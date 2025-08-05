Morrocan truck drivers kidnapped by Daesh group released in Mali

You are here

A motorbike drives past a sign welcoming people to the "Islamic State of Gao", transformed into "Welcome to the Malian State", at the entrance of the northern Malian city of Gao. (AFP)
Updated 05 August 2025
AP
  • The Malian government said in a statement read on public television late Monday the truck drivers were released “safe and sound” Sunday evening
Updated 05 August 2025
AP
BAMAKO: Four Moroccan truck drivers, who were kidnapped in January in West Africa by the Daesh group and held captive for months, were released late Sunday, Malian authorities said.
The truckers were traveling 3,000 miles to transport electrical equipment from Casablanca to Niamey, the capital of Niger, before they were reported missing on January 18, 2025, in northeastern Burkina Faso, near the border with Niger.
The Malian government said in a statement read on public television late Monday the truck drivers were released “safe and sound” Sunday evening.
It added the four were held by the Islamic State in the Sahel Province, a subgroup of the Islamic state group. Malian public television showed video of the drivers wearing traditional Malian clothes in the company of junta leader Gen. Assimi Goïta.
The Malian government said their release was made possible thanks to the coordinated efforts between Mali’s National State Security Agency and Morocco’s foreign intelligence service.
Mali, along with neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, has for more than a decade battled an insurgency by armed groups, including some allied with Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group. Following military coups, the three countries expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for assistance, but the security situation has been deteriorating.
In May, extremist fighters abducted two Chinese nationals during an attack on an artisanal gold mining site in Mali.
In February, Moroccan authorities said they arrested a dozen people who were planning attacks on behalf of the Islamic State in the Sahel Province subgroup.
Morocco has worked to present itself as a regional leader and is forging deeper ties with countries in the Sahel. Foreign ministers of landlocked Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso said they were backing a Moroccan initiative granting them access to the Atlantic ocean using its ports.
Last year, Rabat mediated the release of four French intelligence agents held in Burkina Faso.

Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media

Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media
Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
AFP
Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media

Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media
  • Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer attended the meeting on Tuesday, along with Syria’s intelligence chief, Syrian state television said
Updated 58 min 54 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syria’s foreign minister met with an Israeli delegation in Paris to discuss de-escalation and the situation in Druze-majority Sweida province after deadly sectarian violence last month, state media reported Wednesday.
Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer attended the meeting on Tuesday, along with Syria’s intelligence chief, Syrian state television said, citing an unnamed government source.
The meeting discussed “de-escalation and non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs” and addressed monitoring the Sweida ceasefire announced by the United States last month, state news agency SANA said.
“Both sides affirmed their commitment to the unity of Syrian territory, their rejection of any projects aiming to divide it,” and emphasized that Sweida and its Druze citizens are an integral part of Syria, the broadcaster reported the source as saying.
A week of violence began on July 13 with clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin, but rapidly escalated, drawing in government forces, with Israel also carrying out strikes.
Israel, which has its own Druze community, has said it acted to defend the minority group as well as to enforce its own demands for the demilitarization of southern Syria.
“These talks are taking place under US mediation, as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Syria and preserving the unity and integrity of its territory,” SANA said, adding they resulted in “understandings that support stability in the region.”
Israel and Syria have technically remained at war since 1948.
As an Islamist-led offensive late last year toppled longtime Syrian ruler Bashar Assad, Israel deployed troops to the UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights which has separated Israeli and Syrian forces since the armistice that followed the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
State television said “the two sides discussed the need to reach a clear mechanism to reactivate the 1974 disengagement agreement... and establish a more stable environment.”
Discussions also addressed the humanitarian situation in southern Syria, with both parties agreeing on “the need to intensify assistance for the people of Sweida and the Bedouin,” it reported.
Hundreds demonstrated in Sweida on Saturday, calling for self-determination and some raising Israeli flags and accusing Damascus of imposing a blockade, something officials have denied, pointing to the entry of several aid convoys.
Paris hosted a similar meeting between Shaibani and Dermer last month, while a diplomatic source previously told AFP that other face-to-face meetings were held in Baku.
US envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack said on X late Tuesday that he met with Israeli Druze spiritual leader Mowafaq Tarif, discussing Sweida “and how to bring together the interests of all parties, de-escalate tensions, and build understanding.”

