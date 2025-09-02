You are here

The changing face of Riyadh summers

Malls and cafes are major social hubs for residents and professionals looking to socialize and network in Riyadh.

Haifa Alshammari
  • From mall meetups to cafe culture, residents are reinventing socializing in Saudi Arabia
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: With summer temperatures in Riyadh soaring above 40 C, outdoor gatherings have become rare. While some say the heat makes it impossible to socialize, others believe the right cooling provisions can make any spot appropriate.

And, despite the weather and shifting social norms, some see little change in our socializing habits.

Ali Sowaileh, a visitor from the Eastern Province, said: “The cultural change overall is small. Gatherings were and still are being hosted at homes … with light conversation and Saudi coffee and tea.”




But Saudis are increasingly opting for indoor spaces such as malls, cafes, and play areas.

Many working mothers, for example, prefer to meet at play zones and take their children.

“Summer is the most productive time of the year for me. I prefer to spend it developing myself and focusing on work,” said Hanan Al-Harbi, a 30-year-old mother who works in the intellectual property field.

• Riyadh’s cafe culture has grown rapidly with establishments boasting stylish interiors and diverse menus.

• Coffee shops have emerged as venues for casual meetups, networking, and professional and creative collaborations.

“I also don’t really enjoy hot weather, so staying indoors feels more comfortable,” she added, saying that she takes her daughter to soft-play locations a few times a week.

Shopping malls have become another major social hub, offering entertainment zones and events that allow families to spend an entire day there.




“I find it (a mall) a suitable choice given the nature of my work and the limited time I have,” said Tahani Al-Mutairi, a 40-year-old healthcare worker. “My work ends at 4 p.m. and I don’t have enough time to return home and prepare to host guests. So, having meetings here (the mall) is better both emotionally and financially.”

Nawal Mohammad, 24, also finds malls appealing, and the student said: “People are not staying at home all the time. Entertaining areas are now encouraging people to go out and socialize.”

Coffee shops, meanwhile, have emerged as venues for casual meetups, networking, and professional and creative collaborations. Riyadh’s cafe culture has grown rapidly with establishments boasting stylish interiors and diverse menus.

Some trace this development back to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rawan Alghamdi, 23, said: “People were separated from each other (then). It wasn’t like before when they used to visit neighbors. After COVID-19, people became more isolated.”

However, others still see outdoor options as attractive. Abdulaziz Alotaibi, a telecommunications product manager, said: “If the place is prepared and comfortable and has outdoor seating, I would definitely prefer to sit outside.

“For example, at Sikka, people there sit outside despite the heat because the place is designed well.”

Noura Al-Huqbani, 55, agrees, and enjoys outdoor trips once the seasons shift, saying: “I prefer colder seasons when I go on spring trips, camping and to parks.”

For some, however, heat remains the deciding factor. “I personally enjoy the weather more than the place I am at,” said 19-year-old student Ghanaj Al-Rashid.

Lujain Khalid, her friend visiting from Kuwait, said: “Evenings used to be cooler. It is impossible to see anyone at a park now. It has become mainly (a matter of gathering) in cafes or malls.”

Whether in malls, coffee shops, or play centers, Saudis are reshaping how they gather. Social hubs are no longer just an escape from the heat but new spaces for connection and entertainment.

 

"Al-Baha Summer" activities and programs have been extended by the governor of Al-Baha.
Visitors say this year's Jeddah Summer Season program offers more variety and polish than ever.
Deputy governor receives Australian ambassador in Riyadh

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz (R) holds talks with Miles Armitage in Riyadh.

Arab News
Deputy governor receives Australian ambassador in Riyadh

  • Prince Mohammed wished the ambassador success in his new duties
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz received Australian Ambassador to the Kingdom Miles Armitage in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The meeting was held on Armitage’s appointment as his country’s ambassador to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Mohammed wished the ambassador success in his new duties.

During the meeting, they discussed various topics of common interest.

 

Attempt to smuggle 125 kg of cocaine into Lebanon thwarted with help of Saudi authorities

Lebanese authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 125 kilograms of cocaine with the help of the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

Arab News
Attempt to smuggle 125 kg of cocaine into Lebanon thwarted with help of Saudi authorities

  • Lebanese authorities, acting on information from Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry and monitoring the activities of drug-smuggling networks, thwarted the attempt
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanese authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 125 kilograms of cocaine with the help of the Saudi Ministry of Interior, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The ministry’s security spokesman, Brig. Gen. Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, said Lebanese authorities, acting on information from Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry and monitoring the activities of drug-smuggling networks, had thwarted an attempt to smuggle the cocaine, which had been concealed in a shipment of vegetable oil containers.

The spokesman affirmed that the Kingdom continues to monitor, confront, and thwart criminal activities targeting the security of the Kingdom, its youth, and those of friendly countries through drugs.

Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries

Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries
Nada Alturki
Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries

  • About 3,000 visitors, 150 speakers to converge for 2 days of workshops, panels, live entertainment
  • Mohamed Al-Ayed: As an event it is the premier and most sought-after creative event in Saudi Arabia, and most probably the biggest in the region
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: The third annual Athar Festival, a major gathering for the creative marketing industry in Saudi Arabia, will take place at Riyadh’s JAX District from Oct. 21-22.

