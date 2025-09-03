You are here

Saudi referee lifts expectations on world stage

Saudi referee lifts expectations on world stage
Support from Reem Hazzazi's family, peers, and the Saudi Weightlifting Federation helped her endure in her journey to becoming a weightlifting referee.
Updated 12 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
Saudi referee lifts expectations on world stage

Saudi referee lifts expectations on world stage
  • Reem Hazzazi’s journey highlights a cultural shift as more women take on leadership roles in sports
Updated 12 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
JEDDAH: Reem Hazzazi is among a new wave of Saudi women breaking barriers in sports, carving her place not as an athlete, but as one of the Kingdom’s first international weightlifting referees.

Her journey began a little over three years ago at the moment she stepped into a weightlifting hall, drawn not to the cheers of the crowd thrilled by the athletes’ performance, but to the quiet precision of referees.

“I realized I didn’t just want to watch weightlifting; I wanted to be part of it, but from a different angle,” Hazzazi, 40, told Arab News. “That’s when I decided to pursue refereeing.”

For years, weightlifting was seen largely as a men’s sport, with few envisioning women in officiating roles. Hazzazi embraced that challenge.  

“The biggest hurdle was breaking the stereotype,” she explained. “At first, people were surprised to see me in this role. But with persistence and hard work, that surprise turned into respect.”

Her curiosity about the sport’s rules drove her deeper. She learned every detail of the snatch and clean-and-jerk and trained alongside senior referees, while facing constant pressure to prove herself.

She learned that refereering is a responsibility that requires “accuracy, discipline and a thorough understanding of the game.”

Support from her family, peers and the Saudi Weightlifting Federation helped her to endure.

“The federation’s backing has been crucial,” Hazzazi said. “Under Mohammed Al-Harbi’s leadership, they provided training programs, workshops and opportunities to gain real experience at local and international tournaments. That support gave me the confidence to keep going.”

Her determination carried her to the Arab Games in Cairo in 2023, a defining moment in her career.

“It was an incredible experience,” she recalled. “It wasn’t just about the competition; it was about learning from referees across the Arab world, adapting to new situations under pressure, and realizing I was representing my country in such a significant event. I felt immense pride.”

Earning her international refereeing badge that same year had symbolized much more than personal achievement.

“On a personal level, it brought me joy and pride, reflecting the result of my efforts in domestic tournaments,” she said. “Professionally, it represented a greater responsibility — an opportunity to participate in global competitions and elevate Saudi Arabia’s presence in prestigious arenas.”

Today, Hazzazi is one of more than a dozen Saudi women certified as referees, marking a cultural shift unthinkable a decade ago.

“Today, the situation is very promising,” she said. “There’s a growing recognition of women’s roles, and the federation’s support has been transformative. Among my colleagues, you can feel the difference — there’s more confidence, excitement and opportunities to participate internationally.”

Her goals now reach beyond her own career. “I want to help develop a new generation of Saudi referees — both men and women — to strengthen our national competitions,” she said.

She also has her eyes on the world stage.

“I hope to represent Saudi Arabia at major events, from world championships to the Olympic Games. I want to show that Saudi women can lead in global sports.”

Her message to aspiring referees is clear: “Believe in yourselves and take the first step, even if it feels difficult. Sports offer vast opportunities. Refereeing, in particular, requires passion, discipline and accuracy. With hard work, success is achievable.”

As Saudi Arabia invests in global sports and nurtures new talent, Hazzazi sees herself as part of a wider movement.

With a smile, she said, “Wait for me at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh this November.”

For Hazzazi, weightlifting is not just about judging lifts, it’s about lifting expectations, breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of Saudis to take their place at the heart of the action.

