Jordan sends 38 aid trucks to Gaza, delivers humanitarian airdrops with several countries

LONDON: Jordan has dispatched more humanitarian aid to Gaza, with more than 2 million people in the Palestinian coastal enclave suffering from food shortages.

On Monday the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization announced that 38 trucks loaded with essential food supplies were dispatched, following seven airdrop operations by the Jordanian Armed Forces conducted jointly with Germany, the UAE, France and Belgium, to deliver vital aid to various areas in Gaza.

“This initiative reflects Jordan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and its active role in coordinating regional humanitarian responses,” the JHCO statement said.

The convoy delivered essential food parcels to families in Gaza via the King Hussein Bridge, in cooperation with the World Food Programme and JAF. This effort is part of Jordan’s humanitarian initiatives and a broader strategy to alleviate suffering in the besieged territory, according to the Petra news agency.

Since late October 2023, Jordan has coordinated with the JHCO, WFP and World Central Kitchen to send over 181 land convoys into Gaza. These convoys have delivered more than 7,932 trucks loaded with aid.

The JAF has conducted 421 airdrops since the war in Gaza began, including 284 joint airdrops in cooperation with other countries to deliver aid.