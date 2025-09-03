You are here

Striker Asizat Oshoala heads to Al-Hilal in the Saudi women's league on transfer from Bay FC

Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala in action during an NWSL match against the Washington Spirit, in Washington, March 28, 2025. (AP/File)
Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala in action during an NWSL match against the Washington Spirit, in Washington, March 28, 2025. (AP/File)
Updated 30 sec ago
AP
Striker Asizat Oshoala heads to Al-Hilal in the Saudi women’s league on transfer from Bay FC

Striker Asizat Oshoala heads to Al-Hilal in the Saudi women’s league on transfer from Bay FC
  • The 30-year-old Nigerian international signed a two-year contract with Al-Hilal
  • Nigeria’s Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega also play for Al-Hilal
  • Oshoala joined Bay FC ahead of their inaugural season in 2024 from Barcelona, where she won two Women’s Champions League titles
Updated 30 sec ago
AP
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Forward Asizat Oshoala has joined Saudi Women’s Premier League club Al-Hilal on transfer from Bay FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The 30-year-old Nigerian international signed a two-year contract with Al-Hilal.

Oshoala joined Bay FC ahead of their inaugural season in 2024 from Barcelona, where she won two Women’s Champions League titles. She scored a team-high seven goals in her first year with the San Francisco Bay Area team.

The 30-year-old scored Bay FC’s first franchise goal on March 17, 2024, in the 17th minute of a match against Angel City.

“Asizat has been an incredibly important part of Bay FC history, not only with her impact on the pitch but also through the energy, professionalism, and kindness she brought every day,” Matt Patter, Bay’s sporting director, said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “She is a world-class player and an even better person, and we are grateful for everything she contributed to our club in its first season.”

A six-time African player of the year, Oshoala was on the Nigerian team that won its 10th Africa Cup of Nations title in July.

Nigeria’s Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega also play for Al-Hilal.

Spain's EuroBasket title defense in jeopardy after loss to Italy

Spain’s EuroBasket title defense in jeopardy after loss to Italy
Updated 47 sec ago
AP
Follow

Spain’s EuroBasket title defense in jeopardy after loss to Italy

Spain’s EuroBasket title defense in jeopardy after loss to Italy
  • Greece and Italy have clinched two of the group’s four spots in the round of 16
  • Georgia play Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, so if Spain defeat Greece that same day, the Spaniards will advance
  • Luka Doncic scored 26 points as Slovenia overcame Iceland 87-79 to reach the last 16, qualifying France along the way
Updated 47 sec ago
AP

LIMASSOL, Cyprus: Spain are in danger of not getting out of Group C after losing 67-63 to Italy on Tuesday, but the defending EuroBasket champions still control their destiny.

Marco Spissu put Italy in front for good at 64-63 with two free throws with 31 seconds left and made two more with 14 seconds remaining. Giampaolo Ricci converted one of two free throws with eight seconds on the clock.

Spain, who in 2022 won their fourth title, are tied with Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2-2 each. Greece and Italy have clinched two of the group’s four spots in the round of 16. But Georgia play Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, so if Spain defeat Greece that same day, the Spaniards will advance.

The knockout phase will be in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14. Spain beat France 88-76 in the 2022 final.

Mouhamet Diouf led a balanced Italian attack with 14 points, Ricci added 11 points and Saliou Niang had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Niang in the second round this year.

Santi Aldama, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, led Spain with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sergio de Larrea scored 15 points.

Avdija’s leads Israel into knockout stage

Deni Avdija led the way with 22 points as Israel reached the knockout stage with a 92-89 win over Belgium, when Slovenia and France also advanced. Poland are also into the next round from Group D.

Luka Doncic scored 26 points as Slovenia overcame Iceland 87-79 to reach the last 16, qualifying France along the way. The Los Angeles Lakers star was just 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

Avdija, a Portland Trail Blazers forward, scored 23 points Sunday when Israel stunned Paris Olympics silver medalist France 82-69. This time, Maccabi Tel Aviv center Roman Sorkin backed him up with 18 points.

Israel led by 21 points at one stage in the Polish city of Katowice before Belgium closed the gap.

With four seconds left, Yam Madar sank two free throws to give Israel a 92-87 lead and ensure a tense victory that put Israel provisionally top of Group D.

Loic Schwartz hit four three-pointers among his 14 points for Belgium.

Antetokounmpo rests and Greece lose

Greece lost 80-77 to Bosnia and Herzegovina for their first Group C defeat.

The Greeks had already qualified for the last 16 and star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was rested in Limassol because of some knee discomfort.

Head coach Vassilis Spanoulis told Greek public broadcaster ERT that Antetokounmpo should be available to play Thursday against Spain.

Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic and John Roberson both had 18 points for Bosnia and Herzegovina, which improved to 2-2 in the group phase.

Georgia kept their qualifying chances alive with a 93-61 rout of co-hosts Cyprus, who are winless. Barcelona forward Tornike Shengelia scored 27 points for Georgia and Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze had 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Yabusele scores 36 to lead France past Poland

Guerschon Yabusele made 6 of 12 3-pointers and scored 36 points to help France defeat Poland 83-76.

Yabusele, who started 43 games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, also had six rebounds.

Élie Okobo added 14 points and 10 assists for France and Jaylen Hoard scored 10 points.

Jordan Loyd led Poland with 18 points, Mateusz Ponitka scored 16 points and Michał Sokołowski finished with 15.

Sabalenka gets walkover into US Open semis following Vondrousova injury

Sabalenka gets walkover into US Open semis following Vondrousova injury
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
Sabalenka gets walkover into US Open semis following Vondrousova injury

Sabalenka gets walkover into US Open semis following Vondrousova injury
  • Top seed Sabalenka now faces American Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, setting up a rematch of last year’s final
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters

NEW YORK: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover into the US Open semifinals on Tuesday after Marketa Vondrousova was forced to withdraw from their last eight showdown due to a knee injury, organizers said on Tuesday.
Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, had impressed in New York with upset victories over seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and ninth seed Elena Rybakina, but her run came to a painful end after she pulled up in practice earlier on Tuesday.
ESPN showed footage of the 26-year-old bending over in pain after hitting a forehand, before leaving practice in tears, and she later confirmed the injury.
“I tried my best to take the court today but during the warm-up I felt again my knee and after consultation with the tournament doctor decided not to risk aggravating the injury,” Vondrousova said in a statement.
“I appreciate all the support ... and apologize to the fans who were looking forward to the match. I had an amazing time here in New York and can’t wait to be back next year.”
It marked another cruel blow for Vondrousova, who has endured long spells away from the tour due to shoulder problems, missing last year’s US Open and January’s Australian Open.
She was one of three Czech women to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.
“It’s so tough to see,” Sabalenka wrote on Instagram.
“So sorry for Marketa after all she’s been through. She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her.”
Sabalenka became only the third woman in the professional era to receive a walkover into a Grand Slam semifinal, joining Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Australian Open 1992) and Fabiola Zuluaga (Australian Open 2004).
Top seed Sabalenka now faces American Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, setting up a rematch of last year’s final.

Alcaraz, Pegula ease into US Open semifinals

Alcaraz, Pegula ease into US Open semifinals
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Alcaraz, Pegula ease into US Open semifinals

Alcaraz, Pegula ease into US Open semifinals
  • The Spanish second seed could now face a blockbuster semifinal against 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz powered into the US Open semifinals to set up a potential showdown with Novak Djokovic on Tuesday as Jessica Pegula punched her ticket to the last four.
Alcaraz needed just one hour and 56 minutes to seal a convincing 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
The Spanish second seed could now face a blockbuster semifinal against 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who takes on American fourth seed Taylor Fritz in Tuesday’s other quarter-final.
Alcaraz could reclaim the world number one ranking with a victorious campaign in New York, a fact he is trying not to dwell on.
“Every time I step onto the court I try not to think about it,” he said. “If I think about the number one spot too much I think I’m going to put pressure on myself and I don’t want to do that.”
Alcaraz has not dropped a set during a relentless march into the semifinals and was once again in complete control against Lehecka.
The 22-year-old — who won the first of his five Grand Slam singles title at Flushing Meadows in 2022 — broke Lehecka in the opening game before wrapping up the first set with ease.
Alcaraz, efficient on his own serve in the first set, then raced away with the second set, breaking Lehecka to take a 5-2 lead before holding to take a 2-0 advantage.
The third set went with serve until the ninth game, when Lehecka smacked a straightforward forehand long at 30-40 down and was broken for the fourth time in the match.
That left Alcaraz serving for the match, and he duly held to love, sealing his win with a scorching forehand into the corner.
In the women’s draw on Tuesday, American fourth seed Pegula — beaten in the final last year — advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova.
Pegula entered the US Open on the back of a dismal run of form that had seen her make early exits at WTA tournaments in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati.
But she has rediscovered her confidence while moving stealthily through the rounds at New York, albeit against a series of unseeded opponents.
“I think I’ve been playing some really good tennis,” Pegula said after completing a 1hr 26min victory.
“It’s crazy to feel this comfortable on the biggest court in the world with the craziest crowd and the best players. It’s something that 10 years ago I never thought I’d be good at this but I guess I am.”
Pegula will play reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday for a place in the final.
World number one Sabalenka, who defeated Pegula in last year’s US Open final, faces Vondrousova in Tuesday’s late women’s quarter-final.
Pegula said she would welcome the chance to avenge last year’s final defeat to Sabalenka.
“I think it would be cool to be able to get revenge, obviously,” she said.

