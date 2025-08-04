You are here

Jordan sees tourism slump over Gaza war

A camel guide rides his camel outside the Treasury in the ruins of the ancient Nabatean city of Petra in southern Jordan. (File/AFP)
04 August 2025
AFP
  "We feel the repercussions of the aggression on Gaza every day, especially for providers of tourism services," director of the national tourism board said
32 hotels have had to shut down and nearly 700 people have lost their jobs
  • 32 hotels have had to shut down and nearly 700 people have lost their jobs
AFP
AMMAN: Jordan has seen a decrease in the number of tourists visiting its famed ancient city of Petra and other sites since the Gaza war began in October 2023, according to officials.
Although Jordan does not border the Gaza Strip, it has been among several countries across the region impacted by the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Figures released by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority and reported Monday by the official Al-Mamlaka TV showed the number of visitors slashed by 61 percent, from 1,174,137 in 2023 to 547,215 this year.
“We feel the repercussions of the aggression on Gaza every day, especially for providers of tourism services,” Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, the director of the national tourism board, told Al-Mamlaka on Friday.
He said incoming tourism from Europe and North America has hit a record low, dealing a devastating blow to the hotel industry and tour operators around Petra, in Jordan’s south.
According to figures from the Petra tourism authority carried by official media, 32 hotels have had to shut down and nearly 700 people have lost their jobs.
Petra, famous for its stunning temples hewn from rose-pink cliff faces, is a UN World Heritage site.
The Jordanian economy relies on revenues from the kingdom’s tourism sector, which accounts for 14 percent of gross domestic product.

UN condemns Israeli minister for taunting Palestinian prisoner

UN condemns Israeli minister for taunting Palestinian prisoner
  • National security minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video on Friday last week showing him confronting Marwan Barghouti
  • UN spokesperson: ‘The minister’s behavior and the publication of the footage constitute an attack on Barghouti’s dignity’
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
GENEVA: The UN’s human rights office on Tuesday condemned a far-right Israeli minister for taunting a Palestinian prisoner in his cell and sharing the footage online.
National security minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video on Friday last week showing him confronting Marwan Barghouti, the most high-profile Palestinian detainee in Israeli custody.
UN Human Rights Office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan said the footage was unacceptable, adding: “The minister’s behavior and the publication of the footage constitute an attack on Barghouti’s dignity.”
Barghouti, now in his sixties, was sentenced in 2004 to life in prison on murder charges.
Regarded as a terrorist by Israel, he often tops opinion polls of popular Palestinian leaders and is sometimes described by his supporters as the “Palestinian Mandela.”
“International law requires that all those in detention be treated humanely, with dignity, and their human rights respected and protected,” said Kheetan.
He warned that the minister’s actions “may encourage violence against Palestinian detainees” and enable rights violations in Israeli prisons.

Car set ablaze outside Turkish parliament before meeting on PKK disarmament

Car set ablaze outside Turkish parliament before meeting on PKK disarmament
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Car set ablaze outside Turkish parliament before meeting on PKK disarmament

Car set ablaze outside Turkish parliament before meeting on PKK disarmament
  • The scene served as a grim reminder of decades of conflict with the PKK just hours before families of victims were to address a commission overseeing the group’s disarmament
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: A car was set ablaze near Turkiye’s parliament on Tuesday in a grim reminder of decades of conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), just hours before families of some victims were to address a commission overseeing the group’s disarmament.
The PKK, which took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984, said in May it would disarm and dissolve. The parliamentary commission was launched this month to set a path toward lasting peace, which would also resonate in neighboring Iraq and Syria.
The white Renault Toros burned for a short time outside parliament’s main gate on Tuesday morning. Police in Ankara said in a statement that a man detained for setting it alight suffered from psychological problems and also had a prior criminal record.
In the 1990s, during one of the bloodiest phases of the PKK conflict, such vehicles became notorious in the mainly Kurdish southeast where they were linked to abductions and extrajudicial killings blamed on state-linked groups.
More than 40,000 people were killed in the fighting over more than four decades.
Families of security personnel and civilians killed in the conflict are due to speak at the parliamentary commission on Tuesday, with some expected to question the peace effort.
The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkiye and its Western allies. Its jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan, had urged it to end the insurgency and some militants burned their weapons last month in a ceremony in northern Iraq — where they are now based — marking a symbolic first step.