Leading UK school partners with Saudi platform to open Riyadh campus

Malvern College is set to found its first campus in the Kingdom, Malvern College Riyadh, with a slated opening in 2027.
Malvern College is set to found its first campus in the Kingdom, Malvern College Riyadh, with a slated opening in 2027.
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Leading UK school partners with Saudi platform to open Riyadh campus

Malvern College is set to found its first campus in the Kingdom, Malvern College Riyadh, with a slated opening in 2027.
  • Malvern College set to launch first school in Kingdom’s capital in 2027
  • Headmaster pledges to share ‘core values,’ elite education in manner that ‘respects local culture’
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

LONDON: One of the UK’s leading independent schools is partnering with KSA Education Investment Partners to launch a new school in Saudi Arabia.

Malvern College is set to found its first campus in the Kingdom, Malvern College Riyadh, with a slated opening in 2027.

The college is expected to be the first of several schools and nurseries established in tandem with KEIP, giving access to Malvern’s educational experience to pupils across the region.

The partnership between the platform and the boarding school was announced at the Great Future Event in London on Wednesday.

Malvern College, opened in 1865, has a long and storied track record of attaining educational excellence, with pupils regularly attending Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League universities.

It champions a holistic approach to learning, emphasizing the importance of activities including sport and the arts alongside academia.

It consistently ranks among the world’s top 50 International Baccalaureate schools, with its alumni including Nobel Prize winners, Olympic gold medalists and internationally acclaimed author C.S. Lewis alongside politicians, distinguished military figures and scientists.

“We are proud to be partnering with KEIP to introduce the Malvern College experience to Riyadh,” said Keith Metcalfe, the college’s headmaster.

“This collaboration is about more than opening a new school. It is about sharing our core values of curiosity, kindness, independence, resilience, integrity and ambition across a global community.

“Drawing on 160 years of educational innovation and proven success internationally, our dedicated team will work alongside highly experienced local partners to ensure this school provides the Malvern standard of education in a way that respects local culture,” he added.

“I look forward to welcoming Riyadh pupils into the Malvern family of schools and continuing our mission to prepare young people to thrive in an interconnecting world and grow into thoughtful and confident role models of the future.” 

KEIP was founded to bring exceptional early and K-12 education to Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program by helping to raise future Saudi leaders prepared to compete globally while promoting Saudi identity, values and the Arabic language.

KEIP Chairman Naif Alrasheed said: “We are delighted to partner with Malvern College to bring one of the world’s most respected schools to Riyadh.

“KEIP was founded to transform education and to meet the pace of change in Saudi and beyond. 

“By combining Malvern’s world class academic heritage with our ambition, we will prepare the next generation of Saudis to thrive as leaders in an increasingly interconnected, digitally driven world.” 

Saudi FM receives written message from Iraqi counterpart

Message was received by Abdulrahman Al-Rassi during a meeting with Iraq's ambassador to the Kingdom Safia Talib Al-Suhail.
Message was received by Abdulrahman Al-Rassi during a meeting with Iraq’s ambassador to the Kingdom Safia Talib Al-Suhail. (SPA)
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Saudi FM receives written message from Iraqi counterpart

Message was received by Abdulrahman Al-Rassi during a meeting with Iraq’s ambassador to the Kingdom Safia Talib Al-Suhail. (SPA)
  • The message pertained to Saudi-Iraqi relations and ways to support and enhance them in all fields
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a written message from his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Mohammed Hussein on Wednesday.

The message pertained to relations between their countries and ways to support and enhance them in all fields, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The message was received by the Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Public Diplomacy Deputyship Abdulrahman Al-Rassi during a meeting with Iraq’s ambassador to the Kingdom Safia Talib Al-Suhail.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed relations between their countries and topics of common interest.

Saudi Arabia emerges as global AI leader in 6 years

Saudi Arabia emerges as global AI leader in 6 years
Updated 03 September 2025
Rashid Hassan
Saudi Arabia emerges as global AI leader in 6 years

Saudi Arabia emerges as global AI leader in 6 years
  • Efforts led by Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority
  • Kingdom has ‘visionary leadership,’ academic tells Arab News
Updated 03 September 2025
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Kingdom has emerged as a global leader in data and artificial intelligence in just six years, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The transformation has been spearheaded by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority since its establishment in 2019.

