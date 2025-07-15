You are here

  • Home
  • Japan Park showcases art, culture at Riyadh’s Esports World Cup

Japan Park showcases art, culture at Riyadh’s Esports World Cup

Japan Park showcases art, culture at Riyadh’s Esports World Cup
1 / 2
Taking place in Boulevard City, the park consists of various entertainment and cultural experiences that teleport guests from Riyadh to Japan. (Esports World Cup)
Japan Park showcases art, culture at Riyadh’s Esports World Cup
2 / 2
Taking place in Boulevard City, the park consists of various entertainment and cultural experiences that teleport guests from Riyadh to Japan. (Esports World Cup)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ydffx

Updated 15 July 2025
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japan Park showcases art, culture at Riyadh’s Esports World Cup

Japan Park showcases art, culture at Riyadh’s Esports World Cup
  • Japanese anime, manga, videos, and learning calligraphy at Boulevard City
Updated 15 July 2025
Arab News Japan
Follow

RIYADH: Japan Park has become a major attraction at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh with its displays of anime, manga and video games.

Being held at Riyadh’s Boulevard City, visitors can wear traditional Japanese kimonos on entry and engage with actors wearing costumes of popular characters, including Gundam and Vegapunk.

The park also has traditional Japanese games, including Kendama and Go, dances, and stage shows inspired by well-known anime series.

Additionally, experts have been holding daily workshops on Japanese calligraphy, allowing visitors to learn more about traditional techniques, and how to write their names in kanji.

The park also features workshops on origami and uchiwa conducted by Japanese professionals.

The area has various restaurants, serving dishes including ramen, sushi, and mochi.

The Esports World Cup is an annual tournament that takes place from July to August.

• This article also appears on Arab News Japan

Topics: Esports World Cup

Related

Let the Esports World Cup games begin! video
Sport
Let the Esports World Cup games begin!
Post Malone to headline 2025 Esports World Cup opening ceremony in Riyadh
Lifestyle
Post Malone to headline 2025 Esports World Cup opening ceremony in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint, de-escalation and diplomacy amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint, de-escalation and diplomacy amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint, de-escalation and diplomacy amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint, de-escalation and diplomacy amid Thailand-Cambodia clashes
  • Fighting has killed at least 33 people and displaced more than 168,000
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it was following the border escalation between Thailand and Cambodia, while calling on both parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate, and resolve differences through diplomatic means, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two countries traded accusations of fresh attacks Saturday as deadly border clashes entered a third day and international pressure mounted for a ceasefire. 

The fighting has killed at least 33 people and displaced more than 168,000, according to the latest figures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Thailand Cambodia

Related

Special Over 130,000 people displaced as deadly Thailand-Cambodia clashes enter 2nd day video
World
Over 130,000 people displaced as deadly Thailand-Cambodia clashes enter 2nd day
Update Death toll rises in Thai-Cambodian clashes despite ceasefire call video
World
Death toll rises in Thai-Cambodian clashes despite ceasefire call

Saudi Arabia marks World Drowning Prevention Day

Saudi Arabia marks World Drowning Prevention Day
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia marks World Drowning Prevention Day

Saudi Arabia marks World Drowning Prevention Day
  • World Drowning Prevention Day is observed annually on July 25
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense organized awareness exhibitions across the Kingdom to mark World Drowning Prevention Day, observed annually on July 25, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The initiative is intended to raise public awareness about drowning prevention and safety. The exhibitions showcased the latest rescue equipment, demonstrated first aid procedures, identified non-swimming zones, and emphasized the importance of supervising children near water. Visual awareness messages were also part of the campaign.

The Saudi Life Saving Federation, in cooperation with the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, held a similar campaign in Jeddah.

The event featured practical demonstrations and introductory workshops by certified trainers and lifeguards to promote water safety and educate visitors on precautions in pools and open water.

The General Directorate of Border Guard also hosted an awareness exhibition in Riyadh, demonstrating rescue and first aid techniques and key maritime safety guidelines.

The campaign stressed the dangers of swimming in undesignated areas and the critical need to supervise children around water, and highlighted emergency contact numbers: 911 for Makkah, Madinah, and Eastern regions, and 994 for other areas of the Kingdom.

