New international art consultancy launches with Gulf focus

New international art consultancy launches with Gulf focus
The new advisory is comprised of Ed Dolman, the former executive chairman of Phillips auction house; Brett Gorvy, a co-founder and partner of Levy Gorvy gallery and the former chairman of postwar and contemporary art at Christie’s; and Patti Wong of the Hong Kong-based company Patti Wong & Associates, who previously worked at Sotheby’s for 15 years as the head of the private client services department before being appointed as chairman of Sotheby’s Asia in 2004. (Supplied)
Updated 04 August 2025
REBECCA ANN PROCTOR
New international art consultancy launches with Gulf focus

New international art consultancy launches with Gulf focus
  • New Perspective Art Partners marks a collaboration between leading figures in the art world to advise top-tier clients with a special focus on the Middle East
Updated 04 August 2025
REBECCA ANN PROCTOR
DUBAI: A new art consultancy with a focus on the Middle East region has been created with four of the art market’s leading players.

Called New Perspective Art Partners, the new advisory is launching with a mission to work with clients in a way that offers a new model bridging cross-continental advisory services with bespoke services to top-tier collectors and institutions.

The dedicated focus on the Middle East reflects the growing ambitions of collectors and institutions in the region.

The new advisory is comprised of Ed Dolman, the former executive chairman of Phillips auction house; Brett Gorvy, a co-founder and partner of Levy Gorvy gallery and the former chairman of postwar and contemporary art at Christie’s; and Patti Wong of the Hong Kong-based company Patti Wong & Associates, who previously worked at Sotheby’s for 15 years as the head of the private client services department before being appointed as chairman of Sotheby’s Asia in 2004.

Alex Dolman, Ed’s son, who recently launched the advisory firm Dolman Partners with his father, will also be part of the group.

“New Perspectives Art Partners is oriented around those operating at the very top of the international art world, which includes numerous collectors and institutions in the Middle East,” Dolman told Arab News.

“Our team has extensive experience in the region — supporting both collectors and institutions who have been operating for decades, and those who have more recently invested in the culture space,” he said.

“We understand the unique requirements of clients in the region and can bring them the international experience necessary to help them realize their ambitions.”

Gigi Hadid poses for latest Rabanne campaign

Gigi Hadid poses for latest Rabanne campaign
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News
Gigi Hadid poses for latest Rabanne campaign

Gigi Hadid poses for latest Rabanne campaign
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model Gigi Hadid appeared in a new campaign for Rabanne this week featuring the brand’s Million Gold For Her fragrance.

She shared photos on Instagram of herself holding an oversized version of the perfume bottle. In the images, Hadid wore a sharp pinstripe suit with black lapels and fine white stripes, styled with bold gold accessories that included chunky oval hoop earrings and a thick chain necklace.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She captioned the post: “It’s always golden hour with @rabanne.”

Hadid, named as a global ambassador for the brand in August 2024, revealed behind-the-scenes shots of the campaign shoot.

“The making of the ‘million gold’ commercial was days of trying to keep a straight face through the joy and fun that is dancing with @stephengalloway on set,” she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Feeling golden being the newest ambassador of this iconic fragrance — many, many thanks to my new family at @rabanne and to all who made this week wonderful.”

Hadid has been focused on her fashion brand, Guest in Residence, and launched a summer collection inspired by New York in June.

“I’m endlessly inspired by New York City — a place I’ve called home for many years — and the notion that we’re all guests here. For our collection, we embrace the great duality every New Yorker faces in summer: the thrill of a busy day in the city, paired with the urge to hop in a car with friends and escape to somewhere quiet and laid-back,” Hadid is quoted as saying on the Guest in Residence Instagram page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hadid launched her clothing label, which features soft, colorful knitwear, in September 2022. Celebrities spotted wearing the designs include Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift and Bradley Cooper.

In June, Hadid also unveiled a new campaign with Brazilian footwear brand Havaianas. The model starred in a vintage-inspired series of photographs. In the shots, she shows off slippers from her collaboration with the brand and is seen wearing retro outfits on a beach.

She celebrated the launch at a party in Altro Paradiso in New York. At the event, she wore flip flops paired with a white tweed Marc Jacobs minidress, featuring vibrant scattered crystals.

Al-Makkatain Museum preserves visual history of holy cities

Al-Makkatain Museum preserves visual history of holy cities
Updated 18 August 2025
Nada Hameed
Al-Makkatain Museum preserves visual history of holy cities

Al-Makkatain Museum preserves visual history of holy cities
  • Jeddah museum traces spiritual, architectural evolution through art, photography 
  • Al-Makkatain showcases 200 rare photographs taken between the late 1800s and mid-1900s
Updated 18 August 2025
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: A treasure trove of rare manuscripts, drawings and photographs at Al-Makkatain Museum is giving visitors an unprecedented view of Makkah and Madinah through the centuries.

Founded by Anas bin Saleh Serafi through the Al-Midad Foundation for Heritage, Culture and Arts, the museum opened in April 2022, to coincide with International Heritage Day.

Located within a 10,000-square-meter space at Jeddah Park Mall, it places culture at the heart of community life and national identity.

