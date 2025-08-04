You are here

Hunger mounts, cemeteries grow in Sudan's besieged Al-Fashir

Hunger mounts, cemeteries grow in Sudan’s besieged Al-Fashir
Sudanese mother of five prepares food at a camp shelter amid the ongoing conflict in Tawila, North Darfur, Sudan. (Reuters)
Updated 04 August 2025
Reuters
Hunger mounts, cemeteries grow in Sudan’s besieged Al-Fashir

Hunger mounts, cemeteries grow in Sudan’s besieged Al-Fashir
  • Many people have resorted to eating hay or ambaz, a type of animal feed made out of peanut shells
  • One advocacy group said even ambaz was running out
Updated 04 August 2025
Reuters
DARFUR: Hundreds of thousands of people under siege in the Sudanese army’s last holdout in the western Darfur region are running out of food and coming under constant artillery and drone barrages, while those who flee risk cholera and violent attacks.

Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, is the biggest remaining frontline in the region between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), under fire at a pivotal point in a civil war now well into its third year.

“The RSF’s artillery and drones are shelling Al-Fashir morning and night,” one resident told Reuters. Electricity was completely shut down, bakeries were closed and medical supplies scarce, he added.

“The number of people dying has increased every day and the cemeteries are expanding,” he said.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted in April 2023 when the former allies clashed over plans to integrate their forces.

The RSF made quick gains in central Sudan, including the capital Khartoum, but the army pushed them westward this year, leading to an intensification in fighting in Al-Fashir.

The city’s fall would give the RSF control over nearly all of Darfur — a vast region bordering Libya, Chad, Central African Republic and South Sudan — and pave the way for what analysts say could be Sudan’s de facto division.

Besieged along with the army and its allies are hundreds of thousands of Al-Fashir’s residents and people displaced by previous attacks, many living in camps that monitors say are already in famine.

One doctor, who asked not to be named for her safety, said hunger was an even bigger problem than the shelling.

“The children are malnourished, the adults are malnourished. Even I today haven’t had any breakfast because I can’t find anything,” she said.

The RSF has blocked food supplies and aid convoys trying to reach the city have been attacked, locals said. Prices for the goods traders are able to smuggle in cost more than five times the national average.

Many people have resorted to eating hay or ambaz, a type of animal feed made out of peanut shells, residents told Reuters. One advocacy group said even ambaz was running out.

The RSF, which has its roots in the Janjaweed militias accused of atrocities in Darfur in the early 2000s, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RISKS OF FLIGHT

Many residents fleeing the city have sought shelter in Tawila, about 60 km (40 miles) west. Some of those who made it told Reuters they were attacked by groups of RSF fighters along the way.

“We fled to Shagra (village) first before getting to Tawila and they attacked us again,” 19-year-old Enaam Abdallah said.

“If they find your phone, they take it. Money, they take it. A donkey or anything, they’ll take it. They killed people in front of us and kidnapped girls in front of us,” she said.

On Monday, Emergency Lawyers, a human rights group, said at least 14 people fleeing Al-Fashir were killed and dozens injured when they were attacked in a village along the route.

Tawila is hosting more than half a million displaced people, most of whom have arrived since April, when the RSF stepped up its assault on Al-Fashir and attacked the massive Zamzam displacement camp to the city’s south.

But Tawila offers little aid or shelter, as humanitarian organizations are stretched by foreign aid cuts. People who arrived there told Reuters they receive small amounts of grain, including sorghum and rice, but amounts were varying and insufficient.

Sudan is in the throes of the rainy season, which in combination with poor living conditions and inadequate sanitation has led to an outbreak of cholera.

Since mid-June, aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres has treated 2,500 cases of cholera, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Some 52 people have died from the disease, according to the Coordinating Committee for Displaced People, a Sudanese advocacy group that operates across Darfur.

Vaccines needed to stem the outbreak, if provided, will take time to arrive given the rains.

