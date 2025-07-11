Where We Are Going Today: ‘Liu Chong Qing Hot Pot’ – Chinese restaurant in Riyadh

If you’re seeking an affordable yet delightful hot pot experience, Liu Chong Qing Hot Pot in Riyadh is a must-try. This renowned Chinese restaurant chain specializes in Sichuan-style hot pot and boasts over 500 locations worldwide, making it a favorite among hot pot enthusiasts.
The restaurant offers both spicy and mild broth, catering to a range of preferences. But the broth is just the beginning; the open buffet is truly the highlight. Guests can choose from a vast array of fresh ingredients, including shrimp, crab, lettuce, salmon, tuna, and various types of mushrooms. This buffet style allows you to pick exactly what you want, ensuring a personalized dining experience.
Once you’ve gathered your ingredients, you can return to your table, where raw beef awaits. One of the best parts of the experience is cooking the beef to your liking. You can choose how you want it done — whether rare, medium, or well-done — adding a layer of customization to your meal. It’s exciting to watch the raw meat sizzle in the hot pot. You can wrap the cooked beef in lettuce or enjoy it on its own, perhaps with a side of rice.
Refreshing fruits and traditional Chinese tea are served at the end of the meal, which rounds out the experience beautifully. The restaurant’s location in the vibrant Hittin district of the Saudi capital adds to its appeal, ensuring a lively atmosphere that enhances the dining experience.
The branch in Riyadh is huge and boasts a corner that allows visitors to try traditional Chinese outfits and take pictures.
From the variety of ingredients to the enjoyable cooking process, Liu Chong Qing delivers a satisfying hot pot experience that’s both fun and delicious.
Recipes for success: Chef Federico Erroi offers advice, a tasty crème brûlée recipe
Updated 11 July 2025
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Federico Erroi’s culinary story begins in Florence, Italy, guided by his grandmother’s steady hands. She taught young Federico how to make pastry cream, sparking his lifelong fascination with desserts and the discipline behind them.
“I was never the best at theoretical subjects in school,” Erroi tells Arab News. “But when it came to getting my hands dirty in the kitchen, I always found success and great satisfaction.”
By the age of 21, Erroi was already working professionally in Florence. After nearly a decade honing his craft in Italy, he moved to Dubai in 2017. Since then, he has led pastry programs at top-tier restaurants including Rue Royale and Cipriani. Today, he heads the pastry team at CÉ LA VI Dubai, a restaurant featured in the city’s Michelin Guide for three consecutive years.
Erroi was recently shortlisted for Pastry Chef of the Year by the Hotel and Catering Awards.
When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
If there’s one thing I’ve always struggled with — not just in the kitchen, but in life — it’s patience. I always wanted to finish everything as quickly as possible, but still perfectly. This has been one of my biggest challenges, because pastry — especially baking — requires time. Long resting periods, fermentation and proofing are what give flavor, texture and structure to the best products. A mousse that hasn’t rested long enough will be too runny, and dough that hasn’t been rested long enough will lack flavor. That’s how I’ve come to master the ancient art of patience.
What’s your top tip for amateurs?
When it comes to pastry, the most common mistake is always the same: precision. Pastry is a perfect balance, an alchemy based on carefully selected and precisely measured ingredients. Many amateurs get the measurements wrong out of haste or distraction, or they replace ingredients or alter quantities as they please, which inevitably leads to disappointing results.
My mother, for example, has the bad habit of reducing the amounts of butter or cream in my recipes. She’s very health-conscious and always afraid of overdoing it. But without fail, the result never satisfies her, and she always asks the same questions: “Federico, why are these cookies so hard?” or “Why is this cream flavorless?” or “Why is this mousse so runny?” And my response is always the same: “Mom, are you sure you followed the recipe?”
Desserts aren’t always healthy. They are indulgences and guilty pleasures. We can absolutely enjoy them, as long as it’s in moderation.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Any dish, if made with care, passion and — above all — love, will never disappoint. And maybe it’s the love we put into cooking that gets passed on to the ingredients we touch and makes our meal a moment of pure pleasure. That’s probably why your mom’s or grandma’s food always tastes the best. Then again, maybe a good quality vanilla or a pinch of salt — a contrast to the sweetness in pastry — is the real secret ingredient.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
I’m simply grateful to share that moment with the people around the table. What scares my friends and family most when they cook for me is the fear of being judged, but I always tell them this: “For those of us who work in kitchens, just sitting at a table with loved ones is already a wonderful meal, because we’re used to eating in a rush, standing up or sitting on a cardboard box in a kitchen corner, alone, at odd hours, or while working.”