In an interview with Arab News, Mohammed Al-Kurbi, general supervisor of the foundation, said the museum’s mission was “to raise both local and global awareness of the exceptional spiritual and cultural significance of the Holy Cities in the collective memory of Muslims and humanity.”

A collection spanning five centuries

Al-Makkatain houses more than 500 original works, including 300 manuscripts, illustrations and prints from the 16th to 19th centuries, and 200 rare photographs taken between the late 1800s and mid-1900s. Together they form a visual archive that preserves the evolving memory of the Two Holy Mosques.

“The museum displays rare books authored by Orientalists, historians and explorers, making it a rich intellectual platform that narrates the story of the Holy Cities through a compelling visual lens,” Al-Kurbi said.

The museum’s name comes from the Arabic dual form “Al-Makkatain,” much like “Al-Abawain” for “parents” or “Al-Qamarain” for “the sun and moon.”

The permanent collection includes a rare manuscript of “Dala’il al-Khayrat” by Imam al-Jazuli, gifted to Serafi, and personal belongings of his father, Sheikh Saleh Hamza Serafi, displayed in a section titled “The Journey of Struggle and Achievement.”

Another wing, Al-Zuhra Museum, features traditional attire and jewelry donated by Serafi’s wife, Zuhra Qattan.

Other notable works include a manuscript of “Kharidat al-‘Aja’ib wa Faridat al-Ghara’ib” by Siraj al-Din ibn Al-Wardi (dated 1007 AH), with one of the earliest known hand-drawn illustrations of the Holy Kaaba.

A detailed schematic of the Grand Mosque dated 1287 AH is also displayed.

Three galleries, one story

The museum is arranged in three chronological galleries:

Pre-Camera Art (1550–1880): Early renderings of the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque and sacred sites by Muslim and European artists. The oldest depiction is a 16th-century drawing of Makkah by German cartographer Sebastian Munster.

There are contributors from famous Muslim artists like Faqir Hafiz Khuda Bakhsh and European illustrators such as Alain Manesson Mallet and Jean-Baptiste Claude Delisle from France and Bernard Picart of the Netherlands.

Early Photographers (1880–1920): Rare images by pioneers such as Egyptian officer Mohammad Sadiq Bey, Abdul Ghaffar Baghdadi and Dutch Orientalist Snouck Hurgronje, among others. The museum’s oldest known photograph dates to 1880, taken by Bey.

The Golden Age of Photography (1920–present): Saudi photographers, including the Bushnaq family and Shafiq Arab Garli, documented the rapid changes in the holy sites. Works by Mohammad Helmy, commissioned in 1947 to photograph the Two Holy Mosques, mark a turning point in the archive. The gallery traces the advent of color photography and transformations during the early Saudi era. The most recent acquisition is a black-and-white photograph of the Grand Mosque by Princess Reem bint Mohammed bin Faisal Al-Saud.

“Through this chronological sequencing, the museum offers visitors a unique experience that brings together art, history and visual storytelling— demonstrating how global perspectives on the Holy Mosques have evolved,” Al-Kurbi said.

Preserving memory, shaping understanding

The museum highlights both the artistry and limitations of pre-photographic depictions and contrasts them with the accuracy of photographs, which arrived in the 19th century.

Exhibits include copperplate engravings, early prints, stereographs and glass slides once used in “magic lantern” projections.

“Makkah and Madinah were long isolated from the reach of photographers due to several factors,” Al-Kurbi said.

“Most notably, the prohibition of non-Muslims from entering Makkah, as well as the technical limitations of early photographic equipment. Additionally, the region’s harsh geographic and climatic conditions, coupled with security challenges and the local population’s wariness of outsiders, made visual documentation a significant challenge.”

By juxtaposing early artistic imagination with photographic realism, the museum not only preserves images but also illustrates the evolution of documentation itself.

“In doing so, the museum becomes a dynamic cultural and educational space that inspires visitors and deepens their understanding of how imagery has been captured and conveyed through the ages,” Al-Kurbi said.

A space for all generations

For many elderly visitors, the museum rekindles memories of how the Holy Mosques once looked

Mohammed Al-Zahrany, 65, who discovered the museum by chance while shopping with his family, described how the experience evoked deep nostalgia and reflection on the social and architectural transformations that had taken place.

Younger visitors are also struck by the dramatic changes illustrated in the drawings and photographs.

“The exhibits introduce a visual history,” said 19-year-old Samah Ahmad. “It enriched my understanding of the sacred sites and deepened their historical and spiritual significance.”

The museum also serves as a valuable resource for researchers, historians and students, offering a rare archive for studying how Makkah and Madinah have been represented and reimagined over centuries.

For Al-Makkatain, the goal is not only preservation, but linking the past and present through images that continue to resonate with Saudis and Muslims around the world.

