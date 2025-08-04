You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan beat West Indies 2-1 to win T20I series as injury rules out Fakhar Zaman for ODIs

Pakistan beat West Indies 2-1 to win T20I series as injury rules out Fakhar Zaman for ODIs

Pakistan beat West Indies 2-1 to win T20I series as injury rules out Fakhar Zaman for ODIs
The Pakistan team poses with the trophy after winning the Twenty20 cricket series against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, on Aug. 3, 2025. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4ws3

Updated 04 August 2025
Follow

Pakistan beat West Indies 2-1 to win T20I series as injury rules out Fakhar Zaman for ODIs

Pakistan beat West Indies 2-1 to win T20I series as injury rules out Fakhar Zaman for ODIs
  • Zaman to return to Pakistan on August 4 evening, continue rehabilitation under PCB medical team’s supervision 
  • Left-handed batter picked up injury during the 19th over of the second T20I against West Indies while chasing ball
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat the West Indies 2-1 to register yet another T20I series victory over the hosts, with the Green Shirts suffering a setback as injury ruled out left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman from the upcoming ODI series. 

Pakistan put on an impressive 189/4 at the end of 20 overs after batting first in the third T20I, with opening batter Sahibzada Farhan scoring an impressive 74 runs from 53 balls while Saim Ayub made 66 from 49 balls. Hassan Nawaz scored 15 runs from seven balls. 

In response, West Indies were able to score 176/6 at the end of 20 overs, falling 13 runs short of the target. Alick Athanaze scored 60 off 40 balls while Sherfane Rutherford made 51 from 35 balls to give the West Indies a chance. Sufyan Moqim returned figures of 1/20, Mohammad Nawaz 1/33 while pacer Haris Rauf finished with 1/34 from his four overs. 

“Series sealed with a 13-run victory in the final T20I!” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote on social media platform X. “Pakistan achieve their seventh consecutive T20I series win over the West Indies.”

There was some setback for Pakistan after Zaman was ruled out of the West Indies third T20I and upcoming ODI series when he suffered a hamstring injury, the PCB said. 

According to the PCB, Zaman picked up the injury during the 19th over of the second T20I against the West Indies while chasing the ball in the outfield. The board said upon medical assessment, it was determined to be a mild strain. It said the aggressive batter had been provided immediate treatment by the team’s medical staff.

“Fakhar will return to Pakistan on the evening of August 4 and will continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of the PCB medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore,” the PCB said. 

Zaman has not fare impressively in the West Indies series, managing scores of 28 and 20 during the first two T20Is. The batter got off to good starts but managed to convert his innings into half-centuries or decisive knocks. 

The batter is a crucial white-ball cricketer for Pakistan, who has gotten them off to dangerous starts in ODIs and T20 formats. Zaman was ruled out of this year’s Champions Trophy tournament after he suffered an oblique injury while in pursuit of a cover drive as Pakistan played against New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament. 

Pakistan and the West Indies kicked off their T20I series last week. After winning the opening match against the hosts, the Green Shirts lost the second match at the last ball before winning the last encounter to take the series home 2-1.

Both teams will play a three-match ODI series starting from August 8 and ending on August 12. All three matches will take place in Trinidad. 

Topics: Pakistan vs West Indies

Coach Polemic ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut

Coach Polemic ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut
Updated 20 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Coach Polemic ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut

Coach Polemic ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut
  • Team will take part in historic first participation in 2025-26 after playing in ABA League last season
Updated 20 August 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Basketball head coach Jurica Golemac is optimistic as the 2025-26 preseason begins, after a summer spent carefully building a 16-man roster that will compete in both the EuroLeague and ABA League.

“We’ve worked on this team since the beginning of the year, and we’re extremely happy with the players we brought,” Golemac said. “It was important to sign guys who can quickly become a team. It will be challenging, but we added hungry players with strong character, and I’m very optimistic about the season ahead.”

For the Slovenian coach, competing in two major competitions is both a privilege and a challenge. “You prepare, you compete, you analyze — that part doesn’t change,” he said. “But with this travel and schedule, nobody has done it before. We are pioneers. It won’t be easy, but we won’t complain about how tough it is. Instead, we’ll enjoy the work and stay focused.”

One of the most difficult aspects is starting the preseason without eight players who are currently away competing with their national teams for EuroBasket or the AmeriCup. Golemac acknowledged the challenge but also pointed to the quality it reflects.

