, it was announced on Friday.
Unveiled during the AI for Good Summit 2025 and the WSIS+20 conference in Geneva, the DCO AI Ethics Evaluator marks an important milestone in the organization’s efforts to translate its principles for ethical AI into practical action, it said.
AI must reflect the values we share — not just the systems we build.
That’s why DCO’s Ethical AI Initiative brings together a shared set of principles and practical tools to help developers and policymakers shape responsible, inclusive AI.
The tool is a self-assessment framework enabling users to identify and mitigate ethical risks associated with AI technologies across six key dimensions.
It provides tailored reports featuring visual profiles and actionable recommendations, aiming to embed ethical considerations at every stage of AI development and deployment.
Speaking at the launch, Omar Saud Al-Omar, Kuwait’s minister of state for communication affairs and current chairman of the DCO Council, described the tool as a resource to help AI stakeholders “align with ethical standards and apply strategies to mitigate human rights impacts.”
He said it drew on extensive research and global consultation to address the growing demand for responsible AI governance.
DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya highlighted the urgency of the initiative: “AI without ethics is not progress, it’s a threat. A threat to human dignity, to public trust, and to the very values that bind our societies together.”
She continued: “This is not just another checklist, it is a principled stand, built on best practices and rooted in human rights, to confront algorithmic bias, data exploitation and hidden ethical blind spots in AI.”
Al-Yahya emphasized the evaluator’s wide applicability: “It’s not just for governments, but for anyone building our digital future — developers, regulators, innovators. This is a compass for responsible AI, because ethical standards are no longer optional. They are non-negotiable.”
Alaa Abdulaal, the DCO’s chief of digital economy intelligence, provided a demonstration of the tool at the launch.
“The future of AI will not be shaped by how fast we code, but by the values we choose to encode,” he said.
‘Adopt a Coral’ community restoration initiative unveiled
SHAMS has developed the program using proven scientific methods for identifying damaged reef areas
The project represents a significant step in Saudi Arabia’s marine conservation efforts
Updated 11 July 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: A new environmental initiative aimed at directly involving local communities in coral reef rehabilitation will be launched on Saturday.
The innovative “Adopt a Coral” scheme, by the General Organization for the Conservation of Coral Reefs and Turtles in the Red Sea (SHAMS), will also promote awareness of marine ecosystem preservation.
The project represents a significant step in Saudi Arabia’s marine conservation efforts, supporting Vision 2030 sustainability goals and the Saudi Green Initiative’s mission to prevent ecosystem decline and protect biodiversity.
SHAMS has developed the program using proven scientific methods for identifying damaged reef areas and implementing cutting-edge rehabilitation techniques. The organization’s track record includes successful long-term monitoring systems that measure ecosystem recovery over extended periods.
The initiative offers a range of opportunities for those taking part, from hands-on coral seedling planting to educational workshops addressing major reef threats, including climate change and marine pollution. It particularly targets Saudi Arabia’s diving community as active contributors to reef monitoring and public education efforts.
Central to the program is a symbolic adoption concept, where participants take responsibility for specific coral sections.
Initial implementation will focus on selected Red Sea coastal sites, with gradual expansion planned to maximize both long-term environmental impact and sustainable community involvement.
As environmental pressures mount, “Adopt a Coral” initiative offers a practical model for community-based conservation of the fragile underwater habitats and reflects SHAMS’s broader mission to transform environmental protection into tangible community action.
Ladder of the Holy Kaaba: A symbol of care for the holiest of sites
The ladder of the Holy Kaaba represents a unique piece that has witnessed, over the past 25 years, the occasions of washing the Kaaba
Updated 11 July 2025
Makkah: The ladder of the Holy Kaaba represents a unique piece that has witnessed, over the past 25 years, the occasions of washing the Kaaba and has remained present throughout, reflecting the great care for the holiest site, SPA reports.
The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque explained that the ladder, which was brought in 2000, is powered by 24 batteries.
