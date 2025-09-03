Striker Asizat Oshoala heads to Al-Hilal in the Saudi women’s league on transfer from Bay FC

Spain’s EuroBasket title defense in jeopardy after loss to Italy

LIMASSOL, Cyprus: Spain are in danger of not getting out of Group C after losing 67-63 to Italy on Tuesday, but the defending EuroBasket champions still control their destiny.

Marco Spissu put Italy in front for good at 64-63 with two free throws with 31 seconds left and made two more with 14 seconds remaining. Giampaolo Ricci converted one of two free throws with eight seconds on the clock.

Spain, who in 2022 won their fourth title, are tied with Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2-2 each. Greece and Italy have clinched two of the group’s four spots in the round of 16. But Georgia play Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, so if Spain defeat Greece that same day, the Spaniards will advance.

The knockout phase will be in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14. Spain beat France 88-76 in the 2022 final.

Mouhamet Diouf led a balanced Italian attack with 14 points, Ricci added 11 points and Saliou Niang had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Niang in the second round this year.

Santi Aldama, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, led Spain with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sergio de Larrea scored 15 points.

Avdija’s leads Israel into knockout stage

Deni Avdija led the way with 22 points as Israel reached the knockout stage with a 92-89 win over Belgium, when Slovenia and France also advanced. Poland are also into the next round from Group D.

Luka Doncic scored 26 points as Slovenia overcame Iceland 87-79 to reach the last 16, qualifying France along the way. The Los Angeles Lakers star was just 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

Avdija, a Portland Trail Blazers forward, scored 23 points Sunday when Israel stunned Paris Olympics silver medalist France 82-69. This time, Maccabi Tel Aviv center Roman Sorkin backed him up with 18 points.

Israel led by 21 points at one stage in the Polish city of Katowice before Belgium closed the gap.

With four seconds left, Yam Madar sank two free throws to give Israel a 92-87 lead and ensure a tense victory that put Israel provisionally top of Group D.

Loic Schwartz hit four three-pointers among his 14 points for Belgium.

Antetokounmpo rests and Greece lose

Greece lost 80-77 to Bosnia and Herzegovina for their first Group C defeat.

The Greeks had already qualified for the last 16 and star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was rested in Limassol because of some knee discomfort.

Head coach Vassilis Spanoulis told Greek public broadcaster ERT that Antetokounmpo should be available to play Thursday against Spain.

Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic and John Roberson both had 18 points for Bosnia and Herzegovina, which improved to 2-2 in the group phase.

Georgia kept their qualifying chances alive with a 93-61 rout of co-hosts Cyprus, who are winless. Barcelona forward Tornike Shengelia scored 27 points for Georgia and Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze had 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Yabusele scores 36 to lead France past Poland

Guerschon Yabusele made 6 of 12 3-pointers and scored 36 points to help France defeat Poland 83-76.

Yabusele, who started 43 games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, also had six rebounds.

Élie Okobo added 14 points and 10 assists for France and Jaylen Hoard scored 10 points.

Jordan Loyd led Poland with 18 points, Mateusz Ponitka scored 16 points and Michał Sokołowski finished with 15.