You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan police arrest 240 protesters demanding ex-PM Khan’s release

Pakistan police arrest 240 protesters demanding ex-PM Khan’s release

Update Pakistan police arrest 240 protesters demanding ex-PM Khan’s release
A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reacts while being detained by police officers during a nationwide protest demanding Khan's release, on the second anniversary of his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan, on August 5, 2025. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bfqd

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Pakistan police arrest 240 protesters demanding ex-PM Khan’s release

Pakistan police arrest 240 protesters demanding ex-PM Khan’s release
  • “Free Imran Khan!” chanted supporters outside a Lahore courthouse, while smaller groups staged protests across the city
  • Party spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari said over 200 activists were detained in Lahore alone
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

LAHORE: Police in Pakistan arrested more than 240 opposition party activists on Tuesday at protests calling for the release of their leader Imran Khan on the second anniversary of his jailing, security officials and police said.

At least 122 were arrested trying to block roads and threatening law and order in the eastern city of Lahore, capital of Punjab province, said Deputy Inspector General of police Faisal Kamran. The remainder were picked up in overnight raids in the province, two security officials said.

Thousands rallied in support of Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is ruled by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, officials said. Police fired teargas in the cities of Karachi and Muzaffarabad.

“Free Imran Khan!” chanted supporters outside a Lahore courthouse, while smaller groups staged protests across the city.

Party spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari said over 200 activists were detained in Lahore alone.

“Down with the government!” shouted a group of PTI women supporters rallying in Quetta, while nearly 2,000 activists in Karachi held demonstrations on bikes, rickshaws, and other vehicles, carrying posters of Khan and party flags before police dispersed them by firing teargas.

Islamabad and nearby Rawalpindi remained quiet, with heavy police deployments on main roads.

Uzma Bukhari, a spokesperson for Punjab’s provincial government, said the PTI cannot be allowed to create chaos by holding the protests, a charge the party’s spokesperson denied.

KHAN CALLS ON SUPPORTERS
In a message attributed to Khan on his party’s X account on Monday, he urged supporters to “come out and hold peaceful protests until a true democracy is restored.”

The former cricket star was elected prime minister in 2018 but once in office, he fell out with the powerful military and was ousted in 2022 by parliament.

His arrest in May 2023 sparked protests against the military nationwide, leading to a crackdown on the party.

Khan denies any wrongdoing and has dismissed as politically motivated the dozens of cases against him, ranging from terrorism to disclosure of official secrets. He was convicted in January in a corruption case, but was acquitted of other charges or received suspended sentences.

Hundreds of Khan’s party members including several parliamentarians were convicted late last month on charges related to the 2023 protests against his arrest. By law, nine of the parliamentarians were disqualified on Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan said.

Khan’s party emerged as the single biggest in the 2024 election, and it says that vote rigging robbed it of more seats.

Other parties joined forces to form a government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who denies coming to power through electoral fraud.

Topics: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf PTI protests Rehana Dar Ex-PM Imran Khan arrested

Related

Opposition party stages rallies in Pakistan’s northwest to demand ex-PM Khan’s release video
Pakistan
Opposition party stages rallies in Pakistan’s northwest to demand ex-PM Khan’s release
Pakistan police arrest 120 workers of ex-PM Imran Khan’s party ahead of protest
World
Pakistan police arrest 120 workers of ex-PM Imran Khan’s party ahead of protest

UAE’s AD Ports Group opens office in Islamabad to facilitate maritime, logistics partnerships

UAE’s AD Ports Group opens office in Islamabad to facilitate maritime, logistics partnerships
Updated 7 sec ago
Follow

UAE’s AD Ports Group opens office in Islamabad to facilitate maritime, logistics partnerships

UAE’s AD Ports Group opens office in Islamabad to facilitate maritime, logistics partnerships
  • This move will position AD Ports Group as a key contributor to Pakistan’s economic transformation, says CEO Capt. Mohamed Juma Al-Shamisi 
  • The AD Ports Group has also pledged to invest $250 million in Pakistan over the next decade with plans to develop a port facility in Karachi
Updated 7 sec ago
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Abu Dhabi (AD) Ports Group, a leading Emirati maritime and logistics provider, on Tuesday announced the opening of its first representative office in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad, aiming to facilitate partnerships in maritime, logistics and other key domains.

