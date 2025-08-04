You are here

Saudi embassy in UK working with authorities as man charged with murdering student from Kingdom, family pays tribute

Officers responding to reports of violence in the Mill Park area of the city shortly before midnight on Friday found 20-year-old Mohammed Al-Qasim (pictured) with serious injuries. He died at the scene soon after. (Cambridgeshire Police handout)
Officers responding to reports of violence in the Mill Park area of the city shortly before midnight on Friday found 20-year-old Mohammed Al-Qasim (pictured) with serious injuries. He died at the scene soon after. (Cambridgeshire Police handout)
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News
Saudi embassy in UK working with authorities as man charged with murdering student from Kingdom, family pays tribute

Saudi embassy in UK working with authorities as man charged with murdering student from Kingdom, family pays tribute
  • One man charged with murder Monday in connection with death on Friday of 20-year-old Mohammed Al-Qasim in English city of Cambridge
  • Police treating attack on the Saudi citizen, who was on a 10-week placement at a language school in the city, as an ‘unprovoked attack’
Updated 07 August 2025
Arab News
LONDON: The Saudi Embassy in London said on Monday that it was coordinating with British authorities to discover the full circumstances of an incident in the English city of Cambridge in which a Saudi citizen was fatally stabbed.

Officers responding to reports of violence in the Mill Park area of the city shortly before midnight on Friday found 20-year-old Mohammed Al-Qasim with serious injuries. He died at the scene soon after.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday.

21-year-old Chas Corrigan, from Cambridge, was charged with murder and possession of a knife in a public place and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Cambridgeshire Police said.

He has been remanded in custody until a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 50-year-old man, also from the city, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in custody, the force added.

The incident is being treated as an “unprovoked attack,” police also said on Monday. Al-Qasim was studying at a language school in the city on a 10-week placement, they added.

The Saudi embassy said it was following up on an assault on a Saudi citizen that led to his death, and continues to liaise with UK agencies to discover the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to facilitate the repatriation of the victim’s body to Saudi Arabia.

“The embassy and all its staff extend their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased,” it added.

In a statement, the family of Al-Qasim said he was a “young man brimming with enthusiasm, brimming with chivalry and courage.”

The family continued: “He was a dutiful son, a loving brother, and the leader of the family in spirit, not in appearance. He was cheerful, chivalrous, pure of heart, quick to give, and passionate about others. Over time, he became the family’s charisma, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in every gathering. He was his father’s support, his familiar companion, and the assistant to his uncles and maternal uncles. He was the most compassionate person to ever visit a mother’s heart and the closest to his sisters’ embrace.”

Topics: Mohammed Al-Qasim Saudi Arabia UK Cambridge

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Muslim World League condemns Israeli PM’s settlement visit

Muslim World League condemns Israeli PM’s settlement visit
  • Netanyahu boasted that he had fulfilled his promise to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Muslim World League (MWL) on Tuesday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to a settlement on occupied Palestinian land, calling his statements on “clinging to the land” a continuation of the occupation government’s policy of provocation and defiance of international legitimacy.

During his visit to the West Bank settlement of Ofra, marking its 50th anniversary, Netanyahu boasted that he had fulfilled his promise to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state, Times of Israel reported. He recalled pledging 25 years ago “to ensure our continued hold on the Land of Israel, to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state … thank God, what I promised — we kept.”

In a statement, MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa said such actions undermine efforts to end the war and block prospects for peace. 
He renewed the League’s appeal to the international community to “rush to save the Palestinian people” and seize the opportunity to stop the conflict by implementing the two-state solution.
Al-Issa said the MWL’s support for the final document of the recent high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France. 
He warned that continued violations by what he described as an extremist Israeli government represent a grave threat to regional and global stability and remain the biggest obstacle to achieving lasting peace.

Topics: Palestine War on Gaza

Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg

Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg

Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg
  • The farm has many environmental and economic advantages over traditional agriculture, including reducing fertilizer use by up to 60 percent and water use by as much as 90 percent
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: A hydroponic farm in Madinah is becoming a model for sustainable crop cultivation after generating more than 2 million kg of produce.

