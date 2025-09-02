Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says

You are here

The two countries were behind nearly 92 percent of the almost 400 transactions recorded in the Gulf Cooperation Council between 2021 and April 2025. File/SPA
  • UAE led with 198 deals, followed by Saudi Arabia with 170
  • National transformation programs are also acting as powerful catalysts
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounted for almost all investment activity in the Gulf’s healthcare sector over the past four years, underscoring the region’s growing appeal to investors, according to JLL. 

The two countries were behind nearly 92 percent of the almost 400 transactions recorded in the Gulf Cooperation Council between 2021 and April 2025, the professional services firm said in its latest report. 

The UAE led with 198 deals, followed closely by Saudi Arabia with 170. 

JLL said the trend reflects both markets’ push to expand healthcare infrastructure under national transformation programs, including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention’s 2023–2026 strategy. 

In August, consultancy firm Research and Markets projected the GCC healthcare innovation market to grow from $121.9 billion in 2025 to $170.5 billion by 2030. 

“The GCC healthcare sector presents a dynamic and rapidly evolving investment landscape with exceptional growth potential across the healthcare value chain,” said Sandeep Sinha, head of healthcare and life sciences advisory at Middle East and Africa at JLL. 

“For investors, this creates multiple entry points for capital, spanning digital health innovations and infrastructure development that ensure sustainable returns while advancing health outcomes,” he added. 

Demographics and digitalization 

JLL highlighted demographic expansion, government-led initiatives, and a surge in digital health adoption as key drivers of growth. A health-conscious, tech-savvy youth population is driving demand for preventive care, wellness services, and digital health solutions, while an ageing population is increasing demand for geriatric care and chronic disease management. 

“By 2030, projections indicate the region’s population will reach 69.92 million, creating unprecedented demand for comprehensive healthcare services across all specialities,” said JLL. 

National transformation programs are also acting as powerful catalysts, actively injecting direct capital and fostering public-private partnerships, the report added.

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to modernize and improve the Kingdom’s healthcare system by implementing new technologies. The program also seeks to increase private-sector participation to achieve national health goals and ensure everyone has access to high-quality care. 

JLL further said that advanced digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the UAE is improving patient access and efficiency, with initiatives such as the UAE’s Riayati platform and Saudi Arabia’s unified Electronic Health Records system leading to a structural transformation in how healthcare services are conceived, delivered, and accessed. This provides a strong foundation for both domestic and foreign investors. 

“As the market matures, investors are prioritizing strong value propositions, supported by sustained government commitment to develop world-class medical facilities, reinforcing the sector’s position as a strategic investment priority,” said Sinha. 

The shift toward patient-centered care models is another growth driver, increasing spending on patient interaction platforms, premium facilities, and advanced diagnostic technologies that promote holistic patient experiences. 

According to JLL, the digitalization wave sweeping across the healthcare ecosystem has accelerated strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, fueling investments in health-tech innovations such as telemedicine and arrtificial intelligence-powered diagnostics. 

In June, during the BIO International Convention, Saudi Arabia signed more than a dozen high-impact memoranda of understanding between its leading health institutions and international biotechnology and healthcare organizations. 

During the convention, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center partnered with US-based Germfree to localize cleanroom and laboratory manufacturing, while King Abdullah International Medical Research Center formalized a collaboration with California-based Illumina in genomics research. 

Deal landscape 

Early-stage investments concentrated on health-tech and outpatient services across wellness, mental health, beauty and skin care, and home care sectors. Meanwhile, 28 percent of mergers and acquisitions activity focused on hospitals and clinics, reflecting ongoing industry expansion and consolidation. 

According to market intelligence firm Tracxn, the GCC healthcare sector witnessed total funding of more than $1.13 billion, with the largest funding in 2016 at $324 million. In 2024, the sector attracted $255 million, up from $2 million in 2023 and $63.3 million in 2022. 

JLL reported 170 early-stage funding rounds and 91 M&A deals between 2021 and April 2025. During this period, major sovereign wealth funds, including Mubadala and ADQ, led strategic acquisitions of companies such as Diabtec, Gulf Inject, and Well Pharma Medical Solutions. 

The report added that the initial public offering landscape in the GCC healthcare sector is also maturing, leveling off following a sharp increase in 2021 and 2022. 

