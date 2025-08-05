Sri Lankan envoy hails Kingdom’s Islamic efforts

Jeddah Summer Season delivers fun for every mood

JEDDAH: Jeddah Summer Season is in full swing, offering a mix of entertainment, sports, shopping, and cultural experiences that continue to attract locals and tourists despite the summer heat.

Running until Aug. 31 under the “Color Your Summer” initiative by the Saudi Tourism Authority, the season features a rich lineup of events that highlight Jeddah’s coastal charm, family appeal, and commercial energy.

Visitors say this year’s Jeddah Summer Season program offers more variety and polish than ever. (Supplied)

From the immersive Forest Wonders experience, thrilling horror fests and buzzing beach activities, to musical performances and heritage shopping in Al-Balad, the program reflects the city’s reputation as a top-tier tourism destination in Saudi Arabia.

Popular attractions this year include the Jeddah Shopping Festival, which combines major retail details with lively music nights and engaging live shows, creating a singular commercial and entertainment experience.

The West Coast beach program is another standout, offering a range of activities at popular spots.

Saudi Tourism Authority’s “Color Your Summer” initiative, running until Aug. 31, showcases Jeddah’s coastal charm, family appeal, and commercial vibrancy. (Supplied)

The attractions include the Zaya, Eden and Kashta beaches, the Souq, Pink beach (private location for women) and Jeddah Waves where visitors can enjoy concerts, food stalls, and family-friendly fun along the Red Sea coast.

Meanwhile Forest Wonders has emerged as a family favorite. The air-conditioned, jungle-themed indoor venue features animal encounters, theatrical performances, adventure-style dining, and interactive experiences designed to captivate children and adults.

Visitors say this year’s program offers more variety and polish than ever.

Abulrahman Al-Nahari, a 52-year-old returning visitor from Jazan, praised the organization and diversity of activities, citing a beach trip and island tour to Bayada as highlights.

He told Arab News: “We visit Jeddah every summer, but this year’s has been truly exceptional. The range of events and the level of organization are impressive; the events are beautifully diversified.”

Al-Nahari, who is visiting with his four children, added: “We have been here for just a week and it is fun so far ... Despite the heat we enjoyed activities such as Kashta beach and the Jeddah historical district.”

Fatima Al-Bugami, a mother of two from Makkah, said her children loved Forest Wonders, while she enjoyed shopping in the historic Al-Balad district.

“It is a unique shopping experience in the heart of Jeddah where you can find everything you need,” she said, noting that they also enjoyed dining at Bab Makkah’s seafood restaurants.

“It was a fun day for us,” she said.

Even lifelong Jeddah resident Muhannad Shaker, who typically avoids crowds, was impressed by the season’s offerings.

“This year my friends were able to convince me to go to the various beaches which are part of Jeddah Summer Season and I really found them well organized and very neat,” he told Arab News.

“It kept us busy with entertaining activities beside swimming … So, simply this year’s season combines commerce and entertainment events which is really amazing.”