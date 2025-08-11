You are here

  • Home
  • Leaders of Indonesia and Peru hold talks on trade and economic ties

Leaders of Indonesia and Peru hold talks on trade and economic ties

Leaders of Indonesia and Peru hold talks on trade and economic ties
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, right, gives a love symbol at children waving Indonesian and Peruvian flags as his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto looks on during a welcoming ceremony. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mtdgm

Updated 25 sec ago
AP
Follow

Leaders of Indonesia and Peru hold talks on trade and economic ties

Leaders of Indonesia and Peru hold talks on trade and economic ties
  • Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has met his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, on Monday on a visit aimed at strengthening economic ties as the two countries look to expand into new markets am
  • The two-day visit is expected to deepen Peru’s ties with Indonesia, after the two nations concluded negotiations which began in May on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Updated 25 sec ago
AP
Follow

JAKARTA: Peruvian President Dina Boluarte met his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto on Monday during a visit aimed at strengthening economic ties as the two countries for new markets amid geopolitical challenges and rising trade barriers.
The signing came just four days after the US President Donald Trump began imposing higher import taxes on dozens of countries on Thursday, including a 19 percent rate on Indonesia. Imports from Peru are paying the 10 percent baseline rate Trump set in April.
Boluarte arrived in Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta on Sunday afternoon, following an invitation President Prabowo extended when the two leaders met at the APEC Summit in Peru in November 2024.
The two-day visit is aimed at deepening Peru’s ties with Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, after the two nations concluded negotiations which began in May on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement or CEPA.
Subianto hosted Boluarte with a ceremony at Merdeka palace in Jakarta before the two leaders lead a closed-door bilateral meeting.
The two leaders are expected to witness the signing of CEPA that could be a major booster to bilateral trade, said Indonesia’s trade minister Budi Santoso ahead of the visit.
“The CEPA deal with Peru is a potential gateway for Indonesian goods and services to enter markets in Central and South America,” Santoso said, “We hope the deal can strengthen Indonesia’s trade presence in the region.”
His ministry’s data showed the country’s total trade with Peru went down from $554.2 million in 2022 to $444.4 million the following year, while Indonesia enjoyed a $290.4 million trade surplus in 2023, driven by major exports including vehicles, footwear and biodiesel.
Indonesia is currently seeking membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Peru is part of, to boost export growth.

Topics: Indonesia Peru

Related

Indonesia readies island medical facility for 2,000 wounded Gazans
World
Indonesia readies island medical facility for 2,000 wounded Gazans
The world’s most unpopular president? Peru’s leader clings to power
World
The world’s most unpopular president? Peru’s leader clings to power

Philippines’ Marcos says China ‘misinterpreted’ his comments on Taiwan

Philippines’ Marcos says China ‘misinterpreted’ his comments on Taiwan
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Philippines’ Marcos says China ‘misinterpreted’ his comments on Taiwan

Philippines’ Marcos says China ‘misinterpreted’ his comments on Taiwan
  • Philippine leader: ‘War over Taiwan will drag the Philippines kicking and screaming into the conflict. That is what I was trying to say’
  • Over a hundred thousand Filipinos live and work in Taiwan, according to Philippine government data
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that Beijing has “misinterpreted” his comments saying Manila will be inevitably drawn in to a conflict between China and Taiwan should one erupt.
China accused Marcos of “playing with fire” after the Philippine leader said during a visit to India that “there is no way that the Philippines can stay out of it” due to its proximity to the democratically governed island.
“We are, I think for propaganda purposes, misinterpreted,” Marcos told a press briefing.
“I’m a little bit perplexed why it would be characterized as such, as playing with fire,” he added.
Marcos said Filipinos working and living in Taiwan will have to be evacuated if a conflict does arise but maintained that he wishes to avoid confrontation and war.
Over a hundred thousand Filipinos live and work in Taiwan, according to Philippine government data.
“War over Taiwan will drag the Philippines kicking and screaming into the conflict. That is what I was trying to say,” Marcos said.
Marcos’ comments come at a time of heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway where the two countries have had a series of maritime run-ins over the past years.
On Monday, a Philippine vessel transporting provisions to Filipino fishermen in the Scarborough Shoal was sprayed at with a water cannon by a Chinese coast guard ship, the Philippine Coast Guard said. The vessel managed to evade being hit.
China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president’s remarks.
Responding to the Monday incident, China’s coast guard said it had taken necessary measures to expel Philippine vessels from Scarborough Shoal, which China claims as its own territory.
It described the operation as “professional, standardized, legitimate and legal.”
A 2016 ruling of an international arbitral tribunal voided Beijing’s sweeping claims in the region, saying they had no basis under international law, a decision China rejects.