The announcement comes months after AD Ports signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Pakistan in November last year to explore opportunities to upgrade the country’s maritime, rail, airport, customs and logistics infrastructure.

The move coincides with Pakistan’s efforts to attract international investment, particularly from Gulf countries, with a focus on strategic sectors such as ports and shipping, aviation and logistics to drive sustainable economic growth.

“The new office will serve as a critical platform for deepening engagement with government stakeholders and advancing priority infrastructure and trade initiatives,” the AD Ports Group said in a statement.

“As a client-facing and administrative hub, the Islamabad office will also support ongoing operations and facilitate strategic partnerships in the ports, maritime, logistics, and industrial development sectors.”

The development reflects the depth of the bilateral relationship and shared vision for long-term economic cooperation between the two countries, according to the Emirati port operator.

It follows a series of high-impact investments by AD Ports Group in Pakistan, including $295 million committed toward the development and enhancement of container, bulk, and general cargo terminals at Karachi Port’s East Wharf, which are central to the Group’s strategy to support the transformation of Pakistan into a regional trade and logistics hub.

On the occasion, AD Ports CEO Capt. Mohamed Juma Al-Shamisi said the opening of the Islamabad office marks a significant milestone in the Group’s global expansion strategy.

“This move will enable closer collaboration with government entities and strategic partners, positioning AD Ports Group as a key contributor to Pakistan’s economic transformation,” he said.

“Our growing footprint, underpinned by significant investments in critical port infrastructure, aligns with our wise leadership vision for trade facilitation, industrial diversification and sustainable development.”

The UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner after China and the United States, and the second biggest source of foreign remittances to Pakistan after Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan holds a strategic geographic position as a maritime gateway to Central Asia, making it a crucial element in AD Ports Group’s vision to establish an integrated trade corridor stretching from China to Europe, according to maritime and logistics provider.

AD Ports Group entered Pakistan in 2022 with a landmark 50-year concession to develop and operate container berths 6–10 at Karachi Port’s East Wharf in partnership with Kaheel Terminals. This was followed by a second 50-year agreement in 2023 to manage berths 11–17 for general and bulk cargo.

In July 2024, the group also signed an agreement to invest $250 million over the next decade in Pakistan with plans to develop a state-of-the-art port facility in the coastal city of Karachi.

Topics: Abu Dhabi (AD) Ports Group

Pakistan to start deporting Afghan Proof of Registration card holders from Sept. 1

Pakistan to start deporting Afghan Proof of Registration card holders from Sept. 1
Updated 05 August 2025
Follow

Pakistan to start deporting Afghan Proof of Registration card holders from Sept. 1

Pakistan to start deporting Afghan Proof of Registration card holders from Sept. 1
  • Millions of Afghans have poured into Pakistan over the past several decades, fleeing successive wars and instability
  • Islamabad this year said it wanted 3 million Afghans to leave the country, including 1.4 million people with PoR cards
Updated 05 August 2025
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will start deporting around 1.4 million Afghan Proof of Registration (PoR) card holders from September 1, the Pakistani interior ministry said on Monday, as Islamabad gave a fresh call for Afghan nationals to leave the country.

Millions of Afghans have poured into Pakistan over the past several decades, fleeing successive wars, as well as hundreds of thousands who arrived after the return of the Taliban government in 2021.

A deportation drive first launched in 2023 was renewed in April when Pakistan’s government rescinded hundreds of thousands of residence permits for Afghans, threatening to arrest anyone who did not leave.

Islamabad this year said it wanted 3 million Afghans to leave the country, including 1.4 million people with PoR cards and some 800,000 with Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC).

“Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards shall be repatriated to Afghanistan as part of the ongoing implementation of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP),” the interior ministry said in a notification issued on Monday.

“It has been decided that the voluntary return of PoR card holders shall commence forthwith, while the formal repatriation and deportation process will take effect from 1st September 2025.”

More than a million Afghans have left Pakistan since the expulsion drive first began in 2023, according to data from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR). Pakistan previously said those with PoR cards could stay until June 30, while the government has deported thousands of ACC holders.

“The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, will continue as per the earlier decision under the IFRP,” the interior ministry added.

In 2023, Islamabad said many of these Afghan refugees were found involved in militancy and crimes. Analysts say the expulsions are designed to pressure neighboring Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities to control militancy in the border regions.

Pakistan’s security forces are under enormous pressure along the border with Afghanistan, battling a growing insurgency by ethnic nationalists in Balochistan in the southwest and the Pakistani Taliban and its affiliates in the northwest.

Last year, Pakistan recorded the highest number of deaths from attacks in a decade and the government frequently accused Afghan nationals of taking part in assaults.

Qaiser Khan Afridi, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency, this week urged Islamabad to adopt a “humane approach to ensure voluntary, gradual, and dignified return of Afghans” and praised Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for more than 40 years, the AP news agency reported.

“We call on the government to halt the forcible return and ensure a gradual, voluntary and dignified repatriation process,” Afridi said.

“Such massive and hasty return could jeopardize the lives and freedom of Afghan refugees, while also risking instability not only in Afghanistan but across the region.”

Topics: Afghan refugees Afghan refugee in Pakistan

Pakistan redefines microenterprises to include more firms, drafts policy for women entrepreneurs

Pakistan redefines microenterprises to include more firms, drafts policy for women entrepreneurs
Updated 05 August 2025
Follow

Pakistan redefines microenterprises to include more firms, drafts policy for women entrepreneurs

Pakistan redefines microenterprises to include more firms, drafts policy for women entrepreneurs
  • Companies with annual revenues up to Rs30 million now fall under SMEDA’s support framework
  • Government to launch special digital portal to empower women-led businesses across the country
Updated 05 August 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lowered the threshold for defining microenterprises to include companies with annual revenues of up to Rs30 million ($106,000) under the national Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) development framework, and has finalized a draft Women’s Entrepreneurship Policy, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

The measures are part of a broader push by the government to revive the economy by expanding private-sector innovation and participation following years of economic distress. Pakistan’s financial outlook began improving after securing several International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans and introducing structural reforms that stabilized macroeconomic indicators.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a review meeting of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority's (SMEDA) steering committee to evaluate the performance of the SME sector. Officials briefed him on reforms aimed at enhancing the authority’s institutional capacity and outreach.

“Companies with annual business up to Rs30 million have been classified as microenterprises and brought under SMEDA’s scope on the instructions of the Prime Minister,” the statement said. “The draft of the Women Entrepreneurship Policy has also been prepared and will soon be submitted to the federal cabinet for approval.”

Other initiatives discussed during the meeting included the upcoming launch of a digital portal for women entrepreneurs and outsourcing of work related to SMEDA’s credit scoring model, SME subcontracting legal framework and export enhancement strategy.

SMEDA is also conducting a survey of 20 economic sectors in collaboration with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the statement said.

"Small and medium-sized enterprises hold a vital place in the country’s development and economy," the prime minister said while addressing the gathering.

"The government is working on a priority basis to promote small and medium-sized businesses," he added.

Topics: women entrepreneurs

Pakistan stocks hit all-time high on 9-year low deficit, macro stability hopes

Pakistan stocks hit all-time high on 9-year low deficit, macro stability hopes
Updated 05 August 2025
Follow

Pakistan stocks hit all-time high on 9-year low deficit, macro stability hopes

Pakistan stocks hit all-time high on 9-year low deficit, macro stability hopes
  • The market recorded an overall trading volume of 548 million shares, with a turnover of Rs37 billion
  • Investor confidence fueled by local, foreign inflows and gains across many sectors, research firm says
Updated 05 August 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) soared to another all-time high as it surpassed the 143,000-point mark on Tuesday, with analysts linking the bullish trend to the country’s 9-year low fiscal deficit and optimism about macroeconomic stability.