At its top, it includes a platform to illuminate the interior of the Holy Kaaba, along with central air-conditioning vents for cooling the inside of the Kaaba. It also contains three tanks for air-conditioning water, one tank designated for washing the Kaaba, and another for return water.
The General Authority said that it has provided all advanced technologies, including those used in crafting the Kaaba’s ladder, which was made from teak wood, the finest type of wood, with a length of 5.65 meters, a height of 4.80 meters, a width of 1.88 meters, and a weight of 6,500 kg.
According to SPA, this comes as part of the General Authority’s commitment to providing all advanced technologies for the components of the Holy Kaaba, in line with the directives of the leadership.
Visit Saudi, ‘Doraemon’ collaborate on culture at Expo 2025
Doraemon character in 40 films, 3,000 TV episodes since 1969
Part of Saudi Pavilion’s ‘Wonders of Arabia’ showing tourist sites
Updated 11 July 2025
Arab News Japan
OSAKA: Visit Saudi, the brand identity of the Saudi Tourism Authority, is collaborating with the creators of the renowned Japanese anime “Doraemon” at Expo 2025 Osaka, to promote the Kingdom’s culture in a fun and engaging manner.
The collaboration is a part of the Saudi Pavilion’s “Wonders of Arabia” exhibition launched on Thursday, which also celebrates the 70th anniversary of relations between the two nations.
Taking place until July 16, visitors can follow the iconic blue robot cat named Doraemon as he explores the Kingdom’s destinations throughout the exhibition.
A QR code can be scanned to take a quiz on various Saudi destinations. The first 250 guests daily will receive a special “Doraemon” tote bag after completing the experience.
In a video released by Doraemon’s creators, the character is seen wandering around Saudi Arabia landmarks through his popular pink portal door that allows him to explore any place at any time.
Surrounded by Saudi Arabia’s majestic landscapes, the character searches for his best friend Nobita, who makes a quick appearance. He returns to the Saudi Pavilion at the end of his journey, encouraging people to visit it.
“That was amazing. Come see it for yourself — and don’t forget to collect your limited-edition Doraemon tote bag after the experience,” the character says at the end of the video.
Located inside the Osaka Expo Exhibition Center, the “Wonders of Arabia” exhibition offers workshops, interactive presentations, photobooths, and live demonstrations of Saudi and Japanese calligraphy.
The exhibition is also offering an interactive virtual reality experience simulating Formula 1 races, and highlights of the Esports World Cup currently taking place in Riyadh.
Doraemon has become a cultural icon in Japan since the manga debuted in 1969, appearing in more than 40 feature films and 3,000 TV episodes.
Expo 2025 Osaka began in April and concludes in October.
How AI could make Saudi Arabia’s construction sites safer and more efficient
Construction remains one of the most dangerous and under-digitized industries, prompting a growing demand for real-time safety solutions
AI-driven tools are increasingly viewed not as job threats but as vital safeguards enhancing judgment, oversight, and worker protection
Updated 11 July 2025
Waad Hussain
RIYADH: Across the global construction sector, long considered one of the most resistant to digitization, a quiet revolution is unfolding.
Artificial intelligence is no longer a mere buzzword confined to laboratories and boardrooms. It is increasingly present in the urban fabric, embedded into scaffolding, concrete and command centers.
One company at the heart of this shift is viAct, a Hong Kong-based AI firm co-founded by Gary Ng and Hugo Cheuk. Their aim is to make construction safer, smarter and significantly more productive using a scenario-based AI engine built for complex, high-risk environments.
“Despite being one of the most labor-intensive and hazardous industries, construction remains vastly under-digitized,” Ng told Arab News. “We saw this as an opportunity to bring AI-driven automation and insights to frontline operations.
Unlike conventional surveillance tools that simply record footage, viAct’s platform acts like a digital foreman. It interprets real-time visual data to detect unsafe practices, productivity gaps and anomalies, all without human supervision.
At the core of the platform are intelligent video analytics powered by edge computing. By processing visuals from jobsite cameras and sensors, viAct can flag whether a worker has entered a restricted zone, whether proper personal protective equipment is being worn, or if a crane is operating unsafely.
