War on Gaza

Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line
Riders of the Israel Premier Tech team compete as people holding Palestinian flags try to disrupt the eleventh stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling race, from Bilbao to Bilbao, Sept. 3, 2025. (AP)
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line
  • The protesters appeared to be targeting riders from the Israel Premier Tech team
  • Some attempted to invade the road when the riders of the Israeli team crossed in front of them, prompting organizers and security staff to rush in to try to contain them behind the security fences
AP
BILBAO, Spain: The 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta was cut short and finished without a winner because of a disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near the finish line in the Basque Country city of Bilbao on Wednesday.
The protesters appeared to be targeting riders from the Israel Premier Tech team. Some attempted to invade the road when the riders of the Israeli team crossed in front of them, prompting organizers and security staff to rush in to try to contain them behind the security fences.
Police were called in to contain the protesters, many of whom carried Palestine flags and pro-Palestine signs.
Race officials made an announcement to the teams as the riders had about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to go in the 157.4-kilometer (98-mile) stage that also started in Bilbao.
“Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at 3 kilometers before the line. We won’t have a stage winner. We will give the points for the mountain classification and the intermediate sprint, but not on the finish line,” they said.
The start of the stage also had been disrupted by protesters who forced race officials to pause the peloton for a few minutes.
The police appeared to have the crowd under control by the finish, forming a line to keep the protesters from going over the security fences, but officials decided it was safer to keep riders from reaching that point.
At the Tour de France in July, a man protesting the participation of Israel Premier Tech ran onto the course as the leaders raced for the finish line. A security guard ran out and apprehended the man. The team had previously faced protests because of its association with Israel, which has killed 63,633 Palestinians since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The war was sparked by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people on Oct. 7, 2023.
Vingegaard disappointed
Overall Spanish Vuelta leader Jonas Vingegaard, of team Visma-Lease a Bike, said it was disappointing not to be able to finish the stage.
“It’s a big shame, we really would have loved to win the stage,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to a strong finish by his team on the day of his son’s birthday.
Tom Pidcock, a British rider from team Q36.5 Pro Cycling, had been ahead during the final parts of the stage.
“It’s hard to describe the disappointment, to be honest,” he said. “I felt like today was my day. I had a good chance to win.”
Pidcock continued through the finish line despite the decision to cut the stage short.
Thursday’s 12th stage will take riders on a 145-kilometer (90-mile) route with mid-size mountains.

Topics: War on Gaza pro-Palestine protesters Israel Premier Tech Spanish Vuelta Bilbao

Muhammad Waseem to captain 17-man UAE squad at DP World Asia Cup 2025

Muhammad Waseem to captain 17-man UAE squad at DP World Asia Cup 2025
Updated 04 September 2025
ARAB NEWS 
Muhammad Waseem to captain 17-man UAE squad at DP World Asia Cup 2025

Muhammad Waseem to captain 17-man UAE squad at DP World Asia Cup 2025
  • The UAE play India in their tournament opener at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 10
Updated 04 September 2025
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: Prolific opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the 17-member UAE squad in the DP World Asia Cup 2025 which begins in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Sept. 9. 

The UAE are in Group A with India, Oman and Pakistan.

They face India in their opening game at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 10, before playing Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Sept. 15. Their last group game is with Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The top two teams in each group will progress to a Super Four stage which starts on from Sunday, Sept. 21.

UAE squad for DP World Asia Cup 2025: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.


 

Topics: World Asia Cup 2025

Roy Jones Jr. given the 1988 Olympic gold medal by the boxer who got the controversial win over him

Roy Jones Jr. given the 1988 Olympic gold medal by the boxer who got the controversial win over him
Updated 04 September 2025
AP
Roy Jones Jr. given the 1988 Olympic gold medal by the boxer who got the controversial win over him

Roy Jones Jr. given the 1988 Olympic gold medal by the boxer who got the controversial win over him
  • Park Si-hun traveled to Jones’ ranch in Pensacola, Florida, two years ago and gave the Hall of Famer the medal that Jones seemed to have earned in a bout most observers outside of the judges believed he dominated
  • The news was revealed Wednesday in a video posted on Jones’ YouTube page
Updated 04 September 2025
AP

NEW YORK: Roy Jones Jr. has the gold medal from the 1988 Olympics — thanks to a gift from the South Korean fighter who defeated him in the controversial boxing match.

