You are here

  • Home
  • Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July

Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July

Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July
In this picture taken on July 20, 2023, a worker inspects a thread machine at the Kohinoor Textile Mills in Lahore, Pakistan. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9mztv

Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Follow

Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July

Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July
  • Industry delegation highlights sector revival after exports hit $17.9 billion last fiscal year
  • Consul General says event key for technology transfer and joint ventures with Chinese firms
Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Five Pakistani textile and apparel firms are showcasing at a major Shanghai industry expo this week, as the country’s textile exports jumped 32 percent in July and reached nearly $18 billion in the last fiscal year, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The companies are participating in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn 2025, part of the China Textile Autumn Joint Expo that has drawn 5,200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries. 

The event, which runs September 2–4, is among the world’s leading platforms for fabrics, yarn, and apparel innovation.

“Pakistani companies have a long tradition of participating in Intertextile, which offers two vital segments: one for fabrics and another for apparel,” Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai Shehzad Ahmad Khan told APP. 

“This provides an excellent opportunity for collaboration with Chinese companies, particularly in acquiring cutting-edge technology for man-made fabrics and exploring joint ventures in high-value apparel using wool, cotton, and specialty materials.”

APP said Pakistan’s textile sector, the backbone of its export economy, recorded 7.39 percent growth in FY2024–25, with shipments rising to $17.89 billion from $16.65 billion the previous year. The industry earned $18 billion in total exports last year, more than half the country’s overall export revenue.

Khan added the Shanghai expo also allowed firms to “form strategic alliances for entering third-party markets,” noting its timing alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China for the SCO summit and the second Pakistan–China Investment B2B Conference in Beijing.

Among the exhibitors is Azgard Nine Ltd, a producer of sustainable denim fabrics and garments, which said participation in earlier editions had generated new business. 

“Our participation in the spring edition yielded positive results, and we are highly confident that this edition will open even more doors for innovation and partnership,” Deputy General Manager Sana Arshad told APP.

The Intertextile fair is part of the 350,000-square-meter China Textile Autumn Joint Expo 2025, which brings together four specialized events, Intertextile, CHIC, Yarn Expo and PH Value, showcasing advances in fashion, technology, sustainability, and wellness.
 

Topics: Pakistani textile firms Pakistan’s textile exports Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn 2025

Pakistan police kill suspected militant commander in northwest operation

Pakistan police kill suspected militant commander in northwest operation
Updated 32 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan police kill suspected militant commander in northwest operation

Pakistan police kill suspected militant commander in northwest operation
  • Police say commander was wanted for bombings and targeted killings of policemen
  • Militancy surges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as TTP attacks on security forces intensify
Updated 32 sec ago
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: A suspected militant commander wanted for bomb attacks and targeted killings of policemen was killed on Wednesday in an intelligence-based operation in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) launched the raid in Nawar Khel, Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, after intelligence indicated suspected militant Kifayatullah, alias Kifayati, was hiding in a compound and plotting new assaults.

Lakki Marwat, on the edge of Pakistan’s tribal belt bordering Afghanistan, has seen frequent assaults by Pakistani Taliban militants, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“The police and CTD teams launched the operation under the supervision of District Police Officer Nazir Khan,” police said in a statement. 

“During the raid, the militants opened fire on the police party and injured Constable Rizwan. The police retaliated bravely and an intense exchange of fire ensued.”

Police said a Kalashnikov rifle and ammunition were recovered from the suspect, while a search and clearance operation was ongoing.

The raid came a day after six Pakistani security personnel and six militants were killed in an hours-long gunbattle at a paramilitary compound in Bannu district, underscoring the scale of violence sweeping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least 75 policemen were killed in ambushes and targeted attacks in the province last year, according to police data. 

Earlier on Wednesday, six passengers were shot dead by gunmen in Kurram district, another flashpoint near the Afghan border where sectarian violence has flared in recent months.

Militant attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have surged since November 2022, when a fragile truce between the TTP and the Pakistani government collapsed. 

Islamabad has accused Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of sheltering Pakistani militants and India of backing insurgents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, allegations both Kabul and New Delhi deny.
 

