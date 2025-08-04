You are here

Spain breaks up ring smuggling Yemenis to UK, Canada

Updated 04 August 2025
A waitress walks between empty tables in an outside terrace bar during hot weather in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP)
AFP
AFP
Spain breaks up ring smuggling Yemenis to UK, Canada

Spain breaks up ring smuggling Yemenis to UK, Canada
  • Group allegedly facilitated more than 40 irregular migration attempts, charging up to 3,000 ($3,250) per person
Updated 04 August 2025
AFP
MADRID: Spanish police said Monday they have dismantled a criminal network suspected of smuggling mainly Yemeni migrants into Britain and Canada with fake passports.

After obtaining refugee documents in Greece, the migrants went to European airports where gang members would deliver them counterfeit passports to allow them to “irregularly” go to the two countries, police said in a statement.

The group allegedly facilitated more than 40 irregular migration attempts, charging up to 3,000 ($3,250) per person.

Police said they started investigating in September after Canada’s border agency alerted Spanish authorities to multiple cases of Yemeni nationals trying to enter from Spanish airports using forged travel documents.

Officers arrested 11 suspected gang members, including its alleged leader, in raids in northern Spain and Madrid.

Police said they traced flight bookings, money transfers, credit card payments, airport surveillance footage, and electronic travel authorizations as part of their probe into the network.

Authorities in Austria, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland and Britain helped the investigation, and the European Union’s Europol agency helped analyze data from mobile devices that were seized from the suspects.

Topics: Spain Europe

Air Canada and flight attendants union resume talks

Air Canada and flight attendants union resume talks
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
Air Canada and flight attendants union resume talks

Air Canada and flight attendants union resume talks
  • It was the first time the two sides talked since the strike began over the weekend
  • Union said the airline reached out and the meeting occurred with the assistance of a mediator in Toronto
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
TORONTO: Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 flight attendants resumed talks late Monday for the first time since the strike began over the weekend. The strike is affecting about 130,000 travelers a day at the peak of the summer travel season.
It was the first time the two sides talked since early Saturday or late Friday. In an update to its members, the union said the airline reached out and the meeting occurred with the assistance of a mediator in Toronto.
It followed the union’s declaration that the flight attendants won’t return to work even though the strike, now in its third day, has been declared illegal.
Earlier, Air Canada said rolling cancelations would now extend Tuesday afternoon after the union defied a second return-to-work order. The country’s biggest airline had said earlier that operations would resume Monday evening but the union president said that won’t happen.
“We will not be returning to the skies,” said Mark Hancock, national president for Canadian Union of Public Employees, or CUPE, which also represents some non-public sectors.
Defying a second return-to-work order
The Canada Industrial Relations Board had declared the strike illegal Monday and ordered the flight attendants back on the job. But the union said it would defy the directive. Union leaders also ignored a weekend order to submit to binding arbitration and end the strike by Sunday afternoon.
The board, an independent administrative tribunal that interprets and applies Canada’s labor laws, had said the union needed to provide written notice to all of its members by noon Monday that they must resume their duties.
“If it means folks like me going to jail, then so be it. If it means our union being fined, then so be it,” Hancock said. “We’re looking for a solution here. Our members want a solution here, but solution has to be found at the bargaining table.”
It was not immediately clear what recourse the board or the government have if the union continues to refuse.
Labor leaders are objecting to the Canadian government’s repeated use of a law that cuts off workers’ right to strike and forces them into arbitration, a step the government took in recent years with workers at ports, railways and elsewhere.
“We are in a situation where literally hundreds of thousands of Canadians and visitors to our country are being disrupted by this action,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said. “I urge both parties to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
Carney stressed it was important that flight attendants were compensated fairly at all times.
Jobs Minister Patty Hajjdu said the federal government is launching a probe into the unions’ allegations that flight attendants are not paid for work they do while airplanes are on the ground, and is considering introducing legislation to address the issue.
Air Canada operates around 700 flights per day. The airline estimated Monday that 500,000 customers would be affected by flight cancelations.
Aviation analytics firm Cirium said that as of Monday afternoon, Air Canada had called off at least 1,219 domestic flights and 1,339 international flights since last Thursday, when the carrier began gradually suspending its operations ahead of the strike and lockout.
Air Canada chief executive Michael Rousseau said he still was looking for a quick resolution.
“We’re obviously hoping we can go tomorrow, but we’ll make that decision later today,” Rousseau said on BNN Bloomberg shortly after the union announced it would continue with the strike.
Disrupted tourists, stranded passengers
Montreal resident Robert Brzymowski has been stranded in Prague along with his wife and their two children since Saturday, when Air Canada canceled their flight home from what was meant to be a two-week vacation visiting relatives.
Brzymowski, who consults businesses on energy-efficient practices, said he was set to start a new job Monday but lost out on the contract because he wasn’t back in Montreal in time.
“I wasn’t planning on losing my job over vacation,” he said.
Frustrated by what he described as a lack of communication from the airline, Brzymowski said he went to the airport in Prague on Monday morning and was able to get the airline to book them a new flight on Aug. 25 – more than a week after their original flight.
He said his children will also miss the first day of the new school year, and his wife won’t get paid for the week because she used the last of her paid time off for the year for this trip.
“I, for one, will never fly Air Canada again,” Brzymowski said. “I’ll take a boat if I have to.”
Talks going back 8 months
Flight attendants walked off the job early Saturday, after turning down the airline’s request to enter into government-directed arbitration, which allows a third-party mediator to decide the terms of a new contract.
Air Canada and CUPE have been in contract talks for about eight months but remain far apart on the issue of pay and the unpaid work that flight attendants do when planes aren’t in the air.
The airline’s latest offer included a 38 percent increase in total compensation, including benefits and pensions, over four years, that it said “would have made our flight attendants the best compensated in Canada.”
But the union pushed back, saying the proposed 8 percent raise in the first year didn’t go far enough because of inflation.
Passengers whose flights are impacted will be eligible to request a full refund on the airline’s website or mobile app, according to Air Canada.