Attack on Darfur hospital kills one: MSF

Attack on Darfur hospital kills one: MSF
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP
Attack on Darfur hospital kills one: MSF

Attack on Darfur hospital kills one: MSF
  • The hospital in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur state, was attacked by armed relatives of a patient who had died of a gunshot wound
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP

KHARTOUM: An armed assault on a hospital in the war-ravaged Darfur region of Sudan killed one person, medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Wednesday, adding it had been forced to suspend operations.
Five people were also wounded in last week's attack, one of them a health worker supported by MSF, it added.
Since the war between Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began in April 2023, more than 120 aid workers have been killed, according to the United Nations.
"Humanitarian needs in Sudan have reached unprecedented levels. Yet those who step forward to help -- our frontline aid workers -- are being attacked, detained, harassed and even killed," UN humanitarian coordinator Luca Renda said Tuesday.
The hospital in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur state, was attacked by armed relatives of a patient who had died of a gunshot wound. They then clashed with other armed individuals.
A hand grenade went off in front of the emergency room, causing the casualties.
The facility was the only referral hospital serving the area's population of around half a million, who are currently facing a deadly cholera outbreak.
According to Sudan's doctors' union, 90 percent of the country's hospitals have been forced to close at some point during the war. Many have been repeatedly bombed, stormed by fighters and looted of all supplies.
Doctors have themselves been attacked and forced to operate on fighters at gunpoint.
Nearly 25 million people in Sudan face dire hunger, with millions cut off from life-saving aid.

UAE aircraft dispatched to battle wildfires in Montenegro

UAE aircraft dispatched to battle wildfires in Montenegro
Updated 20 August 2025
Arab News
UAE aircraft dispatched to battle wildfires in Montenegro

UAE aircraft dispatched to battle wildfires in Montenegro
Updated 20 August 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said it has dispatched a firefighting aircraft to join efforts to extinguish wildfires in the Republic of Montenegro.

“The team is actively working to combat fires across multiple areas of the country,” reported state-run WAM News Agency. 

The aircraft departed Abu Dhabi on Monday for Podgorica carrying essential equipment and supplies.

The decision reflects the “solidarity of the UAE’s leadership and people with the government and people of Montenegro in addressing the unprecedented wildfire disaster,” WAM added.

Israeli military will call up 50,000 reservists as it plans new phase of war in Gaza

Israeli military will call up 50,000 reservists as it plans new phase of war in Gaza
Updated 20 August 2025
AP
Israeli military will call up 50,000 reservists as it plans new phase of war in Gaza

Israeli military will call up 50,000 reservists as it plans new phase of war in Gaza
  • An Israeli military official says the country’s top generals have approved plans to call up tens of thousands of reservists in order to begin a new phase of operations in Gaza
  • The call-up notices could be sent in the coming days, with reservists to report for duty in September, the military official said
Updated 20 August 2025
AP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli military official said on Wednesday that the country’s top generals had approved plans to call up tens of thousands of reservists in order to begin a new phase of operations in some of Gaza’s most densely populated areas.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity in line with military regulations, the official said that the military will be operating in parts of Gaza City where the Israeli military has not yet operated and where Hamas is still active.
Israeli troops are already operating in the Zeitoun and Jabaliya neighborhoods of Gaza City in order to prepare the groundwork for the expanded operation, which is expected to receive approval from the chief of staff in the coming days.
It remains unclear when the operation will begin. The official said 50,000 reservists will be called up in the coming month, nearly doubling the number of active reservists to 120,000.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this month that the objective was to secure the release of the remaining hostages and ensure Hamas and other militants can never again threaten Israel.
Hamas-led militants started the war when they attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251. Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefires or other deals. Hamas says it will only free the rest in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.
The planned offensive into Gaza City and the central camps has heightened international condemnation of Israel and fueled fears of another mass displacement among Palestinians.
Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering in the city and its holds some of the last remnants of critical infrastructure remaining in Gaza.
Mediators and Hamas say they have agreed to cease-fire terms, but Israel’s response remains unclear as members of Netanyahu’s coalition oppose a phased deal that doesn’t “complete the defeat of Hamas.”

Villagers offer harrowing accounts of one of the deadliest attacks in Sudan’s civil war

Villagers offer harrowing accounts of one of the deadliest attacks in Sudan’s civil war
Updated 20 August 2025
AP
Villagers offer harrowing accounts of one of the deadliest attacks in Sudan’s civil war

Villagers offer harrowing accounts of one of the deadliest attacks in Sudan’s civil war
  • At least 200 people were killed in the village of Shag Al-Num, including many women and children
  • The attack was part of a larger civil war in Sudan, which began in 2023 due to tensions between military leaders and the RSF
Updated 20 August 2025
AP

