  Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final

Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final

Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final
Rohan Mustafa, captain of Sharjah Warriorz Development, during the win over Gulf Giants. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final

Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers meet in DP World ILT20 Development Tournament final
  • Rohan Mustafa stars as Warriorz defeat Gulf Giants by 86 runs in last-four clash
  • Desert Vipers bowlers hold their nerve to squeeze past Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in second semifinal
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: In the third edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, Sharjah Warriorz Development will face Desert Vipers Development in the final.

The Warriorz advanced after defeating Gulf Giants Development, while the Vipers overcame Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development in the semifinals.

The title decider is on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. 

On Tuesday evening, Desert Vipers beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by five runs to reach the final. The Vipers posted an imposing 201/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Tanish Suri (34 off 26) and Usman Pandit (46 off 29) built a 73-run partnership for the second wicket to set the foundation before Basil Hameed (53 off 26) top scored with six fours and two sixes. Shahid Iqbal (2/29), Ibrar Ahmed (2/38) and Sanchit Sharma (2/37) led the Knight Riders’ endeavours with the ball.  

Despite losing Ronak Panoly early (13 off 6), Tariq Ahmed (89 off 48) and Sagar Kalyan (49 off 36) put on 99 runs in just 58 balls to ensure Knight Riders were on course throughout the innings. Tariq found boundaries at will, thumping nine fours and four sixes.  

Even after both batters had been dismissed, the Knight Riders needed only 15 runs in the final two overs with five wickets in hand. Khuzaima Tanveer (3/28) then turned the tide with a shrewd 19th over in which two wickets fell and only two runs were conceded.  

Hafiz Almas Ayub (4/18) who had been lethal throughout the innings then defended 13 runs in the final over, giving away only six runs.  

Earlier in the day, Sharjah Warriorz Development romped into the final with an 86-run victory against Gulf Giants.

Skipper Rohan Mustafa’s spectacular knock of 93 runs off 45 balls propelled the Warriorz to 197/9. Rohan combined with fellow opener Adeeb Usmani (24 off 20) to put on 101 runs inside nine overs. Mustafa eventually perished in the 14th over after he had struck nine fours and five sixes. Yasir Kaleem (22 off 13) also chipped in while Muhammed Uzair Khan (3/38), Zahid Ali (2/37), and Nawodya Wijayakumara (2/20) were among the wickets for the Giants. 

In response, Gulf Giants were bundled out for 111 in just 13.1 overs.

New Dubai basketball league to provide regional talent with career pathway to North America

New Dubai basketball league to provide regional talent with career pathway to North America
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
New Dubai basketball league to provide regional talent with career pathway to North America

New Dubai basketball league to provide regional talent with career pathway to North America
  • In September, first BAA NPH Showcase League will connect Middle Eastern players to North American prep, college, and NBA opportunities
  • Standfirst 2: NPH’s system paved the way for Canadian superstars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Basketball players in the UAE and the wider Middle East will soon benefit from a rare opportunity as Ball Above All Sports, a premier youth basketball platform in the UAE, partners with North Pole Hoops to launch the inaugural BAA NPH Showcase League in Dubai for the autumn 2025-2026 season.

BAA, whose leagues are approved by the Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Basketball Federation, provides leagues, tournaments, and coaching for players of all ages and backgrounds, while NPH is Canada’s leading scouting and exposure organisation with a track record of guiding athletes from grassroots through North American prep schools, colleges, universities, and ultimately to the NBA.

The Showcase League aligns with the UAE’s National Sports Strategy 2031, which focuses on nurturing elite talent, strengthening the country’s global presence, and preparing Olympic basketball athletes for 2030 while further developing the UAE national team.

Tariq Sbiet, CEO and founder of North Pole Hoops, said: “We are thrilled to announce Dubai as the first stop for NPH in the Middle East. This marks a historic milestone as we open a direct pathway for prospects in the region to be seen, ranked, and recruited at a level that has never existed before.

“Through NPH Scouting we will identify, evaluate, and rank talent from the BAA NPH Showcase League, and with International Prep Placement we will ensure these prospects are matched with the right North American programmes to continue their journey to the next level.”