An assessment by the Norwegian Refugee Council found that only 10 percent of people in Tawila had reliable access to water, and even fewer had access to latrines. Most families report eating one meal a day or less, the organization said.

“We don’t have houses to protect us from the rain and we don’t have tarps. We have to wait for the rain to stop for the children to sleep,” mother-of-four Huda Ali said as she sat among roofless shelters made of straw.

She said she tried to make sure her children washed their hands and only ate food that had been properly heated.

The United Nations called for a humanitarian pause to fighting in Al-Fashir last month as the rainy season began, but the RSF rejected the call.

Fighting has also raged across Sudan’s

Kordofan region,which borders Darfur, as the two sides fight to demarcate clear zones of control amid stalled mediation efforts.

Topics: Sudan

RENK, South Sudan: As a young man in the mid-1980s, Daud Mahmoud Abdullah left his home in Aweil in South Sudan and headed north. It was a time of war. South Sudan was still part of Sudan and was fighting for independence, in a conflict that would claim about 2 million lives.

He never went back. But now, aged 60 and after 6 months in a Sudanese prison, he is closer to home than he’s been in 40 years. This July, he finally crossed the border back into his native South Sudan, taking a deep breath and reminding himself, “I am alive.”

After everything that has happened to him, it feels like a miracle.

Sudan – once his place of refuge – has been embroiled in a brutal civil war since April 2023 that has killed 40,000 people and displaced nearly 13 million more, according to UN agencies.

Abdullah lived in the town of Wad Madani, capital of Al-Jazirah State, about 135km south of Khartoum. There had been incursions into the area by the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary force once known as the Janjaweed who were notorious for mass killings, rapes and other atrocities in Darfur two decades ago. More recently, the RSF have again been accused of by the International Criminal Court of committing war crimes, including the attacks on famine-hit Zamzam and other camps in North Darfur.

In January, the Sudanese Armed Forces began recapturing parts of Al-Jazirah state from the RSF – and making sweeping arrests. Abdullah got caught up in the incursions on his way home from the market: he was picked up by SAF soldiers and accused of cooperating with the RSF.

Abdullah says that he was “beaten, tortured and burned with cigarettes” to make him confess. Although he never made a confession, he was thrown in prison.

Held without charge and tortured in prison

In a report released in March, the top UN human rights body detailed how both the SAF and the RSF have detained tens of thousands of people “without charge, with limited or no contact with their families, in squalid and overcrowded facilities” in “a widespread pattern of arbitrary detention, torture, and ill-treatment.”

Abdullah can attest to this. He remembers inmates dying from starvation, beatings or illnesses like cholera on a daily basis. One morning, he discovered that 28 of his fellow inmates had died in the night. For the next three days the bodies lay inside his cell, and the soldiers refused to remove them. “Even when you shouted to them,” said Abdullah, “they would tell you, ‘if you want to die also, you can die with them.’”

The Associated Press spoke to eight men in total, some of whom were detained in other prisons in Al-Jazirah State and Khartoum. All recounted nightmarish conditions during their incarceration. They described being crammed into cells alongside hundreds of other prisoners.

Cells were so crowded that they were forced to sleep with their knees tucked under their chin. Beatings occurred regularly; one said he lost the use of his right eye as a result.

One man, Michael Deng Dut, 29, said he had been “tortured with electricity more than 18 times.” Simon Tong, 39, said that he was tortured with a knife during an interrogation, and rolled up his sleeve to expose the scars on his arm.

Many of the men said they were given only a handful of food and a small cup of water once a day. “This is the reason many of us passed away,” said Tong, “because of the lack of food and water.”

A place between north and south

In July, 99 South Sudanese prisoners were separated from the other inmates. As the men awaited their fate, one died, reducing their number to 98. On July 28, they were bundled into a bus and driven away, not knowing where they were going.

“They did not tell us they were going to release us,” says Abdullah.

He didn’t realize where he was until they reached the South Sudanese border and were taken to Renk, the country’s northernmost town, by South Sudanese officials. Though still far from home, Abdullah was back in his own country for the first time in 40 years.