On World Drowning Prevention Day, Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and promoting a culture of prevention, as the World Health Organization ranked the Kingdom first globally in water safety and drowning rescue standards, the SPA reported.

National efforts have led to a more than 17 percent reduction in drowning-related deaths and helped avoid more than SR800 million in economic burden by reducing injuries and easing pressure on the healthcare system, according to the report.

Minister of Health Fahad AlJalajel emphasized that drowning prevention is a strategic pillar of the national health system and reflects the Kingdom’s strong commitment to saving lives.

“The Kingdom has institutionalized preventive policies, earning its place at the forefront of global drowning prevention efforts. The 17 percent drop in drownings reflects the impact of integrated national efforts and institutional synergy,” AlJalajel said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Drowning Prevention Day

Related

File photo of a beach in Alkhobar’s Half Moon Bay. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi rescue teams save drowning swimmer
Saudi man saves 5-year-old girl from drowning
Offbeat
Saudi man saves 5-year-old girl from drowning

Kingdom arrests 22,497 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 22,497 illegals in one week
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Kingdom arrests 22,497 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 22,497 illegals in one week
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News

Riyadh: Saudi authorities arrested 22,497 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

A total of 13,817 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 5,280 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 3,400 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 1,687 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 61 percent were Ethiopian, 38 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 40 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 15 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators, the SPA reported.

The Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($267,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi initiative Sound Futures seeks to bridge music industry gaps
Lifestyle
Saudi initiative Sound Futures seeks to bridge music industry gaps
Newlyweds Yazhini Kumar and Praveen Pandi with Hashim Abbas, who performed at their wedding. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
A Saudi’s journey through Indian culture wins hearts

Mahmoud Abbas thanks Kingdom for support after France makes commitment to recognize Palestinian statehood

Mahmoud Abbas thanks Kingdom for support after France makes commitment to recognize Palestinian statehood
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Mahmoud Abbas thanks Kingdom for support after France makes commitment to recognize Palestinian statehood

Mahmoud Abbas thanks Kingdom for support after France makes commitment to recognize Palestinian statehood
  • French President Emmanuel Macron made announcement of move on Thursday
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has thanked Saudi Arabia for its efforts in helping to contribute to a historic French commitment to recognizing Palestine as a state.

The French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement on Thursday.

“This solution is the only path that can address the legitimate aspirations of both the Israelis and the Palestinians. It must now be brought about as quickly as possible,” Macron said in a letter to Abbas.

“The prospect of a negotiated solution to the conflict in the Middle East seems increasingly distant. I cannot resign myself to that,” he added.

The Palestinian leader said the French move represented a victory for his people and he urged other countries to take a similar stance to support a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict.

The Kingdom has long been a supporter of Palestinian statehood and has repeatedly condemned Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

More than 140 countries already recognize Palestine as a state. Macron has said France will formally declare its recognition at the UN General Assembly in September.

Topics: Mahmoud Abbas France Palestine Saudi Arabia

Related

French President Macron says France will recognize Palestine as a state video
Middle-East
French President Macron says France will recognize Palestine as a state
Saudi Arabia welcomes Macron announcement of French recognition of Palestinian state
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes Macron announcement of French recognition of Palestinian state

A Saudi’s journey through Indian culture wins hearts

Newlyweds Yazhini Kumar and Praveen Pandi with Hashim Abbas, who performed at their wedding. (Supplied)
Newlyweds Yazhini Kumar and Praveen Pandi with Hashim Abbas, who performed at their wedding. (Supplied)
Updated 25 July 2025
Hajar AlQusayer
Follow

A Saudi’s journey through Indian culture wins hearts

Newlyweds Yazhini Kumar and Praveen Pandi with Hashim Abbas, who performed at their wedding. (Supplied)
  • Hashim Abbas’ story highlights Saudi Arabia’s growing era of connection, shared understanding
Updated 25 July 2025
Hajar AlQusayer

RIYADH: A Saudi national who taught himself Hindi, starred in an Indian film and sang for the prime minister of India is now seen as a symbol of the cultural bridges emerging under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Hashim Abbas, an actor, first began learning Hindi in 2008 to improve communication with colleagues at an Indian IT company in the Kingdom.