Using 20 air-conditioned agricultural halls spanning 183,000 sq. meters, the facility grows mostly lettuce, celery, rosemary, wild thyme and basil, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Ayman Al-Sayed said that modern agricultural technologies were helping to improve production efficiency and quality while supporting food security and the National Agricultural Strategy. (SPA)

The farm has many environmental and economic advantages over traditional agriculture, including reducing fertilizer use by up to 60 percent and water use by as much as 90 percent.

These qualities are in line with the National Water Strategy 2030 and the nation’s broader drive to improve environmental sustainability.

Ayman Al-Sayed, director general of the Madinah branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, said that modern agricultural technologies were helping to improve production efficiency and quality while supporting food security and the National Agricultural Strategy.

He highlighted the ongoing support for farmers through agricultural subsidy programs and development plans aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Saudi agricultural products on local and international markets.

 

 

Topics: Hydroponic farm in Madinah

Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves

Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves

Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves
  • The reserve is undertaking extensive restoration efforts, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, particularly acacia, across its vast 91,500 sq. km area
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority, in collaboration with the Heritage Commission, organized a workshop on cultural heritage in nature reserves.

It was part of national efforts to integrate cultural and environmental dimensions and promote national identity through the preservation and development of nature reserves, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Attended by various specialists and experts, the workshop explored ways to leverage intangible cultural heritage in nature reserves, emphasizing the vital role of local communities in preserving it and passing it on to future generations.

The initiative reflects the collaborative efforts of national organisations committed to preserving cultural heritage, protecting natural biodiversity, and creating an integrated tourism experience that highlights the richness of Saudi identity in its environmental and cultural dimensions.

The reserve is also undertaking extensive restoration efforts, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, particularly acacia, across its vast 91,500 sq. km area.

This restoration aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, aiming to revitalize the reserve’s vegetation and restore ecological balance, the SPA reported.

Acacia trees are crucial to this effort due to their resilience in harsh desert climates and their significant ecological role. They provide grazing, shade and habitat for wildlife while also helping to stabilize the soil and offering a nectar source for high-quality honey.

 

Topics: The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority

Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan

Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan

Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan
  • Part of the academy’s global initiative, the program supports Arabic for non-native speakers, boosts its international presence, and strengthens academic cooperation
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language launched its Arabic Language Month program in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Part of the academy’s global initiative, the program supports Arabic for non-native speakers, boosts its international presence, and strengthens academic cooperation.

The launch featured speeches by the academy’s secretary-general, Abdullah Al-Washmi, and Saudi Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam Al-Jutaili, highlighting cultural ties and the program’s role in promoting Arabic under Vision 2030.

Aimed at teachers, students, and language enthusiasts, the program includes competitions, training courses, and a scientific symposium on Arabic education in Central Asia.

Experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Georgia will discuss challenges and opportunities in Arabic teaching.

The event is part of the academy’s series held in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, China, Uzbekistan, France, Spain and Brazil.

 

Topics: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia

AI boot camp to develop national talent

AI boot camp to develop national talent
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
AI boot camp to develop national talent

AI boot camp to develop national talent
  • The boot camp aims to build on ongoing efforts to develop national talent and provide future-ready tools in support of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: A “Building AI Agents” boot camp, run by the Saudi Data and AI Authority in partnership with American AI hardware company Groq, aims to empower participants in the use of the technology through a hands-on experience culminating in an applied project.

Organizers said the event will combine real-time reasoning and smart-monitoring systems, as participants design voice- and text-based AI agents and create high-performance AI applications using Groq’s advanced architecture.

The SDAIA said the event is part of its efforts to enhance national AI capabilities and promote the adoption of advanced technology, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The boot camp aims to build on ongoing efforts to develop national talent and provide future-ready tools in support of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification, it added, and help reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a global data and AI hub.

The boot camp, which features three in-person training days, begins on Sept. 7. Register at sdaia.gov.sa by Aug. 19.

 

Topics: “Building AI Agents” boot camp The Saudi Data and AI Authority

