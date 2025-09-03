You are here

DP World ILT20 Season 4 to begin with blockbuster clash between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers

DP World ILT20 Season 4 to begin with blockbuster clash between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers
The DP World ILT20 Season 3 final was contested between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
DP World ILT20 Season 4 to begin with blockbuster clash between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers

DP World ILT20 Season 4 to begin with blockbuster clash between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers
  Season 4 opener is a rematch of the Season 3 final
  Dubai International Stadium to host 15 matches, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi 11, and eight at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The Arabian Gulf’s premier cricket competition will return on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when defending champions Dubai Capitals face the Desert Vipers in the opening clash of the DP World International League T20 Season 4.

The fixture is a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s thrilling final. On that occasion, the Capitals held their nerve to claim victory with just four deliveries remaining, lifting the trophy in front of a raucous 25,000-strong crowd.

Season 4 promises to build on that excitement, with the curtain-raiser pitting two of the league’s heavyweight franchises against each other in what is expected to be another highly competitive campaign.

The season opener will be played at Dubai International Stadium — the venue for Season 3’s grand finish. The six-team tournament again features 34 matches. Dubai International Stadium will host 15 matches, Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will stage 11, and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the venue for eight matches.

After the tournament-opener, Sharjah Warriorz, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history in Season 3, will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the second match of the tournament — the first of the season at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The inaugural winners of the DP World ILT20 trophy, Gulf Giants, will open their Season 4 campaign against Season 2 champions MI Emirates. The contest between the two former champions will take place at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 4.

After the completion of the 30-match double-league round-robin stage, the top four teams on the points table enter the DP World ILT20 Season 4 playoffs.

The top two teams on the table will compete in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4 on the points table) will be played on Thursday, Jan. 1 at Dubai International Stadium. Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator) will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Season 4 will conclude with the title clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4.

Fan groups across Europe urge UEFA and FIFA to block plans for Barcelona and Milan games abroad

Updated 37 sec ago
Fan groups across Europe urge UEFA and FIFA to block plans for Barcelona and Milan games abroad

Fan groups across Europe urge UEFA and FIFA to block plans for Barcelona and Milan games abroad
Updated 37 sec ago
"We call on UEFA, FIFA, and all national associations to stand firm, play their role as regulators of the game," the FSE group said
"Clubs are neither entertainment companies nor traveling circuses"

NYON: Soccer fans from more than 400 club supporter groups in Europe urged FIFA and UEFA on Wednesday to block requests from the Spanish and Italian leagues to play games abroad.
The Spanish football federation has approved plans for Barcelona to play Villarreal in Miami in December, and Serie A wants AC Milan to host Como in February in Perth, Australia.
Ahead of UEFA’s executive committee meeting next week in Albania, its officially recognized fan liaison group Football Supporters Europe aimed to show the scale of opposition to “out-of-territory” games — including from a fan group at Villarreal.
“We call on UEFA, FIFA, and all national associations to stand firm, play their role as regulators of the game,” the FSE group said Wednesday, with support from fan groups in 25 countries, “and ensure that football remains rooted in our communities, where it belongs.”
“Clubs are neither entertainment companies nor traveling circuses. They exist for the benefit of their communities and provide a sense of belonging, where fans have been attending home games for generations,” FSE said.
Critics of the plans, including the European Commission’s top sports official in Brussels, Glenn Micallef, say the sporting integrity of leagues also would be unbalanced and damaged.
Allowing the Barcelona or AC Milan games to move would “instantly open a Pandora’s box with unpredictable and irreversible consequences,” the fan groups warned.
Fresh proposals to move domestic leagues abroad were inevitable once FIFA withdrew from a court case last year in New York brought by promotions agency Relevent.
Relevent was co-founded by Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, whose Hard Rock Stadium is set to stage the Villarreal-Barcelona game which the clubs hope will help build their fan bases and brands globally.
Barcelona has been struggling financially for several years and Miami also is where its iconic former star Lionel Messi currently plays, for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.
Relevent also is now one of UEFA’s most significant commercial partners, sealing a deal this year to sell broadcast and sponsor rights for six years of the Champions League and other European club competitions starting in 2027.
UEFA’s ruling committee meets Sept. 11 in Tirana, chaired by its president Aleksander Ceferin. He suggested last week UEFA must talk with FIFA and currently has limited legal power to stop overseas games if the national federations involved agree to them.

