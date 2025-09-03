Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final

DUBAI: In the third edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, Sharjah Warriorz Development will face Desert Vipers Development in the final.
The Warriorz advanced after defeating Gulf Giants Development, while the Vipers overcame Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development in the semifinals.
The title decider is on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
On Tuesday evening, Desert Vipers beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by five runs to reach the final. The Vipers posted an imposing 201/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Tanish Suri (34 off 26) and Usman Pandit (46 off 29) built a 73-run partnership for the second wicket to set the foundation before Basil Hameed (53 off 26) top scored with six fours and two sixes. Shahid Iqbal (2/29), Ibrar Ahmed (2/38) and Sanchit Sharma (2/37) led the Knight Riders’ endeavours with the ball.
Despite losing Ronak Panoly early (13 off 6), Tariq Ahmed (89 off 48) and Sagar Kalyan (49 off 36) put on 99 runs in just 58 balls to ensure Knight Riders were on course throughout the innings. Tariq found boundaries at will, thumping nine fours and four sixes.
Even after both batters had been dismissed, the Knight Riders needed only 15 runs in the final two overs with five wickets in hand. Khuzaima Tanveer (3/28) then turned the tide with a shrewd 19th over in which two wickets fell and only two runs were conceded.
Hafiz Almas Ayub (4/18) who had been lethal throughout the innings then defended 13 runs in the final over, giving away only six runs.
Earlier in the day, Sharjah Warriorz Development romped into the final with an 86-run victory against Gulf Giants.
Skipper Rohan Mustafa’s spectacular knock of 93 runs off 45 balls propelled the Warriorz to 197/9. Rohan combined with fellow opener Adeeb Usmani (24 off 20) to put on 101 runs inside nine overs. Mustafa eventually perished in the 14th over after he had struck nine fours and five sixes. Yasir Kaleem (22 off 13) also chipped in while Muhammed Uzair Khan (3/38), Zahid Ali (2/37), and Nawodya Wijayakumara (2/20) were among the wickets for the Giants.
In response, Gulf Giants were bundled out for 111 in just 13.1 overs.