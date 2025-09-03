You are here

  Daesh claims suicide bombing at Pakistan political rally, killing 15 

Daesh claims suicide bombing at Pakistan political rally, killing 15 

Daesh claims suicide bombing at Pakistan political rally, killing 15 
Wounded victims of suicide bombing, are treated at a hospital in Quetta on September 3, 2025. (AFP/ file)
Daesh claims suicide bombing at Pakistan political rally, killing 15 

Daesh claims suicide bombing at Pakistan political rally, killing 15 
  • Blast targeted Balochistan National Party-Mengal rally in Quetta
  • Daesh group first announced an affiliate in Pakistan in 2015
Saadullah Akhtar
QUETTA, Pakistan: A suicide bombing ripped through a political rally in Pakistan’s restive southwestern province of Balochistan on Tuesday night, killing at least 15 people and injuring 32, a senior administration official said on Wednesday, in one of the deadliest attacks in recent months.

The Daesh group said in a statement it had carried out the attack as supporters and senior leaders of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) left a stadium after a rally to mark the fourth death anniversary of party founder Attaullah Mengal.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest yet most impoverished province, has been grappling for decades with a separatist insurgency that has escalated in recent years. Militants frequently target security forces, officials and non-local residents they accuse of exploiting the province’s resources. The province is also of strategic importance for Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, with China investing heavily in ports, roads and energy projects.

Daesh has maintained a presence in Balochistan for nearly a decade, carrying out repeated bombings against political gatherings, minority communities and security convoys. The group first announced an affiliate in Pakistan in 2015.

Police said the latest blast was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated about 10 kilograms of explosives.

“The suicide attack occurred at 9:40 p.m. outside the Shahwani Stadium when people were coming out,” Hamza Shafqaat, Additional Chief Secretary Home, said during a news conference, confirming a death toll of 15. 

“A total of 112 policemen were deployed to protect the venue of Balochistan National Party Mengal’s rally,” he continued. “The body of the suicide bomber was recovered from the crime scene. His age was less than 30, but his ethnicity is yet to be confirmed as investigations continue.”

Shafqaat added that the provincial government had already imposed Section 144 in the province following the high-level threat alert until September 15. Section 144 is a legal provision in Pakistan’s Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that gives the government and local administration emergency powers to maintain public order and safety.

“Despite the threat alert, the government allowed BNP-Mengal to hold a public rally and issued a no-objection certificate with 17 to 18 clauses, including maintaining time restrictions,” the official said. 

Shafqaat added that law enforcement agencies had shared 22 threat alerts with the Balochistan administration related to processions marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which will be observed on Saturday.

“We are on high alert,” he added.

CHAOS

BNP-M, an ethnic Baloch nationalist party that campaigns for greater provincial autonomy and control over natural resources, is headed by former parliamentarian Sardar Akhtar Mengal and remains a key political force in Balochistan’s majority-Baloch districts.

Mengal said the explosion struck shortly after he escorted political allies out of the rally.

“After the rally, I was escorting our guests, including the opposition leader, Mehmood Khan Achakzai. As we left and moved a little ahead, the blast occurred,” Mengal told Arab News.

Mengal declared a three-day mourning period and a “black day” across Balochistan.

“The government didn’t inform us of any threat alert before the rally,” he said. “Further actions will be announced after discussions with our aligned political parties.”

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos.

“We looked back and saw flames rising up … several people were injured and some had already been martyred. We immediately picked up people and left for Civil Hospital,” Bilal Ahmed told reporters. 

Party member Agha Hassan Baloch said he and other leaders were just steps away when the bomber struck.

“We were approximately 15 to 20 feet away from the site of the explosion … it happened next to our party’s central leader Nawab Niyaz Zehri’s car, which was a suicide blast,” he said.

Provincial health officials said eight of the injured were in critical condition and had been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital.

“Teams are working around the clock to treat the wounded,” Dr. Waseem Baig, spokesperson for the provincial health department, said.

Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll

Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll
Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll

Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll
  • Relief includes food, tents, medicines for survivors in Afghanistan’s quake-hit eastern provinces
  • Over 1,400 people killed, more than 3,000 injured and thousands of homes destroyed
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan dispatched 105 tons of humanitarian relief to Afghanistan on Wednesday, including food, medicines, tents, blankets and bubble mats, to assist victims of recent earthquakes in the country’s east.

The earthquakes — one measuring magnitude 6.0 on Aug. 31 and a magnitude 5.5 aftershock two days later — have killed at least 1,400 people, injured over 3,000, and flattened more than 5,400 homes in provinces including Kunar and Nangarhar, officials said. Rescue efforts are hampered by remote, mountainous terrain and landslides.

