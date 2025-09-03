Five Pakistani textile firms showcase at Shanghai expo as exports surge 32 percent in July

ISLAMABAD: Five Pakistani textile and apparel firms are showcasing at a major Shanghai industry expo this week, as the country’s textile exports jumped 32 percent in July and reached nearly $18 billion in the last fiscal year, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The companies are participating in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn 2025, part of the China Textile Autumn Joint Expo that has drawn 5,200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

The event, which runs September 2–4, is among the world’s leading platforms for fabrics, yarn, and apparel innovation.

“Pakistani companies have a long tradition of participating in Intertextile, which offers two vital segments: one for fabrics and another for apparel,” Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai Shehzad Ahmad Khan told APP.

“This provides an excellent opportunity for collaboration with Chinese companies, particularly in acquiring cutting-edge technology for man-made fabrics and exploring joint ventures in high-value apparel using wool, cotton, and specialty materials.”

APP said Pakistan’s textile sector, the backbone of its export economy, recorded 7.39 percent growth in FY2024–25, with shipments rising to $17.89 billion from $16.65 billion the previous year. The industry earned $18 billion in total exports last year, more than half the country’s overall export revenue.

Khan added the Shanghai expo also allowed firms to “form strategic alliances for entering third-party markets,” noting its timing alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China for the SCO summit and the second Pakistan–China Investment B2B Conference in Beijing.

Among the exhibitors is Azgard Nine Ltd, a producer of sustainable denim fabrics and garments, which said participation in earlier editions had generated new business.

“Our participation in the spring edition yielded positive results, and we are highly confident that this edition will open even more doors for innovation and partnership,” Deputy General Manager Sana Arshad told APP.

The Intertextile fair is part of the 350,000-square-meter China Textile Autumn Joint Expo 2025, which brings together four specialized events, Intertextile, CHIC, Yarn Expo and PH Value, showcasing advances in fashion, technology, sustainability, and wellness.