CAIRO: When Ahlam Saeed awoke last month to the sound of gunfire and roaring vehicle motors, the 43-year-old widow rushed outside her home in war-torn Sudan to find a line of at least two dozen vehicles, many of them motorcycles carrying armed fighters.
“They were firing at everything and in every direction,” the mother of four said. “In an instant, all of us in the village were fleeing for safety.” Many people were gunned down in their houses or while trying to flee. At least 200 people were killed, including many women and children, in the community of straw homes, according to a rights group tracking Sudan’s civil war.
Saeed and her children — ages 9 to 15 — were among those who survived after rebel fighters rampaged through Shag Al-Num, the small farming village of several thousand people in Sudan’s Kordofan region. In interviews with The Associated Press, Saeed and four other villagers described the July 12 attack, one of the deadliest assaults since the war began more than two years ago over a power struggle between commanders of the military and the rival paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF.
The villagers’ accounts add to the devastating toll of the conflict, which started in April 2023 and has wrecked the country in northeastern African. The fighting has killed more than 40,000 people, displaced as many as 14 million, caused disease outbreaks and pushed many places to the brink of famine.
Atrocities, including mass killings of civilians and mass rape, have also been reported, particularly in Darfur, triggering an investigation by the International Criminal Court into potential war crimes and crimes against humanity.
‘Hell’s door was opened’
The villagers from Shag Al-Num said RSF fighters and their allied Janjaweed militias stormed into the community, looting houses and robbing residents, especially of women’s gold. Some victims were held at gunpoint.
Some young villagers attempted to fight back by taking up rifles to defend their homes. The RSF fighters knocked them down and continued their rampage, witnesses said.
“It was as if the hell’s door was opened,” Saeed said, sobbing. Her straw house and neighboring homes were burned down, and one RSF fighter seized her necklace. “We were dying of fear,” she said.
The villagers said the fighters also sexually abused or raped many women. One of the women said she saw three fighters wearing RSF uniforms dragging a young woman into an abandoned house. She said she later met the woman, who said she was raped.
Satellite imagery from July 13 and 14 showed “intentional arson attacks” and “a large smoke point” over the village as well as “razed and smoldering” buildings, the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health reported.
In the two-day RSF attack in Shaq Al-Noum and surrounding areas, more than 450 civilians, including 35 children and two pregnant women, were killed, according to UNICEF.
After the assault, many of the survivors fled, leaving behind a mostly deserted village.
The RSF did not respond to questions about the attack from the AP.
Both sides seek control of oil-rich Kordofan region

Beyond the village, the oil-rich Kordofan region has emerged as a major front line following the military’s recapture of Khartoum earlier this year. The warring parties have raced for control of the three-province region stretching across southern and central Sudan because it controls vital supply lines.
“Kordofan has become the most strategic area of the country,” said Cameron Hudson, an Africa expert with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
The fighting has exacerbated the already dire conditions in the region.
In Kadugli, the provincial capital city of South Kordofan province, “roads have been cut off, supply lines have collapsed and residents are walking miles just to search for salt or matches,” said Kadry Furany, country director for Sudan at Mercy Corps aid group.
A mental health therapist in Obeid, the provincial capital of North Kordofan province, said the city received waves of displaced people in recent weeks, all from areas recently ambushed by the RSF.
The therapist, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of concerns about her safety, said she supported 10 women and girls who endured sexual abuse, including rape, in RSF-seized areas in July alone. Among the victims were two women from Shag Al-Num village, she said.
“The conditions are tragic,” she said.
Another epicenter of starvation and disease
To the west of the Kordofan region is el-Fasher, the military’s last stronghold in the five-province Darfur region. The city — which has been under constant RSF bombardment for over a year — is one of the hardest hit by hunger and disease outbreaks, according to the UN
The World Food Program has been unable to deliver aid by land. It warned this month that 300,000 people, who are “trapped, hungry and running out of time,” are at risk of starvation.
“Everyone in el-Fasher is facing a daily struggle to survive,” said Eric Perdison, the food program’s director for eastern and southern Africa. “Without immediate and sustained access, lives will be lost.”
The paramilitaries and their Janjaweed allies imposed a total blockade of el-Fasher, leaving no route out of the city that the RSF does not control, according to satellite imagery recently analyzed by the humanitarian lab at Yale.
The blockade caused food prices to spike up to 460 percent higher than in the rest of Sudan, according to the African Center for Justice and Peace Studies. Most staples are scarce or no longer available.
Civilians who want to leave the city are required to pass through a single RSF-controlled point, where they have been robbed, forced to pay bribes or killed, according to the Yale lab, aid workers and residents.
On Aug. 2, a group of people, including women and children, attempted to flee the city. When they reached Garni, a village on a crucial supply route just northwest of the city, RSF fighters ambushed the area, residents said.
“They tell you to leave, then they kill you,” said Al-Amin Ammar, a 63-year-old who said he escaped because he is old. “It’s a death trap.”
At least 14 people were killed, and dozens of others were wounded in the village, said the Emergency Lawyers rights group said.
Aside from fighting, the region has been ravaged by lack of food and a cholera outbreak, said Adam Regal, a spokesman for a local aid group known as General Coordination. Many people have nothing to eat and resorted to cattle fodder to survive, he said. Some have not found even fodder, he said.
He shared images of emaciated children with their exhausted, malnourished mothers on the outskirts of el-Fasher or the nearby town of Tawila.
“People don’t await food or medicine,” he said, “rather they await death.”
The 12-year-old son of Sabah Hego, a widow, was admitted with cholera to a makeshift hospital in Tweila, joining dozens of other patients there.
“He is sick, and dying,” Hego said of her youngest child. “He is not alone. There are many like him.”