“This is not just about object detection,” said Ng. “Our AI understands context. It recognizes behaviors — like a worker being too close to the edge without a harness or a truck reversing unsafely — and acts in real time.”
That ability to contextualize data is crucial in megaprojects, where risks multiply with size.
The firm’s technology has already been deployed across East Asia and parts of Europe. Now, the company is eyeing Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region, where giga-projects are transforming skylines at record speed.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Ng confirmed viAct is in active discussions to enter the Saudi market.
“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is deeply aligned with our mission,” he said. “There’s a growing demand for AI in infrastructure — not just for safety, but also for efficiency, environmental compliance, and transparency.
From NEOM and The Line to Qiddiya and Diriyah Gate, Saudi Arabia is leading one of the most ambitious construction booms in the world. These projects involve thousands of workers, advanced logistics and constant oversight.
However, traditional safety audits and manual inspections are no longer sufficient. “With projects of this scale, real-time monitoring is not a luxury — it’s a necessity,” said Ng.
While viAct hasn’t yet launched in the Kingdom, its platform is fully prepared for Arabic localization and regional compliance standards, including Saudi labor laws and Gulf Cooperation Council safety codes.
What sets viAct apart is how seamlessly it integrates with existing infrastructure. Rather than requiring expensive proprietary equipment, the platform works with standard CCTV cameras and can be deployed in both urban and remote sites.
“Our system is plug-and-play,” said Ng. “You don’t need to overhaul your entire setup to use AI. That makes it ideal for companies in transition or for phased construction timelines.”
Its use of edge AI, meaning data is processed on site rather than in a distant cloud, allows viAct to deliver insights even in areas with weak internet connectivity. This feature is particularly useful in Saudi Arabia’s more isolated development zones or early-phase sites with minimal setup.
Its software is also highly customizable. For instance, a client building a hospital might prioritize fall detection and material delays, while a contractor working on an airport runway may need to monitor large machinery and perimeter access.
As automation reshapes industries, many worry that people are being replaced by machines. But Ng insists that viAct’s goal is not to eliminate workers — it is to protect them.
“We’re not building robots to take over,” he said. “We’re building tools that enhance human judgment and ensure safety. When a worker is alerted to a risk before an accident occurs, that’s AI doing its best job.”
In fact, many of viAct’s clients report that once site workers understand the system is not spying on them, but rather observing unsafe situations, adoption becomes smoother. Managers gain better oversight and laborers gain peace of mind.
“We see this as a collaboration between human intelligence and artificial intelligence,” Ng said. “Each has strengths. Together, they’re far more effective.”
Deploying AI in construction also brings ethical questions to the forefront, particularly in projects run by government entities or involving public infrastructure. Ng is upfront about these concerns.
“All our solutions are GDPR-compliant and privacy-first,” he said, referring to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, a comprehensive set of rules designed to protect the personal data of individuals.
“We don’t use facial recognition and we don’t track individuals. The focus is purely on safety, compliance and productivity.”
Workers are anonymized in the system, with all data encrypted and stored securely. Dashboards used by contractors and project leads include logs, alerts and safety scores, allowing for clear documentation and accountability without compromising personal privacy.
This is especially important in the Gulf, where projects often involve multinational labor forces and cross-border stakeholders
Looking ahead, viAct plans to double down on its expansion in the Middle East, continue advancing its AI models and advocate for ethical AI deployment in high-risk sectors.
The company is also exploring ways to integrate predictive analytics, allowing clients to foresee and prevent incidents before they occur. This could eventually shift AI’s role from reactive to proactive, forecasting safety breaches, delivery delays or environmental compliance issues in advance.
Ng believes this kind of intelligent foresight will soon become standard across the construction industry.
“It’s not about replacing humans,” he said. “It’s about building a smarter site, one where decisions are faster, risks are fewer, and lives are safer.”
In the age of giga-projects, that is a future Saudi Arabia is already building.