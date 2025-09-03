Saudi Arabia pushes sustainable water future at Riyadh expo

You are here

The expo runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., welcoming visitors, investors, and business owners to showcase technologies and exchange knowledge on water and sustainable practices.
Tareq Altamimi, founder and owner of SAS RTL, told Arab News that their goal is to introduce the company to visitors and experts, while also learning from other firms.
The expo runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., welcoming visitors, investors, and business owners to showcase technologies and exchange knowledge on water and sustainable practices. (AN Photo/Jaafer Alsaleh)
Updated 40 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari
  Global firms join Kingdom's efforts to secure resources for growing population and industries
  Tareq Al-Tamimi: In line with the Kingdom's ambition, we also aspire to grow in both local and global markets
RIYADH: The Global Water Expo is being held from Sept. 2-4 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, where experts are discussing industry challenges, opportunities, and policy changes.

The event features more than 300 local and international companies, including leading firms from Germany, China, Turkiye, and the US in the water treatment sector.

Visitors can explore solutions in water and desalination, drainage and sewage systems, water extraction and treatment, waste management, recycling, and the latest advancements in environmental protection.

Among the participants is Tareq Al-Tamimi, founder and owner of SAS RTL, who spoke to Arab News about the company and its goals.

“Commercially, we want to showcase our facility to suppliers and consumers. In line with the Kingdom’s ambition, we also aspire to grow in both local and global markets.”

SAS RTL, based in Madinah, began operations in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic, specializing in water systems, including desalination plants and sewage systems.

Water plays a critical role in Saudi Arabia’s economic progress and the well-being of its population. Due to the Kingdom’s scarce natural water resources, the government is making major investments to meet the needs of a fast-growing population, sustain expanding industries, and secure water for agriculture.

Saudi Arabia is home to the world’s largest desalination plant. With its focus on sustainable development, the Kingdom is attracting international companies specializing in desalination and water solutions to present their technologies at the Global Water Expo.

Based in San Diego, California, Energy Recovery — a 20-year-old American leader in energy efficiency technology — is among the international companies at the expo.

The company develops innovations for desalination and energy, including recovery devices that cut energy consumption in seawater desalination plants.

Imad Al-Sharif, vice president of sales and business development at Energy Recovery, told Arab News: “Our product works in seawater desalination plants using reverse osmosis. It produces two components: desalinated water and wastewater.”

He added: “The desalinated water is reused, while the wastewater is purified and returned to the sea. Its unique advantage is the high energy content — instead of wasting it, we capture the mechanical energy for the plant’s benefit. About 60 percent of the energy is recovered and reused.”

The expo runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., welcoming visitors, investors, and business owners to showcase technologies and exchange knowledge on water and sustainable practices.

Saudi Arabia’s Masam project removes 968 mines in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Masam project removes 968 mines in Yemen
Updated 04 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Masam project removes 968 mines in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Masam project removes 968 mines in Yemen
Updated 04 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Masam project removed 968 mines from areas across Yemen, latest figures show.
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, which runs the initiative, said 4 anti-personnel mines, 32 anti-tank mines, 925 unexploded ordnances, and 7 explosive devices had been removed.
The project was able to take out around 4,735 mines in the month of August.
Since the initiatives inception in 2018 over 512,323 mines have been cleared.

Saudi literature commission represents Kingdom at Moscow International Book Fair

Saudi literature commission represents Kingdom at Moscow International Book Fair
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi literature commission represents Kingdom at Moscow International Book Fair

Saudi literature commission represents Kingdom at Moscow International Book Fair
  • The 38th annual fair features more than 300 publishers from countries including Belarus, Iran, China, the UAE, North Korea and this year’s guest of honor, India
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission is representing the Kingdom’s publishing industry at the 38th annual Moscow International Book Fair, which began on Wednesday and continues until Sunday.

The commission has brought together several key institutions from the country’s cultural sector for the event, including the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, the King Fahad National Library, and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

The fair features more than 300 publishers from countries including Belarus, Iran, China, the UAE and North Korea. This year’s guest of honor is India.

Saudi Arabia’s participation reflects the country’s commitment to the strengthening of cultural ties with the Russian Federation, the expansion of bilateral cooperation, and the promotion of investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s cultural sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The commission, which operates under the Saudi Ministry of Culture, was established in 2020 to regulate literature, publishing and translation in the Kingdom.

Saudi crown prince discusses developments in Gaza with Netherlands PM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof on Wednesday
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof on Wednesday
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince discusses developments in Gaza with Netherlands PM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof on Wednesday
  • During the phone call, the officials discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and their security and humanitarian repercussions
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof on Wednesday.