Gundogan joins Galatasaray after 'unforgettable moments' at Man City

Gundogan joins Galatasaray after ‘unforgettable moments’ at Man City
Updated 02 September 2025
AP
Gundogan joins Galatasaray after ‘unforgettable moments’ at Man City

Gundogan joins Galatasaray after ‘unforgettable moments’ at Man City
  • The former Germany international signed a two-year contract with Turkish champion Galatasaray
  • “Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart,” Gundogan said in City’s announcement
Updated 02 September 2025
AP

MANCHESTER: Ilkay Gundogan completed a move from Manchester City to Galatasaray on Tuesday, bringing an end to his second spell with the Premier League club.
The former Germany international signed a two-year contract with Turkish champion Galatasaray and is the Istanbul club’s latest high-profile recruit during this transfer window after Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane.
Gundogan helped City win five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four English League Cups and the Champions League in his first spell with the club before leaving to join Barcelona in 2023. He returned a year later but was unable to prevent City from enduring their first trophyless season in eight years.


“Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart,” Gundogan said in City’s announcement. “We have enjoyed so much success in our time together and there have been so unforgettable moments not least being captain for the treble-winning season.”
His departure — on a free transfer — comes after Pep Guardiola embarked on an overhaul of his once dominant squad, with nine players recruited since January.
The 34-year-old Gundogan did not play in any of City’s three Premier League matches this season and was pushed down the pecking order following the arrival of midfielders Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez in recent months.


During his trophy-laden time at City, Gundogan captained the team that won a treble of trophies in 2023 — the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. The previous year, he scored two goals on the final day of the season to secure a comeback 3-2 win against Aston Villa to clinch the title.
City director of football Hugo Viana hailed Gundogan’s time at the Etihad.
“Ilkay Gundogan is a name synonymous with success at Manchester City,” he said. “He brought trophy upon trophy back to the Etihad and no one will ever forget the huge role he played in those successes.
“It may now be time for him to say goodbye,” Viana added, “but we will never forget his legacy here at Manchester City. Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City, and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”
Gundogan, who is of Turkish descent, added that “lifting the Champions League trophy for this club for the first time, especially in Istanbul, will live with me forever. I have no doubts Manchester City will enjoy much more success in the future and I will certainly be watching on from afar as I continue my career in Turkiye, a country that means ever such a lot to me.”
He was Guardiola’s first signing at City when he joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Bahrain, Abu Dhabi funds take full ownership of McLaren

Bahrain, Abu Dhabi funds take full ownership of McLaren
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
Bahrain, Abu Dhabi funds take full ownership of McLaren

Bahrain, Abu Dhabi funds take full ownership of McLaren
  • No financial details were given in a McLaren Group statement confirming the purchase
  • MSP Sports Capital CEO Jeff Moorad and chairman Jahm Najafi will vacate their seats on the McLaren Racing board
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi’s CYVN Holdings took full ownership of McLaren Racing on Tuesday in a deal that reportedly valued the reigning F1 champions at more than $4 billion.
No financial details were given in a McLaren Group statement confirming the purchase of all shares held by MSP Sports Capital, funds managed by O’Connor Capital Solutions, Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment funds and Caspian Funds.
Sky News earlier reported the sale of the 30 percent stake would value the team at more than three billion pounds ($4.05 billion).
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat will remain the majority shareholder with CYVN, majority-owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, having a non-controlling stake.
CYVN created McLaren Group Holdings last April after completing its acquisition of sportscar maker McLaren Automotive.
McLaren Racing runs teams in Formula One, US-based IndyCars and will enter the World Endurance Championship from 2027.
US-based investment group MSP and others took a significant minority stake in 2020, when McLaren were in need of funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deal, for a maximum 33 percent stake by 2022, valued the British racing outfit at 560 million pounds at the time.
Since then, McLaren have emerged as a dominant force in the sport, winning the constructors’ title last year for the first time since 1998 and on course to win both titles this season.
“Our suite of minority investors came on board in 2020, and we thank them for their tremendous support over the past few years as we set McLaren Racing on a path to commercial growth and financial stability,” said McLaren Group Executive Chairman Paul Walsh.
He said the simplified ownership structure “strengthens our ability to future-proof the business and capture new growth opportunities.”
MSP Sports Capital CEO Jeff Moorad and chairman Jahm Najafi will vacate their seats on the McLaren Racing board.
Ares Management said in a statement the proceeds from the transaction “will be used to return capital to investors and further strengthen its position as an experienced investor across the sports ecosystem.”

