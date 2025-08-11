You are here

Aid cuts fuel fears on militant-hit Lake Chad’s shores

Baya Ali Moussa emerges from her shelter in Yakoua internally displaced persons site, Lake Chad Province, Chad. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
  • Chad’s Lac region is one of many around the world to be hit by cuts in the United States’s foreign aid budget ordered by President Donald Trump
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
BAGA SOLA: Militants surrounded Ahmat Moussa’s isolated village on Lake Chad’s shores in the dead of night and then attacked – with devastating consequences for the fisherman and many of his neighbors.

Boko Haram militants have sowed terror among those living around Lake Chad for some 15 years, disrupting the fishing, farming and herding on which millions depend.

“I heard the first blasts and I left without looking back,” 42-year-old Moussa said, of the raid on Balangoura nine months ago.

He has a scar where a Kalashnikov’s bullet hit him in the right leg. And while he escaped, his 16-year-old son was abducted in the raid.

Neighbor Baya Ali Moussa also suffered horror and loss that night.

While she also escaped Balangoura, the body of her 23-year-old son was discovered three days later, floating in the lake.

Both villagers found refuge elsewhere on the lake, but they depend on dwindling help from NGOs and aid organizations battling massive foreign cuts to humanitarian budgets.

Surrounded by Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, Lake Chad’s countless islets serve as hideouts for the Islamist militants, whose violent campaign began in Nigeria’s northeast before spilling into its neighbors.

Militant attacks have surged in the wider Sahel region, though Boko Haram has lost ground to the army in the Lake Chad area.

The insurgents have nevertheless remained a constant threat, carrying out frequent kidnappings, executions, rapes and lootings.

In Chad’s Lac province alone, more than 250,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, says the United Nations.

Tipping people further into poverty in one of the world’s most impoverished nations only helps turn the area into a recruiting ground for the militants.

Like 2,000 others, Baya Ali Moussa and Ahmat Moussa have taken refuge in Yakoua, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Lac region’s capital, Bol, on the banks of a branch of the lake.

“Here we’ve nothing to eat or drink, we survive only thanks to community togetherness and to humanitarian workers,” said Baya Ali Moussa.

For three months, the ACTED humanitarian organization has distributed emergency aid to the displaced people in Yakoua.

“Attacks continue, kidnappings continue, camps for displaced people turn into villages, but the humanitarian momentum we saw from 2015 to 2019 has waned,” said Togoum Atikang, who heads ACTED’s rapid response projects.

“Some donors are pulling out their funding,” he added.

“Wherever we pull out, the population will suffer even more,” he warned.

Chad’s Lac region is one of many around the world to be hit by cuts in the United States’s foreign aid budget ordered by President Donald Trump.

Having accounted for half of the World Food Programme’s funding, the United States was the UN food agency’s top bankroller followed by Europe.

“With funds declining, we have to cut back,” said Alexandre Le Cuziat, WFP deputy director in Chad.

At the beginning of July, the WFP suspended its flight service between the Chadian capital N’Djamena and Bol.

So where previously it took less than an hour to fly in goods and people, now the journey will have to be made by road — a whole day along an unsafe route.

The WFP and the UN refugee agency are also shuttering several offices in the Lac region.

“The US financing freeze has hit some seven percent of the humanitarian aid here in Chad since January,” said Francois Batalingaya, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in the country.

“But the problem is that we have no idea of what the rest of the year will bring.”

He worried that aid groups would leave “from the month of October onwards.”

Funding for the humanitarian response plan for Chad is “only at 11 percent” of the 1.45 billion dollars required, he said.

At the same time last year, it was 34-percent funded, he added.

As the international climate for humanitarian funding has gone cold, at the national level Chad has also prioritized sending emergency aid to its eastern border with war-torn Sudan.

More than a million Sudanese have fled to Chad since the civil war began in April 2023.

“As a result, Lake Chad no longer captures the world’s attention,” Batalingaya said.

“If we forget the people of the region, there will be more people displaced and more people will join these armed groups.”

Half of Palestine Action supporters arrested in London older than 60: Police data

Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News
  • Saturday’s protest was against the UK’s banning of the group, with 532 arrests made
  • Ex-government adviser: ‘We are living through a genocide on our TV screens’
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Half of the protesters arrested in London on Saturday in relation to the banned group Palestine Action are older than 60, police data shows.

Officers arrested 532 people at the mass demonstration against the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization last month, The Guardian reported.

All except 10 were arrested under Section 13 of the UK’s Terrorism Act for displaying placards or signs in support of a banned group.

London’s Metropolitan Police on Sunday released an age breakdown of the people arrested at the demonstration. Almost 100 were in their 70s and 15 were aged 80 or older.

The event was organized in Parliament Square by Defend Our Juries, which requested that protesters hold signs saying: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Police arrested high-profile former government and military figures. Jonathon Porritt, 75, a former adviser to the government of Tony Blair, said he is deeply concerned by the erosion of civil liberties in Britain under successive governments.