“This reflects strong investor interest, with healthcare providers, medical suppliers, and pharmaceutical companies leading market activity. Market analysts expect more IPOs soon due to impending economic concerns, such as the US tariffs and forecasts of lower oil prices in 2026,” said the report. 

The GCC region saw 27 IPOs between 2021 and April 2025. A major healthcare IPO in 2025 was Saudi Arabia’s Almoosa Health, which raised $450 million. 

Future outlook 

The report outlined trends likely to strengthen the GCC healthcare investment landscape. Investments targeting digital health solutions and telemedicine platforms are expected to grow, with larger funding rounds for established digital health players.
 
The health-tech sector is projected to mature further, driving increased M&A as larger entities acquire successful startups to integrate innovative solutions. JLL also anticipates accelerated AI and data analytics adoption, with capital directed toward solutions that improve diagnoses, optimize treatment, and enhance operational efficiency. 

Investment momentum is also expected to shift toward preventive healthcare frameworks and personalized medicine, including genetic testing, longevity-focused clinical programs, health monitoring technologies, and smart health coaching platforms. 

“The future of healthcare investment in the GCC region isn’t just about financial returns — it’s about contributing to a fundamental transformation of regional healthcare delivery that will impact millions of lives for generations to come,” said JLL. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget carrier flynas has signed a SR504 million ($134.4 million) Murabaha facility with Saudi Awwal Bank to finance the delivery of new Airbus A320neo aircraft, strengthening its ongoing fleet expansion drive. 

According to a bourse disclosure, the 12-year facility — finalized on Aug. 28 — is secured by promissory notes, aircraft mortgages, and the assignment of insurance, reinsurance, and warranty rights tied to the airframes and engines.  

The funding supports flynas’ broader aircraft acquisition program, which includes 195 narrow-body planes — 159 A320neo and 36 A321neo models — under its existing purchase agreements with Airbus. 

The deal follows another SR495 million Murabaha financing signed in February with Bank AlJazira to fund the acquisition of three Airbus A320neo aircraft. The agreement marked a step toward deepening collaboration between the aviation and financial sectors, while prioritizing Saudi institutions in future growth initiatives. 

In its filing, the airline described the latest facility as a key milestone in advancing its fleet expansion plans, enabling it to meet rising passenger demand, boost operational efficiency, and support broader capital restructuring initiatives. 

“It also reflects flynas’ commitment to aligning with the rapid growth of the aviation sector in the Kingdom, driven by the Saudi Vision 2030 programs, which aim to position the Kingdom as a global hub for travel, tourism, and logistics,” the carrier added. 

This facility aligns with earlier developments in flynas’ ongoing fleet expansion strategy.  

In July 2024, the airline signed a landmark agreement with Airbus for 160 aircraft—comprising 130 A320 family jets and 30 A330neo wide-bodies — bringing its total order book to 280 aircraft.   

It also signed a separate memorandum of understanding for 75 A320neo and 15 A330-900 aircraft.   

In recent months, flynas has taken delivery of several A320neo jets, bringing the total number in its fleet to 57 as of May.   

The airline expects to receive over 100 additional Airbus aircraft by 2030, with wide-body deliveries beginning in 2027.  

These moves support flynas’s ambition to expand its domestic and international network while enhancing service quality and operational efficiency.   

In June, flynas finalized its initial public offering, pricing shares at SR80 apiece, the top of its indicated range, giving the airline a market capitalization of SR13.6 billion.  

The offering — the first airline IPO in the Gulf in nearly two decades — saw heavy demand, with institutional investors oversubscribing by around 100 times and retail investors by 350 percent.

RIYADH: Trade exchange between Oman and Iraq grew to 239.2 million Omani rials ($622 million) in the first half of 2025, marking a 1.2 percent rise from a year earlier. 

Statistics from the National Center for Statistics and Information showed that bilateral trade increased from 156.5 million rials during the same period in 2024, Oman News Agency reported. 

Omani exports to Iraq reached 32.8 million rials, while imports from Iraq totaled 206.4 million rials in the first six months of 2025. 

The surge in trade underscores deepening economic ties between Muscat and Baghdad, driven by collaborative agreements on trade, transportation, and investment, as well as efforts to diversify their economies away from oil dependency. 

Commenting on the strengthening ties, Faisal Al-Rawas, chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s recent visit to Oman reflects the depth of bilateral relations and growing economic cooperation. 