Togo tight-lipped as Burkina militants infiltrate north

Togo tight-lipped as Burkina militants infiltrate north
Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Togo tight-lipped as Burkina militants infiltrate north

Togo tight-lipped as Burkina militants infiltrate north
  Armed fighters linked to Al-Qaeda or the Daesh group are gaining ground across the wider west African region
Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
AFP

LOME: Militants from Burkina Faso have stepped up their assaults on northern Togo since the beginning of the year, with the Togolese government tight-lipped on their covert infiltration.
Keen not to sap the morale of the Togolese soldiers fighting the incursion, the small west African nation’s authorities have offered little in the way of official comment or figures on violence by militants, who have gained ground since their first deadly attack in the country in 2022.
In a rare admission, Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey recently said Islamist fighters had killed at least 62 people since January — more than double the deaths the government recorded in the whole of 2023.
Those losses reflect a surge in militants unrest in Togo’s north, at a time when armed fighters linked to Al-Qaeda or the Daesh group are gaining ground across the wider west African region.
For Togolese political scientist and essayist Madi Djabakate, the lack of coverage in the Togolese press stems from the government’s “policy of informational lockdown.”
Togo’s High Authority for Broadcasting and Communication (HAAC) has “expressly forbidden journalists from mentioning the attacks or human or material losses, so as not to demoralize the troops engaged on the ground,” he told AFP.


Like neighboring Benin, Togo is confronted with an overspill of violence from eastern Burkina Faso, where militants run rampant.
In 2024, Burkina Faso saw the most deaths of any country in the world from “terrorism” for the second year running, with 1,532 victims out of a worldwide total of 7,555, according to the Global Terrorism Index.
Located near the Togolese border, the Burkinabe province of Kompienga is home to a powerful branch of the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, known by its Arabic acronym, JNIM.
Just over the frontier, Kpendjal prefecture is the Togolese region worst-hit by militant attacks, which west African security specialist Mathias Khalfaoui said was a result of the porous border.
Yet in the past year the violence has spread beyond the borderlands.
In a study for the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, a think tank associated with Germany’s conservative CDU party, Khalfaoui said the militant advance could easily go under the radar “because of its slow and methodical nature.”
“Until 2023, the danger was still concentrated in the territories directly bordering Burkina Faso,” the analyst said.
Since May 2024, he said, the miliants have extended their influence further south, toward the nearby prefectures of Oti and South Oti.


Khalfaoui said the expansion of the militants’ scope in Togo was “becoming clear.”
“We have to go back to December 2022 to find a month when, to our knowledge, there was no attack,” Khalfaoui said in his study.
But tackling the issue is a challenge given the dire economic situation of Togo’s north, the poorest and least developed part of an already impoverished nation, Khalfaoui added.
Djabakate, the Togolese political scientist, agreed, arguing that the country’s current approach was “essentially military and repressive.”
“The affected prefectures, notably Kpendjal and West Kpendjal, suffer from a structural absence of the state,” Djabakate said.
“Civil servants posted to these areas perceive their assignment as a punishment, given the harsh living conditions and the absence of public services,” he added.
Togo has deployed around 8,000 soldiers to the affected region, while the defense budget ballooned from 8.7 percent of GDP in 2017 to 17.5 percent in 2022, according to Foreign Minister Dussey.
The government has also attempted to improve living conditions for Togolese in the north, through an emergency aid program launched in 2023.
But the situation is unlikely to improve without better coordination on tackling militancy between countries in a divided west Africa, according to analysts in the region.

