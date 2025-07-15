Japan Park showcases art, culture at Riyadh’s Esports World Cup

A Saudi’s journey through Indian culture wins hearts

RIYADH: A Saudi national who taught himself Hindi, starred in an Indian film and sang for the prime minister of India is now seen as a symbol of the cultural bridges emerging under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Hashim Abbas, an actor, first began learning Hindi in 2008 to improve communication with colleagues at an Indian IT company in the Kingdom.

“My love for Indian culture started while working at the company, but it didn’t stay just professional; it quickly became something much more personal and meaningful,” Abbas told Arab News.

In 2023, he played the lead role role in the Malayalam-language Indian film ‘Kondotty Pooram.’ (Supplied)

As he built friendships with his Indian coworkers, Abbas became a cultural guide, showing them around Saudi cities and historic landmarks.

“I took them to different cities, cultural landmarks and historical places,” he said.

Over time, the shared experiences deepened his appreciation for Indian culture and inspired him to use music as a tool for connection.

Thanks to Vision 2030, people are beginning to see the real Saudi Arabia: Modern, open, creative and full of life. I witness this shift in almost every conversation I have with Indian audiences. Hashim Abbas, Saudi actor

“What truly inspired me were my Indian friends. They supported me with pure hearts — no judgment, no pressure,” he said. “Their encouragement made me feel like I belonged, and that gave me the confidence to sing in their beautiful language."

In April 2025, Abbas experienced a career-defining moment when he performed in front of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the leader’s official visit to the Kingdom in April 2025.

He sang the Indian patriotic song “Ae Watan,” which translates to “my homeland.”

Abbas said: “I consider myself very lucky. I had prepared the perfect song a year earlier — without knowing it would one day be used in front of Prime Minister Modi.

“I worked on it with passion, even adding a few Arabic lines to give it a cultural bridge between our two nations.”

In 2023, Abbas played a role in the Malayalam-language Indian film “Kondotty Pooram.”

He said: “This role showed that Saudi talent can be embraced at the highest levels, even in one of the most linguistically and artistically rich industries in India.”

Abbas’ story reflects a broader societal openness in Saudi Arabia, which is increasingly engaging with international communities through social, cultural and economic avenues.

India remains one of the Kingdom’s most important international partners, with strong relations spanning trade, education and culture.

According to the General Authority for Statistics, Indians represent the second-largest expatriate group in Saudi Arabia, with about 1.7 million residents contributing to sectors such as IT, education and healthcare.

Abbas’ relationship with India continued to grow during his visits to the country, particularly the southern state of Kerala. There, he met many people who had lived and worked in the Kingdom for decades.

“They always speak about their time in the Kingdom with warmth, gratitude and deep respect,” he said.

“What touches me most is that some of them even speak Arabic fluently, which reflects the strong connection and cultural bond between our two nations,” he added.

Abbas also highlighted how Indian perceptions of Saudi Arabia have evolved in recent years.

“Like any country, there used to be some stereotypes or misconceptions about Saudi Arabia. But now, many of those outdated views are fading — especially with how fast the Kingdom is progressing,” he said.

“Thanks to Vision 2030, people are beginning to see the real Saudi Arabia: Modern, open, creative and full of life. I witness this shift in almost every conversation I have with Indian audiences ... it has completely reshaped how Saudi Arabia is perceived, both inside and outside the country.”