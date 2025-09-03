Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference

ISLAMABAD: A four-member Palestinian delegation arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday to attend the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference slated to be held on Sept. 6, Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry said.
The Seerat-un-Nabi Conference is Pakistan’s largest annual religious gathering dedicated to discussions on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is organized each year by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and coincides with the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which Muslims commemorate as the month of the Prophet’s birth.
This conference’s theme for this year focuses on the state’s responsibilities in teaching the beneficial use of social media in light of the Prophet’s teachings. This year’s edition will be the 50th conference and part of nationwide observances to mark the 1500th year since the Prophet’s birth.
“A high-level Palestinian delegation led by Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Chief Islamic Justice of Palestine and Adviser to the President on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations, arrived in Islamabad today as state guests of the Government of Pakistan,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) said in a statement.
It said the delegation includes Ahmad Hussein, a judge and scholar of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque; Ghassan Al-Rajabi, a judge and scholar of the Ibrahimi Mosque; and Hamza Dana, director general of the Office of the Chief Islamic Justice.
The Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan as Israel presses on with its military operations in Gaza. Israel has killed over 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, prompting growing international calls for a ceasefire and for Israel to be held accountable for war crimes.