Loftus-Cheek ready to make long-awaited England return in any position

Loftus-Cheek ready to make long-awaited England return in any position
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
Loftus-Cheek ready to make long-awaited England return in any position

Loftus-Cheek ready to make long-awaited England return in any position
  Loftus-Cheek was a late addition to the squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia
  "It's been a long time," the AC Milan player said at England's training base at St. George's Park
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, England: Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek said on Wednesday he can play many positions on the pitch for Thomas Tuchel as he makes his return to the national team for the first time in seven years.
Loftus-Cheek, who played under Tuchel at Chelsea from 2021-22, was a late addition to the squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, being called up after Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton withdrew due to injury.
“It’s been a long time,” the AC Milan player said at England’s training base at St. George’s Park on Wednesday. “I was part of the 2018 (World Cup) squad and even the season after I was called up — and then of course, I ruptured my Achilles.
“Being away from the squad for so long I kind of got used to not going,” he added. “You still want to push in club football with the hope of maybe getting a sniff. But I just completely forgot about it and was being a fan for the team instead.”
Loftus-Cheek came through the Chelsea academy as a central midfielder, but credits Tuchel with helping him become more versatile.
“When he came into Chelsea, he spoke to me about playing wing back. I said ‘No way.’ I ended up playing there anyway,” the 29-year-old said with a laugh. “Tuchel suggested that I am a powerful runner and have the pace to play there.
“I played many positions under Tuchel and he values my physicality... With things that can happen in a tournament, being versatile is a good thing.”
Loftus-Cheek’s career has been blighted by injury, but he is intent on helping England finally win their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.
“We were so close in 2018 (fourth at the World Cup) and the boys have been incredibly close in the years after. It was nerve-wracking watching those games,” he said. “You hope for the future that we can go all the way.”
England play Andorra on Saturday at Villa Park and then Serbia in Belgrade three days later.

Salah slams fan ‘disrespect’ to ex-Liverpool forward Nunez and Diaz

Salah slams fan ‘disrespect’ to ex-Liverpool forward Nunez and Diaz
Updated 52 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
Salah slams fan 'disrespect' to ex-Liverpool forward Nunez and Diaz

Salah slams fan ‘disrespect’ to ex-Liverpool forward Nunez and Diaz
  "How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL (Premier League) champions?" Salah fired back on X
  The Anfield Edition site, which has more than half a million followers, quickly apologized
Updated 52 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah called out a popular fan account on Wednesday for “disrespecting” former teammates Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez after a social media post mocked their close-season departures.
Salah took exception to a post on X featuring images of the departed duo in black-and-white over new signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak with the caption: “Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.”

“How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL (Premier League) champions?” Salah fired back on X, defending his fellow strikers who helped Liverpool claim their 20th league title.
The Anfield Edition site, which has more than half a million followers, quickly apologized.
“It wasn’t the intention to disrespect, more to highlight the incredible transfers this summer. But we’re sorry,” it posted with a picture of Salah on a throne.

The social media spat came after a summer of big-money moves that saw Colombian winger Diaz head to Bayern Munich for 75 million euros ($87.80 million), while Nunez joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal for a reported 53 million euros.
Liverpool then splashed the cash on replacements, signing Wirtz for 116 million pounds ($156.70 million) with add-ons before smashing the British transfer record to bring in Isak for 125 million pounds.
While Diaz made a significant contribution to Liverpool’s title triumph with 13 goals and seven assists from 36 games, Nunez struggled to make his mark, netting only five times in 30 games.
Though he remained popular at Anfield for his work rate, Nunez faced harsh mockery on social media for missed chances.
Last month, Salah also took to social media to criticize UEFA’s tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pele,” after European soccer’s governing body failed to reference the circumstances surrounding his death.
“Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?” Salah wrote.
According to Obeid’s family, he was killed by an Israeli tank shell while queuing to collect food in Gaza.