Park Si-hun traveled to Jones’ ranch in Pensacola, Florida, two years ago and gave the Hall of Famer the medal that Jones seemed to have earned in a bout most observers outside of the judges believed he dominated. The news was revealed Wednesday in a video posted on Jones’ YouTube page.

Jones went to his gym on May 30, 2023, believing it was for an on-camera interview. Instead, he found Park in the ring and both fighters’ families there.

“I had the gold medal, but I wanted to give it back to you. It belongs to you,” Park said through his son, who translated.

Park was awarded a 3-2 decision in the light middleweight title bout in Seoul, South Korea, lifting the stunned Jones into the air in the ring after the result was announced. He has said the criticism he received and the depression he felt sometimes led to suicidal urges.

The International Olympic Committee in 1997 concluded it had found no evidence to support bribery allegations against the judges who voted in favor of Park. The US Olympic Committee had called for an investigation in 1996 after documents belonging to East Germany’s Stasi secret police revealed reports of judges being paid to vote for South Korean boxers.

Despite not winning gold, Jones was awarded the Val Barker Trophy for the best boxer in the Games. He went on to win titles in four weight classes from middleweight to heavyweight and went 66-9 as a pro.

Park retired from boxing after the Olympics but later became a coach.

Topics: Roy Jones Jr. boxing

Messi’s final World Cup qualifier grabs the spotlight

Messi’s final World Cup qualifier grabs the spotlight
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters
Messi's final World Cup qualifier grabs the spotlight

Messi’s final World Cup qualifier grabs the spotlight
  • The 38-year-old Argentina captain will take to the pitch at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires to face Venezuela in what he describes as a very special match
  • Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters on Wednesday that it was “going to be emotional, special and beautiful“
  • Thursday’s fixtures see Paraguay face Ecuador, Argentina take on Venezuela, Uruguay meet Peru, Colombia host Bolivia and Brazil play Chile
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi is set to play his final World Cup qualifier in Argentina on Thursday, while four South American teams are still competing for the remaining automatic places at the 2026 tournament in what could be a dramatic climax.

The 38-year-old Argentina captain will take to the pitch at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires to face Venezuela in what he describes as a very special match, with his family set to be in attendance, including his wife, children, parents and siblings.

“It’s going to be very special for me because it will be my last qualifying match. I don’t know if there will be friendlies or more matches after that,” the eight-times Ballon d’Or winner said last week.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters on Wednesday that it was “going to be emotional, special and beautiful.”

“If it really is the last qualifying match, we have to enjoy it,” he said.

While Argentina have secured their World Cup berth, topping the table in South America’s qualifying competition with 35 points, three automatic qualification spots are still to be determined ahead of Thursday’s fixtures and the final matchday on Sept. 9.

Ecuador and Brazil are already qualified with 25 points, followed by Uruguay and Paraguay with 24 points each and Colombia with 22 points. Venezuela with 18 points remain in contention, chasing a first World Cup appearance.

Ecuador’s remarkable recovery stands as one of the campaign’s most compelling storylines, having overcome a three-point penalty for a player eligibility issue to successfully secure qualification.

Brazil’s journey has been far bumpier, marked by coaching upheaval that saw Dorival Junior replaced following a 4-1 away defeat to Argentina, after which Carlo Ancelotti made his debut in a goalless draw with Ecuador.

The qualifying cycle has produced many memorable moments, such as Colombia’s first-ever World Cup qualifying win over Brazil when they earned a stunning 2–1 victory in Barranquilla in November 2023.

Uruguay also bade an emotional farewell to their captain, Luis Suarez, who retired from international football during the 0–0 draw with Paraguay in September 2024.

Thursday’s fixtures see Paraguay face Ecuador, Argentina take on Venezuela, Uruguay meet Peru, Colombia host Bolivia and Brazil play Chile.

If matters aren’t already settled, then the final matchday on Tuesday will determine the last automatic qualifiers for the global showdown next June and July, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US.

Topics: Argentina Lionel Messi

World Cup title next year is our goal, says Germany coach Nagelsmann

World Cup title next year is our goal, says Germany coach Nagelsmann
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters
World Cup title next year is our goal, says Germany coach Nagelsmann

World Cup title next year is our goal, says Germany coach Nagelsmann
  • Nagelsmann said they were eager to make a winning start in their bid to qualify for the tournament, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico next year
  • With Luxembourg also in Group A, Germany are the overwhelming favorites to advance
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters

BRATISLAVA: Four-time world champions Germany have set their sights firmly on winning the 2026 World Cup, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Wednesday ahead of their first qualifier against Slovakia on Thursday.