Police arrested him under Section 13 and he was bailed until Oct. 23. He described the ban on Palestine Action as “a measure of the government’s desperation” that is “entirely inappropriate.”

Porritt said: “I thought this was overreach by the home secretary, trying to eliminate the voices of those who are deeply concerned about what is happening in Gaza.

“This was an absolutely clear case of a government using its powers to crush dissenting voices when it is the government itself that is most reprehensible for what continues to be an absolute horror story in the world.

“What we are seeing now in Gaza has just utterly shocked people and it’s completely abhorrent that we are living through a genocide on our TV screens.”

Some people who attended the protest complained that police detained older demonstrators for hours in the hot summer weather and denied them access to water.

Defend Our Juries on Sunday said everyone arrested had been released from police custody and no charges had been issued.

The Met Police said: “There was water available at the prisoner processing points and access to toilets. We had police medics on hand as part of the policing operation and we processed people as quickly as possible to ensure nobody was waiting an unreasonably long time.

“Notwithstanding that, a degree of personal responsibility is required on the part of those who chose to come and break the law.

“They knew they were very likely to be arrested which is a decision that will inevitably have consequences.”

Chris Romberg, a 75-year-old former British Army officer colonel and a military attache at the British embassies in Jordan and Egypt, was also arrested under Section 13 and bailed.

“This is a serious assault on our freedoms,” Romberg, the son of a Holocaust survivor told, The Guardian. “When I protested against the US war in Vietnam, we were able to chant ‘victory to the NLF’ without being criminalized.

“Now a statement of support for a nonviolent direct-action group is prosecuted under anti-terrorism legislation.”

Award-winning poet Alice Oswald, 58, told officers who had detained her to write to the home secretary about the position they were forced into as a result of the Palestine Action ban.

She said: “Clearly there were some police officers who were really struggling with what they had to do. You could see the slightly shifty look in their faces, too.

“When I was speaking to them in the police van I did say: ‘Write to Yvette Cooper and tell her that this is making your life impossible’.”

She told The Guardian that she was partly motivated to attend the demonstration after delivering online poetry classes to young people in Gaza.

Since the proscription of Palestine Action in July, 10 people have been charged for suspected offenses under the Terrorism Act.

Spain orders town to scrap motion restricting Muslim festivities

Updated 40 min 30 sec ago
AFP
  • Spain’s leftist government on Monday ordered a town to drop a ban on religious celebrations in municipal sports facilities, a measure critics say was aimed at blocking longstanding Muslim festivities
Updated 40 min 30 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Spain’s leftist government on Monday ordered a town to drop a ban on religious celebrations in municipal sports facilities, a measure critics say was aimed at blocking longstanding Muslim festivities.
The town council of Jumilla, in the southeastern region of Murcia, approved the ban last week with support from the conservative Popular Party (PP), saying it sought to “promote and preserve the traditional values” of the area.
Far-right party Vox had demanded the measure in exchange for backing the PP mayor’s municipal budget.
Spain’s national government swiftly denounced the ban, with minister for inclusion and migration Elma Sainz calling it a “racist motion.”
Territorial Policy Minister Angel Víctor Torres announced on X on Monday that the central government had formally ordered the Jumilla council to scrap the ban, arguing it violates the constitution.
Jumilla, a wine-producing town of about 27,000 people, has a significant Muslim community, many of whom work in the agricultural sector.
For years, the community has used sports venues for celebrations such as Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
The controversy comes just weeks after far-right groups and immigrant residents clashed for several nights in another Murcia town following an assault on a retired man by a young North African.
Even Spain’s Catholic Church criticized the ban in Jumilla, saying public religious expressions are protected under the right to religious freedom.
Vox leader Santiago Abascal said he was “perplexed” by the Church’s stance, suggesting it might be tied to public funding or to clergy abuse scandals that he claimed have “gagged” the institution.

Pakistan suspends train services after railway bombing in insurgency-hit Balochistan

Updated 55 min 54 sec ago
AP
  • Balochistan has long been the scene of insurgency by separatists seeking independence from the central government; it is also home to militants linked to the Pakistani Taliban
Updated 55 min 54 sec ago
AP

QUETTA: Pakistan’s railways on Monday suspended all train services to and from an insurgency-hit southwestern province for four days after separatists blew up a railway track, derailing six cars of a passenger train, officials said.
No one was harmed in the attack Sunday in Mastung, a district in Balochistan, said railways spokesman Ikram Ullah. Engineers were repairing the damaged track, he said.
The Jaffer Express was traveling from Quetta, the provincial capital, to the northern city of Peshawar when assailants targeted it with a bomb, Ullah said.
The banned Baloch Liberation Army, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes months after BLA fighters hijacked a train in the same district, killing 21 hostages before security forces were able to kill 33 assailants.
The attack came as Pakistan prepares to mark its 78th Independence Day on Aug. 14.
Balochistan has long been the scene of insurgency by separatists seeking independence from the central government. The province is also home to militants linked to the Pakistani Taliban.
Local administrator Shahid Khan said the government imposed curfews in some areas of the district of Bajaur along the Afghan border in the troubled northwest and advised residents to stay indoors, prompting many to flee to safer places in preparation for a possible security operation against the Pakistani Taliban.
Bajaur was once a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and the group has resurfaced there. TTP is a separate group but closely allied to the Afghan Taliban.