North Korea warns of ‘resolute counteraction’ over US-S. Korea drills

North Korea warns of ‘resolute counteraction’ over US-S. Korea drills
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
AFP
Follow

North Korea warns of ‘resolute counteraction’ over US-S. Korea drills

North Korea warns of ‘resolute counteraction’ over US-S. Korea drills
  • The warning comes as Seoul and Washington are set to carry out their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, aimed at containing the nuclear-armed North, from August 18 to 21
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea will react with “resolute counteraction” in the event of provocations from upcoming joint military drills between South Korea and the United States, its defense chief said Monday in a state media dispatch.
The warning comes as Seoul and Washington are set to carry out their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, aimed at containing the nuclear-armed North, from August 18 to 21.
North Korea — which attacked its neighbor in 1950, triggering the Korean War — has always been infuriated by US-South Korean military drills, decrying them as rehearsals for invasion.
“The armed forces of the DPRK will cope with the war drills of the US and (South Korea) with thoroughgoing and resolute counteraction posture... at the level of the right to self-defense,” North Korean defense chief No Kwang Chol said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
The US stations around 28,500 troops in South Korea, and the allies regularly stage joint drills they describe as defensive in nature.
Seoul and Pyongyang have recently appeared to be heading toward a thaw in relations, with the two sides removing propaganda loudspeakers along the border.
Seoul has said North Korean troops have begun dismantling propaganda loudspeakers used to blare unsettling noises along the border, days after Seoul’s new administration dismantled its own.
The two countries had already halted propaganda broadcasts along the demilitarised zone, Seoul’s military said in June, after the election of President Lee Jae Myung, who is seeking to ease tensions with Pyongyang.
Relations between the two Koreas had been at one of their lowest points in years under former president Yoon Suk Yeol, with Seoul taking a hard line toward Pyongyang, which has drawn ever closer to Moscow in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Lee has taken a different approach to dealing with the North since his June election, including requesting civic groups cease sending propaganda leaflets over the border by balloon.

Topics: NKorea SKorea US

Related

South Korea’s military has shrunk by 20% in six years as male population drops
World
South Korea’s military has shrunk by 20% in six years as male population drops
South Korea’s military says North Korea is removing speakers from their tense border
World
South Korea’s military says North Korea is removing speakers from their tense border

Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing

Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing
Updated 57 min 45 sec ago
AP
Follow

Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing

Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing
  • The torrential rain that began late last week left one person missing and four others injured in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima
  • Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said his government was supporting search and rescue operations for the missing and helping others in affected areas
Updated 57 min 45 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: Downpours on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu caused flooding and mudslides, injuring a number of people and impacting travel during a Buddhist holiday week. Several people were reported missing.
The torrential rain that began late last week left one person missing and four others injured in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima. The low-pressure system stuck over the region has since dumped more rain in the northern parts of Kyushu.
The Japan Meteorological Agency early Monday issued the highest-level warning in Kumamoto. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency issued evacuation adviseries to tens of thousands of people in Kumamoto and six other prefectures in the region.
Rescue workers in the region were searching for several people.
In Kumamoto, they were looking for three people. A family of three was hit by a mudslide while driving to an evacuation center. Two were dug out alive but a third person was still missing. Two others were missing elsewhere in the prefecture.
Several other people were also reported missing after falling into swollen rivers in Kumamoto and nearby Fukuoka prefecture.
Television footage showed muddy water gushing down, carrying broken trees and branches, and residents wading through knee-deep floodwater.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said his government was supporting search and rescue operations for the missing and helping others in affected areas. He urged residents “to use maximum caution,” encouraging them to “please prioritize actions to save your lives.”
Heavy rain also impacted people traveling during Japan’s Buddhist “bon” holiday week.
Bullet trains connecting Kagoshima and Hakata in northern Kyushu, as well as local train services, were suspended Monday morning. Services were partially resumed in areas where the rain subsided. About 6,000 households were out of power in Kumamoto, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