Topics: Togo Burkina Faso

More rain in northern China takes death toll in floods to 13

More rain in northern China takes death toll in floods to 13
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

More rain in northern China takes death toll in floods to 13

More rain in northern China takes death toll in floods to 13
  • Downpours heavier than usual have battered parts of China in extreme weather since July
  • Heavy rainfall and severe floods that meteorologists link to climate change pose major challenges for authorities
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: At least three more people have died in heavy rains in northern China, state media said on Tuesday, taking to 13 the death toll in recent storms across the region, with five still missing and no let-up in rain forecast.
Downpours heavier than usual have battered parts of China in extreme weather since July, with the East Asian monsoon rains stalling over its north and south.
Three bodies were retrieved from flood waters in the Inner Mongolia city of Ordos, the official news agency Xinhua said, while three people were reported missing about 70 km (44 miles) away near the banks of the Yellow River.
Monday’s downpour was the first of three forecast for the next few days, television news said.
It dumped more than 204 mm (8 inches) of rain in less than 24 hours on the district where the bodies were found, or more than double the monthly average for August, weather authorities said.
On Saturday, a flash flood after a river burst its banks in the region’s grasslands killed at least 10 people, sweeping away 13 campers on the outskirts of the city of Bayannur, about 350 km (218 miles) northwest of Ordos.
One of those was rescued, but two are missing.
Rescue workers are scouring for the three missing people in Ordos, in an area that is also close to one of China’s rare earth hubs, the city of Baotou.
Heavy rainfall and severe floods that meteorologists link to climate change pose major challenges for authorities, threatening to overwhelm aging flood defenses, displace millions and lead to economic losses running into billions.

Topics: weather China

Survivors claw through rubble after deadly Pakistan cloudburst

Survivors claw through rubble after deadly Pakistan cloudburst
Updated 25 min 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Survivors claw through rubble after deadly Pakistan cloudburst

Survivors claw through rubble after deadly Pakistan cloudburst
  • A torrent of water and rocks swept down on the village of Dalori
  • Around 20 villagers are still trapped under the debris
Updated 25 min 19 sec ago
AFP

BAR DALORI: In the middle of the night, by the glow of their mobile phones, rescuers and villagers dug through the concrete remains of flattened houses after massive rocks crashed down on a remote Pakistani village following a cloudburst.
Using hammers, shovels, and in many cases their bare hands to clear the rubble and open blocked pathways, they searched through the debris in darkness, with no electricity in the area.
In just minutes, a torrent of water and rocks swept down on the village of Dalori on Monday, destroying at least 15 houses, damaging several others and killing nine people.
Around 20 villagers are still trapped under the debris.
“A huge bang came from the top of the mountain, and then dark smoke billowed into the sky,” Lal Khan, a 46-year-old local laborer, told AFP.
“A massive surge of water gushed down with the sliding mountain,” he added.
The cloudburst above Dalori came a few days into heavy monsoon rains that have already killed more than 350 people across mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, along the northwest border with Afghanistan.
Torrential rains in northern Pakistan since Thursday have caused flooding and landslides that have swept away entire villages, with around 200 people still missing.
And authorities have warned of fresh flash floods in the coming days.
Khan recalled seeing the hand of his neighbor sticking out of the rubble, where rescuers later retrieved her body along with those of her four children.
“We are absolutely helpless. We don’t have the means to tackle this calamity that nature has sent upon us,” Khan added.
Fellow resident Gul Hazir said not one but several cloudbursts from two sides of the village struck the remote valley.
“It was like an apocalyptic movie. I still can’t believe what I saw,” Hazir said.
“It was not the water that struck first, but a massive amount of rocks and stones that smashed into the houses,” Hazir told AFP.
Local administration official Usman Khan told AFP at the site that many of the houses had been built in the middle of the stream bed, which worsened the scale of destruction.
“There was no way for the water to recede after the cloudburst struck at least 11 separate locations in the area,” he said.
“It is immensely challenging to carry out operations here, as heavy machinery cannot pass through the narrow alleys.”
Saqib Ghani, a student who lost his father and was searching for other relatives, tried to claw through the concrete with his bare hands before rescuers pulled him away and villagers gave him water.
The single road leading to the village was demolished at several points, while gravel was scattered across the settlement.
Despite the challenging conditions, excavators were working at several sites to remove debris that had clogged the drainage channels and blocked the flow of water.
Dalori has already held funerals for five victims, while women mourned in darkened homes with no electricity since the disaster.
In the village’s narrow alleys, unattended cattle wandered freely amid the devastation.
“I will not live here anymore,” said a grieving woman, draped in a large shawl, as she followed a coffin being carried through the street.
Over the past few days, the villagers had been collecting money to help people in neighboring flood-hit areas, until they too were overwhelmed by disaster and lost everything.
“We didn’t know we would be needing help ourselves,” Hazir added.