Al-Qazoou'i dance reflects spirit of Saudi folklore

Al-Qazoou’i dance reflects spirit of Saudi folklore
Updated 18 August 2025
ARAB NEWS 
Al-Qazoou’i dance reflects spirit of Saudi folklore

Al-Qazoou’i dance reflects spirit of Saudi folklore
  • Performed without musical instruments, Al-Qazoou’i relies on the interaction between poets and dancers
  • Participants line up in two opposing rows as one or more poets stand in the center, leading the performance
Updated 18 August 2025
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Al-Qazoou’i dance, a traditional war dance from Saudi Arabia’s Asir region, is known for its powerful rhythm of voices and synchronized footwork, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Performed without musical instruments, Al-Qazoou’i relies on the interaction between poets and dancers. Participants line up in two opposing rows as one or more poets stand in the center, leading the performance.

The poets deliver verses to one side, then cross to repeat them to the other. The recitation culminates in a unified chorus, filling the performance space with a striking display of rhythm and unity.

Once rooted in battle traditions, the dance today preserves the heroic spirit of its origins while resonating with modern audiences.

Its cultural significance is highlighted in a Saudi Ministry of Culture report published this year, “The Art of Muhawarah in the Kingdom: A Study of the History of the Practice and Current Reality.”

The study emphasizes the Arabian Peninsula’s rich poetic and performance traditions, identifying Al-Qazoou’i alongside other heritage dances such as Al-Ardah, Al-Samri, Al-Dahah, Al-Khatwah, Al-Zamil, and Al-Khabayti.

The report also links these performance arts to the flourishing of Muhawarah, or poetic dialogue, across Saudi society.

Over the past four decades, Muhawarah festivals have drawn poets and performers from across the Kingdom, sustaining the tradition through live performances, recordings, and financial support.

These gatherings, the ministry notes, have ensured that heritage dances like Al-Qazoou’i remain not only preserved but celebrated, strengthening their role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape.

'Pressure on celebrities' to condemn Israel behind 'Snow White' flop: Gadot

‘Pressure on celebrities’ to condemn Israel behind ‘Snow White’ flop: Gadot
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
‘Pressure on celebrities’ to condemn Israel behind ‘Snow White’ flop: Gadot

‘Pressure on celebrities’ to condemn Israel behind ‘Snow White’ flop: Gadot
  • Actress served as fitness instructor in Israeli military, including during 2006 war against Lebanon
  • Co-star Rachel Zegler supported Palestinian cause during movie’s promotional period
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli actress Gal Gadot has blamed the failure of the film “Snow White” on “pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel.” 

Co-star Rachel Zegler made a point of supporting the Palestinian cause during the movie’s promotional period.

After the trailer for the film was released, Zegler posted on X: “i love you all so much! thank you for the love and for 120m views on our trailer in just 24 hours! what a whirlwind. i am in the thick of rehearsals for romeo + juliet so i’m gonna get outta here. bye for now. and always remember, free palestine.”

It led to a face-to-face meeting with the film’s producer, Marc Platt, whose son Jonah blamed Zegler’s remarks for the film’s poor reviews, calling her “immature.”

Gadot served as a fitness instructor in the Israeli military for two years, including during the 2006 war against Lebanon.

She told Israeli TV show “The A Talks” that she had expected “Snow White” to be a success, but “then Oct. 7 happened” and there was “a lot of pressure” on Hollywood figures “to speak out against Israel.” The film, she said, was “greatly affected” and “didn’t do well” as a result.

The “Snow White” remake had already faced criticism after actor Peter Dinklage called it “backwards” for its depiction of dwarves.

It grossed $205 million worldwide from a budget of around $270 million, and critic reviews were broadly negative.

In 2024, Gadot addressed the Anti-Defamation League in the aftermath of the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, saying: “Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews.”

Palestine envoy to Ireland praises author for support of group banned in UK 

Palestine envoy to Ireland praises author for support of group banned in UK 
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Palestine envoy to Ireland praises author for support of group banned in UK 

Palestine envoy to Ireland praises author for support of group banned in UK 
  • Sally Rooney vowed to use earnings from BBC adaptations of her work to promote Palestine Action
  • Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid praised her for ‘using her voice’ to call out ‘human rights violations in Palestine’
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland has praised author Sally Rooney for her support of the group Palestine Action, which is banned in the UK.

“Sally Rooney is using her voice to call out international law and human rights violations in Palestine,” Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid said on Monday.

“I hope these calls result in practical actions that will stop the horrors we’re witnessing carried out by Israel in Palestine; to stop the genocide and forced displacement and end the Israeli occupation.”

It comes after the award-wining writer said she would use earnings from BBC adaptations of her books to support Palestine Action following its proscription in the UK as a terrorist organization after a series of incidents, including activists breaking into a Royal Air Force base in England and spraying red paint on two military planes.

Support for, or membership of, a proscribed group in the UK carries a potential prison term of up to 14 years.

The “Normal People” author wrote in the Irish Times that she would use her money and platform to support the group’s “direct action against genocide in whatever way I can,” and that if doing so “makes me a ‘supporter of terror’ under UK law, so be it.”

The BBC has said Rooney, who does not live in the UK, has never been employed by the corporation, and that her views and money are her own to do with as she chooses.

“Matters relating to proscribed organisations are for the relevant authorities,” a BBC spokesperson said in a statement. 