Mediators await Israeli response to new truce offer

Mediators await Israeli response to new truce offer
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Mediators await Israeli response to new truce offer

Mediators await Israeli response to new truce offer
  • The foes have held on-and-off indirect negotiations throughout the war resulting in two short truces
  • Egypt said Monday that it and Qatar had sent the new proposal to Israel, adding ‘the ball is now in its court’
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP

JERUSALEM: Mediators were awaiting an Israeli response Tuesday to a fresh Gaza ceasefire plan, a day after Hamas accepted the proposal and signaled its readiness for a new round of talks aimed at ending nearly two years of war.
The foes have held on-and-off indirect negotiations throughout the war resulting in two short truces and the releases of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, but they have ultimately failed to broker a lasting ceasefire.
The efforts have been mediated by Egypt and Qatar, backed by the United States, with frequent rounds of shuttle diplomacy aiming to break the deadlock.
Egypt said Monday that it and Qatar had sent the new proposal to Israel, adding “the ball is now in its court.”
According to a report in Egyptian state-linked outlet Al-Qahera, the latest deal proposes an initial 60-day truce, a partial hostage release, the freeing of some Palestinian prisoners and provisions allowing for the entry of aid.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to publicly comment on the plan, but said last week that his country would accept “an agreement in which all the hostages are released at once and according to our conditions for ending the war.”
Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said on social media that his group had “opened the door wide to the possibility of reaching an agreement, but the question remains whether Netanyahu will once again close it, as he has done in the past.”
Hamas’s acceptance of the proposal comes as Netanyahu faces increasing pressure at home and abroad to end the war.
On Sunday, tens of thousands took to the streets in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv to call for the end of the war and a deal to free the remaining hostages still being held captive.
Of the 251 hostages taken during Hamas’s October 2023 attack that triggered the war, 49 are still in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.
The new proposal also comes after Israel’s security cabinet approved plans to conquer Gaza City and nearby refugee camps, fanning fears the new offensive will worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the devastated territory.
Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir – who has staunchly opposed ending the war – slammed the plan, warning of a “tragedy” if Netanyahu “gives in to Hamas.”
Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that 27 people were killed Tuesday by Israeli strikes and fire across the territory.
Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the situation was “very dangerous and unbearable” in the Zeitoun and Sabra neighborhoods of Gaza City, where he said “artillery shelling continues intermittently.”
The Israeli military declined to comment on specific troop movements, saying only that it was “operating to dismantle Hamas military capabilities” and took “feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm.”
Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing swathes of the Palestinian territory mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defense agency or the Israeli military.
Sabra resident Hussein Al-Dairi, 44, said “tanks are firing shells and mortars, and drones are firing bullets and missiles” in the neighborhood.
“We heard on the news that Hamas had agreed to a truce, but the occupation is escalating the war against us, the civilians,” he added.
Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Israel’s offensive has killed more than 62,004 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza which the United Nations considers reliable.

Netanyahu calls Australia PM ‘weak politician who betrayed Israel’

Netanyahu calls Australia PM ‘weak politician who betrayed Israel’
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Netanyahu calls Australia PM ‘weak politician who betrayed Israel’

Netanyahu calls Australia PM ‘weak politician who betrayed Israel’
  • Comment made amid an ongoing row between the two countries after Canberra declared it would recognize a Palestinian state
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese as a “weak politician” on Tuesday, amid an ongoing row between the two countries after Canberra declared it would recognize a Palestinian state.
“History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews,” read a post on the official X account of Netanyahu’s office.

Jordan dispatches 191st aid convoy to Gaza, UAE air drops relief support for Palestinians

Jordan dispatches 191st aid convoy to Gaza, UAE air drops relief support for Palestinians
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Jordan dispatches 191st aid convoy to Gaza, UAE air drops relief support for Palestinians

Jordan dispatches 191st aid convoy to Gaza, UAE air drops relief support for Palestinians
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan sent its 191st aid convoy to Gaza while the UAE conducted its 74th airdrop of much-needed humanitarian relief support for Palestinians in the besieged territory.

The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization’s convoy of 85 trucks has crossed into Gaza, carrying essential food supplies in coordination with the World Food Programme and the Jordanian Armed Forces, Jordan News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The charity’s head, Hussein Shibli, noted the daily obstacles that continue to hinder deliveries but stressed that Jordan’s humanitarian mission would not stop.

The UAE’s latest shipment – under the Chivalrous Knight 3 initiative – also included food and other vital supplies, which were prepared with the support of the UAE charitable organizations, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE also showcased its water supply project, dubbed Lifeline, which has now reached the southern areas of Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, one of the most crowded areas in Gaza sheltering displaced families.

The new 7.5-kilometer pipeline, which runs from Emirati desalination plants in Egypt’s Rafah to the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, is expected to provide up to 15 liters of fresh water daily to each of the 600,000 Palestinians living in there.