“Following my telephone call with Foreign Minister Muttaqi, the Government of Pakistan today dispatched 105 tons of humanitarian relief assistance to Afghanistan,” Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said in a statement. 

“The consignment includes essential food items, medicines, tents, blankets, and bubble mats, aimed at supporting those affected by the recent earthquakes in the country,” he added.

International organizations, including the United Nations and Médecins Sans Frontières, have called for urgent humanitarian support, citing thousands trapped under rubble, stretched medical facilities and rising aftershocks amid the cold, rugged landscape.

This earthquake is among the worst to strike the region in recent years, underscoring Afghanistan’s vulnerability, driven by its location along active fault lines, fragile infrastructure, and limited emergency response capacity.

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE from January-March— report 

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE from January-March— report 
Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE from January-March— report 

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE from January-March— report 
  • Financial assistance given to overseas nationals as death compensations, recovery of dues, claims settlement
  • UAE missions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi provided over $70,891 in assistance, handled more than 250 death cases
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government provided Rs21.9 million [$77,600] in legal and financial assistance to its overseas nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the first quarter of 2025, state-run media reported on Wednesday. 

The state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said the government provided a total of Rs49.2 million [$174,358] in legal and financial assistance to overseas Pakistanis around the world during the first three months of 2025. 

The report said Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) appointed by the government in various countries provided this assistance to Pakistanis abroad, particularly in cases involving death compensation, recovery of dues, and settlement of claims.

The government disbursed $174,358 in financial and legal assistance to overseas Pakistanis in first quarter of 2025, providing crucial support to distressed families and assisting with the repatriation of deceased individuals. It said a significant portion of this aid was extended through the Pakistan Community Welfare and Benevolent Fund (PCWBF), which serves as the main channel for relief. 

“In Saudi Arabia, financial and legal support worth more than Rs1.9 [$6,730] million was extended to families of deceased workers, covering recovery of dues and transportation expenses,” APP reported. 

“The UAE missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi together provided over Rs 20 million [$70,891], handling more than 250 death-related cases,” it added. 

The report said Pakistan’s government provided financial assistance exceeding Rs10 million [$35,454] to bereaved families in Malaysia, while Doha recorded allocations of around Rs1.9 million [$6,730] for similar purposes.

“Other countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Spain, Italy, and South Korea, also extended significant financial support through their respective missions,” it said.

Saudi Arabia and UAE are two of the most preferred destinations for Pakistani laborers across the world. The two Gulf countries are the top sources of foreign remittances for Pakistan, where millions of expatriates reside. 

Pakistan’s textile industry braces for $3 billion cotton import bill as floods devastate crops

Pakistan's textile industry braces for $3 billion cotton import bill as floods devastate crops
Pakistan’s textile industry braces for $3 billion cotton import bill as floods devastate crops

Pakistan's textile industry braces for $3 billion cotton import bill as floods devastate crops
  • Textile mills warn of severe cotton crop loss, urge government to declare national emergency
  • Analysts project up to five million bales lost, threatening $6 billion in damages for the industry
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s textile manufacturers expect cotton imports to surge to as much as $3 billion this year, double last year’s bill, after floods devastated key growing areas in Punjab and now threaten Sindh, industry officials and analysts said.

The monsoon deluges, which have already swamped central Punjab, the nation’s breadbasket, are moving south toward Sindh, the country’s second-largest cotton belt, raising fears that further damage to fields will deepen losses in the days ahead. Agriculture makes up nearly a quarter of GDP and employs almost half of the labor force, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

“Probably, our cotton import can exceed $2.5 to $3 billion this year alone,” said Kamran Arshad, chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), adding that millers imported $1.5 billion worth of cotton last year from Brazil, the United States, Africa and Australia.

Arshad said cotton-growing areas in central Punjab such as Vehari, Mailsi, Chichawatni and Burewala had been “negatively affected,” while some genetically modified Bt cotton crops were also under water. 

“This can lead to a crisis, because a lot of people will be losing their livelihoods. Their crops will be at stake,” he said, urging the government to declare a national emergency and curb luxury imports to conserve foreign exchange.

He also blamed record water releases from upstream India for compounding the devastation. Under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, India controls the eastern rivers but is required to notify Pakistan of dam discharges that can cause downstream flooding.

Flood damage has also undermined projections for Pakistan’s top export industry, which earned $18 billion last year.

“We were projecting a growth in textile exports from $18 billion to up to $20 billion in the coming year, but I don’t think that level will be achieved because of the unavailability of cotton and the higher cost of production,” said Ahsan Mehanti, chief executive of Arif Habib Commodities.