“As staff, of course we’d prefer to have the full group from day one. But having so many internationals shows the level of our roster. We’ll welcome the first arrivals, make them feel at home, and integrate each national team player as soon as they return.”

The coach also addressed the demanding schedule ahead — from 40 games last season to potentially 80 this year if Dubai reaches the playoffs and finals. “The biggest challenge is how to manage traveling, practices, and recoveries. With 20 EuroLeague teams, finding time to practice and analyze will be key.”

Finally, Golemac turned to the supporters: “Our mission is to fight like there’s no tomorrow. Fans can expect us to be physical, to compete for the city, the club, and for them. Like last year, we want them to be our sixth player. With their energy, I know it will be even tougher for any team to beat us at home.”

Topics: Dubai Basketball EuroLeague

Related

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
World
Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
‘Magic’ Grealish will come good, says Everton teammate Tarkowski
Sport
‘Magic’ Grealish will come good, says Everton teammate Tarkowski

‘Magic’ Grealish will come good, says Everton teammate Tarkowski

‘Magic’ Grealish will come good, says Everton teammate Tarkowski
Updated 20 August 2025
ALAM KHAN
Follow

‘Magic’ Grealish will come good, says Everton teammate Tarkowski

‘Magic’ Grealish will come good, says Everton teammate Tarkowski
  • The Toffees will play their first-ever match at new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday against Brighton
Updated 20 August 2025
ALAM KHAN

LIVERPOOL: Jack Grealish has been backed to provide the “magic” to help usher in a new era for Everton.

The Toffees face Brighton on Sunday in the first Premier League game at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, having moved from their Goodison Park home after 133 years.

And defender James Tarkowski says new signing Grealish is the perfect choice to add sparkle to the historic occasion and help the club this season.

The 29-year-old Grealish has joined on loan from Manchester City after struggling for regular first-team opportunities at Etihad Stadium and losing his England place.

He made his Everton debut off the bench in Monday night’s 1-0 loss at Leeds United, where a controversial Tarkowski handball resulted in an 84th-minute penalty winner for Lukas Nmecha.

But the former Aston Villa captain, who cost City $135 million when he signed in 2021, and won three Premier League titles and the Champions League, now has the chance to revive his career with David Moyes’ side.

Everton looked short of attacking quality as they struggled to create chances against Leeds. But center-back Tarkowski believes Grealish can make a difference as the club look to add further signings before the transfer window closes.

“We all know Jack’s quality. We want to get him on the pitch as much as we can,” said the 32-year-old recently.

“I’m sure we’ll see him a lot more. I’ve played against him many a time so I know he’s quality. He’ll take the ball anywhere, carry it, dribble, create and pass and physically he’s one of the strongest I’ve played against, he’s incredibly strong.

“We’ll give him the ball as much as we can and trust him to go create and use his magic. We’ve seen it at Villa, we’ve seen it at City and hopefully we’ll see it here.

“For sure (he is a matchwinner). Hopefully he hits his best form at our place and he’ll be a great asset for us.”

Topics: Jack Grealish everton

Related

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
World
Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
A Slovenian super white fetches $40,000 at Saudi falcon auction
Saudi Arabia
A Slovenian super white fetches $40,000 at Saudi falcon auction

Swiatek, Ruud romp into US Open mixed doubles semis, Alcaraz, Djokovic out

Swiatek, Ruud romp into US Open mixed doubles semis, Alcaraz, Djokovic out
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Swiatek, Ruud romp into US Open mixed doubles semis, Alcaraz, Djokovic out

Swiatek, Ruud romp into US Open mixed doubles semis, Alcaraz, Djokovic out
  • Swiatek and Ruud will meet top seeds Jessica Pegula of the US and Britain’s Jack Draper in Wednesday’s semifinals
  • Italy’s reigning champions Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani ousted second seeds Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz 4-2, 4-2
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP

NEW YORK: Iga Swiatek shrugged off lingering weariness to partner Casper Ruud to back-to-back victories in the revamped mixed doubles competition at the US Open on Tuesday.

Swiatek — who on Monday had battled through a two-hour tussle with Jasmine Paolini to win the Cincinnati Open — looked full of energy as she and Ruud powered into Wednesday’s semifinals.