Kicking off on Sept. 13, 2025, the league is a milestone for basketball in the region, introducing a structured pathway for local prospects to connect directly with North American programs.

The BAA NPH Showcase League in Dubai is now part of North Pole Hoops’ global ecosystem, which includes the National Preparatory Association and the NPH Showcase League in Canada. Powered by NPH Scouting and the International Prep Placement programme, the league will offer athletes professional evaluations, verified rankings, and tailored placement support, creating pathways to prep schools and post-secondary basketball opportunities in North America.

The league forms the first stage of NPH’s three-tier global development system. Level one begins in the Middle East with the BAA NPH Showcase League in Dubai, level two continues with the NPA and NPH Showcase League in Canada, and level three culminates in opportunities at top post-secondary programmes in North America, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association, U Sports (Canadian university system), JUCO (United States junior colleges), the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, with proven pathways to professional leagues such as the NBA.

NPH’s model has paved the way for 14 of the 25 Canadian players to have reached the NBA, including current NBA champion and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and 2023 NBA champion Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets. As a proven pathway to the league, NPH has also facilitated the recruitment of countless Canadian athletes into prestigious prep schools and college basketball programmes in the United States and Canada.

Belal Abiad, founder of Ball Above All, added: “For the first time, Middle Eastern athletes will have access to a real stage supported by NPH’s proven scouting platform. We are not simply running a league, we are building a bridge between continents and creating opportunities that were once out of reach.”

This launch builds on the commitment of BAA and NPH to introduce North American-style player development to the UAE while creating international exposure for emerging Middle Eastern talent.

Hat-trick hero Joao Felix quickly settling in at Al-Nassr, on and off the pitch

Hat-trick hero Joao Felix quickly settling in at Al-Nassr, on and off the pitch
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Hat-trick hero Joao Felix quickly settling in at Al-Nassr, on and off the pitch

Hat-trick hero Joao Felix quickly settling in at Al-Nassr, on and off the pitch
  • Portuguese star targets success alongside teammate and compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Debut treble from the 25-year-old led Al-Nassr to the top of the Roshn Saudi League with a 5-0 opening weekend win
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: New Al-Nassr star Joao Felix last week got off to a flying start in the Roshn Saudi League with an emphatic hat-trick on his league debut for the club. The Riyadh side emerged with a thumping 5-0 victory in their opening game of the season against Al-Taawoun to sit at the top of the table.

The Portuguese international, signed from Chelsea this summer, is enjoying a busy start to life in the Kingdom, as new-look Al Nassr began their campaign with a statement win under new boss Jorge Jesus on Friday.

Speaking on his move to the RSL, the 25-year-old said he was attracted not only by playing alongside fellow Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, but also the challenge that awaits this season in Saudi Arabia.

“I feel that this league is increasing (in quality) a lot,” Felix said. “Every year, more and more players are coming to play here. The project here at Al-Nassr is good and exciting. Of course, I want to help the team and the club as much as I can, by scoring goals, giving assists and helping us win games. The most important thing is I want to help us win titles.” 

On linking up with his international captain in Riyadh, he said: “You can see he is building here, doing his part to grow something. He was one of the first to speak with me about coming here and when he spoke to me, it was a great moment and feeling so that helped to convince me.”

After making his official debut for the club in Hong Kong in the Saudi Super Cup, Felix has already experienced the strong competition he was expecting.

“We played against Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad in the Super Cup. What I can say is the truth is they have amazing players, good coaches. They’re well organized, play good football. Those matches were very difficult.”

It seems the former Benfica, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and AC Milan star is quickly settling into life on and off the pitch in Riyadh.

“For me, it’s been easy to adjust as I’ve lived already in many cities, many countries. In Riyadh, this city is huge, and it has everything. The place I live is top for me, and this is one more place for me to live my life.”

Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semifinal

Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semifinal
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semifinal

Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semifinal
  • Former champion Alcaraz produced yet another entertaining display at Flushing Meadows to dismantle 20th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 at a sunbathed Arthur Ashe Stadium
  • Djokovic, chasing a 25th Grand Slam title to move above Margaret Court in the all-time list, beat American Taylor Fritz and celebrated the win by performing a dance for his daughter on her birthday
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz dazzled at the US Open to make the semifinals on Tuesday before Novak Djokovic danced his way through to book a New York showdown with the Spaniard that will mark the latest chapter in their generational rivalry.