What’s your favorite cuisine or dish to order?
I always like to try something new — something beyond my culinary culture or dishes that require complex preparation that I can’t replicate at home. Sometimes, I just enjoy a perfectly executed croissant or a pizza baked in a wood-fired oven. As for desserts, I prefer to stick with the classics — a good tiramisu or quality gelato.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
Probably pasta with cherry tomatoes, basil and parmesan. If I need a quick dessert, I’ll make a tiramisu, a passion fruit panna cotta or a chocolate soufflé. What do these recipes have in common? Simplicity. Just a few ingredients, each carefully selected and blended or cooked in a way that creates a dish with a unique flavor.
What customer request or behavior most annoys you?
Cooking in a restaurant also means learning to accept criticism, to really listen to what customers say, and to understand their preferences. It’s not always easy to accept certain comments like “This chocolate mousse is too airy” or “This dessert is too sweet or too bitter,” because everyone has their own palette. But sometimes, feedback, if listened to and understood, can genuinely help us improve. That’s why I always stay open to customer opinions, whether positive or negative. In fact, I’m often more interested in the negative feedback, because it’s from that input that I’ve been able to create new ideas or improve dishes I thought were already perfect. The truth is, in this profession, you never truly “arrive.” There’s always something more to learn.
What’s your favorite dish to make?
Panettone. It’s one of those desserts made with just a few ingredients: sourdough starter, water, flour, butter, eggs and sugar, along with raisins and candied orange. But making it is a true magic act that starts with the sourdough itself, a simple mixture of water and flour that’s fermented and refreshed daily for at least three months. This creates a colony of bacteria that will make the panettone rise and give it a unique, unrepeatable flavor, as the bacteria’s development depends on the surrounding temperature, the water used, and good microbes in the working environment. Only when the sourdough is ready can we proceed with the first dough, mixing the starter with water, flour, sugar, butter and eggs.
This rests for 12 hours, followed by the final dough with the remaining ingredients. Then, after another six-hour rest, we reach the magical moment of baking, the moment of truth, where, based on the final volume, we truly understand whether all the previous steps were done perfectly, or if we made mistakes in temperature, fermentation or even the pH of our precious star ingredient, the sourdough starter.
As a head chef, what are you like?
I believe I’ve changed a lot over the years. I love teaching and sharing everything I’ve learned. I have no secrets — there truly are none, even if some professionals still claim otherwise. I always try to motivate my team and keep morale high, especially when the work hours get longer and more stressful. Today, I consider myself a very patient person — maybe thanks to this beautiful profession. I’ve never raised my voice in the kitchen, never insulted or scolded anyone. I firmly believe that kindness and good manners are the foundation of any relationship, and they can truly make a difference in the workplace.
Chef Federico’s pineapple creme brûlée
Ingredients for the coconut pastry cream:
Coconut milk 350 g
Coconut cream 50 g
Sugar 1 38 g
Lime zest 1/2 pc
Sugar 2 38 g
Salt 0.6 g
Flour 32 g
Corn starch 12 g
Egg yolk 80 g
Method:
Mix coconut milk, coconut cream, sugar 1, lime zest in a pot and bring to a boil.
In a separate bowl mix sugar 2, salt, flour, starch, egg yolk till powder is completely absorbed avoiding the lumps formations.
Pour hot liquid onto the egg mix and bring back on fire stirring continuously till first bubble appear.
Pour in a terrine and let it set covered with cling film on touching the cream (to avoid skin formation).
When is completely cold mix till creamy texture and pour it onto the pineapple compote into the pineapple cup.
Coat the surface with sugar and brulee till golden dark brown.
Ingredients for the pineapple compote:
Pineapple juice 100 g
Sugar agar agar 10 g
Finely chopped pineapple 100 g
Method: (One portion 70 g of compote)
Take a whole pineapple, cut off the leaf and slice it into three thick slices horizontally.
With a spoon or a scooper scoop off the pulp creating a cup.
