What We Are Reading Today: ‘The First King of England’ by David Woodman

Author: Isabel Wilkerson
Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” offers a profound reevaluation of American society, arguing that an unseen caste system — not just race — shapes its foundation.
She asserts that white Europeans historically occupied the dominant caste, while Black Americans were placed at the lowest level, influencing interactions across all groups.
Wilkerson supports her analysis with historical parallels, highlighting recurring features: Religious narratives justifying hierarchy, beliefs in inherent purity vs. impurity, inherited social positions and enforcement through social sanctions.
Central to her framework is the metaphor of America as an “old house,” showing that entrenched structures must be addressed to understand present disparities.
Although published in 2020, the book remains relevant, as caste systems inherently require a subordinate group, affecting behavior even among the oppressed.
Wilkerson interprets events like the 2016 election and rising social tensions as responses of the dominant caste to perceived challenges, suggesting that Barack Obama’s presidency marked a significant departure from entrenched norms.
The book serves as a diagnostic work, calling for societal recognition of this hidden force and urging action to dismantle it. Those benefiting from dominance must reject notions of superiority and pursue genuine equity — essential for fulfilling America’s promise of equality.
Challenging yet vital, the book is an indispensable guide to understanding America’s complex social fabric and engaging with its historical legacies.