Former champion Alcaraz produced yet another entertaining display at Flushing Meadows to dismantle 20th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 at a sunbathed Arthur Ashe Stadium, securing his place in the last four without dropping a set this year.

“Sometimes I play a shot that I should not play in that moment but it’s the way I love playing tennis,” Alcaraz, who is two wins away from taking the world number one spot from Italian rival Jannik Sinner, told Sky Sports.

“I want to play solid, play well and play smart but at the same time when I have the opportunity to play a great shot — or a hot shot let’s say — why not?

“I’m here to entertain the people, myself and the team.”

Djokovic topped the bill in a truncated evening session after women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover when Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to a knee injury.

The Belarusian will face Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Djokovic, chasing a 25th Grand Slam title to move above Margaret Court in the all-time list, beat American Taylor Fritz 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4 and celebrated the win by performing a dance for his daughter on her birthday.

Fritz has now lost 11 straight to the 38-year-old Serb, who became the oldest player in the professional era — since 1968 — to reach the semis of all four Grand Slams in a single season.

Tough test

Alcaraz is 16 years Djokovic’s junior but could face a tough test in his pursuit of a sixth Grand Slam title having lost five of his eight matches against the Serb.

The Spaniard has lost his last two to Djokovic — in the Australian Open quarter-finals this year and in last year’s Paris Olympics final, a clash that left both players in tears for different reasons.

“I’d love to be fit enough to play and to play potentially five sets with Carlos. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I’d rise to the occasion,” Djokovic said.

“Normally I like to play the big matches on a big stage. It’s just that I’m not really sure how the body is going to feel in the next few days. But I’m going to do my best with my team to be fit for that.”

The top ranking is also on the line for Alcaraz at the end of the tournament but he was trying not to dwell on it.

“If I think about the world number one spot too much, I’m going to put pressure on myself and I don’t want to do that,” Alcaraz said.

“I just want to step on court, try to do my things, follow my goals and try to enjoy as much as I can.”

Sabalenka moved ahead as Vondrousova was forced to withdraw after sparkling with upset victories over seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and ninth seed Elena Rybakina.

The 26-year-old has endured lengthy spells on the sidelines in recent years and was one of three Czech women to advance into the Flushing Meadows quarter-finals.

It was a bitter blow for Czech fans who had hoped for a major upset in New York but were left stunned when she pulled up injured in a practice session.

“We saw her crying,” said Helena Plavcova, 54, a fan from Connecticut with Czech roots.

“I’m so sorry for her.”

Sabalenka, who had defeated the 60th-ranked Czech in their most recent clash in the Cincinnati second round last month, now meets Pegula in a rematch of last year’s final.

The American dispatched Czech twice Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-3 to get the day’s action underway.

Her compatriot Venus Williams bowed out of the tournament after she and Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez were outclassed by top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-1 6-2 in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.

Striker Asizat Oshoala heads to Al-Hilal in the Saudi women’s league on transfer from Bay FC

Striker Asizat Oshoala heads to Al-Hilal in the Saudi women’s league on transfer from Bay FC
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Striker Asizat Oshoala heads to Al-Hilal in the Saudi women’s league on transfer from Bay FC

Striker Asizat Oshoala heads to Al-Hilal in the Saudi women’s league on transfer from Bay FC
  • The 30-year-old Nigerian international signed a two-year contract with Al-Hilal
  • Nigeria’s Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega also play for Al-Hilal
  • Oshoala joined Bay FC ahead of their inaugural season in 2024 from Barcelona, where she won two Women’s Champions League titles
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Forward Asizat Oshoala has joined Saudi Women’s Premier League club Al-Hilal on transfer from Bay FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The 30-year-old Nigerian international signed a two-year contract with Al-Hilal.

Oshoala joined Bay FC ahead of their inaugural season in 2024 from Barcelona, where she won two Women’s Champions League titles. She scored a team-high seven goals in her first year with the San Francisco Bay Area team.