Topics: Pakistan militanyc

Pakistan floods kill 43, displace 1.3 million in Punjab as rivers set to swell further

Pakistan floods kill 43, displace 1.3 million in Punjab as rivers set to swell further
Updated 42 min 28 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan floods kill 43, displace 1.3 million in Punjab as rivers set to swell further

Pakistan floods kill 43, displace 1.3 million in Punjab as rivers set to swell further
  • More than 3.6 million affected in breadbasket Punjab region, official says
  • 1.29 million evacuated, hundreds of camps set up across Punjab province
Updated 42 min 28 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Wednesday floods had killed at least 43 people in the last 10 days and displaced over 1.3 million in the breadbasket Punjab province, as swollen rivers carried some of the heaviest volumes in years and officials warned the threat of further inundations remained.

Authorities said more than 3.6 million people had been affected across 3,363 villages after days of heavy monsoon rains and dam releases from upstream India. Nearly 1.29 million people had been moved to safer areas, with hundreds of relief camps set up across inundated districts.

Nationwide, rains, floods and landslides have killed over 880 people since late June, reviving memories of Pakistan’s catastrophic 2022 deluges when a third of the country was submerged, 30 million displaced and losses topped $35 billion.

“Severe flooding in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers has affected more than 3.63 million people across 3,363 villages,” Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said in a statement.

“Around 1.29 million people trapped in floodwaters have been moved to safe places. Forty-three citizens have died in the recent flooding.”

The latest monitoring of river flows showed the Chenab carrying 549,000 cusecs at Marala Headworks, with levels at Khanki reaching 478,000 cusecs and Qadirabad 348,000 cusecs. At Trimmu, the river was flowing at nearly 294,000 cusecs. The Ravi at Jassar had climbed to almost 89,000 cusecs, while the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala was steady at 269,000 cusecs.

Punjab’s disaster authority said the Chenab had swelled by more than 400,000 cusecs in the past eight hours, warning that flows in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej were expected to increase further through Sept. 5 due to continued rainfall in upstream catchments. Officials said the situation remained critical for downstream districts, where embankments were being reinforced and evacuation teams pre-deployed.

“Lives and livelihoods are being protected through timely evacuations and relief efforts, but the situation remains critical,” Javed said.

Authorities said 405 relief camps had been established for displaced families, alongside 425 medical camps and 385 veterinary centers. Nearly 800,000 livestock have been shifted to higher ground.

Floodwaters have battered electricity distribution networks across Punjab, leaving tens of thousands without power in districts such as Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. Restoration work is continuing, with officials saying most repairs should be completed later this week if waters recede.

In Sialkot, a major export hub, the city’s international airport said all flight operations had resumed after precautionary measures were taken.

“The airport is fully operational, and a new shuttle service has been launched for passengers,” spokesperson Muhammad Umair Khan said.

Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, where scientists say rising temperatures are making South Asian monsoon rains heavier and more erratic. Seasonal downpours provide up to 80 percent of the country’s annual rainfall but also cause regular devastation.

Topics: Pakistan Floods 2025 Monsoon 2025 Rain casualties

Gunmen kill six in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern border region

Gunmen kill six in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern border region
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Gunmen kill six in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern border region

Gunmen kill six in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern border region
  • Incident took place in Kurram district which has witnessed violence in recent months
  • Independent human rights commission urges immediate, impartial inquiry into killings
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

PESHAWAR: Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle Wednesday in Pakistan’s volatile northwestern border region killing six civilians, local authorities told AFP.

The attack was in Kurram district on the border with Afghanistan, where sectarian violence has flared in recent months. 

“This morning, armed men targeted a vehicle belonging to a member of the Sunni community from Para Chamkani,” local administrative official Amir Nawaz Khan said.

“Six people inside the vehicle were killed.”

Another official in Kurram, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack, which he said took place in a Shia-majority area.

Kurram has been wracked by sectarian violence for decades.

Around 250 people have been killed in a flare-up of fighting since July, according to local officials.

Pakistan is a Sunni-majority country but Shiites make up between 10 and 15 percent of the population.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the country’s leading human rights NGO, urged an “immediate and impartial inquiry into the incident” and referred to the situation in Kurram as a “humanitarian crisis.”

The local government of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and tribal leaders have touted numerous truces between the warring communities, but none have managed to stop the violence, with feuding regularly rekindled over land disputes.

In February, an ambush on a convoy bringing food supplies to the region killed six people.