Topics: Pakistan

India's Modi to meet China's top diplomat as Asian powers rebuild ties

India’s Modi to meet China’s top diplomat as Asian powers rebuild ties
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
AP
Reuters
India’s Modi to meet China’s top diplomat as Asian powers rebuild ties

India’s Modi to meet China’s top diplomat as Asian powers rebuild ties
  Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in India on Monday, expected to discuss disputed border in the Himalayan mountains with Indian leadership
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
AP Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with China’s top diplomat on Tuesday in a sign of easing tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors after a yearslong standoff between the Asian powers.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in India on Monday, is scheduled to hold talks with Modi and other leaders, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, about the disputed border in the Himalayan mountains. There is an upward trend in India-China relations and bilateral engagements between the neighbors have been more substantial, India’s national security adviser told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday as they began border talks.

Reducing the number of troops on the border, and resuming some trade there, is expected to be on the agenda.
The rebuilding of ties coincides with friction between New Delhi and Washington after US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on India, a longtime ally seen as a counterbalance against China’s influence in Asia. India is part of the Quad security alliance with the US along with Australia and Japan.
‘Compromise at the highest political level’
India and China’s decades-old border dispute worsened in 2020 after a deadly clash between their troops in the Ladakh region. The chill in relations affected trade, diplomacy and air travel as both sides deployed tens of thousands of security forces in border areas.
Some progress has been made since then.
Last year, India and China agreed to a pact on border patrols and withdrew additional forces along some border areas. Both countries continue to fortify their border by building roads and rail networks.
In recent months, the countries have increased official visits and discussed easing some trade restrictions, movement of citizens and visas for businesspeople. In June, Beijing allowed pilgrims from India to visit holy sites in Tibet. Both sides are working to restore direct flights.
Last week, the spokesman for India’s foreign ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, said India and China were in discussions to restart trade through three points along their 3,488-kilometer (2,167-mile) border.
Manoj Joshi, a fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank, said relations are still at an uneasy level of normalization.
“Settling the boundary issue between the two countries requires political compromise at the highest political level,” said Joshi, who also served as a member of the advisory board for India’s National Security Council. He asserted that the countries are “still talking past each other when it comes to the border dispute and issues surrounding it.”
On Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing is willing to take Wang’s India visit as an opportunity to work with the Indian side to “properly handle differences and promote the sustained, sound and stable development of China-India relations.”
Mao said Wang’s meeting with Modi’s national security adviser will “continue in-depth communication to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas.”
Modi plans to visit China soon
The thaw between Beijing and New Delhi began last October when Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at a summit of emerging economies in Russia. It was the first time the leaders had spoken in person since 2019.
Modi is set to meet Xi when he travels to China late this month – his first visit in seven years – to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional grouping formed by China, Russia and others to counter US influence in Asia.
Earlier this year, Xi called for India and China’s relations to take the form of a “dragon-elephant tango” – a dance between the emblematic animals of the countries.
Last month, India’s external affairs minister visited Beijing in his first trip to China since 2020.
The US and Pakistan play roles in the thaw
The renewed engagement comes as New Delhi’s ties with Trump are fraying. Washington has imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a penalty of 25 percent for purchasing Russian crude oil. The tariffs take effect Aug. 27.
India has shown no sign of backing down, instead signing more agreements with Russia to deepen economic cooperation.
Trump’s renewed engagement with India’s archrival, Pakistan, has also encouraged New Delhi’s overtures to China, said Lt. Gen. D.S. Hooda, who led Indian military’s Northern Command from 2014 to 2016.
In June, Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief for a White House lunch and later announced an energy deal with Islamabad to jointly develop the country’s oil reserves. Both followed Trump’s claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the two sides traded military strikes in May.
That clash saw Pakistan use Chinese-made military jets and missiles against India.
“China is heavily invested in Pakistan and, practically speaking, you can’t have any expectation that Beijing will hold back support to Islamabad,” Hooda said. “But you can’t have two hostile neighbors on your borders and simultaneously deal with them also.”

Topics: India China