The benchmark KSE-100 index jumped 984.52 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 143,037.16 points, compared to the previous day's close of 142,052.64 points.

The development came as Pakistan recorded a 5.38 percent deficit — its lowest in nine years — in fiscal year 2024-25 that ended in June, beating the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates.

The major contributors to the rally were Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), United Bank Limited (UBL), MCB Bank Limited (MCB), Hub Power Company (HUBC), and Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT), collectively adding 679 points.

"Sentiment further strengthened as Pakistan reported a 9-year low fiscal deficit of 5.38 percent in FY25, with 36 percent YoY (year-on-year) revenue growth outpacing an 18 percent rise in expenditures," the Karachi-based Topline Securities firm said in its market review.

"Investor confidence was fueled by local and foreign inflows and gains across many sectors of the market," it said. "The market’s upward trajectory reflects optimism over fiscal discipline, macroeconomic stability and a stronger earnings outlook, setting the stage for sustained momentum in the sessions ahead."

Overall, the PSX recorded a trading volume of 548 million shares, with a turnover of Rs37 billion.

Ahsan Mehanti, the CEO of Arif Habib Commodities, attributed the rally to the government's fiscal policies.

"Government approval to resume subsidies for fully funded remittances scheme to ensure rupee stability, surging global equities, speculations over government resolve to end power sector circular debt crisis played a catalyst role in the bullish close," he told Arab News.

The development comes amid a broader macroeconomic turnaround for Pakistan, which is currently in its first year of a $7 billion IMF loan program approved in September 2024 to stabilize the economy, increase revenues and curb inflation after a prolonged balance of payments crisis.

According to Topline Securities, non-tax revenues have surged 66% year-on-year, led by a robust dividend of Rs2.62 trillion from the central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan, up from Rs0.97 trillion in FY24. Meanwhile, tax revenues grew 26%, driven primarily by gains in collections by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“In the last 5 years, FBR revenues (including Petroleum Development Levy) have increased 3.02x from Rs4.3 trillion in FY20 to Rs12.9 trillion in FY25,” the report noted, adding that over the same period, GDP rose from Rs41 trillion to Rs114.6 trillion.

The FBR’s tax-to-GDP ratio rose to 11.3% in FY25, a seven-year high compared to 9.7% last year.

“This is higher than the average of 9.9% recorded between FY20 to FY24,” the brokerage said, noting that higher Petroleum Development Levy collections may have substituted for sales tax to avoid revenue-sharing obligations with provinces.

Pakistan also recorded a primary surplus of 2.4% of GDP in FY25 – the highest in more than two decades – as revenue growth outpaced expenditures. This exceeded both the government's revised projection of 2.2% and the IMF’s forecast of 2.1%.

“Higher primary surplus is achieved as revenue growth surpassed the expenditures growth,” Topline Securities said.

Interest expenses as a percentage of FBR taxes declined to 76% in FY25 from 88% in FY24, reflecting better debt management.

“The improvement in debt servicing is on the back of controlled growth — 9% in interest expenses — due to lower interest rates,” the report said.

Development spending also rose, with the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) reaching 2.6% of GDP, its highest in five years, though still well below the 5% peak recorded in FY2017.

Looking ahead, Topline Securities said, it expected the government to continue on a path of fiscal consolidation.

“Pakistan is expected to post [a] third consecutive year of primary surplus in FY26 after two decades,” it said. “While overall fiscal deficit is expected to clock in at 4.0–4.1% of GDP in FY26, [the] lowest in two decades.”

The improved fiscal performance is likely to strengthen Islamabad’s case in ongoing negotiations with the IMF and other international creditors as it seeks long-term debt sustainability and economic recovery.

