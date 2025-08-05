You are here

Israel considers full Gaza takeover as more die of hunger

Israeli tanks pushed into central Gaza earlier on Tuesday, August 5, but it was not clear if the move was part of a larger ground offensive. (AFP file photo)
Update Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP)
Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP)
Updated 05 August 2025
Reuters
  • Netanyahu favors seizing entire enclave, Israeli TV says
  • Negotiations to stop 22-month war have collapsed
  • Eight more Palestinians die of starvation or malnutrition
Reuters
TEL AVIV/CAIRO, Aug 5 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu favors a complete military takeover of Gaza for the first time in two decades, media reported, and was to meet senior security officials on Tuesday to finalize a new strategy in the 22-month war.

Mediation between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas has collapsed despite intense international pressure for a ceasefire to ease hunger and appalling conditions in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Eight more people died of starvation or malnutrition in the past 24 hours, Gaza’s health ministry said, while another 79 died in the latest Israeli fire.

Netanyahu was to meet Defense Minister Israel Katz and military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to decide on a strategy to take to cabinet later this week, an Israeli official told Reuters. Strategic Affairs Minister Rob Dermer, a confidant of Netanyahu, would also be present.

Israel’s Channel 12, citing an official from Netanyahu’s office, said the prime minister was leaning toward taking control of the entire territory. That would reverse a 2005 decision to pull settlers and military out of Gaza while retaining control over its borders, a move right-wing parties blame for Hamas gaining power there.

It was unclear, however, whether Netanyahu was foreseeing a prolonged occupation or a short-term operation aimed at dismantling Hamas and freeing Israeli hostages. The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Channel 12 report.

A Palestinian official said it may be a tactic to pressure Hamas into concessions, while the Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged foreign nations to take heed of the reports.

“The ministry urges countries and the international community to treat these leaks with utmost seriousness and to intervene urgently to prevent their implementation, whether these leaks are meant to exert pressure, test international reactions, or are genuine and serious,” it said.

STRAINED MILITARY

Israel’s coalition government, the most right-wing and religiously conservative in its history, includes far-right politicians who advocate for the annexation of both Gaza and the West Bank and encourage Palestinians to leave their homeland.

Nearly two years of fighting in Gaza has strained the military, which has a small standing army and has had to repeatedly mobilize reservists. It has throughout the war pushed back against the idea of Israel fully occupying Gaza and establishing military rule.

In a sign of differences between some members of Israel’s ruling coalition and the military, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on X challenged military head Zamir to state he would comply with government directives even if a decision was made to take all of Gaza.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar then said the military chief must give his professional opinion, while Defense Minister Katz weighed in to say the military would professionally implement whatever policy the government set.

“Defeating Hamas in Gaza, while creating the conditions for the return of the hostages, are the central goals of the war in Gaza, and we must take all necessary actions to achieve them,” Katz said.

The war was triggered when Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023, attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing 251 hostages, taking them into Gaza.

Israel’s military response has devastated the tiny, crowded enclave, killing more than 61,000 people — mostly civilians — according to Palestinian health authorities.

HUNGER

Israel’s campaign has forced nearly all of Gaza’s over 2 million people from their homes and caused what a global hunger monitor called last week an unfolding famine.

Some 188 Palestinians, including 94 children, have died from hunger since the war began, according to Gaza authorities.

An Israeli security official, in a briefing to reporters, acknowledged there may be hunger in some parts of Gaza but rejected reports of famine or starvation.

International anger at the suffering in Gaza has prompted several countries to recognize or announce their intention to recognize Palestine as an independent state.

On Tuesday, Israeli tanks pushed into central Gaza but it was not clear if the move was part of a larger ground offensive.

Palestinians living in the last quarter of territory where Israel has not yet taken military control — via ground incursions or orders for civilians to leave — said any new push would be catastrophic.