The border town of Renk has become a hub for South Sudanese nationals trying to get home. When the Sudanese civil war broke out in 2023, UN agencies and the South Sudanese government established an onward transportation program which has moved more than 250,000 people, according to the UN’s International Office of Migration.

On June 1, 2025, the program was suspended due to global cuts to humanitarian funding. The number of people living in and around a transit center in Renk has since swelled to 12,000, roughly six times its intended capacity. Thousands are living in makeshift shelters made of sticks and cloth.

Reunited but stranded

But for Abdullah, arriving in Renk was a moment of overwhelming joy after months of torture and uncertainty. He was overcome to see his wife, daughter, and younger brother waiting for him. His wife had decided to take his family south after his younger brother had been arrested and released by SAF for the third time.

“When I saw Abdullah, I thanked God,” she said. “We did not expect to see him alive again.”

Abdullah now hopes to return to Aweil, the town where he was born. He still has family in Sudan, and is trying to contact them so that they might join him in Renk.

“If they come back safely, then we plan to go to Aweil,” he said. “All of us, together.”

Topics: South Sudan Sudan

UNITED NATIONS: A record 383 aid workers were killed in global hotspots in 2024, nearly half of them in Gaza during the war between Israel and Hamas, the UN humanitarian office said Tuesday on the annual day honoring the thousands of people who step into crises to help others.
UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said the record number of killings must be a wake-up call to protect civilians caught in conflict and all those trying to help them.
“Attacks on this scale, with zero accountability, are a shameful indictment of international inaction and apathy,” Fletcher said in a statement on World Humanitarian Day. “As the humanitarian community, we demand – again – that those with power and influence act for humanity, protect civilians and aid workers and hold perpetrators to account.”
The Aid Worker Security Database, which has compiled reports since 1997, said the number of killings rose from 293 in 2023 to 383 in 2024, including over 180 in Gaza.
Most of the aid workers killed were national staff serving their communities who were attacked while on the job or in their homes, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, known as OCHA.
So far this year, the figures show no sign of a reversal of the upward trend, OCHA said.
There were 599 major attacks affecting aid workers last year, a sharp increase from the 420 in 2023, the database’s figures show. The attacks in 2024 also wounded 308 aid workers and saw 125 kidnapped and 45 detained.
There have been 245 major attacks in the past seven plus months, and 265 aid workers have been killed, according to the database.
One of the deadliest and most horrifying attacks this year took place in the southern Gaza city of Rafah when Israeli troops opened fire before dawn on March 23, killing 15 medics and emergency responders in clearly marked vehicles. Troops bulldozed over the bodies along with their mangled vehicles, burying them in a mass grave. UN and rescue workers were only able to reach the site a week later.
“Even one attack against a humanitarian colleague is an attack on all of us and on the people we serve,” the UN’s Fletcher said. “Violence against aid workers is not inevitable. It must end.”
According to the database, violence against aid workers increased in 21 countries in 2024 compared with the previous year, with government forces and affiliates the most common perpetrators.
The highest number of major attacks last year were in the Palestinian territories with 194, followed by Sudan with 64, South Sudan with 47, Nigeria with 31 and Congo with 27, the database reported.
As for killings, Sudan, where civil war is still raging, was second to Gaza and the West Bank with 60 aid workers losing their lives in 2024. That was more than double the 25 aid worker deaths in 2023.
Lebanon, where Israel and Hezbollah militants fought a war last year, saw 20 aid workers killed compared with none in 2023. Ethiopia and Syria each had 14 killings, about double the number in 2023, and Ukraine had 13 aid workers killed in 2024, up from 6 in 2023, according to the database.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza UN Aid workers