The 30-year-old scored Bay FC’s first franchise goal on March 17, 2024, in the 17th minute of a match against Angel City.

“Asizat has been an incredibly important part of Bay FC history, not only with her impact on the pitch but also through the energy, professionalism, and kindness she brought every day,” Matt Patter, Bay’s sporting director, said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “She is a world-class player and an even better person, and we are grateful for everything she contributed to our club in its first season.”

A six-time African player of the year, Oshoala was on the Nigerian team that won its 10th Africa Cup of Nations title in July.

Nigeria’s Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega also play for Al-Hilal.

Spain’s EuroBasket title defense in jeopardy after loss to Italy

Spain’s EuroBasket title defense in jeopardy after loss to Italy
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Spain’s EuroBasket title defense in jeopardy after loss to Italy

Spain’s EuroBasket title defense in jeopardy after loss to Italy
  • Greece and Italy have clinched two of the group’s four spots in the round of 16
  • Georgia play Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, so if Spain defeat Greece that same day, the Spaniards will advance
  • Luka Doncic scored 26 points as Slovenia overcame Iceland 87-79 to reach the last 16, qualifying France along the way
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

LIMASSOL, Cyprus: Spain are in danger of not getting out of Group C after losing 67-63 to Italy on Tuesday, but the defending EuroBasket champions still control their destiny.

Marco Spissu put Italy in front for good at 64-63 with two free throws with 31 seconds left and made two more with 14 seconds remaining. Giampaolo Ricci converted one of two free throws with eight seconds on the clock.

Spain, who in 2022 won their fourth title, are tied with Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2-2 each. Greece and Italy have clinched two of the group’s four spots in the round of 16. But Georgia play Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, so if Spain defeat Greece that same day, the Spaniards will advance.

The knockout phase will be in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14. Spain beat France 88-76 in the 2022 final.

Mouhamet Diouf led a balanced Italian attack with 14 points, Ricci added 11 points and Saliou Niang had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Niang in the second round this year.

Santi Aldama, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, led Spain with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sergio de Larrea scored 15 points.

Avdija’s leads Israel into knockout stage

Deni Avdija led the way with 22 points as Israel reached the knockout stage with a 92-89 win over Belgium, when Slovenia and France also advanced. Poland are also into the next round from Group D.

Luka Doncic scored 26 points as Slovenia overcame Iceland 87-79 to reach the last 16, qualifying France along the way. The Los Angeles Lakers star was just 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

Avdija, a Portland Trail Blazers forward, scored 23 points Sunday when Israel stunned Paris Olympics silver medalist France 82-69. This time, Maccabi Tel Aviv center Roman Sorkin backed him up with 18 points.

Israel led by 21 points at one stage in the Polish city of Katowice before Belgium closed the gap.

With four seconds left, Yam Madar sank two free throws to give Israel a 92-87 lead and ensure a tense victory that put Israel provisionally top of Group D.

Loic Schwartz hit four three-pointers among his 14 points for Belgium.

Antetokounmpo rests and Greece lose

Greece lost 80-77 to Bosnia and Herzegovina for their first Group C defeat.

The Greeks had already qualified for the last 16 and star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was rested in Limassol because of some knee discomfort.

Head coach Vassilis Spanoulis told Greek public broadcaster ERT that Antetokounmpo should be available to play Thursday against Spain.

Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic and John Roberson both had 18 points for Bosnia and Herzegovina, which improved to 2-2 in the group phase.

Georgia kept their qualifying chances alive with a 93-61 rout of co-hosts Cyprus, who are winless. Barcelona forward Tornike Shengelia scored 27 points for Georgia and Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze had 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Yabusele scores 36 to lead France past Poland

Guerschon Yabusele made 6 of 12 3-pointers and scored 36 points to help France defeat Poland 83-76.

Yabusele, who started 43 games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, also had six rebounds.

Élie Okobo added 14 points and 10 assists for France and Jaylen Hoard scored 10 points.

Jordan Loyd led Poland with 18 points, Mateusz Ponitka scored 16 points and Michał Sokołowski finished with 15.