“It also demonstrates the two countries’ aspirations to expand the scope of economic cooperation and integration, which enhances the role of the private sectors in both countries in strengthening bridges of partnership,” ONA cited him as saying. 

The figures also showed that 11,558 Iraqi visitors traveled to Oman during the first seven months of 2025, underscoring the growing people-to-people exchange. 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion revealed that the number of Iraqi companies investing in Oman reached 1,304 in the first half of 2025, with a combined capital of 94.3 million rials. 

Iraqi investment accounted for 68.2 percent of total foreign participation, ONA reported. 

Key Omani exports to Iraq during this period included electrical cables, gold jewelry, and marble, while natural gas, petroleum derivatives, and liquefied propane dominated imports from Iraq. 

Both countries are bound by several agreements, including deals on economic and trade cooperation, air services, and a free trade zone initiative. 

Al-Rawas emphasized that Omani companies benefit from advanced infrastructure, investment incentives, and access to special economic and free zones. Oman’s strategic location, he said, could help Iraqi products reach markets in Asia and Africa. 

Highlighting Iraq’s potential, Al-Rawas said the country represents an attractive investment destination, adding that Iraq’s “Development Road” project offers significant opportunities for international logistical integration, linking the Gulf with Europe. 

He expressed hope for Omani companies to play a role in the project, particularly in the transport and logistics sectors. 

The chamber, he added, is committed to strengthening business partnerships, fostering joint investments, and promoting knowledge exchange to diversify income sources, create jobs, and reinforce the historic and fraternal ties between the two nations. 

RIYADH: Egypt has allocated 136.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.8 billion) to the electricity and renewable energy sector in its 2025-26 development plan, nearly double the 72.6 billion pounds set aside last year, according to the Ministry of Planning.

The plan emphasizes energy diversification, expanding renewable power, and strengthening the national grid to meet rising demand.

It follows a string of recent investments in Egypt’s energy sector, including financial closure agreements with Norway’s Scatec for a $600 million solar plant and a $1 billion wind project in June.

Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation.  Supplied

Days later, Engie completed the 650-megawatt Red Sea Wind project ahead of schedule. Egypt has also reaffirmed its commitment to a €4 billion ($4.65 billion) undersea cable project with Greece, backed by the EU, to export renewable electricity to Europe.

“The electricity and renewable energy sector is responsible for providing electric power to all users across various production and consumption areas,” said Rania Al-Mashat, minister of planning, economic development and international cooperation.

“It contributes to achieving sustainable development goals and continuously improving the quality of services provided to citizens.”

For 2025-26, electricity and renewable energy output is projected to reach 655.6 billion pounds, climbing to 984.5 billion pounds by 2028-29. Sector production is forecast to rise from 285 billion pounds to 430 billion pounds over the same period, reflecting annual growth rates of 15 to 20 percent.

Public investment will cover 73 percent of total spending, with the private sector contributing 27 percent. Around 45 percent of the public share will come from holding companies and public enterprises. Projects under a debt swap agreement with Germany worth 830 million pounds will enhance renewable energy transmission and grid capacity.

The plan also targets near-universal electricity access, increasing coverage to 99.8 percent of the population by June 2026. Other goals include raising annual generation to 235 billion kilowatt-hours, adding 1,200 MW of thermal capacity, and reducing transmission losses to 16.5 percent from 19.6 percent in 2023/2024.

Egypt’s regional integration efforts will expand cross-border interconnection capacity to 3,900 MW by 2025/2026, up from 780 MW today. Key projects include upgraded links with Jordan, Libya, and Sudan, the Saudi interconnection, and a 1,650-km undersea cable with Greece and Cyprus.

On the renewables front, clean energy’s share of total production is set to reach nearly 20 percent by 2025-26, up from 12 percent in 2023-24. Solar and wind capacity will expand to 6,470 MW, supported by 2,900 sq. km of allocated land.

Al-Mashat stressed that the plan “focuses on diversifying energy sources and benefiting from renewable resources, alongside enhancing energy efficiency and planning to meet future demand.” She added that investments will also improve access and quality of energy services.

Private sector participation will be encouraged through land allocations, expanded licensing, and financing support via development partnerships. Current projects include the new Mallawi transformer station, rehabilitation of Matariya station, and two overhead transmission lines by Orascom and Al Nowais, financed under a €54 million debt swap with Germany’s KfW Development Bank.