LIMASSOL: After setting off from Cyprus, a ship loaded with 1,200 tons of food supplies for the Gaza Strip was approaching the Israeli port of Ashdod on Tuesday in a renewed effort to alleviate the worsening crisis as famine threatens the Palestinian territory.
The Panamanian-flagged vessel is loaded with 52 containers carrying food aid such as pasta, rice, baby food and canned goods. Israeli customs officials had screened the aid at the Cypriot port of Limassol from where the ship departed on Monday.
Some 700 tons of the aid is from Cyprus, purchased with money donated by the United Arab Emirates to the so-called Amalthea Fund, set up last year for donors to help with seaborne aid. The rest comes from Italy, the Maltese government, a Catholic religious order in Malta and the Kuwaiti nongovernmental organization Al Salam Association.
“The situation is beyond dire,” Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told The Associated Press.
Cyprus was the staging area last year for 22,000 tons of aid deliveries by ship directly to Gaza through a pier operated by the international charity World Central Kitchen and a US military-run docking facility known as the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore system.
By late July 2024, aid groups pulled out of the project, ending a mission plagued by repeated weather and security problems that limited how much food and other emergency supplies could get to those in need.
Cypriot Foreign Ministry said Tuesday’s mission is led by the United Nations but is a coordinated effort — once offloaded at Ashdod, UN aid employees would arrange for the aid to be trucked to storage areas and food stations operated by the World Central Kitchen.
The charity, which was behind the first aid shipment to Gaza from Cyprus last year aboard a tug-towed barge, is widely trusted in the battered territory.
“The contribution of everyone involved is crucial and their commitment incredible,” Kombos said.
Shipborne deliveries can bring much larger quantities of aid than the air drops that several nations have recently made in Gaza.
The latest shipment comes a day after Hamas said it has accepted a new proposal from Arab mediators for a ceasefire. Israel has not approved the latest proposal so far.
Israel announced plans to reoccupy Gaza City and other heavily populated areas after ceasefire talks stalled last month, raising the possibility of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, which experts say is sliding into famine.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin has dismissed reports of starvation in Gaza are “lies” promoted by Hamas. But the UN last week warned that starvation and malnutrition in the Palestinian territory are at their highest levels since since the war began. 
Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from from 22 months of war has passed 62,000. 

Topics: War on Gaza Humanitarian aid for Gaza

SYDNEY: Israel’s foreign minister said on Monday he had revoked the visas of Australian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority, following a decision by Canberra to recognize a Palestinian state and cancel an Israeli lawmaker’s visa.
The Australian government said it had canceled the visa of a lawmaker from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition who has advocated against Palestinian statehood and called for Israel to annex the occupied West Bank.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Australia’s ambassador to Israel had been informed that the visas of representatives to the Palestinian Authority had been revoked.
Like many countries, Australia maintains an embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv and a representative office to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
“I also instructed the Israeli Embassy in Canberra to carefully examine any official Australian visa application for entry to Israel,” Saar wrote on X, describing Australia’s refusal to grant visas to some Israelis as “unjustifiable.”
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning Israel’s decision as illegal and “in violation of international law."
Australia is set to recognize a Palestinian state next month, a move it says it hopes will contribute to international momentum toward a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of hostages held by militants in Gaza.
Simcha Rothman, a parliamentarian from the Religious Zionism party led by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, had been scheduled to visit Australia this month at the invitation of a conservative Jewish organization.
Rothman said he was told his visa had been canceled over remarks the Australian government considered controversial and inflammatory, including his assertion that Palestinian statehood would lead to the destruction of the state of Israel and his call for Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.
“Nothing that I said personally has not been said over and over again by the vast majority of the public in Israel and the government of Israel,” Rothman said by phone.
Rothman said he had been informed that his views would cause unrest among Australian Muslims. 
Asked about Canberra’s decision on Palestinian statehood, Rothman said that would be a “grave mistake and a huge reward for Hamas and terror.”
Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke, said in an emailed statement that the government takes a hard line on those who seek to spread division in Australia, and that anyone coming to promote a message of hate and division is not welcome.
“Under our government, Australia will be a country where everyone can be safe and feel safe,” he said.
The Australian Jewish Association had invited Rothman to meet members of the Jewish community and show solidarity in the face of “a wave of antisemitism,” AJA Chief Executive Robert Gregory said.
In June, Australia and four other countries imposed sanctions on Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over accusations of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