“My love for Indian culture started while working at the company, but it didn’t stay just professional; it quickly became something much more personal and meaningful,” Abbas told Arab News. 

In 2023, he played the lead role role in the Malayalam-language Indian film ‘Kondotty Pooram.’ (Supplied)

As he built friendships with his Indian coworkers, Abbas became a cultural guide, showing them around Saudi cities and historic landmarks.

“I took them to different cities, cultural landmarks and historical places,” he said. 

Over time, the shared experiences deepened his appreciation for Indian culture and inspired him to use music as a tool for connection.

Thanks to Vision 2030, people are beginning to see the real Saudi Arabia: Modern, open, creative and full of life. I witness this shift in almost every conversation I have with Indian audiences.

Hashim Abbas, Saudi actor

“What truly inspired me were my Indian friends. They supported me with pure hearts — no judgment, no pressure,” he said. “Their encouragement made me feel like I belonged, and that gave me the confidence to sing in their beautiful language."

In April 2025, Abbas experienced a career-defining moment when he performed in front of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the leader’s official visit to the Kingdom in April 2025.

He sang the Indian patriotic song “Ae Watan,” which translates to “my homeland.”

Abbas said: “I consider myself very lucky. I had prepared the perfect song a year earlier — without knowing it would one day be used in front of Prime Minister Modi.

“I worked on it with passion, even adding a few Arabic lines to give it a cultural bridge between our two nations.”

In 2023, Abbas played a role in the Malayalam-language Indian film “Kondotty Pooram.”

He said: “This role showed that Saudi talent can be embraced at the highest levels, even in one of the most linguistically and artistically rich industries in India.” 

Abbas’ story reflects a broader societal openness in Saudi Arabia, which is increasingly engaging with international communities through social, cultural and economic avenues.

India remains one of the Kingdom’s most important international partners, with strong relations spanning trade, education and culture.

According to the General Authority for Statistics, Indians represent the second-largest expatriate group in Saudi Arabia, with about 1.7 million residents contributing to sectors such as IT, education and healthcare.

Abbas’ relationship with India continued to grow during his visits to the country, particularly the southern state of Kerala. There, he met many people who had lived and worked in the Kingdom for decades.

“They always speak about their time in the Kingdom with warmth, gratitude and deep respect,” he said.

“What touches me most is that some of them even speak Arabic fluently, which reflects the strong connection and cultural bond between our two nations,” he added.

Abbas also highlighted how Indian perceptions of Saudi Arabia have evolved in recent years.

“Like any country, there used to be some stereotypes or misconceptions about Saudi Arabia. But now, many of those outdated views are fading — especially with how fast the Kingdom is progressing,” he said. 

“Thanks to Vision 2030, people are beginning to see the real Saudi Arabia: Modern, open, creative and full of life. I witness this shift in almost every conversation I have with Indian audiences ... it has completely reshaped how Saudi Arabia is perceived, both inside and outside the country.”

 

 

Topics: Hashim Abbas Saudi Arabia Kondotty Pooram

Related

Indian man walks more than 8,500km to perform Hajj photos
Saudi Arabia
Indian man walks more than 8,500km to perform Hajj
Mir Shakeel Ur Rahman and Amal Ahmed have broken records and achieved several personal ambitions during their adventures.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Indian biker couple clocking up miles in global odyssey

Latest updates

FIFA launches first N.African office in Morocco ahead of 2030 World Cup
FIFA launches first N.African office in Morocco ahead of 2030 World Cup
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Trump discuss Gaza and Syria in phone call
Jordan’s King Abdullah, Trump discuss Gaza and Syria in phone call
Cycling great Vos wins 1st stage of women’s Tour de France with brilliant late attack
Cycling great Vos wins 1st stage of women’s Tour de France with brilliant late attack
No evidence Hamas stole aid from UN: Israeli military officials
No evidence Hamas stole aid from UN: Israeli military officials
Wildfire burns through northern suburb of Greece’s capital Athens and residents are told to evacuate
Wildfire burns through northern suburb of Greece’s capital Athens and residents are told to evacuate

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.