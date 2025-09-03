What We Are Reading Today: ‘The First King of England’ by David Woodman

What We Are Reading Today: Scars and Stripes by Eugene Red McDaniel

“Scars and Stripes” shows us how wars leave a legacy of human suffering. It’s hard to describe Eugene Red McDaniel’s struggle in enduring the horrors of being one of the most brutalized prisoners of war.

When his plane was shot down over the skies of Vietnam, McDaniel would be captured and spend six agonizing years as an inmate in Hanoi Hilton.

His captors used barbaric and sadistic torture techniques on him, but McDaniel remained a source of hope and strength for his fellow prisoners by clinging to his faith in even the darkest of hours.

In this book, a whole new generation of Americans will come to understand the power of prayer, belief, and devotion to God had in sustaining McDaniel during his six years as an inmate in Vietnam.