RAFAH: At the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip, hundreds of aid trucks sat unmoving in the Egyptian desert, stuck for days with only a handful allowed through by Israel to relieve the humanitarian disaster across the border.
After nearly two years of war, UN-backed experts have said famine is unfolding in the Palestinian territory, while there are also dire shortages of clean water and medicines.
Yet aid groups say the flow of essential supplies remains painfully slow, despite the growing crisis.
Israel continues to deny entry for life-saving medical equipment, shelters and parts for water infrastructure, four UN officials, several truck drivers and an Egyptian Red Crescent volunteer told AFP.
They said the supplies were often rejected for being “dual-use,” meaning they could be put to military use, or for minor packaging flaws.
Some materials “just because they are metallic are not allowed to enter,” said Amande Bazerolle, head of emergency response in Gaza at French medical charity MSF.
Sitting on the Egyptian side was a truckload of intensive care gurneys baking in the sun, held back by the Israelis despite the UN reporting a severe shortage in Gaza, because one pallet was made of plastic instead of wood, aid workers said.
Other shipments were turned away because “a single pallet is askew, or the cling film isn’t wrapped satisfactorily,” said an Egyptian Red Crescent volunteer.
Even with everything lined up and approved beforehand, shipments can still be turned back, said Amal Emam, chief of the Egyptian Red Crescent.
“You can have a UN approval number stuck to the side of a pallet, which means it should cross, it’s been approved by all sides, including COGAT, but then it gets to the border and it’s turned back, just like that.”
COGAT is the Israeli ministry of defense agency that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories.
Complying with the restrictions was also incredibly costly, Emam said.
“I have never in my life as a humanitarian seen these kinds of obstacles being put to every bit of aid, down to the last inch of gauze,” she added.
Simple medicines such as ibuprofen can take a week to cross into Gaza.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization often has to rush to get insulin and other temperature-sensitive medicines through in regular trucks when Israeli officials reject the use of refrigerated containers.
In a tent warehouse, dozens of oxygen tanks sat abandoned on Monday, gathering dust months after they were rejected, alongside wheelchairs, portable toilets and generators.
“It’s like they’re rejecting anything that can give some semblance of humanity,” a UN staffer told AFP, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.
Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA, said the prohibited list “is pages and pages of things.”
Truck drivers have reported spending days stuck watching other vehicles that are often carrying identical supplies either waved through or rejected without explanation.
Egyptian driver Mahmoud El-Sheikh said he had been waiting for 13 days in scorching heat with a truck full of flour.
“Yesterday, 300 trucks were sent back. Only 35 were allowed in,” he said.
“It’s all at their discretion.”
Another driver, Hussein Gomaa, said up to 150 trucks lined up each night on the Egyptian side, but in the morning “the Israelis only inspect however many they want and send the rest of us back.”
AFP could not independently verify the daily aid volume entering Gaza from Egypt.
A WHO official said that at most 50 trucks enter Gaza every day while Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said only 130-150 trucks cross daily, sometimes 200 — about a third of what is needed.
“This is engineered hunger,” Abdelatty said on Monday, adding that over 5,000 trucks were waiting at the border.
Last week, COGAT denied blocking aid.
In a post on X, it said Israel facilitates humanitarian aid while accusing Hamas of exploiting aid to “strengthen its military capabilities” and said 380 trucks entered Gaza last Wednesday.
MSF warned aid bottlenecks were costing lives.
It cannot bring in vital medical supplies as basic as scalpels or external fixators used to treat broken limbs.
“People are at risk of losing limbs because we don’t have basic tools,” Bazerolle said.
She added supplies were depleting faster than expected. “We order for three or five months and then in two months it’s gone.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel

