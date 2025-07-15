Japan Park showcases art, culture at Riyadh’s Esports World Cup

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint, de-escalation and diplomacy amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes
Fighting has killed at least 33 people and displaced more than 168,000
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it was following the border escalation between Thailand and Cambodia, while calling on both parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate, and resolve differences through diplomatic means, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The two countries traded accusations of fresh attacks Saturday as deadly border clashes entered a third day and international pressure mounted for a ceasefire.
The fighting has killed at least 33 people and displaced more than 168,000, according to the latest figures.
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense organized awareness exhibitions across the Kingdom to mark World Drowning Prevention Day, observed annually on July 25, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The initiative is intended to raise public awareness about drowning prevention and safety. The exhibitions showcased the latest rescue equipment, demonstrated first aid procedures, identified non-swimming zones, and emphasized the importance of supervising children near water. Visual awareness messages were also part of the campaign.
The Saudi Life Saving Federation, in cooperation with the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, held a similar campaign in Jeddah.
The event featured practical demonstrations and introductory workshops by certified trainers and lifeguards to promote water safety and educate visitors on precautions in pools and open water.
The General Directorate of Border Guard also hosted an awareness exhibition in Riyadh, demonstrating rescue and first aid techniques and key maritime safety guidelines.
The campaign stressed the dangers of swimming in undesignated areas and the critical need to supervise children around water, and highlighted emergency contact numbers: 911 for Makkah, Madinah, and Eastern regions, and 994 for other areas of the Kingdom.
On World Drowning Prevention Day, Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and promoting a culture of prevention, as the World Health Organization ranked the Kingdom first globally in water safety and drowning rescue standards, the SPA reported.
National efforts have led to a more than 17 percent reduction in drowning-related deaths and helped avoid more than SR800 million in economic burden by reducing injuries and easing pressure on the healthcare system, according to the report.
Minister of Health Fahad AlJalajel emphasized that drowning prevention is a strategic pillar of the national health system and reflects the Kingdom’s strong commitment to saving lives.
“The Kingdom has institutionalized preventive policies, earning its place at the forefront of global drowning prevention efforts. The 17 percent drop in drownings reflects the impact of integrated national efforts and institutional synergy,” AlJalajel said.
Riyadh: Saudi authorities arrested 22,497 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
A total of 13,817 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 5,280 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 3,400 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 1,687 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 61 percent were Ethiopian, 38 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 40 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 15 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators, the SPA reported.
The Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($267,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
Mahmoud Abbas thanks Kingdom for support after France makes commitment to recognize Palestinian statehood
French President Emmanuel Macron made announcement of move on Thursday
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has thanked Saudi Arabia for its efforts in helping to contribute to a historic French commitment to recognizing Palestine as a state.
The French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement on Thursday.
“This solution is the only path that can address the legitimate aspirations of both the Israelis and the Palestinians. It must now be brought about as quickly as possible,” Macron said in a letter to Abbas.
“The prospect of a negotiated solution to the conflict in the Middle East seems increasingly distant. I cannot resign myself to that,” he added.
The Palestinian leader said the French move represented a victory for his people and he urged other countries to take a similar stance to support a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict.
The Kingdom has long been a supporter of Palestinian statehood and has repeatedly condemned Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
More than 140 countries already recognize Palestine as a state. Macron has said France will formally declare its recognition at the UN General Assembly in September.
A Saudi’s journey through Indian culture wins hearts
Hashim Abbas’ story highlights Saudi Arabia’s growing era of connection, shared understanding
Updated 25 July 2025
Hajar AlQusayer
RIYADH: A Saudi national who taught himself Hindi, starred in an Indian film and sang for the prime minister of India is now seen as a symbol of the cultural bridges emerging under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
Hashim Abbas, an actor, first began learning Hindi in 2008 to improve communication with colleagues at an Indian IT company in the Kingdom.
“My love for Indian culture started while working at the company, but it didn’t stay just professional; it quickly became something much more personal and meaningful,” Abbas told Arab News.
As he built friendships with his Indian coworkers, Abbas became a cultural guide, showing them around Saudi cities and historic landmarks.
“I took them to different cities, cultural landmarks and historical places,” he said.
Over time, the shared experiences deepened his appreciation for Indian culture and inspired him to use music as a tool for connection.
Thanks to Vision 2030, people are beginning to see the real Saudi Arabia: Modern, open, creative and full of life. I witness this shift in almost every conversation I have with Indian audiences.
Hashim Abbas, Saudi actor
“What truly inspired me were my Indian friends. They supported me with pure hearts — no judgment, no pressure,” he said. “Their encouragement made me feel like I belonged, and that gave me the confidence to sing in their beautiful language."
In April 2025, Abbas experienced a career-defining moment when he performed in front of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the leader’s official visit to the Kingdom in April 2025.
He sang the Indian patriotic song “Ae Watan,” which translates to “my homeland.”
Abbas said: “I consider myself very lucky. I had prepared the perfect song a year earlier — without knowing it would one day be used in front of Prime Minister Modi.
“I worked on it with passion, even adding a few Arabic lines to give it a cultural bridge between our two nations.”
In 2023, Abbas played a role in the Malayalam-language Indian film “Kondotty Pooram.”
He said: “This role showed that Saudi talent can be embraced at the highest levels, even in one of the most linguistically and artistically rich industries in India.”
Abbas’ story reflects a broader societal openness in Saudi Arabia, which is increasingly engaging with international communities through social, cultural and economic avenues.
India remains one of the Kingdom’s most important international partners, with strong relations spanning trade, education and culture.
According to the General Authority for Statistics, Indians represent the second-largest expatriate group in Saudi Arabia, with about 1.7 million residents contributing to sectors such as IT, education and healthcare.
Abbas’ relationship with India continued to grow during his visits to the country, particularly the southern state of Kerala. There, he met many people who had lived and worked in the Kingdom for decades.
“They always speak about their time in the Kingdom with warmth, gratitude and deep respect,” he said.
“What touches me most is that some of them even speak Arabic fluently, which reflects the strong connection and cultural bond between our two nations,” he added.
Abbas also highlighted how Indian perceptions of Saudi Arabia have evolved in recent years.
“Like any country, there used to be some stereotypes or misconceptions about Saudi Arabia. But now, many of those outdated views are fading — especially with how fast the Kingdom is progressing,” he said.
“Thanks to Vision 2030, people are beginning to see the real Saudi Arabia: Modern, open, creative and full of life. I witness this shift in almost every conversation I have with Indian audiences ... it has completely reshaped how Saudi Arabia is perceived, both inside and outside the country.”