Italy’s defense minister says Israel has ‘lost humanity’ on Gaza

Updated 11 August 2025
AFP
Updated 11 August 2025
AFP

ROME: Italy’s defense minister said in an interview published Monday that Israel’s government had “lost its reason and humanity” over Gaza and signalled an openness to potential sanctions.
“What is happening is unacceptable. We are not facing a military operation with collateral damage, but the pure denial of the law and the founding values of our civilization,” Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told La Stampa daily.
“We are committed to humanitarian aid, but we must now find a way to force Netanyahu to think clearly, beyond condemnation.”
Asked about possible international sanctions against Israel, Crosetto said that “the occupation of Gaza and some serious acts in the West Bank mark a qualitative leap, in the face of which decisions must be made that force Netanyahu to think.”
“And it wouldn’t be a move against Israel, but a way to save that people from a government which has lost reason and humanity.
“We must always distinguish governments from states and peoples, as well as from the religions they profess. This applies for Netanyahu, and it applies to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, whose methods, by now, have become dangerously similar.”
He was speaking after Netanyahu defended his plan to take control of Gaza City and target the remaining Hamas strongholds, a plan which has sparked criticism from across the world.
Italy has declined to join other nations in saying it would recognize a Palestinian state — a decision Crosetto defended, saying that “recognizing a state that doesn’t exist risks turning into nothing but a political provocation in a world dying of provocations.”

Four days left to square the circle on global plastic pollution treaty

Updated 11 August 2025
AFP
  • The 184 countries meeting at the United Nations to sculpt a first international accord setting out the way forward return to the negotiating table after a day off Sunday to reflect on their differences
Updated 11 August 2025
AFP

GENEVA: Countries remained at loggerheads Monday over how to tackle plastic pollution, with only four days left to craft a landmark global treaty on reining in the ever-growing scourge.
While plastic has transformed modern life, plastic pollution poses an increasing threat to the environment and the human body — and every day the garbage accumulates on land and in the oceans.
The 184 countries meeting at the United Nations to sculpt a first international accord setting out the way forward return to the negotiating table after a day off Sunday to reflect on their differences.
The first week of talks in Geneva fell behind schedule and failed to produce a clear text, with states still deeply divided at square one: the purpose and scope of the treaty they started negotiating two and a half years ago.
Last week, working groups met on technical topics ranging from the design of plastic to waste management, production, financing for recycling, plastic reuse, and funding waste collection in developing countries.
They also discussed molecules and chemical additives that pose environmental and health risks.


A nebulous cluster of mostly oil-producing states calling themselves the Like-Minded Group want the treaty to focus primarily on waste management.
The United States and India are also close to this club.
At the other end of the spectrum, a growing faction calling themselves the “ambitious” group want radical action written into the treaty, including measures to curb the damage caused by plastic garbage, such as phasing out the most dangerous chemicals.
Plastic pollution is so ubiquitous that microplastics have been found on the highest mountain peaks, in the deepest ocean trench and scattered throughout almost every part of the human body.
The ambitious group wants a clause reining in plastic production, which is set to triple by 2060.
The club brings together the European Union, many African and Latin American countries, Australia, Britain, Switzerland and Canada.
It also includes island micro-nations drowning in plastic trash they did little to produce and have little capacity to deal with.
Palau, speaking for 39 small island developing states (SIDS), said the treaty had to deal with removing the plastic garbage “already choking our oceans.”
“SIDS will not stand by while our future is bartered away in a stalemate,” and “this brinkmanship has a real price: a dying ocean,” the Micronesian archipelago said.


The treaty is set to be settled by universal consensus; but with countries far apart, the lowest-ambition countries are quite comfortable not budging, observers said.
“We risk having a meaningless treaty without any binding global rules like bans and phase-outs. This is unacceptable,” Eirik Lindebjerg, global plastics adviser for the World Wide Fund for Nature, told AFP.
“Expecting any meaningful outcome to this process through consensus is a delusion. With the time remaining, the ambitious governments must come together as a majority to finalize the treaty text and prepare to agree it through a vote.”
Without touching on whether ambitious countries would ultimately abandon consensus and go for a vote, the EU’s environment commissioner Jessika Roswall, due in Geneva on Monday, urged countries to speed up negotiations and not “miss this historic opportunity.”
The draft treaty has ballooned from 22 to 35 pages — with the number of brackets in the text going up near five-fold to almost 1,500 as countries insert a blizzard of conflicting wishes and ideas.
“With four more days to go, we have more square brackets in the text than plastic in the sea. It’s time to get results,” Roswall said.
In total, 70 ministers and around 30 senior government officials are expected in Geneva from Tuesday onwards and could perhaps help break the deadlock.