He estimated the industry could face a $6 billion hit, including about $4 billion in additional import costs and $2 billion in lost export potential. “This flood will have a devastating impact not only on cotton output but the exchange rate will equally be impacted,” Mehanti said.

PRODUCTION LOSSES

Analysts warned Pakistan may lose up to five million bales from this year’s 10.2 million bale production target, with overall output falling below last year’s seven million.

“The government’s target to produce 5.5 million bales in Punjab does not seem achievable now … cotton output may not exceed 4.5 million bales if flooding increases,” said Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum.

Official data confirm the downturn. Pakistan’s cotton production as of Aug. 15 had already contracted by more than 17 percent to 887,401 bales, compared with 1.1 million a year earlier, according to a Sept. 2 report by the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee.

Usman said consumption would remain higher than domestic output, forcing Pakistan to rely heavily on imports that could exceed $2 billion, including raw cotton, seed and oil for animal feed.

Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July

Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July
Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July

Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July
  • Industry delegation highlights sector revival after exports hit $17.9 billion last fiscal year
  • Consul General says event key for technology transfer and joint ventures with Chinese firms
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Five Pakistani textile and apparel firms are showcasing at a major Shanghai industry expo this week, as the country’s textile exports jumped 32 percent in July and reached nearly $18 billion in the last fiscal year, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The companies are participating in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn 2025, part of the China Textile Autumn Joint Expo that has drawn 5,200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries. 

The event, which runs September 2–4, is among the world’s leading platforms for fabrics, yarn, and apparel innovation.

“Pakistani companies have a long tradition of participating in Intertextile, which offers two vital segments: one for fabrics and another for apparel,” Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai Shehzad Ahmad Khan told APP. 

“This provides an excellent opportunity for collaboration with Chinese companies, particularly in acquiring cutting-edge technology for man-made fabrics and exploring joint ventures in high-value apparel using wool, cotton, and specialty materials.”

APP said Pakistan’s textile sector, the backbone of its export economy, recorded 7.39 percent growth in FY2024–25, with shipments rising to $17.89 billion from $16.65 billion the previous year. The industry earned $18 billion in total exports last year, more than half the country’s overall export revenue.

Khan added the Shanghai expo also allowed firms to “form strategic alliances for entering third-party markets,” noting its timing alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China for the SCO summit and the second Pakistan–China Investment B2B Conference in Beijing.

Among the exhibitors is Azgard Nine Ltd, a producer of sustainable denim fabrics and garments, which said participation in earlier editions had generated new business. 

“Our participation in the spring edition yielded positive results, and we are highly confident that this edition will open even more doors for innovation and partnership,” Deputy General Manager Sana Arshad told APP.

The Intertextile fair is part of the 350,000-square-meter China Textile Autumn Joint Expo 2025, which brings together four specialized events, Intertextile, CHIC, Yarn Expo and PH Value, showcasing advances in fashion, technology, sustainability, and wellness.
 

Pakistan police kill suspected militant commander in northwest operation

Pakistan police kill suspected militant commander in northwest operation
Pakistan police kill suspected militant commander in northwest operation

Pakistan police kill suspected militant commander in northwest operation
  • Police say commander was wanted for bombings and targeted killings of policemen
  • Militancy surges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as TTP attacks on security forces intensify
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: A suspected militant commander wanted for bomb attacks and targeted killings of policemen was killed on Wednesday in an intelligence-based operation in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) launched the raid in Nawar Khel, Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, after intelligence indicated suspected militant Kifayatullah, alias Kifayati, was hiding in a compound and plotting new assaults.

Lakki Marwat, on the edge of Pakistan’s tribal belt bordering Afghanistan, has seen frequent assaults by Pakistani Taliban militants, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“The police and CTD teams launched the operation under the supervision of District Police Officer Nazir Khan,” police said in a statement. 

“During the raid, the militants opened fire on the police party and injured Constable Rizwan. The police retaliated bravely and an intense exchange of fire ensued.”

Police said a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition were recovered from the suspect, while a search and clearance operation was ongoing.

The raid came a day after six Pakistani security personnel and six militants were killed in an hours-long gunbattle at a paramilitary compound in Bannu district, underscoring the scale of violence sweeping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least 75 policemen were killed in ambushes and targeted attacks in the province last year, according to police data. 

Earlier on Wednesday, six passengers were shot dead by gunmen in Kurram district, another flashpoint near the Afghan border where sectarian violence has flared in recent months.

Militant attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have surged since November 2022, when a fragile truce between the TTP and the Pakistani government collapsed. 

Islamabad has accused Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of sheltering Pakistani militants and India of backing insurgents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, allegations both Kabul and New Delhi deny.
 