Topics: Japan

Related

Japan opposes Israel plan to take control of Gaza City
World
Japan opposes Israel plan to take control of Gaza City
17 heat records broken in Japan
World
17 heat records broken in Japan

Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea: Manila

Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea: Manila
Updated 59 min 52 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea: Manila

Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea: Manila
  • Incident occurred near the contested Scarborough Shoal as the Philippine coast guard escorted boats distributing aid to fishermen in the area
  • The reported collision is the latest in a series of confrontations between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea
Updated 59 min 52 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: A Chinese navy vessel collided with one from its coast guard while chasing a Philippines patrol boat in the South China Sea, Manila said Monday, releasing dramatic video footage of the confrontation.

The incident occurred near the contested Scarborough Shoal as the Philippine coast guard escorted boats distributing aid to fishermen in the area, spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

Video released by Manila showed a China Coast Guard ship and a much larger vessel bearing the number 164 on its hull colliding with a loud crash.

“The (China Coast Guard vessel) CCG 3104, which was chasing the (Filipino coast guard vessel) BRP Suluan at high speed, performed a risky maneuver from the (Philippine) vessel’s starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) Navy warship,” Tarriela said.

“This resulted in substantial damage to the CCG vessel’s forecastle, rendering it unseaworthy,” he said.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported collision is the latest in a series of confrontations between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely despite an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

More than 60 percent of global maritime trade passes through the disputed waterway.

The Scarborough Shoal – a triangular chain of reefs and rocks – has been a flashpoint between the countries since China seized it from the Philippines in 2012.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt in Monday’s incident.

Tarriela said the Chinese crew “never responded” to the Filipino ship’s offer of assistance.

Earlier in the confrontation, the BRP Suluan was “targeted with a water cannon” by the Chinese but “successfully” evaded it, Tarriela’s statement said.

Topics: China Philippines South China Sea

Related

China and Philippines trade blame over South China Sea confrontation video
World
China and Philippines trade blame over South China Sea confrontation
Philippines says it is acting in its national interest in South China Sea
World
Philippines says it is acting in its national interest in South China Sea

Migrants returning to Venezuela face debt and harsh living conditions

Migrants returning to Venezuela face debt and harsh living conditions
Updated 11 August 2025
AP
Follow

Migrants returning to Venezuela face debt and harsh living conditions

Migrants returning to Venezuela face debt and harsh living conditions
  • Since January the White House has ended immigrants’ protections and aggressively sought their deportations as US President Donald Trump fulfills his campaign promise to limit immigration to the US
Updated 11 August 2025
AP

