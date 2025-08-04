Heritage comes alive at Raghadan Historical Market in Baha

RIYADH: The Raghadan Historical Market in Baha has opened with a lineup of vibrant cultural and entertainment programs under the auspices of Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the region’s governor, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Running daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the market features folk performances, historical artifacts, and programs portraying traditional life in the region.







Raghadan Historical Market serves as a platform for cultural exchange. (SPA)



Visitors can also enjoy artistic showcases, Arabic calligraphy, photography exhibits, children’s activities, and family-friendly competitions.

A key focus of the event is the participation of families involved in the production of handmade crafts and traditional products. Local food and drinks are also on offer.

The market serves as a platform for cultural exchange, promotes heritage tourism, and positions Baha as a year-round cultural destination, the SPA reported.

Meanwhile, the 17th International Honey Festival has concluded at Raghadan Forest Park. It attracted 50,000 visitors and featured 34 beekeepers from across the Kingdom showcasing a wide array of products.

Organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the event spotlighted the biodiversity of bees in the region and the high quality of local honey.

The festival achieved strong commercial results, with over 8 tonnes of honey sold and sales surpassing SR1.5 million ($400,000).

It also reinforced the ministry’s efforts to develop rural economies, encourage investment, and support the agricultural sector, the SPA reported.