“If the tanks pushed through, where would we go, into the sea? This will be like a death sentence to the entire population,” said Abu Jehad, a Gaza wood merchant.

The failed mediation in Doha had aimed to clinch agreements on a US-backed proposal for a 60-day truce, during which aid would be flown into Gaza and half of the hostages Hamas is holding would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel. 

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Updated 10 sec ago
AP
  • Iraq says one of Lebanon’s largest factories making the highly addictive amphetamine Captagon has been discovered and destroyed
  • It’s part of rare security cooperation between intelligence agencies in Iraq and Lebanon
AP
BEIRUT: One of Lebanon’s largest factories making the highly addictive amphetamine Captagon has been discovered and destroyed as part of rare security cooperation between intelligence agencies in Iraq and Lebanon, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said.
The announcement late Monday came a month after the Lebanese army issued a statement about the discovery of a drug factory in Yammoune village in the eastern Bekaa Valley with large amounts of drugs inside.
Iraq’s Interior Ministry said the Lebanese operation in Yammoune in mid-July came after Iraqi authorities gave Beirut information about the factory.
A senior Lebanese security official on Tuesday said it was not clear why Iraqi authorities made the announcement Monday, adding that Lebanon’s security agencies are always in contact with Arab and international security agencies. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Regional states are intensifying efforts to fight the drug trade.
The vast majority of the world’s Captagon is produced in neighboring Syria, with some production in Lebanon. Western governments estimate that Captagon has generated billions of dollars in revenue for former Syrian President Bashar Assad, his associates and allies. The former government in Damascus denied the accusations.
After Assad was removed from power in December when Islamist fighters took over Damascus, the fight against drug production intensified in Lebanon and Syria.
In February, the interior ministers of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Iraq held talks in the Jordanian capital on ways to combat the illegal drug trade and agreed to set up a joint telecommunications cell to exchange information. Smugglers have used Jordan as a corridor to smuggle Captagon pills out of Syria, mainly to oil-rich Arab Gulf states.

Sudan’s Burhan shakes up army, tightens control

Sudan’s Burhan shakes up army, tightens control
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
  • Sudan’s army is fighting a more than two-year civil war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
  • General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan makes new appointments to the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Reuters

CAIRO: Sudan’s army chief appointed a raft of new senior officers on Monday in a reshuffle that strengthened his hold on the military as he consolidates control of central and eastern regions and fights fierce battles in the west.
Sudan’s army, which controls the government, is fighting a more than two-year civil war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, its former partners in power, that has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.
General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan made new appointments to the Joint Chiefs of Staff a day after announcing the retirement of several long-serving officers, some of whom have gained a measure of fame over the past two years.
Burhan, who serves as Sudan’s internationally recognized head of state, kept the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mohamed Othman Al-Hussein, but appointed a new inspector general and a new head of the air force.
Another decree from Burhan on Sunday brought all the other armed groups fighting alongside the army – including former Darfur rebels, Islamist brigades, civilians who joined the war effort and tribal militias – under his control.
Sudanese politicians praised the decision, saying it would prevent the development of other centers of power in the military, and potentially the future formation of other parallel forces like the RSF.
The RSF has its roots in Arab militias armed by the military in the early 2000s to fight in Darfur. It was allowed to develop parallel structures and supply lines.
The reshuffle comes a week after Burhan met US senior Africa adviser Massad Boulos in Switzerland, where issues including a transition to civilian rule were discussed, government sources said.
The war erupted in April 2023 when the army and the RSF clashed over plans to integrate their forces.
The RSF made quick gains in central Sudan, including the capital Khartoum, but the army pushed them westward this year, leading to an intensification in fighting in Al-Fashir in Darfur.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal accepted by Hamas mirrors earlier Israeli deal

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal accepted by Hamas mirrors earlier Israeli deal
Updated 39 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
  • Mediator Qatar said on Tuesday that a Gaza ceasefire proposal was “almost identical” to a version previously agreed by Israel
Arab News

