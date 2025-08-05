Pakistan naval chief awarded ‘Legion of Merit’ as Pakistan, Türkiye deepen naval ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf was awarded top Turkish military honor “Legion of Merit” in recognition of his efforts to strengthen defense and maritime cooperation between the two countries, the navy’s media wing said on Tuesday.
Ashraf was awarded the military honor during his official visit to Türkiye by Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Pakistan Navy said, adding that he was welcomed with a guard of honor after arriving at the Turkish Naval Forces Headquarters in Ankara.
The Pakistani navy official met Tatlioglu during which the two discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on enhanced collaboration between the two navies, the Pakistan Navy’s media wing said in a statement.
“Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf undertook an official visit to Türkiye, during which he was conferred the prestigious Legion of Merit by the Turkish Armed Forces,” the director general of public relations of the navy said.
Ashraf also met Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler, Chief of General Staff General Metin Gurak and Commander of the Turkish Navy Fleet Admiral Kadir Yildiz. The Pakistani navy said these high-level engagements included discussions on regional maritime security and bilateral defense cooperation.
“Admiral Naveed Ashraf emphasized the need for increased interaction between the armed forces through joint exercises, mutual visits, and training and exchange programs,” the navy said.
Ashraf later visited the Istanbul Naval Shipyard where he called on its commander and received a detailed briefing on Pakistan Navy’s MILGEM project. Under a 2018 agreement, Türkiye is delivering four MILGEM-class corvettes to the Pakistan Navy, with two built in Istanbul and two at Karachi Shipyard under a technology transfer arrangement. The first vessel, PNS Babur, was delivered in 2023.
He also visited Golcuk Naval Base, where he observed cutting-edge submarine design and construction facilities, the statement added. Ashraf visited the Turkish naval vessels TCG ORUCREIS and S/M PIRIREIS as well as the National Defense University (NDU) in Türkiye.
“The naval chief’s visit is expected to play a pivotal role in further strengthening and expanding defense relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, two nations bound by deep-rooted historical, cultural, and strategic ties,” Pakistan Navy said.
Pakistan and Türkiye share close diplomatic, economic and defense ties. Turkish defense firms have helped modernize Pakistan’s Agosta 90B-class submarines and supplied military equipment, including drones, to Islamabad.
The two countries regularly hold joint military exercises, most recently the Ataturk-XIII drills, which involved combat teams from the two special forces and aimed to enhance interoperability between them.