WOOHOO, a restaurant operated by an AI chef, to open in Dubai soon
AI ‘Chef Aiman’ to create data-driven flavour combinations
The restaurant that bills itself as “dining in the future” is set to open in September
Updated 10 July 2025
Reuters
DUBAI: In Dubai, your dinner might soon come with a side of source code.
WOOHOO, a restaurant that bills itself as “dining in the future,” is set to open in September in central Dubai, a stone’s throw from the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
Food at WOOHOO will be assembled by humans, for now, but everything else — from the menu to ambience to service — will be designed by a culinary large-language-model called “Chef Aiman.”
Aiman — a portmanteau of “AI” and “man” — is trained on decades of food science research, molecular composition data and over a thousand recipes from cooking traditions around the world, said Ahmet Oytun Cakir, one of WOOHOO’s founders.
While Chef Aiman can’t taste, smell or interact with his dishes like a chef normally would, the model works by breaking cuisine down to its component parts like texture, acidity and umami, and reassembling them into unusual flavour and ingredient combinations, according to Aiman’s developers.
These prototypes are then refined by human cooks who taste the combinations and provide direction, in an effort led by renowned Dubai-based chef Reif Othman.
“Their responses to my suggestions help refine my understanding of what works beyond pure data,” Aiman explained, in an interview with the interactive AI model.
The goal, Aiman’s creators say, is not to supplant the human element of cooking but to complement it.
“Human cooking will not be replaced, but we believe (Aiman) will elevate the ideas, creativity,” said Oytun Cakir, who is also chief executive of hospitality company Gastronaut.
Aiman is designed to develop recipes that re-use ingredients often discarded by restaurants, like meat trimmings or fat, he said.
Longer term, WOOHOO’s founders believe Aiman could be licensed to restaurants across the globe, reducing kitchen waste and improving sustainability. (Reporting by Luke Tyson Editing by Ros Russell)
Recipes for Success: Chef Tomlin George Graham offers advice and a tasty jerk chicken recipe
Updated 10 July 2025
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Chef Tomlin George Graham began his career 16 years ago, but his love for cooking started long before that — at home in Jamaica. Graham was raised in a family where recipes and techniques were passed down through generations, and he discovered his passion for food early.
Graham’s career has taken him across the globe, from working for Carnival Cruise Line in the US to leading kitchens in Qatar and serving as a private chef to the governor general at King’s House in Jamaica. He also played a key role in opening a Jamaican restaurant in Qatar.
He is now based in the UAE, serving as head chef at Ting Irie, which has branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and bills itself as the country’s first Jamaican restaurant and lounge.
When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
Not following recipes in the proper order. The end results were always less than ideal, but, honestly, also quite amusing.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Taste frequently while cooking. It helps you understand how flavors are formed and will also help you become experienced at adjusting herb and spice amounts. Also, keep an open mind and soak up as much knowledge as you can from other cooks.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Garlic. It’s rich and aromatic and it can be used in multiple forms — raw, sautéed, roasted, powdered or fermented — at different cooking stages.
What’s your favorite cuisine or dish to order?
I actually tend to dine out to find inspiration for my dishes. Exploring different cuisines keeps my palette fresh and can spark creative ideas in the kitchen. Japanese cuisine, in particular, is a treasure trove. The clean but complex flavors, the seasonal ingredients, the care in presentation… it always inspires me.
What’s your go-to dish if you must cook something quickly at home?
Fried chicken is a true delight. It hits all the right notes. It’s crispy, savory, juicy, and incredibly satisfying. The contrast between the crunchy, seasoned crust and the tender, flavorful meat is almost irresistible.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
I’m doing something I love, so I don’t usually get annoyed. However, customers being disrespectful or aggressive makes it harder for everyone to do their job. Customers who misunderstand their dietary restrictions can also be tricky to navigate. For instance, someone might say they’re a strict vegetarian, but then mention they eat fish — implying that they’re actually a pescatarian.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
I have a few: Caribbean-style curried goat, jerk chicken and roasted fish. Each one carries unforgettable flavors, but also memories of home, family gatherings, the people I love and the moments we’ve shared together. For me, food is much more than nourishment; it’s a way of staying connected to my roots, my culture and the ones who matter the most. And that’s part of the reason why we also integrated those dishes into the Ting Irie menu.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
With any dish, it’s all about understanding the ingredients and how they work together. Once you get that, following the recipe becomes second nature. For me, pâté is challenging. It requires precise technique, delicate ingredients like liver or foie gras, and a time-consuming preparation process. Traditional pâtés often involve curing, baking and resting over several days.