During the phone call, the officials discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and their security and humanitarian repercussions, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince reiterated the Kingdom’s call on the international community to end the disastrous repercussions of Israeli aggression against civilians and to condemn any steps that impede a two-state solution.

Prince Mohammed and Schoof also reviewed relations between their countries, existing areas of cooperation, and ways to support them in various fields.

Saudi referee lifts expectations on world stage

Saudi referee lifts expectations on world stage
Updated 03 September 2025
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Saudi referee lifts expectations on world stage

Saudi referee lifts expectations on world stage
  • Reem Hazzazi’s journey highlights a cultural shift as more women take on leadership roles in sports
Updated 03 September 2025
Rahaf Jambi

JEDDAH: Reem Hazzazi is among a new wave of Saudi women breaking barriers in sports, carving her place not as an athlete, but as one of the Kingdom’s first international weightlifting referees.

Her journey began a little over three years ago at the moment she stepped into a weightlifting hall, drawn not to the cheers of the crowd thrilled by the athletes’ performance, but to the quiet precision of referees.

“I realized I didn’t just want to watch weightlifting; I wanted to be part of it, but from a different angle,” Hazzazi, 40, told Arab News. “That’s when I decided to pursue refereeing.”

For years, weightlifting was seen largely as a men’s sport, with few envisioning women in officiating roles. Hazzazi embraced that challenge.  

“The biggest hurdle was breaking the stereotype,” she explained. “At first, people were surprised to see me in this role. But with persistence and hard work, that surprise turned into respect.”

Her curiosity about the sport’s rules drove her deeper. She learned every detail of the snatch and clean-and-jerk and trained alongside senior referees, while facing constant pressure to prove herself.

She learned that refereering is a responsibility that requires “accuracy, discipline and a thorough understanding of the game.”

Support from her family, peers and the Saudi Weightlifting Federation helped her to endure.

“The federation’s backing has been crucial,” Hazzazi said. “Under Mohammed Al-Harbi’s leadership, they provided training programs, workshops and opportunities to gain real experience at local and international tournaments. That support gave me the confidence to keep going.”

Her determination carried her to the Arab Games in Cairo in 2023, a defining moment in her career.

“It was an incredible experience,” she recalled. “It wasn’t just about the competition; it was about learning from referees across the Arab world, adapting to new situations under pressure, and realizing I was representing my country in such a significant event. I felt immense pride.”

Earning her international refereeing badge that same year had symbolized much more than personal achievement.

“On a personal level, it brought me joy and pride, reflecting the result of my efforts in domestic tournaments,” she said. “Professionally, it represented a greater responsibility — an opportunity to participate in global competitions and elevate Saudi Arabia’s presence in prestigious arenas.”

Today, Hazzazi is one of more than a dozen Saudi women certified as referees, marking a cultural shift unthinkable a decade ago.

“Today, the situation is very promising,” she said. “There’s a growing recognition of women’s roles, and the federation’s support has been transformative. Among my colleagues, you can feel the difference — there’s more confidence, excitement and opportunities to participate internationally.”

Her goals now reach beyond her own career. “I want to help develop a new generation of Saudi referees — both men and women — to strengthen our national competitions,” she said.

She also has her eyes on the world stage.

“I hope to represent Saudi Arabia at major events, from world championships to the Olympic Games. I want to show that Saudi women can lead in global sports.”

Her message to aspiring referees is clear: “Believe in yourselves and take the first step, even if it feels difficult. Sports offer vast opportunities. Refereeing, in particular, requires passion, discipline and accuracy. With hard work, success is achievable.”

As Saudi Arabia invests in global sports and nurtures new talent, Hazzazi sees herself as part of a wider movement.

With a smile, she said, “Wait for me at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh this November.”

For Hazzazi, weightlifting is not just about judging lifts, it’s about lifting expectations, breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of Saudis to take their place at the heart of the action.

Jordan PM receives Federation of Saudi Chambers president in Amman

Jordan PM receives Federation of Saudi Chambers president in Amman
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Jordan PM receives Federation of Saudi Chambers president in Amman

Jordan PM receives Federation of Saudi Chambers president in Amman
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

Federation of Saudi Chambers President Hassan Al-Huwaizi was received by Prime Minister of Jordan Jafar Hassan in Amman on Wednesday.

The meeting was held as part of the Saudi delegation’s trip to Jordan to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Jordanian prime minister stressed the importance of enhancing partnership and communication between the business sectors in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Huwaizi was accompanied by FSC Secretary-General Waleed Al-Orainan and Abdulrahman Al-Thubaity, chairman of the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council.