The SDAIA has developed a strategic roadmap to enhance the Kingdom’s global competitiveness by leveraging data and AI to drive economic growth and develop human capabilities, the SPA reported.

“As the primary host of the Kingdom’s national data, the SDAIA is crucial for enabling digital transformation, providing insights for national decision-making, and building a robust digital infrastructure for integrated government services.”

The authority also prioritizes the responsible use of these technologies, creating regulatory frameworks that align with the Personal Data Protection Law to ensure privacy and ethical standards, the SPA reported.

Commenting on the transformation, Muhammad Khurram Khan, a professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia’s AI journey is a direct reflection of visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and an unwavering national commitment to technological sovereignty.

“With the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom has positioned AI as a national priority, embedding it at the heart of its economic transformation and modernization agenda.”

“This top-level commitment has empowered Saudi Arabia to build world-class digital infrastructure, advance AI research and innovation, and lay the foundation for long-term self-reliance in advanced and disruptive technologies,” Khan added.

The crown prince provides support for the SDAIA that has enabled the authority to achieve over 70 national and international awards and certifications, positioning the Kingdom at the forefront of global indicators.

“Through institutions like SDAIA, the Kingdom is driving a comprehensive national AI strategy that spans policy development, capability building, ethical governance, and global collaboration,” said Khan.

He added that the Kingdom’s AI leadership is evident through its hosting of global AI summits, and nationwide education initiatives.

Saudi Arabia has also set up Public Investment Fund-backed AI entities including the company Humain, and committed to international standards through policies such as the Saudi AI Qualifications Framework, he said.

“These efforts clearly demonstrate the Kingdom’s ambition to lead the global AI race," he added.

Khan said that equally critical was the Kingdom’s deep investment in human capital.

The SAMAI initiative, which aims to equip 1 million Saudis with AI skills, and the national integration of a curriculum for over 6 million students, represent strategic moves toward long-term self-reliance and talent-driven innovation, he said.

“This is more than a digital shift, it is a nation-scale re-engineering of how technology, talent, and trust are mobilized to shape the future.

“Saudi Arabia’s AI strategy is deeply aligned with Vision 2030, ensuring that AI is not only a driver of economic diversification, but also a tool to elevate human potential, enhance public services, and secure a competitive edge in the global innovation landscape.”

“By embedding AI into its societal fabric and aligning every initiative with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is building a resilient, self-sufficient, and innovation-led economy that is poised to lead the world into the AI era,” he added.

The SDAIA’s initiatives include organizing successful global summits since 2020, attracting over 100,000 participants, and leading to the establishment of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics, supervised by UNESCO.

In addition to its global efforts, the SDAIA has contributed significantly to domestic services. The authority’s cybersecurity standards earned it certification from the global CREST organization, making it the first government agency in the Middle East to do so.

The SDAIA has also digitized government services, notably through the Tawakkalna app, which serves over 34 million users with more than 1,000 services.

Furthermore, the SDAIA employs AI technologies to manage crowds and ensure safety during the Hajj and Umrah seasons.

The SDAIA’s projects have also yielded significant economic benefits.

The Estishraf platform has generated over SR51 billion ($13.5 billion) in savings for more than 121 government agencies, while the Ehsan platform has facilitated over SR12 billion in donations, the SPA has reported.

These achievements demonstrate the tangible impact of the SDAIA’s work in strengthening the national economy and enhancing government efficiency.

Saudi Arabia pushes sustainable water future at Riyadh expo

Saudi Arabia pushes sustainable water future at Riyadh expo
Updated 03 September 2025
Haifa Alshammari
Saudi Arabia pushes sustainable water future at Riyadh expo

Saudi Arabia pushes sustainable water future at Riyadh expo
  • Global firms join Kingdom’s efforts to secure resources for growing population and industries
  • Tareq Al-Tamimi: In line with the Kingdom’s ambition, we also aspire to grow in both local and global markets
Updated 03 September 2025
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: The Global Water Expo is being held from Sept. 2-4 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, where experts are discussing industry challenges, opportunities, and policy changes.