Abu Dhabi ready to host 7th AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Abu Dhabi ready to host 7th AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Abu Dhabi ready to host 7th AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Abu Dhabi ready to host 7th AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  Championship expected to attract 2,000 elite athletes from around the world in the masters, professional, youth and junior divisions
  Zayd Eagleton said that Abu Dhabi has a comprehensive competitive environment, exceptional sports infrastructure, and organizational system that meets the highest global standards
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro has announced that it is ready to host the 7th AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship from Sept. 5 to 7 at Mubadala Arena in the capital.

The championship grants participants 1,400 ranking points within the system. It is expected to attract 2,000 elite athletes from around the world in the masters, professional, youth and junior divisions.

Zayd Eagleton, operations manager at International Vision Sports Management, said in a recent statement that the championship “reflects Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role” in developing the sport in the region and globally.

“It represents a key milestone in athletes’ careers by providing unique opportunities to gain experience and improve rankings, contributing to the preparation of champions capable of competing in the world’s biggest tournaments.”

He said Abu Dhabi has a “comprehensive competitive environment, exceptional sports infrastructure, and organizational system that meets the highest global standards.”

The championship “continues the legacy of successes that have cemented the capital’s reputation in hosting and organizing major sporting events.”

Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final

Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final

Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final
  Rohan Mustafa stars as Warriorz defeat Gulf Giants by 86 runs in last-four clash
  Desert Vipers bowlers hold their nerve to squeeze past Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in second semifinal
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: In the third edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, Sharjah Warriorz Development will face Desert Vipers Development in the final.

The Warriorz advanced after defeating Gulf Giants Development, while the Vipers overcame Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development in the semifinals.

The title decider is on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. 

On Tuesday evening, Desert Vipers beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by five runs to reach the final. The Vipers posted an imposing 201/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Tanish Suri (34 off 26) and Usman Pandit (46 off 29) built a 73-run partnership for the second wicket to set the foundation before Basil Hameed (53 off 26) top scored with six fours and two sixes. Shahid Iqbal (2/29), Ibrar Ahmed (2/38) and Sanchit Sharma (2/37) led the Knight Riders’ endeavours with the ball.  

Despite losing Ronak Panoly early (13 off 6), Tariq Ahmed (89 off 48) and Sagar Kalyan (49 off 36) put on 99 runs in just 58 balls to ensure Knight Riders were on course throughout the innings. Tariq found boundaries at will, thumping nine fours and four sixes.  

Even after both batters had been dismissed, the Knight Riders needed only 15 runs in the final two overs with five wickets in hand. Khuzaima Tanveer (3/28) then turned the tide with a shrewd 19th over in which two wickets fell and only two runs were conceded.  

Hafiz Almas Ayub (4/18) who had been lethal throughout the innings then defended 13 runs in the final over, giving away only six runs.  

Earlier in the day, Sharjah Warriorz Development romped into the final with an 86-run victory against Gulf Giants.

Skipper Rohan Mustafa’s spectacular knock of 93 runs off 45 balls propelled the Warriorz to 197/9. Rohan combined with fellow opener Adeeb Usmani (24 off 20) to put on 101 runs inside nine overs. Mustafa eventually perished in the 14th over after he had struck nine fours and five sixes. Yasir Kaleem (22 off 13) also chipped in while Muhammed Uzair Khan (3/38), Zahid Ali (2/37), and Nawodya Wijayakumara (2/20) were among the wickets for the Giants. 

In response, Gulf Giants were bundled out for 111 in just 13.1 overs.