The two-day event, hosted by communications consultancy TRACCS and UAE-based Motivate Media Group, is expected to attract around 3,000 visitors and feature 150 speakers, concluding with the Athar Awards across more than 30 categories.

Mohamed Al-Ayed, vice chairman of the Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS, told Arab News: “I believe that (by) today, in the third edition, there has been a very strong maturity of the creative industry of Saudi Arabia, as an industry to be recognized and looked at.

“As an event it is the premier and most sought-after creative event in Saudi Arabia, and most probably the biggest in the region. We have set our sights high, given how Saudi Arabia is transforming and growing in leaps and bounds. Where impact is the new language, we want to transform Athar Festival into one of the top five creative destinations in the world.”

Al-Ayed said that this year’s festival boasted more speakers and a larger venue, adding: “Last year our venue was 2,000 sq. meters; this year it is more than 6,000. Last year we had 100 speakers; this year 150, of which more than 40 percent are international.”

Ian Fairservice, chairman of Athar Festival and managing partner of Motivate Media Group, told Arab News: “If I’m looking at impact — which is, after all, what athar means — the impact is the spread of knowledge, which means the spread of interest in creativity in Saudi Arabia over a three-year period.”

The festival’s speakers include British perfumer Jo Malone, founder of Jo Loves; Essam Akhonbay, vice president of marketing at Saudia; and Abeer Alessa, co-founder and CEO of The Bold Group.

Running for 12 hours daily, the festival will use five stages. The strategic and spotlight stages will feature panels and keynotes, while the Saudi Gamer Arena will highlight gaming and esports. The community stage hosts sessions, masterclasses, and workshops, and the courtyard stage live music, wellness activities, and comedy.

Fairservice said: “The attendance is not limited to any particular industry. People looking for a career change are most welcome, and I can’t think of a better place for them to meet others and see whether this is the industry they would like to be part of.”

The festival has added new hubs, including the Talent Hub, Ruwad Hub for entrepreneurs, and Saudi Gamer Arena, along with other areas ideal for networking.

Specialized programs at the event will include CEO and CMO roundtables, CMO academies, and the Maheerah Program, a mentorship initiative for women in Saudi Arabia’s marketing communications sector.

This year’s lineup includes more than 80 sponsors and partners, including MBC Media Solutions as growth partner and Flynas as official airline partner. Other organizations involved include the Saudi Tourism Authority, Amazon Ads, Bloomberg Media, Omnicom Group, WPP, and the King Salman Park Foundation.

Al-Ayed said: “The prominence of creativity has now become very important in the business sector. But what I’ll say is that maybe creativity needs a home, a platform, and we believe that Athar is the platform, or one of the platforms, for Saudi creativity.”

Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after landslide wipes out Sudan village, kills 1,000

People inspect the debris after a landslide devastated the village of Tarasin in Sudan's Jebel Marra area.

Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after landslide wipes out Sudan village, kills 1,000

  • Heavy rain triggered the disaster on Sunday, flattening the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range, and there was only one survivor
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday expressed its condolences to the government and people of Sudan after a landslide in the Darfur region buried an entire mountain village and killed at least 1,000 people.

Heavy rain triggered the disaster on Sunday, flattening the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range, the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A) faction which controls the area said in a statement, adding that there was only one survivor.

The SLM/A, which has long controlled and governed an autonomous portion of Jebel Marra, appealed to the United Nations and international aid agencies to help collect the bodies of victims, including men, women and children.

The SLM/A has remained neutral in the battle between the main enemies in Sudan’s civil war, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The two foes are fighting over control of Al-Fashir, capital of North Darfur state, which is under siege from the RSF and has suffered famine.

The Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Sudan and its people, and its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech

Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech
Arab News
Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech

  • Civil Defense displays drones for firefighting, hazardous material detection, and search-and-rescue operations
  • Special Forces for Environmental Security demonstrate AI-powered monitoring to protect natural resources
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense took part in the Saudi Drone Exhibition at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

Under the theme “Drones and the Future of Integrated Transformation,” the three-day event ended on Tuesday, with more than 100 entities from the Kingdom and abroad taking part, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Civil Defense officials showcased the latest emergency response technologies, including drones for detecting hazardous, radioactive and chemical materials, as well as those used in search and rescue operations in rugged terrain and flood zones.

The display also featured the falcon drone, specialized in firefighting in high-altitude and hazardous areas, along with drones for monitoring and exploration, the SPA reported.

The exhibition brought together government officials, industry leaders, experts and investors, alongside major local and international companies specializing in smart transportation, drones, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The Kingdom’s Special Forces for Environmental Security also took part, showcasing technologies and mechanisms for monitoring and protecting the environment.

This included drones and AI-powered thermal cameras, highlighting their role in safeguarding natural resources and promoting environmental sustainability.

The exhibition also showcased technologies and applications across transportation, delivery, agriculture, oil and gas, environmental management and surveillance.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation took part as the exhibition’s strategic sponsor. It was part of the authority’s efforts to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, promote sustainability and enhance infrastructure for emerging technologies in air transport, according to the report.

