Pakistan floods kill 43, displaces 1.3 million in Punjab as rivers set to swell further

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Wednesday that floods had killed at least 43 people in the past 10 days and displaced more than 1.3 million in the breadbasket Punjab province, as swollen rivers carried some of the heaviest volumes in years and officials warned the threat of further inundations remained.

Authorities said that more than 3.6 million people had been affected across 3,363 villages after days of heavy monsoon rains and dam releases from upstream India. Nearly 1.29 million people had been moved to safer areas, with hundreds of relief camps set up across inundated districts.

Nationwide, rains, floods and landslides have killed more than 880 people since late June, reviving memories of Pakistan’s catastrophic 2022 deluges when a third of the country was submerged, 30 million displaced and losses topped $35 billion.

“Severe flooding in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers has affected more than 3.63 million people across 3,363 villages,” Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said in a statement.

“Around 1.29 million people trapped in floodwaters have been moved to safe places. Forty-three citizens have died in the recent flooding.”

The latest monitoring of river flows showed the Chenab carrying 549,000 cusecs at Marala Headworks, with levels at Khanki reaching 478,000 cusecs and Qadirabad 348,000 cusecs. At Trimmu, the river was flowing at nearly 294,000 cusecs. The Ravi at Jassar had climbed to almost 89,000 cusecs, while the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala was steady at 269,000 cusecs.

Punjab’s disaster authority said that the Chenab had swelled by more than 400,000 cusecs in the past eight hours, warning that flows in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej were expected to increase further through Sept. 5 due to continued rainfall in upstream catchments. Officials said that the situation remained critical for downstream districts, where embankments were being reinforced and evacuation teams pre-deployed.

“Lives and livelihoods are being protected through timely evacuations and relief efforts, but the situation remains critical,” Javed said.

Authorities said 405 relief camps had been established for displaced families, alongside 425 medical camps and 385 veterinary centers. Nearly 800,000 livestock have been shifted to higher ground.

Floodwaters have battered electricity distribution networks across Punjab, leaving tens of thousands without power in districts such as Jhang and Toba Tek Singh. Restoration work is continuing, with officials saying most repairs should be completed later this week if waters recede.

In Sialkot, a major export hub, the city’s international airport said that all flight operations had resumed after precautionary measures were taken.

“The airport is fully operational, and a new shuttle service has been launched for passengers,” spokesperson Muhammad Umair Khan said.

Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, where scientists say rising temperatures are making South Asian monsoon rains heavier and more erratic. Seasonal downpours provide up to 80 percent of the country’s annual rainfall but also cause regular devastation.