Saudi Arabia pushes sustainable water future at Riyadh expo

RIYADH: The Global Water Expo is being held from Sept. 2-4 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, where experts are discussing industry challenges, opportunities, and policy changes.

The event features more than 300 local and international companies, including leading firms from Germany, China, Turkiye, and the US in the water treatment sector.

Visitors can explore solutions in water and desalination, drainage and sewage systems, water extraction and treatment, waste management, recycling, and the latest advancements in environmental protection.

Among the participants is Tareq Al-Tamimi, founder and owner of SAS RTL, who spoke to Arab News about the company and its goals.

“Commercially, we want to showcase our facility to suppliers and consumers. In line with the Kingdom’s ambition, we also aspire to grow in both local and global markets.”

SAS RTL, based in Madinah, began operations in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic, specializing in water systems, including desalination plants and sewage systems.

Water plays a critical role in Saudi Arabia’s economic progress and the well-being of its population. Due to the Kingdom’s scarce natural water resources, the government is making major investments to meet the needs of a fast-growing population, sustain expanding industries, and secure water for agriculture.

Saudi Arabia is home to the world’s largest desalination plant. With its focus on sustainable development, the Kingdom is attracting international companies specializing in desalination and water solutions to present their technologies at the Global Water Expo.

Based in San Diego, California, Energy Recovery — a 20-year-old American leader in energy efficiency technology — is among the international companies at the expo.

The company develops innovations for desalination and energy, including recovery devices that cut energy consumption in seawater desalination plants.

Imad Al-Sharif, vice president of sales and business development at Energy Recovery, told Arab News: “Our product works in seawater desalination plants using reverse osmosis. It produces two components: desalinated water and wastewater.”

He added: “The desalinated water is reused, while the wastewater is purified and returned to the sea. Its unique advantage is the high energy content — instead of wasting it, we capture the mechanical energy for the plant’s benefit. About 60 percent of the energy is recovered and reused.”

The expo runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., welcoming visitors, investors, and business owners to showcase technologies and exchange knowledge on water and sustainable practices.