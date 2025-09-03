You are here

UN ups number of staff detained by Yemen's Houthis to 19

Houthi security personnel stand guard at the site of a rally by followers of the Houthi movement to commemorate the death of Imam Zaid, a central and revered figure for Zaidi Shiites, in Sanaa, Yemen July 20, 2025. (REUTERS)
Houthi security personnel stand guard at the site of a rally by followers of the Houthi movement to commemorate the death of Imam Zaid, a central and revered figure for Zaidi Shiites, in Sanaa, Yemen July 20, 2025. (REUTERS)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
date 2025-09-03

UN ups number of staff detained by Yemen’s Houthis to 19
  • The Houthis have been engaged in a civil war with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since 2014, when they took control of Sanaa and most of northern Yemen
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
UNITED NATIONS: At least 19 UN employees were detained by Iranian-backed Houthis during raids on UN offices in Yemen’s capital, the United Nations said Tuesday, a higher number than originally reported.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said 18 of those being held are Yemeni staffers and one is an international employee. He called for all to be released immediately.
Sunday’s raids on offices of the United Nations’ food, health and children’s agencies in Sanaa followed Israel’s killing of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Rahawi and several Cabinet ministers in an airstrike on Thursday.
The Houthis have been engaged in a civil war with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since 2014, when they took control of Sanaa and most of northern Yemen.
Hopes for peace talks vanished after the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which led to Israel’s retaliatory war in Hamas-run Gaza. The Houthis started attacking ships in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza. That sparked US and Israeli retaliatory strikes in areas the rebels control in Yemen.
The raids were the latest in a long-running Houthi crackdown on the UN and other international organizations as well as diplomats working in rebel-held areas. Dujarric said the Houthis previously had detained 23 UN employees, holding some since 2021.
UN special envoy Hans Grundberg just ended a visit to Oman’s capital, Muscat, where he met Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdelsalam and representatives of the diplomatic community, the UN spokesman said.
Dujarric said the envoy reiterated the UN’s strong condemnation of the detentions and forced entry into its offices, warning that the Houthi action seriously endangers the UN’s ability to deliver aid to the people of Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country.

 

Besieged Sudan city faces fiercest paramilitary assault yet

Besieged Sudan city faces fiercest paramilitary assault yet
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
Besieged Sudan city faces fiercest paramilitary assault yet

Besieged Sudan city faces fiercest paramilitary assault yet
  • The United Nations said El-Fasher, the North Darfur state capital where about 300,000 people live, has become an “epicenter of child suffering”
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

AL-FASHIR, Sudan: In a Sudanese city long besieged by paramilitary forces, the war has taken an even more violent and terrifying turn, leaving residents facing hunger and death with little chance of escaping.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with the regular army since April 2023, has launched its fiercest assault to date on El-Fasher, the only major city in the western Darfur region still in army hands.
Witnesses, volunteer groups and aid workers have reported in recent weeks intensifying RSF bombardment of El-Fasher and a nearby displacement camp, with relentless artillery fire, drone strikes and ground incursions.
The United Nations said El-Fasher, the North Darfur state capital where about 300,000 people live, has become an “epicenter of child suffering.”
Those able to escape the increasingly unlivable city have said the road out is lined with dead bodies.
Mohamed Khamis Douda, a humanitarian worker who fled to El-Fasher in April from the Zamzam displacement camp, said the city faces “famine and other disasters.”
He told AFP that disease is rampant, clean water is gone and medicine is unavailable, especially impacting the many wounded by shrapnel or gunfire.
“We’re pleading with all parties to intervene, stop the fighting and help save the lives of those still left.”

El-Fasher, which the RSF has besieged since May 2024, is effectively sealed off — no aid, no trade and hardly any way out.
Constant bombardment and restricted communications make it nearly impossible to share images of life inside the city, and residents say filming certain areas exposes them to attacks.
Rare footage obtained by AFP shows children crouched around a single pot of food in a smoke-filled communal kitchen, their faces gaunt and expressionless.
Women swirl long wooden paddles through a simmering mass of brown paste as families, silent and sunken-eyed, wait for whatever comes next.
The high-pitched shriek of incoming mortars or the crack of gunfire are ever-present as RSF fighters push to capture the city and the adjacent Abu Shouk camp, pressing a campaign that in April brought Zamzam under their control.
Famine was declared last year in Abu Shouk, Zamzam and a third camp near El-Fasher, with the United Nations warning it could spread to the city.
Most residents rely on communal kitchens to eat, but even these lifelines are vanishing as supplies dry up.
In one crowded kitchen, the traditional Sudanese dish assida is nearly unrecognizable — its usual grain base replaced with ombaz, a foul animal feed made from peanut shells that can be deadly for humans.
Last week a volunteer-run aid group said a mother, her three children and their two grandmothers had died after weeks of surviving on ombaz.
According to UN estimates, nearly 40 percent of children under five in El-Fasher are either acutely or severely malnourished.
Community leader Adam Essa told AFP last month that at least five children die daily in Abu Shouk alone.

Since losing the capital Khartoum to the army in March, the RSF has shifted west to tighten its hold on Darfur, aiming to establish a rival authority and risking Sudan’s territorial fragmentation.
The latest offensive has targeted El-Fasher’s airport, some neighborhoods and the Abu Shouk camp, which is now largely under RSF control, as is the local police headquarters.
In just 10 days last month, the UN reported at least 89 people killed in El-Fasher and Abu Shouk.
Zamzam’s capture has triggered massive displacement toward El-Fasher and further west to towns like Tawila.
Now the violence at Abu Shouk raises fears of another mass exodus.
But the only escape route from El-Fasher, a 70-kilometer (45-mile) rugged road westward, has become a graveyard, strewn with dozens of unburied bodies.
Local activists said many have died from hunger, thirst or violence.
An AFP correspondent in Tawila said many arrivals are traumatized and exhausted, often bearing gunshot wounds from attacks along the route.

Ibrahim Essa, 47, had tried to flee El-Fasher with his family in May but was forced to turn back amid clashes.
Now the family hide in a makeshift bomb shelter carved into the earth behind their home.
“If there’s shelling, we all go into the bunker,” he told AFP.
Civil servant Saleh Essa, 42, had walked for three days with his family, traveling under cover of darkness to avoid checkpoints until they finally reached Tawila.
“It is safe here, but water and food are scarce,” he said.
For some, escape is not an option.
“We have no money,” said 37-year-old Halima Hashim, a schoolteacher and mother of four.
Staying behind is like a slow death, she said, but “leaving is dangerous.”
 

 

Algeria president replaces prime minister

Algeria president replaces prime minister
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Algeria president replaces prime minister

Algeria president replaces prime minister
  • The presidency statement said Industry Minister Sifi Ghrieb was appointed interim prime minister
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday removed his prime minister, Nadir Larbaoui, according to a statement that provided no reason for the decision.
Larbaoui, a former lawyer, held the post since November 2023 following a diplomatic career that saw him represent Algeria as ambassador to several countries as well as to the United Nations.
His absence from a recent meeting to discuss a bus accident that had killed 18 people in the North African country has drawn attention and criticism on social media.
The presidency statement said Industry Minister Sifi Ghrieb was appointed interim prime minister.
Ghrieb, who will keep his ministerial portfolio, has served in various senior positions including as board chairman at the Algerian Qatari Steel company.
 

 

UN ‘gravely alarmed’ by military mobilization in Libya’s capital

Libyan security forces man a check point in the northwestern city of Misrata on May 29, 2023. (AFP)
Libyan security forces man a check point in the northwestern city of Misrata on May 29, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
UN ‘gravely alarmed’ by military mobilization in Libya’s capital

Libyan security forces man a check point in the northwestern city of Misrata on May 29, 2023. (AFP)
  • Libya is split between the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in the east
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

TRIPOLI: The UN Support Mission in Libya said Tuesday that it was “gravely alarmed” over new military mobilizations by rival groups in the Libyan capital.
In recent days, armed vehicles have reportedly moved into Tripoli from Misrata, around 200 kilometers (125 miles) away, and on Monday night gunfire was heard in the capital, according to witnesses and videos circulated online.
UNSMIL said the recent “rapidly escalating tensions and military mobilization” in Tripoli “could lead to armed confrontation.”
Sabiha Mohamad, a resident in western Tripoli, told AFP she had heard the gunshots but said “there was more fear than harm.”
There were no official reports of casualties, and it remained unclear who fired the shots.
“We stay cautious when going out, because anything could break out at any moment,” Mohamad said.
Libya is split between the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and a rival administration in the east.
The North African country has remained divided since a NATO-backed revolt toppled and killed longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
UNSMIL urged “all actors to cease any preparations for violence,” warning they could spiral into a “’lose-lose’ war.”
In May, Tripoli was rocked by days of deadly fighting between rival armed groups that left at least eight people dead, according to the UN.
The fighting came after Dbeibah announced a string of executive orders seeking to dismantle armed groups that he said had “become stronger than the state.”
Tensions have been flaring between government-aligned groups and Radaa, a powerful rival faction that controls Mitiga airport and other parts of eastern Tripoli.
Last month, UNSMIL chief Hanna Tetteh proposed a roadmap for “general elections and the unification of institutions” in the divided country.
The plan looks to implement a “politically viable electoral framework” and “a new unified government,” the UN said.
 

 

Israel launches new military surveillance satellite into space

Israel launches new military surveillance satellite into space
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
Israel launches new military surveillance satellite into space

Israel launches new military surveillance satellite into space
  • The Ofek 19 satellite was built by state-run Israel Aerospace Industries
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel on Tuesday launched its latest spy satellite into space from an undisclosed site, the Defense Ministry said.
The Ofek 19 satellite was built by state-run Israel Aerospace Industries.
“Ofek 19 is a highly advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) observation satellite with enhanced capabilities. Upon entering Earth’s orbit, the satellite will undergo a series of designated tests to assess its integrity and performance,” the ministry said in a statement.
Israel has launched Ofek observation satellites since 1988 for monitoring and intelligence gathering for the military.

Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs

Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs

Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs
  • “By raising unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path which negates any talks,” Larijani wrote on X
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

TEHRAN: Security chief Ali Larijani said on Tuesday that Iran was open to nuclear talks with the US but ruled out any restrictions on its missile program.
“The path for negotiations with the US is not closed; yet these are the Americans who only pay lip service to talks and do not come to the table; and they wrongly blame Iran for it,” said Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.
“By raising unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path which negates any talks,” Larijani wrote on X.
The remarks came days after the US welcomed a move by European powers to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran but said it remained “available for direct engagement with Iran.”
On Thursday, Britain, France and Germany triggered a “snapback” clause in the deal between Iran and major powers that allows for UN sanctions to be reimposed in the event of non-compliance with its provisions.

 