Swiatek and Ruud needed just 39 minutes to dispatch the US pairing of Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe 4-1, 4-2 in their opening game at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and then reappeared roughly 20 minutes later to defeat Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti 5-3, 4-2 in their quarterfinal clash.

The victories capped a gruelling 24 hours for Polish star Swiatek, who hot-footed it to the airport after Monday’s win in Cincinnati and only arrived at her hotel in New York in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Honestly the last two days have felt like one day, but I’m super happy to be here,” Swiatek said, adding that her tight turnaround had helped her unwind after her exertions in Cincinnati.

“Honestly I think actually it’s kind of nice for the recovery,” Swiatek said. “To have another task and to not let yourself be lazy but also focused on the next exciting thing.”

Ruud and Swiatek had just enough time to fit in a quick practice before taking to the court in their first match as a doubles pairing.

“I was happy to team up with Iga,” Ruud said afterwards. “She’s on the winning train these days so I’m just jumping on the train and let’s see if we can win some more before the mixed doubles is over.

“I think everyone should show some appreciation to Iga today. She only got to her hotel 12 hours ago at 2.30am, and she’s here playing.”

Swiatek and Ruud will meet top seeds Jessica Pegula of the US and Britain’s Jack Draper in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Pegula and Draper clicked smoothly to eliminate the glamor pairing of Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu 4-2, 4-2 in the first round before easing past Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva 4-1, 4-1 in the quarter-finals.

Medvedev and Andreeva had earlier romped past Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic in straight sets in the first round, winning 4-2, 5-3.

In other results on Tuesday, US tennis icon Venus Williams and partner Reilly Opelka exited against Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev, losing 4-2, 5-4.

Italy’s reigning champions Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani ousted second seeds Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz 4-2, 4-2.

Earlier Tuesday, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal from the mixed doubles was confirmed as expected. Sinner, who retired due to illness in the first set of his Cincinnati Open final with Alcaraz on Monday, was due to partner Katerina Siniakova in the doubles.

Sinner and Siniakova were replaced in the draw by the American duo of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.

This year’s US Open mixed doubles competition is being held over Tuesday and Wednesday in the week before the main singles draws get under way.

The tournament is using a modified scoring system, with short sets to four games, no-advantage scoring, tiebreakers at four-all and a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set.

The final will be a best-of-three set match to six games, featuring no-advantage scoring, with tiebreakers at six-all and a 10-point match tiebreaker instead of a third set, with the winning pairing pocketing $1 million.

Topics: US Open

Related

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Jabeur announces break from tennis
Sport
Three-time Grand Slam finalist Jabeur announces break from tennis
Jannik Sinner: Quiet man of tennis basks in the limelight of Wimbledon glory
Sport
Jannik Sinner: Quiet man of tennis basks in the limelight of Wimbledon glory

Mbappé converts penalty kick as Real Madrid beats Osasuna 1-0 in Spanish league opener

Mbappé converts penalty kick as Real Madrid beats Osasuna 1-0 in Spanish league opener
Updated 20 August 2025
AP
Follow

Mbappé converts penalty kick as Real Madrid beats Osasuna 1-0 in Spanish league opener

Mbappé converts penalty kick as Real Madrid beats Osasuna 1-0 in Spanish league opener
  • Alonso started the match with three of the club’s new signings for the season
Updated 20 August 2025
AP

