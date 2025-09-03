What We Are Reading Today: ‘The First King of England’ by David Woodman

You are here

“The First King of England” is a foundational biography of Æthelstan (d. 939), the early medieval king whose territorial conquests and shrewd statesmanship united the peoples, languages, and cultures that would come to be known as the “Kingdom of the English.”

In this panoramic work, David Woodman blends masterful storytelling with the latest scholarship to paint a multifaceted portrait of this immensely important but neglected figure, a man celebrated in his day as much for his benevolence, piety, and love of learning as he was for his ambitious reign.

Insects are the most abundant wildlife on the planet—but also the least observed. This incisive field companion highlights the basic tools for watching insects with all of our senses, covers some best habitats and circumstances for seeing the most diversity, and shares tips for attracting desirable insects to your yard and garden. 

With wonderful illustrations by Samantha Gallagher, “Bugwatching” explains why this rewarding activity is for everyone, regardless of age, ethnicity, gender identity, level of affluence, ability, or disability.

“Scars and Stripes” shows us how wars leave a legacy of human suffering. It’s hard to describe Eugene Red McDaniel’s struggle in enduring the horrors of being one of the most brutalized prisoners of war.

When his plane was shot down over the skies of Vietnam, McDaniel would be captured and spend six agonizing years as an inmate in Hanoi Hilton. 

His captors used barbaric and sadistic torture techniques on him, but McDaniel remained a source of hope and strength for his fellow prisoners by clinging to his faith in even the darkest of hours. 

In this book, a whole new generation of Americans will come to understand the power of prayer, belief, and devotion to God had in sustaining McDaniel during his six years as an inmate in Vietnam.

What would it mean to treat an interval of space as a line, thus drawing an empty void into a constellation of art and meaning-laden things? In this book, Irene Small elucidates the signal discovery of the Brazilian artist Lygia Clark in 1954: a fissure of space between material elements that Clark called “the organic line.”

For much of the history of art, Clark’s discovery, much like the organic line, has escaped legibility. 

Once recognized, however, the line has seismic repercussions for rethinking foundational concepts such as mark, limit, surface, and edge.

Authors: Terry M. Moe and William G. Howell

In “Trajectory of Power,” leading political scientists William Howell and Terry Moe provide a sweeping account of the historical rise of presidential power, arguing that it has now grown to the point where, in the wrong hands, it threatens to subvert American democracy and replace it with a de facto system of strongman rule.

The book shows that, for much of the 20th century, Republican and Democratic presidents pursued power in very similar ways and almost always within democratic bounds. 

Author: Isabel Wilkerson

Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” offers a profound reevaluation of American society, arguing that an unseen caste system — not just race — shapes its foundation.

She asserts that white Europeans historically occupied the dominant caste, while Black Americans were placed at the lowest level, influencing interactions across all groups.

Wilkerson supports her analysis with historical parallels, highlighting recurring features: Religious narratives justifying hierarchy, beliefs in inherent purity vs. impurity, inherited social positions and enforcement through social sanctions.

Central to her framework is the metaphor of America as an “old house,” showing that entrenched structures must be addressed to understand present disparities.

Although published in 2020, the book remains relevant, as caste systems inherently require a subordinate group, affecting behavior even among the oppressed.

Wilkerson interprets events like the 2016 election and rising social tensions as responses of the dominant caste to perceived challenges, suggesting that Barack Obama’s presidency marked a significant departure from entrenched norms.

The book serves as a diagnostic work, calling for societal recognition of this hidden force and urging action to dismantle it. Those benefiting from dominance must reject notions of superiority and pursue genuine equity — essential for fulfilling America’s promise of equality.

Challenging yet vital, the book is an indispensable guide to understanding America’s complex social fabric and engaging with its historical legacies.

 