Germany kick off their World Cup Group A qualifying campaign in Bratislava before next hosting Northern Ireland on Sept. 7 in Cologne.

Nagelsmann said they were eager to make a winning start in their bid to qualify for the tournament, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico next year.

“It is healthy to set goals. It is difficult for a team or even an individual to go through life without a goal they are working toward, that is worth fighting for,” Nagelsmann told a press conference when asked whether the goal of winning the World Cup was too ambitious.

Germany were knocked out in the group stage at the last two editions of the World Cup and some domestic polls have shown not all fans share Nagelsmann’s confidence.

“I think it is healthy that we all want to win the World Cup. I am 100 percent convinced that no player would answer differently or they would not need to travel with us,” Nagelsmann said.

With Luxembourg also in Group A, Germany are the overwhelming favorites to advance.

“But we need to focus on the process until we get there, on every game,” he said. “To not have moments of doubt because of the big goal. The process is decisive to reach goals.”

Germany, who were eliminated in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals in Nagelsmann’s first tournament in charge, have also lost their last two matches in June with defeats to Portugal and France in the Nations League.

“It is about rhythm,” said Nagelsmann. “I wish that as a team we stabilize, that we have fewer of these moments after the last two defeats. The most important thing is to win matches and qualify and we hope to do it with dominance.”

Topics: Julian Nagelsmann Germany football World Cup Football

Anisimova stuns Swiatek to reach US Open semifinals

Anisimova stuns Swiatek to reach US Open semifinals
Updated 04 September 2025
AP
Anisimova stuns Swiatek to reach US Open semifinals

Anisimova stuns Swiatek to reach US Open semifinals
  • The 24-year-old Anisimova will play two-time former US Open champion Naomi Osaka or Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova on Thursday for a place in the final
Updated 04 September 2025
AP

NEW YORK: American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova produced a stunning upset of Iga Swiatek to reach the semifinals of the US Open on Wednesday and avenge her Wimbledon final drubbing.
Anisimova — who suffered a crushing 6-0, 6-0 defeat as Swiatek clinched her first Wimbledon title in July — bounced back from that double-bagel disaster to win 6-4, 6-3 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
Polish second seed Swiatek entered the US Open as the bookmakers’ favorite after following up her triumph at Wimbledon with victory in the WTA Cincinnati Open event last month.
But the six-time Grand Slam champion’s hopes of adding a second US Open title to her collection were dashed as Anisimova roared to a redemptive victory in an absorbing one hour 36-minute battle.
“To come back from Wimbledon like that is really special to me,” said Anisimova, who clinched victory in the second set after a net cord bounced in her favor on match point.
“I feel like I worked so hard to turn it around after that... I knew I was going to have to dig really deep. It was such a tough match, truly a battle for me,” added the American, whose lopsided loss at Wimbledon was only the third Grand Slam final in history where a player had lost without winning a game.
Wednesday’s quarter-final had started ominously for Anisimova, with the American being broken in the first game of the opening set to give Swiatek the early initiative.
But Anisimova responded immediately to break and get it back on serve.
Anisimova was under pressure though in the fifth game, finding herself two break points down at 15-40. She dug herself out of that hole to hold for a 3-2 lead.
The breakthrough game in the 10th game when Swiatek’s shaky serve once again left her in trouble at 15-40 down to leave Anisimova with two set points.
Swiatek saved the first but then slashed a wild forehand long to the back of the court to give Anisimova a one-set lead.
Swiatek attempted to regroup in the second set and got an early break before opening up a 2-0 lead.
But Anisimova once again exploited Swiatek’s weakness on serve to break back.
Another net cord in Anisimova’s favor gave her a 4-3 lead, and then Swiatek double-faulted on break point to leave her opponent serving for the match.
Anisimova raced to 40-0 to take three match points, and although Swiatek saved the first two, the tennis gods were clearly on her rival’s side as another net cord bounced just out of Swiatek’s reach to seal victory.
The 24-year-old Anisimova will play two-time former US Open champion Naomi Osaka or Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova on Thursday for a place in the final.

Topics: US Open 2025 US Open Amanda Anisimova Iga Swiatek