DUBAI: Mediator Qatar said on Tuesday that a Gaza ceasefire proposal endorsed by Hamas was “almost identical” to a version previously agreed by Israel, though it cautioned against assuming a breakthrough has been reached.
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told reporters in Doha that Hamas had given a “very positive response” to the latest draft. 
“It truly was almost identical to what the Israeli side had previously agreed to,” he said in a live streamed press conference on Tuesday. 
However, Al-Ansari stressed that Israel had yet to reply but hoped for a quick and positive response. 
Pressed on whether the current text differed from an earlier proposal advanced by US envoy Steve Witkoff, Al-Ansari declined to go into detail, citing the sensitivity of ongoing negotiations. 
“What is important here is to reach an agreement that is acceptable to both parties in word and in essence. And that’s what we have been working on in the past days,” he said.
The spokesman described the situation as “a very defining humanitarian moment,” warning that failure to reach a deal could worsen the crisis. “If this proposal fails, the crisis will exacerbate, and therefore Qatar in cooperation with Egypt and the other global players, including the US, are doing all they can in order to reach a ceasefire,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza

UN condemns Israeli minister for taunting Palestinian prisoner

UN condemns Israeli minister for taunting Palestinian prisoner
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
  • National security minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video on Friday last week showing him confronting Marwan Barghouti
  • UN spokesperson: ‘The minister’s behavior and the publication of the footage constitute an attack on Barghouti’s dignity’
AFP

GENEVA: The UN’s human rights office on Tuesday condemned a far-right Israeli minister for taunting a Palestinian prisoner in his cell and sharing the footage online.
National security minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video on Friday last week showing him confronting Marwan Barghouti, the most high-profile Palestinian detainee in Israeli custody.
UN Human Rights Office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan said the footage was unacceptable, adding: “The minister’s behavior and the publication of the footage constitute an attack on Barghouti’s dignity.”
Barghouti, now in his sixties, was sentenced in 2004 to life in prison on murder charges.
Regarded as a terrorist by Israel, he often tops opinion polls of popular Palestinian leaders and is sometimes described by his supporters as the “Palestinian Mandela.”
“International law requires that all those in detention be treated humanely, with dignity, and their human rights respected and protected,” said Kheetan.
He warned that the minister’s actions “may encourage violence against Palestinian detainees” and enable rights violations in Israeli prisons.

Topics: UN Israel Itamar Ben Gvir

Car set ablaze outside Turkish parliament before meeting on PKK disarmament

Car set ablaze outside Turkish parliament before meeting on PKK disarmament
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
  • The scene served as a grim reminder of decades of conflict with the PKK just hours before families of victims were to address a commission overseeing the group’s disarmament
Reuters

ANKARA: A car was set ablaze near Turkiye’s parliament on Tuesday in a grim reminder of decades of conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), just hours before families of some victims were to address a commission overseeing the group’s disarmament.
The PKK, which took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984, said in May it would disarm and dissolve. The parliamentary commission was launched this month to set a path toward lasting peace, which would also resonate in neighboring Iraq and Syria.
The white Renault Toros burned for a short time outside parliament’s main gate on Tuesday morning. Police in Ankara said in a statement that a man detained for setting it alight suffered from psychological problems and also had a prior criminal record.
In the 1990s, during one of the bloodiest phases of the PKK conflict, such vehicles became notorious in the mainly Kurdish southeast where they were linked to abductions and extrajudicial killings blamed on state-linked groups.
More than 40,000 people were killed in the fighting over more than four decades.
Families of security personnel and civilians killed in the conflict are due to speak at the parliamentary commission on Tuesday, with some expected to question the peace effort.
The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkiye and its Western allies. Its jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan, had urged it to end the insurgency and some militants burned their weapons last month in a ceremony in northern Iraq — where they are now based — marking a symbolic first step.

Topics: Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) Turkiye Ankara