MARACAIBO: The hands of Yosbelin Pérez have made tens of thousands of the aluminum round gridles that Venezuelan families heat every day to cook arepas. She takes deep pride in making the revered “budare,” the common denominator among rural tin-roofed homes and city apartments, but she owns nothing to her name despite the years selling cookware.
Pérez, in fact, owes about $5,000 because she and her family never made it to the United States, where they had hoped to escape Venezuela’s entrenched political, social and economic crisis. Now, like thousands of Venezuelans who have voluntarily or otherwise returned to their country this year, they are starting over as the crisis worsens.
“When I decided to leave in August, I sold everything: house, belongings, car, everything from my factory — molds, sand. I was left with nothing,” Pérez, 30, said at her in-laws’ home in western Venezuela. “We arrived in Mexico, stayed there for seven months, and when President (Donald Trump) came to power in January, I said, ‘Let’s go!’”
She, her husband and five children returned to their South American country in March.
COVID-19 pandemic pushed migrants to the US
More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have migrated since 2013, when their country’s oil-dependent economy unraveled. Most settled in Latin America and the Caribbean, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, migrants saw the US as their best chance to improve their living conditions.
Many Venezuelans entered the US under programs that allowed them to obtain work permits and shielded them from deportation. But since January, the White House has ended immigrants’ protections and aggressively sought their deportations as US President Donald Trump fulfills his campaign promise to limit immigration to the US
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had long refused to take back deported Venezuelans but changed course earlier this year under pressure from the White House. Immigrants now arrive regularly at the airport outside the capital, Caracas, on flights operated by either a US government contractor or Venezuela’s state-owned airline.
The US government has defended its bold moves, including sending more than 200 Venezuelans to a prison in El Salvador for four months, arguing that many of the immigrants belonged to the violent Tren de Aragua street gang. The administration did not provide evidence to back up the blanket accusation. However, several recently deported immigrants have said US authorities wrongly judged their tattoos and used them as an excuse to deport them.
Maduro declared ‘economic emergency’
Many of those returning home, like Pérez and her family, are finding harsher living conditions than when they left as a currency crisis, triple-digit inflation and meager wages have made food and other necessities unaffordable, let alone the vehicle, home and electronics they sold before migrating. The monthly minimum wage of 130 bolivars, or $1.02 as of Monday, has not increased in Venezuela since 2022. People typically have two, three or more jobs to cobble together money.
This latest chapter in the 12-year crisis even prompted Maduro to declare an “economic emergency” in April.
David Rodriguez migrated twice each to Colombia and Peru before he decided to try to get to the US He left Venezuela last year, crossed the treacherous Darien Gap on foot, made it across Central America and walked, hopped on a train and took buses all over Mexico. He then turned himself in to US immigration authorities in December, but he was detained for 15 days and deported to Mexico.
Broke, the 33-year-old Rodriguez worked as a mototaxi driver in Mexico City until he saved enough money to buy his airplane ticket back to Venezuela in March.
“Going to the United States ... was a total setback,” he said while sitting at a relative’s home in Caracas. “Right now, I don’t know what to do except get out of debt first.”
He must pay $50 a week for a motorcycle he bought to work as a mototaxi driver. In a good week, he said, he can earn $150, but there are others when he only makes enough to meet the $50 payment.
Migrants seek loan sharks
Some migrants enrolled in beauty and pastry schools or became food delivery drivers after being deported. Others already immigrated to Spain. Many sought loan sharks.
Pérez’s brother-in-law, who also made aluminum cookware before migrating last year, is allowing her to use the oven and other equipment he left at his home in Maracaibo so that the family can make a living. But most of her earnings go to cover the 40 percent monthly interest fee of a $1,000 loan.
If the debt was not enough of a concern, Pérez is also having to worry about the exact reason that drove her away: extortion.
Pérez said she and her family fled Maracaibo after she spent several hours in police custody in June 2024 for refusing to pay an officer $1,000. The officer, Pérez said, knocked on her door and demanded the money in exchange for letting her keep operating her unpermitted cookware business in her backyard.
She said officers tracked her down upon her return and already demanded money.
“I work to make a living from one day to the next ... Last week, some guardsmen came. ‘Look, you must support me,’” Pérez said she was told in early July.
“So, if I don’t give them any (money), others show up, too. I transferred him $5. It has to be more than $5 because otherwise, they’ll fight you.”

Topics: Trump US migrants Venezuela

Related

38 migrants arrive in southern Portugal by sea
World
38 migrants arrive in southern Portugal by sea
Afghan refugees say they are being ‘pushed out’ as Pakistan begins deportation video
Pakistan
Afghan refugees say they are being ‘pushed out’ as Pakistan begins deportation

Latest updates

Philippines’ Marcos says China ‘misinterpreted’ his comments on Taiwan
Philippines’ Marcos says China ‘misinterpreted’ his comments on Taiwan
Three-quarters of UN members support Palestinian statehood
Three-quarters of UN members support Palestinian statehood
North Korea warns of ‘resolute counteraction’ over US-South Korea drills
North Korea warns of ‘resolute counteraction’ over US-South Korea drills
Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing
Heavy rains in southern Japan cause flooding and mudslides, and leave several people missing
Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea: Manila
Chinese vessels collide while pursuing Philippine boat in South China Sea: Manila

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.