The event features more than 300 local and international companies, including leading firms from Germany, China, Turkiye, and the US in the water treatment sector.

Visitors can explore solutions in water and desalination, drainage and sewage systems, water extraction and treatment, waste management, recycling, and the latest advancements in environmental protection.

Among the participants is Tareq Al-Tamimi, founder and owner of SAS RTL, who spoke to Arab News about the company and its goals.

“Commercially, we want to showcase our facility to suppliers and consumers. In line with the Kingdom’s ambition, we also aspire to grow in both local and global markets.”

SAS RTL, based in Madinah, began operations in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic, specializing in water systems, including desalination plants and sewage systems.

Water plays a critical role in Saudi Arabia’s economic progress and the well-being of its population. Due to the Kingdom’s scarce natural water resources, the government is making major investments to meet the needs of a fast-growing population, sustain expanding industries, and secure water for agriculture.

Saudi Arabia is home to the world’s largest desalination plant. With its focus on sustainable development, the Kingdom is attracting international companies specializing in desalination and water solutions to present their technologies at the Global Water Expo.

Based in San Diego, California, Energy Recovery — a 20-year-old American leader in energy efficiency technology — is among the international companies at the expo.

The company develops innovations for desalination and energy, including recovery devices that cut energy consumption in seawater desalination plants.

Imad Al-Sharif, vice president of sales and business development at Energy Recovery, told Arab News: “Our product works in seawater desalination plants using reverse osmosis. It produces two components: desalinated water and wastewater.”

He added: “The desalinated water is reused, while the wastewater is purified and returned to the sea. Its unique advantage is the high energy content — instead of wasting it, we capture the mechanical energy for the plant’s benefit. About 60 percent of the energy is recovered and reused.”

The expo runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., welcoming visitors, investors, and business owners to showcase technologies and exchange knowledge on water and sustainable practices.

DCO chief meets Palestinian, Syrian ministers in Riyadh

DCO chief meets Palestinian, Syrian ministers in Riyadh
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
DCO chief meets Palestinian, Syrian ministers in Riyadh

DCO chief meets Palestinian, Syrian ministers in Riyadh
  • Meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the organization and Palestine in digital economy development
  • Al-Yahya also held talks with Syrian Minister of Communications and Technology Abdel Salam Heikal
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah Al-Yahya received Palestinian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Abdul Razeq Natshe and his delegation at the organization’s headquarters in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the organization and Palestine in digital economy development, supporting innovation, inclusive growth and opening new opportunities in the digital sector.

Al-Yahya highlighted the organization’s commitment to Palestine’s digital transformation, praising national efforts toward economic openness.

She emphasized building partnerships that expand market access, attract investments and bridge digital divides, particularly through initiatives such as Digital Foreign Direct Investment.

Natshe and his delegation commended the organization’s evidence-based, data-driven approach in advancing digital growth among member states and its platforms that enable knowledge sharing, performance measurement and connecting emerging digital systems globally.

Both sides highlighted the importance of a robust digital ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs, empowers youth and creates opportunities for cross-border integration.

They also highlighted exchanging best practices and expertise between member states and Palestine to advance digital transformation, share knowledge and support regional digital development.

They agreed to continue coordination and explore practical areas of cooperation to boost the digital economy and enhance regional collaboration.

In a separate meeting, Al-Yahya also held talks with Syrian Minister of Communications and Technology Abdel Salam Heikal.

The two sides highlighted the importance of exchanging best practices and expertise between the organization’s member states and Syria.

They discussed the organization’s support approach and its role in connecting Syria to a broader network of global digital stakeholders.

The Digital Cooperation Organization confirmed its readiness to assist the Syrian Arab Republic in its digital transformation and commended the country’s national efforts toward economic openness.

Al-Yahya said that the organization is committed to supporting regional digital transformation and building a sustainable ecosystem that empowers individuals and entrepreneurs.

She added that dialogue and cooperation with countries like Syria are essential to fulfilling the organization’s mission of enabling digital prosperity for all.