MADRID: Kylian Mbappé got off to a scoring start in his second season with Real Madrid, leading the team to a 1-0 victory over Osasuna in their Spanish league opener Tuesday.
Mbappé, the leading scorer in his debut with Madrid last season, converted a 51st-minute penalty kick to give the hosts the victory. A nice run by Mbappé through the right side of the area, followed by a neat cutback move, prompted the foul.
The goal gave new coach Xabi Alonso a winning debut in his first full season with the club. The former Madrid player arrived before the Club World Cup to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who left to take the Brazil job.
“It was special to be back here as a coach, unforgettable,” Alonso said. “Hopefully it was the first of many victories celebrated here.”
Alonso started the match with three of the club’s new signings for the season — left back Álvaro Carreras, right back Trent Alexander-Arnold and central defender Dean Huijsen. Teenage forward Franco Mastantuono came off the bench to replace Brahim Díaz in the 68th, being loudly cheered by the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
Some fans had not been happy after the former River Plate player praised Lionel Messi — the fellow Argentine who was a star at rival Barcelona — during his introductory news conference.
The 18-year-old Mastantuono had a chance to score in the 89th, but his shot from inside the area was saved by the Osasuna goalkeeper.
“They all did well,” Alonso said of the newcomers. “They are players who will be helping us for years. None of them felt the pressure of the Madrid jersey or of the Bernabeu.”
Osasuna defender Abel Bretones was sent off in stoppage time with a straight red card for a high arm to block Madrid forward Gonzalo García.
“They dominated, we knew it was going to be like that,” Osasuna midfielder Rubén García said. “We played a good game but couldn’t get too close to their goal. In the end, they deserved the victory.”
Madrid forward Rodrygo stayed on the bench the whole match, intensifying speculation of a possible transfer.
The game was played Tuesday instead of last weekend along with the rest of opening matches because Madrid’s players needed more rest following the team’s participation at the Club World Cup. Madrid’s attempt to delay its debut even further was denied by the league.
Madrid controlled possession — more than 70 percent — but struggled to break through the tight Osasuna defense early, threatening with a few long-range shots.
“There were positives, beginning with the result,” Alonso said. “We still need a few things that will give us stability to keep progressing.”
Mbappé had one of Madrid’s best first-half chances with a curling shot from inside the area that just missed the top corner, but finally broke through with the winner early in the second half as Madrid continued to press forward. He sent a low shot from the spot into the right side of the net as the goalkeeper dived the other way.
Barcelona began its title defense with a comfortable 3-0 win at nine-man Mallorca on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid squandered a late lead in a 2-1 loss at Espanyol on Sunday.
Madrid was runner-up to Barcelona in the Spanish league last season. Osasuna finished ninth.

Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award for unprecedented third time

Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award for unprecedented third time
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award for unprecedented third time

Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year award for unprecedented third time
  • Salah, who joined Liverpool in 2017, was the Premier League’s top scorer last season, with his 29 goals, along with 18 assists, playing a key role in the club winning the league title
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters

MANCHESTER: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday, with the Egyptian becoming the first player to win the award three times.

Salah, who joined Liverpool in 2017, was the Premier League’s top scorer last season, with his 29 goals, along with 18 assists, playing a key role in the club winning the league title, finishing 10 points ahead of runners-up Arsenal.

The 33-year-old had already clinched the Premier League Player of the Season award, the Golden Boot for most goals scored and the Playmaker award for most assists, making him the first player to win all three awards in the same season.

Salah first won the PFA award in 2018 after his first season at Liverpool, and again in 2022, and this year came out on top of a six-man shortlist, voted for by PFA members from the 92 Premier League and Football League teams.

That shortlist included his Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister, along with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

Salah signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool in April, ending months of speculation linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Aston Villa and England midfielder Morgan Rogers was voted Young Player of the Year, after the 23-year-old scored eight league goals in his 37 starts last season and netted four goals in the Champions League including a hat-trick against Celtic.

Arsenal midfielder Mariona Caldentey was named Women’s Player of the Year. The Spaniard scored nine league goals in her first season with the club along with eight goals in the Champions League where Arsenal beat her former club Barcelona to win the trophy.

Canadian 21-year-old forward Olivia Smith, Liverpool’s leading scorer last season across all competitions with nine goals, picked up the Young Player of the Year award.

Smith has since joined Arsenal for a reported fee of one million pounds ($1.35 million), making her the first female player to break the seven-figure barrier.

Liverpool had four players from last season, including Salah, named in the Premier League team of the year, along with new signing from Bournemouth, Milos Kerkez.

Premier League Team of the Year:
Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest); Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal); Declan Rice (Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool); Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest).

Topics: football soccer England Premier league Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Related

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah among nominees for PFA Player of the Year award
Sport
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah among nominees for PFA Player of the Year award
Suleiman Al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pele’ who "gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.” (UEFA photo) video
Sport
Mohamed Salah slams UEFA over ‘Palestinian Pele’ tribute

Latest updates

Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi’s ‘Basma’ to screen in Brazil
Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi’s ‘Basma’ to screen in Brazil
Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media
Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media
1886 founder calls Paris pop-up a ‘meaningful milestone’ for the Saudi brand
1886 founder calls Paris pop-up a ‘meaningful milestone’ for the Saudi brand
Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge
Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge
Coach Polemic ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut
Coach Polemic ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.