Further support includes technical assistance programs with the French Development Agency worth 37 million and 33 million pounds, as well as a 125 million-pound EU-funded grid enhancement project to expand the 10th of Ramadan and Zahraa Nasr City stations.

Al-Mashat also pointed to the success of Egypt’s NWFE platform, which has attracted $4 billion in concessional financing over the past two and a half years. The funds have helped develop 4.2 GW of renewable capacity out of a 10-GW target by 2028, reinforcing Egypt’s push to become a regional energy hub.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed lower on Monday, slipping 26.33 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at 10,670.56.

The total trading turnover reached SR3.87 billion ($1.03 billion), with 208.26 million shares changing hands, as 61 stocks advanced while 186 declined.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged down 0.56 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,381.50.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also fell, losing 9.80 points, or 0.04 percent, to settle at 25,933.23, with 36 gainers against 45 losers.

Among the top performers, Electrical Industries Co. rose 4.02 percent to SR9.31, followed by Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., which gained 3.74 percent to SR111. SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. added 3.14 percent to close at SR118.40, while Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. increased 2.94 percent to SR63.10. Saudi Industrial Investment Group also climbed 2.89 percent to SR19.60.

On the losing side, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. dropped 5.71 percent to SR6.61, while Arab National Bank slipped 4.58 percent to SR23.10. Development Works Food Co. retreated 4.35 percent to SR118.60, Qassim Cement Co. fell 3.30 percent to SR41.64, and AYYAN Investment Co. declined 3.15 percent to SR11.69.

In corporate announcements, Red Sea International Co. reported the results of its ordinary general assembly meeting held on Aug. 31, 2025. Shareholders approved a major transaction involving its subsidiary, the Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Co., in which Red Sea holds a 51 percent stake.

The deal includes offering 12 million ordinary shares of the subsidiary — equivalent to 30 percent of its share capital — through an initial public offering on the Saudi Exchange. Red Sea will retain its 51 percent holding. 

Shares of Red Sea closed 2.84 percent lower at SR43.80.

Separately, the Saudi Exchange confirmed the listing and trading of Marketing Home Group for Trading Co. on the main market effective Sept. 2, 2025. The company’s shares will have daily price fluctuation limits of 30 percent and static limits of 10 percent during the first three days, reverting to 10 percent thereafter.

Obeikan Glass Co. announced it had signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire all shareholder stakes in Obeikan AGC Co., a joint venture in which it previously held 19 percent. The SR22.9 million deal covers shares held by AGC France Holding, Obeikan Investment Group, and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. Following the acquisition, Obeikan Glass will assume full ownership of Obeikan AGC. 

Its shares ended the session down 0.57 percent at SR28.10.

Meanwhile, Jamjoom Fashion Trading Co., the Saudi apparel and lifestyle group behind brands Nayomi and Mihyar, announced the price range and launch of its initial public offering on Nomu.

The IPO price range has been set between SR140 and SR145 per share, valuing the offering at SR334 million to SR346 million and giving the company a market capitalization at listing of SR1.11 billion to SR1.15 billion.

The offering comprises 2,384,340 shares, or 30 percent of the company’s capital, owned by Kamal Osman Jamjoom Trading Co. The subscription period for qualified investors runs from Sept. 1 to 4, with allocation expected by Sept. 9 and refunds by Sept. 11.

  • Consumer preferences are shifting from traditional malls to mixed-use destinations
  • Lifestyle retail space in Riyadh projected to grow to 871,200 sq. meters by 2027
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to see lifestyle retail space in Riyadh and Jeddah expand by almost 600,000 sq. meters to 1.31 million sq. meters by 2027, reinforcing its global shopping destination ambitions. 

A new report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank showed that consumer preferences are shifting from traditional malls to mixed-use destinations blending shopping with entertainment, dining, and cultural experiences. 

The expansion coincides with the Kingdom’s plan to attract 150 million tourists annually by 2030, up from an earlier target of 100 million, spurring international brands to enter the market. 

The Real Estate General Authority projects the sector will reach $101.62 billion by 2029, supported by a compound annual growth rate of 8 percent from 2024. 

“In response to this shifting consumer behavior, lifestyle retail destinations have emerged as a much more popular choice,” said Faisal Durrani, partner – head of research for Middle East and Africa at Knight Frank. 
 
