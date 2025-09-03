KSrelief launches emergency aid to flood-ravaged families in Pakistan’s northwest

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has started distributing emergency relief packages to flood-affected families across the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday, as more rains may lash the region in the coming days.
According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a total of 881 people have died since the monsoon began on June 26, with KP accounting for more than half of the deaths at 488.
The crisis in KP was driven in part by cloudbursts that began on Aug. 15 and triggered flash floods and landslides, affecting several districts. Buner was the worst hit, where the unprecedented rains claimed over 200 lives in a single day and caused widespread devastation.
“Aid is being delivered across the hardest-hit districts, including Buner, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Swabi and other impacted areas,” KSrelief said in a statement. “In response to the crisis,
KSrelief has allocated 10,000 Shelter NFI [non-food item] Kits and 10,000 Food Packages.”
It said that each shelter kit includes a tent, solar LED lighting, thermal blankets, plastic mats, kitchen sets, water coolers and antibacterial soap.
“Each Food Package, weighing 95 kilograms, includes wheat flour, sugar, lentils, and cooking oil — carefully tailored to meet the urgent nutritional needs of flood-affected families,” it added.
The Saudi aid agency is distributing these items in collaboration with the NDMA, KP’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department (RR&SD) and local implementing partners including the Hayat Foundation and the Peace and Development Organization, ensuring smooth and transparent delivery to the most vulnerable communities.
It said the Kingdom’s assistance reflects its firm commitment to supporting Pakistan in this humanitarian crisis.