Pakistan watchdog disqualifies National Assembly opposition leader, other Imran Khan aides after riot convictions

Pakistan watchdog disqualifies National Assembly opposition leader, other Imran Khan aides after riot convictions
Updated 05 August 2025
Follow

Pakistan watchdog disqualifies National Assembly opposition leader, other Imran Khan aides after riot convictions

Pakistan watchdog disqualifies National Assembly opposition leader, other Imran Khan aides after riot convictions
  • Anti-terrorism court convicted Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, others on July 31 over involvement in violent protests in May 2023
  • Disqualification comes as Khan’s party is holding protests to secure his release from prison, demand audit of 2024 elections
Updated 05 August 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s election commission on Tuesday disqualified the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, and eight other lawmakers from former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, days after an anti-terrorism court convicted them for involvement in violent protests in May 2023.

The decision comes amid fresh demonstrations by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to mark the second anniversary of his imprisonment and to demand an audit of February 2024 general elections.

The lawmakers were convicted on July 31 by an anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad for their alleged roles in riots that broke out in May 2023 following Khan’s brief arrest on corruption charges. The protests saw hundreds of PTI supporters storm government and military installations in scenes that triggered a wide-reaching state crackdown and mass arrests.

In a notification issued Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said the lawmakers were disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, which bars any individual from holding office if convicted of an offense involving “moral turpitude” and sentenced to at least two years in prison.

“In pursuance of orders dated 31.07.2025 passed by the Anti-Terrorism Court Faisalabad... Senator Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, MNA from NA-18 Haripur, Rai Haider Ali, MNA from NA-96 Faisalabad-II, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, MNA from NA-104 Faisalabad-X, Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, MNA from NA-143 Sahiwal-III, Zartaj Gul, MNA from NA-185 DG Khan-II, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, MPA from PP-73 Sargodha-III, Junaid Afzal, MPA from PP-98 Faisalabad-I, and Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, MPA from PP-203 Sahiwal-VI are hereby disqualified,” the ECP said.

“Consequently, their seats have become vacant.”

Last week, an anti-terror court in Faisalabad sentenced PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Hamid Raza, and Zartaj Gul Wazir, to 10 years imprisonment for their involvement in the May 9 riots.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had welcomed the court’s ruling, accusing PTI supporters of setting fire to government buildings, damaging military property and injuring law enforcement personnel during the May 9, 2023 unrest.

“This is a story of sacrifice to save the world from terrorism,” he said after the ruling.

“Pakistan is a wall between terrorists and the world... if this wall becomes weak, the fire will not stop at our borders.”

Khan’s party denies encouraging violence and has rejected the terrorism charges against its members. Khan says he was in jail when the protests took place and did not direct the violence.

The latest disqualifications come as the PTI is holding protests to call for Khan’s release and push for an enquiry of the February 8 general elections, which the party alleges were rigged. Pakistan’s election authorities deny the allegations.

Khan’s candidates, contesting as independents due to a ban on PTI’s electoral symbol, emerged as the largest bloc in the February vote. However, rival parties later joined hands to form a coalition under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who denies any wrongdoing or electoral manipulation.

Ahead of Tuesday’s demonstrations, local administrations in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore and other cities imposed bans on public gatherings and dozens of PTI workers were reportedly detained overnight.

Latest updates

Egypt’s El-Sisi says Israel’s war in Gaza a ‘systematic genocide’
Egypt’s El-Sisi says Israel’s war in Gaza a ‘systematic genocide’
German club drops Israeli striker over Gaza-linked social media posts
German club drops Israeli striker over Gaza-linked social media posts
Iran names moderate Larijani to head top security body
Iran names moderate Larijani to head top security body
Israeli forces raid Palestinian family’s home in north Jerusalem, accompanied by bulldozers
Israeli forces raid Palestinian family’s home in north Jerusalem, accompanied by bulldozers
Jorge Costa, Champions League winning captain of Porto, dies at 53
Jorge Costa, Champions League winning captain of Porto, dies at 53

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.