Topics: Gunmen attack vehicle Terrorism in Pakistan counterterrorism

Pakistan vaccinates 10.6 million children in first two days of anti-polio campaign

Pakistan vaccinates 10.6 million children in first two days of anti-polio campaign
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan vaccinates 10.6 million children in first two days of anti-polio campaign

Pakistan vaccinates 10.6 million children in first two days of anti-polio campaign
  • Drive aims to immunize 28.7 million under-fives across 99 high-risk districts
  • Pakistan and Afghanistan remain only countries where the crippling virus is endemic
Updated 03 September 2025
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistan has vaccinated more than 10.6 million children in the first two days of a nationwide anti-polio campaign, health authorities said on Wednesday, as the country battles a resurgence of the virus that has already left 24 children paralyzed this year.

The weeklong campaign from Sept 1-9 is the country’s fourth drive of 2025 and aims to immunize 28.7 million children under five across 99 high-risk districts. 

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) said the push was being conducted simultaneously with Afghanistan, the only other country where polio remains endemic.

“In the first two days of the campaign, 37 percent of children nationwide [from target of 28.7 million] have been vaccinated,” the NEOC said in a statement.

Vaccination rates so far include 23 percent in Punjab, 47 percent in Sindh, 41 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 49 percent in Balochistan, 44 percent in Islamabad, 59 percent in Gilgit-Baltistan and 65 percent in Azad Kashmir. 

The drive was postponed in nine Punjab districts due to flooding and will begin in southern KP on Sept. 15.

Polio, an incurable and highly infectious virus that causes lifelong paralysis, can only be prevented through repeated doses of oral vaccine and routine immunizations. Pakistan recorded 74 cases in 2024, a sharp rise from six in 2023 and just one in 2021, underscoring the challenge of eradication.

Pakistan has made major gains since the 1990s, when annual cases exceeded 20,000, reducing the toll to eight by 2018. But vaccine hesitancy, fueled by misinformation and resistance from some religious hard-liners, continues to undermine efforts.

Polio teams have also faced frequent militant attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan, where health workers and security personnel have been killed while administering drops in remote communities. Officials say such violence, coupled with natural disasters like the current flooding, are complicating nationwide eradication efforts.

Topics: Pakistan Polio Service Polio Anti-polio drive

KSrelief launches emergency aid to flood-ravaged families in Pakistan’s northwest

KSrelief launches emergency aid to flood-ravaged families in Pakistan’s northwest
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

KSrelief launches emergency aid to flood-ravaged families in Pakistan’s northwest

KSrelief launches emergency aid to flood-ravaged families in Pakistan’s northwest
  • The Saudi aid agency plans to deliver food and non-food items across the worst-hit KP districts
  • Official statistics show monsoon death toll at 881, with KP accounting for more than half at 488
Updated 03 September 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has started distributing emergency relief packages to flood-affected families across the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday, as more rains may lash the region in the coming days.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a total of 881 people have died since the monsoon began on June 26, with KP accounting for more than half of the deaths at 488.

The crisis in KP was driven in part by cloudbursts that began on Aug. 15 and triggered flash floods and landslides, affecting several districts. Buner was the worst hit, where the unprecedented rains claimed over 200 lives in a single day and caused widespread devastation.

“Aid is being delivered across the hardest-hit districts, including Buner, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Swabi and other impacted areas,” KSrelief said in a statement. “In response to the crisis,

KSrelief has allocated 10,000 Shelter NFI [non-food item] Kits and 10,000 Food Packages.”

It said that each shelter kit includes a tent, solar LED lighting, thermal blankets, plastic mats, kitchen sets, water coolers and antibacterial soap.

“Each Food Package, weighing 95 kilograms, includes wheat flour, sugar, lentils, and cooking oil — carefully tailored to meet the urgent nutritional needs of flood-affected families,” it added.

The Saudi aid agency is distributing these items in collaboration with the NDMA, KP’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department (RR&SD) and local implementing partners including the Hayat Foundation and the Peace and Development Organization, ensuring smooth and transparent delivery to the most vulnerable communities.

It said the Kingdom’s assistance reflects its firm commitment to supporting Pakistan in this humanitarian crisis.

Topics: KSrelief Pakistan

Latest updates

Syria detains defense, interior ministry members suspected of Sweida violence
Syria detains defense, interior ministry members suspected of Sweida violence
UAE sees steady August PMI growth as Kuwait, Egypt contract
UAE sees steady August PMI growth as Kuwait, Egypt contract
Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final
Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final
Saudi point-of-sale spending rises 19% to $4.21bn
Saudi point-of-sale spending rises 19% to $4.21bn
Turkish authorities order new detentions of opposition officials
Turkish authorities order new detentions of opposition officials

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.