“These locations offer a combination of exciting retail, placemaking and immersive experiences that attract visitors not only for shopping but for socializing, entertainment and events,” he added.
 
With dining, outdoor spaces, art installations and interactive exhibits, Durrani said lifestyle destinations have evolved beyond malls into “vibrant community hubs.” 

In July, credit rating agency S&P Global echoed similar views, saying that international retail brands attracted by Saudi Arabia’s social and economic shifts are set to fuel real estate sector growth. 

S&P added that the Kingdom’s retail real estate sector has strong prospects, provided careful planning and market positioning are applied, helping mall owners secure long-term success. 

Riyadh leads the way 

Knight Frank said lifestyle retail space in Riyadh is projected to grow from 484,900 sq. meters to 871,200 sq. meters by 2027, driven by 12 upcoming projects, raising the total number of developments in the city to 39. 

The completion of the Al-Hamra development will add 89,230 sq. meters, offering a mix of high-end retail, dining and entertainment in a pedestrian-friendly environment. 

Riyamarche will provide a further 21,840 sq. meters, while The Bellvue project, widely touted as Riyadh’s largest master-planned mixed-use project, will add 90,000 sq. meters by 2027. 

The report said Riyadh’s lifestyle retail market demonstrates robust fundamentals, with overall occupancy at 97 percent and food and beverage units averaging 76 percent. 

Average lease rates currently stand at SR2,400 ($639.57) per sq. meter, underscoring strong demand for quality retail space in the capital. 

“The lifestyle retail scene in Saudi Arabia continues to expand, boosted by overall consumer spending, which has increased by 7 percent year-on-year to SR1.4 trillion,” said Jonathan Pagett, partner – head of retail advisory, MENA at Knight Frank. 
 
“Riyadh is at the forefront of this retail resurgence, with all of the city’s flagship lifestyle developments at 100 percent occupancy or very close to it,” he added. 

Pagett said this robust growth is expected to continue, as Saudi Arabia attracts leading global brands and taps the spending power of both tourists and residents. 

“However, competition is fierce across the Kingdom, with a strong pipeline of projects in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al-Khobar. Creating unique retail offers with new-to-market concepts is critical to maintain strong performance and high retail sales densities,” added Pagget. 

S&P Global has also raised concerns that oversupply, particularly in shopping malls, could weigh on the sector. 

Knight Frank underscored the importance of food and beverage in driving growth, pointing to the Dior Cafe pop-up in Riyadh and Ralph’s Coffee in King Abdullah Financial District as milestones in the Kingdom’s luxury retail and dining market. 

“With the luxury retail and hospitality sectors flourishing, the Kingdom is fast becoming a key location for global brands seeking to establish a footprint in the Middle East. The combination of iconic retail outlets, high-end dining, and experiential venues puts Saudi Arabia firmly on the map as a leader in lifestyle retail,” said Konstantinos Papadakis, associate partner – F&B consultancy, MENA at Knight Frank. 

Papadakis added that the arrival of luxury-branded cafes aligns with Vision 2030, which aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global tourist destination by the end of the decade. 

Jeddah’s rising market 

Jeddah added 24,100 sq. meters to its lifestyle retail market last year, increasing total completed space to 233,400 sq. meters across 17 developments. 

A further 205,600 sq. meters are expected to be delivered by seven new projects, bringing the total supply to 439,000 sq. meters by 2027. 

Knight Frank further projected that Jeddah Cove Waterfront, due for completion by 2027, will contribute 70,000 sq. meters as part of a larger 127,000 sq. meters lifestyle destination featuring dining, more than 200 shops, a cinema and a marina overlooking the Formula 1 circuit. 

“With its enviable position on the Red Sea, Jeddah is a rising luxury and leisure hub that is ideally positioned to meet growing demand for lifestyle destinations and to attract international visitors,” said Amar Hussain, associate partner – research, MENA at Knight Frank. 

Hussain added that Jeddah’s lifestyle retail sector enjoys a strong average lease rate of SR2,200 per sq. meter and overall occupancy stands at 81 percent, with F&B units averaging 75 percent occupancy. 

“Mirroring global trends, Jeddah’s consumers are demanding environments that offer experiential retail, integrating shopping with entertainment and dining. This shift is driving the development of lifestyle retail centers focused on offering leisure opportunities, predominantly through new and unique F&B concepts,” said Papadakis. 