As a head chef, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laid back?
I run my kitchen with discipline and intensity. I believe a kitchen, much like the military, relies on structure, clear communication and accountability. I might raise my voice when necessary — but it’s never out of ego; it’s to uphold standards and keep the team focused during high-pressure moments. There is a deep camaraderie that forms when you’re creating under pressure, and I make sure that passion and pride are always part of the process.
Chef Tomlin’s jerk chicken
Ingredients:
Whole chicken - 1500g
Pimento -20g
Scotch bonnet-10g
Cinnamon powder -5g
Ginger -15g
Fresh thyme-20g
Escallion-15g
Garlic-10g
White onion-10g
Soya sauce-10ml
Chicken spice -10g
White vinegar -15ml
Method:
Remove the tail from the chicken, then cut the chicken in half vertically, having the breast, wing, thigh and leg on each half.
Wash the chicken and set it aside
Measure all herbs and spice and set them aside
Wash the thyme, escallion, garlic, ginger, white, onion, scotch bonnet and add them all to a blender with 15g of pimento, 15g thyme, soya sauce, chicken spice, cinnamon and blend for 1 minute.
Add the blended mixture to the cut chicken and gently rub and marinate the chicken until it is fully coated (for the best taste, leave to marinate for at least 24 hours before cooking).
On the grill turn on medium heat, add the remaining 5g pimento, 5g thyme and add the chicken on grill for smoking. Close the grill and let the chicken smoke.
Turn the chicken every 15 minutes to ensure even cooking and prevent burning, until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.
Tucked between Tamimi Market and a cluster of other eateries, Ornj in Dhahran has been serving up vibrant, health-focused drinks for the past two years, but it’s easy to miss if you don’t pay attention.
The small space focuses on fresh, made-to-order juicy goodness.
They specialize in natural juices — no sugar, sweeteners, or artificial flavors — averaging SR17 ($4.53). For group gatherings, there’s the juice bag: a dozen different juices for SR135.
Smoothies are SR23 each, with options like the pink smoothie (banana, strawberry, milk, honey) or the avo smoothie (avocado, milk, honey, dark chocolate shavings).
Dairy-free? They offer the Saudi-made No Moo brand in almond or coconut.
We sampled the immune booster wellness shot (SR11) — green apple, cucumber, celery, lemon and ginger. It was light, smooth and refreshing.
Other SR11 shots include the flu fighter (orange, lemon, carrot, turmeric, black pepper) and recovery (red apple, ginger, beetroot, lemon).
They also serve freshly made sandwiches, including the intriguing turkey with date combo, which I’d like to try on my next visit.
The highlight for me was the customizable acai bowl: rich, satisfying and layered with your choice of yogurt or peanut butter. Toppings include fruit, granola, and even tahini halva, for a fun twist I couldn’t resist. I was impressed by the assembly on the spot.
Ornj is a cheerful, orange-tinged spot for nutrient-packed drinks and light bites, perfect for anyone craving flavor without compromise.
Where We Are Going Today: ‘88 Port’ burger in Al-Khobar
On the side, the buffalo shrimp were spicy, saucy, and fun to eat, especially paired with the ranch dip
Updated 07 July 2025
Waad Hussain
88 Port in Alkhobar is one of those places where visuals and flavors match — bold, indulgent, and a little over the top in the best way. From the red burger buns to the sauce-dripping stacks, the menu doesn’t hold back.
My favorite item hands down was the truffle burger; juicy angus beef, crispy onion rings, double cheddar, and a rich truffle sauce that takes it to another level. Every bite was exactly what I hoped for.
On the side, the buffalo shrimp were spicy, saucy, and fun to eat, especially paired with the ranch dip.
The brisket balls were another hit, crispy on the outside, soft and cheesy on the inside. I also really enjoyed the 88 Port salad, which felt fresh, crunchy, and perfectly dressed; a nice balance to all the richness.
Now for dessert, the chocolate brownie cake was hot, gooey, and topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle — the perfect ending.
The brisket fries were a letdown, a little too oily and overloaded with toppings. A crispier base might have made a big difference.
For more information, check out their Instagram @88port.