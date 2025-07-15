Jessica Kahawaty’s cookbook receives celebrity nod of approval

You are here

Jessica Kahawaty has launched a new cookbook with her mother, Rita.
Updated 15 July 2025
DUBAI: Lebanese Australian duo, model Jessica Kahawaty and mother Rita, have launched their own cookbook — with no less a person than Hollywood actress and producer Courteney Cox providing a cover quote.

Kahawaty and her mother are the minds behind UAE-based food delivery business Mama Rita and the book, “Mama Rita: Family recipes from the Mediterranean,” is now available for pre-order ahead of its release in September.

It is endorsed by Cox, who says it is “a must-have for anyone who is passionate about cooking and loves food as much as I do.”

Writing on Instagram on Monday, Kahawaty said: “The moment we held the Mama Rita cookbook in our hands for the very first time … after two years of pouring our hearts into it. And we’re beyond thrilled to share a special surprise on the cover — a quote from the one and only (Courteney Cox). Her iconic role as Monica in ‘Friends’ — the talented chef, perfectionist, and loving control freak — mirrors so much of the dynamic between mum and me. And her true persona is even more beautiful, warm, and generous.

“Years of love, passion, late nights and so many memories. It’s all finally coming to life just as Mama Rita turns five this September,” she added.

Kahawaty is on an entrepreneurial roll, having launched jewelry brand Kahawaty Jewels alongside her father, master jeweler Ghassan Kahawaty, in May. Based in Dubai, it continues the family’s long-standing tradition of jewelry craftsmanship.

“I grew up watching my father in his jewelry trade. I saw how happy he made people when he created these beautiful pieces,” Kahawaty told Arab News. “I’ve always wanted to continue my father’s legacy and my grandfather’s trade. I felt like this is the perfect time to launch Kahawaty Jewels in Dubai, which is a city I’ve been in for over 13 years.”

For Jessica, building the brand with her father has been a meaningful journey.

“He’s the only man I trust when it comes to diamonds and jewelry. He has an impeccable eye for detail and quality. He has the most incredible craftsmanship. I learned so much from him and launching this with my father feels like a true partnership,” she said.

