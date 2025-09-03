You are here

Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: lawyer

Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: lawyer
Friends and supporters of 50-year-old clinical psychologist and activist Ibtissame Lachgar, who faces trial over “offending Islam,” arrive at court in Rabat on Sept. 3, 2025, ahead of a bail appeal hearing. (AFP)
Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: lawyer

Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: lawyer
  • Lachgar was arrested after posting online a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt with the word “Allah” in Arabic followed by bad word
  • The court in Rabat sentenced her to 30 months in prison
RABAT: A Moroccan court on Wednesday sentenced feminist activist Ibtissame Lachgar to 30 months behind bars for “offending Islam,” her lawyer told AFP, adding that the defense plans to appeal.
Lachgar, a 50-year-old clinical psychologist known for her rights activism, was arrested last month after posting online a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt with the word “Allah” in Arabic followed by bad word.
The court in Rabat sentenced her to 30 months in prison and imposed a fine of 50,000 dirhams ($5,500), said defense lawyer Mohamed Khattab.
Khattab said the defense team planned to appeal the decision.
Outside the courtroom, friends and family of Lachgar began weeping as the verdict was announced, an AFP correspondent said.
Hakim Sikouk, president of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights, called the sentence “shocking” and an “attack” on freedom of expression.
During an earlier hearing, Lachgar told a judge that the message on her T-shirt was a “feminist slogan which has existed for years, against sexist ideologies and violence against women... and has no connection to the Islamic faith.”

CAIRO: Search teams have recovered around 100 bodies from a remote village that is feared to have been wiped out by a devastating landslide over the weekend in Sudan’s western region of Darfur, a rebel group said on Wednesday.

The Sudan Liberation Movement-Army has said the death toll from the Aug. 31 landslide in Tarasin, in the Marrah Mountains, could be as high as 1,000.

Mohamed Abdel-Rahman Al-Nair, a spokesman for the group, said that about 100 bodies were recovered on Tuesday. He said search efforts were underway amid lack of resources and equipment.

Pope Leo XIV has called for a coordinated response to stop “this humanitarian catastrophe” in Sudan.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, said that the death toll and the full scale of the tragedy have yet to be confirmed due to the scene being “extremely hard to reach.”

JERUSALEM: Israel’s far-right finance minister said on Wednesday that maps were being drawn up for annexing territory in the occupied West Bank, land the Palestinians seek for a state, although it was unclear if he had Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s support.
At a press conference in Jerusalem, Bezalel Smotrich stood before a map that suggested the possible annexation of most of the West Bank with the exception of six large Palestinian cities, including Ramallah and Nablus.
Smotrich said he wanted “maximum territory and minimum (Palestinian) population” to be brought under Israeli sovereignty, urging Netanyahu to accept his plan that is being drawn up by a department under Smotrich’s supervision in the Defense Ministry.
“The time has come to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, to remove once and for all from the agenda the idea of dividing our tiny land and establishing a terror state in its center,” he said, using biblical names widely used in Israel and the administrative name used by the state to describe the area.
“Who can defend a state with such small strategic depth? And this is why the goal of the sovereignty is to remove, once and for all, a Palestinian state from the agenda. And this is done when applying (sovereignty) to all of the territory, other than Arab population centers. I have no interest in letting them enjoy what the state of Israel has to offer,” he said.
Smotrich, a settler leader, has long called for annexation of the West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and which is among territories the Palestinians seek for a future independent state.
Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for comment on the prime minister’s position on the matter.
However, the prospect of any concrete steps by the Netanyahu government, which would likely entail a lengthy legislative process, is unclear.
Any step toward annexation would likely draw widespread condemnation from Arab and Western countries. It is unclear where US President Donald Trump stands on the matter.
Speaking after Smotrich made his remarks, an official from the United Arab Emirates said Israeli annexation of the West Bank would be a “red line” for the UAE, which established formal ties with Israel in 2020 under US-brokered accords.
A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Monday that “any annexation or settlement activity by Israel is illegitimate, condemned, and unacceptable.”
Abdel Hakim Hanini, an official of the Palestinian militant group Hamas which is a rival of Abbas’ Fatah, said annexing the West Bank would not bring Israel the security it seeks and instead “lead to further resistance and confrontation.”
Israel, which is facing mounting international criticism over the war in Gaza, has been angered by pledges by France, Britain, Australia and Canada to formally recognize a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly in September.
Reuters reported on Sunday that Israel was considering annexing the West Bank as a possible response to those pledges.
The United Nations’ highest court said in 2024 that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, and its settlements there were illegal and should end as soon as possible.
Israel says the territories are not occupied in legal terms because they are disputed.

SOUSSE, Tunisia: Ten years after a beach attack that killed 30 Britons and delivered a crippling blow to Tunisia’s tourism industry, European holidaymakers are finally returning in what authorities hope will be record-breaking numbers.
In June 2015, a Tunisian university student slipped a rifle out of a beach umbrella and opened fire on vacationers outside a hotel in Sousse, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) south of the capital.
The shooting, claimed by the Daesh group, left 38 people dead, most of them British, just months after another attack at the Bardo Museum in Tunis killed 21 foreign visitors.
The violence sent a shockwave through Tunisia’s tourism industry, devastating one of the country’s most important sources of jobs and foreign currency.
But a decade later, the visitors are returning.
Diane Paul, a 74-year-old tourist from Wales staying at a five-star resort in Sousse not far from where the 2015 beach shooting occurred, said she knew people who survived the attack.
But that did not deter her from visiting the North African country again.
“Nowhere is safe,” she said, her skin flushed from the midday sun, adding she had decided not to let fear make “us prisoners in our own country.”
Foreign arrivals to Tunisia have jumped by nearly 10 percent this year compared with 2024, reaching 5.3 million through July 20, according to the National Tourism Office.
The government hopes to attract 11 million visitors by the end of the year, up from 10 million last year.
British tourism has surged most dramatically, up 48 percent through June, said Dora Milad, head of Tunisia’s hotel federation.
At the Pearl Marriott in Sousse, general manager Maher Ferchichi said the surge reflected “a return of trust in Tunisia as a safe destination.”
More than 90 percent of the hotel’s European guests were British, he added.
Roddy Drummond, the British ambassador in Tunisia, said the embassy forecasts that around “400,000 British tourists will visit Tunisia in 2025.”
That would translate to “around the same number as before the 2015 events,” Drummond added, crediting improved security for the shift.
Eileen Cuciurean, a longtime visitor from Britain, said she noticed more British people at her hotel than in recent years.
“In past years, sometimes we were the only ones,” the 78-year-old added.
Tourism is one of Tunisia’s most vital sources of foreign currency and generates about 700,000 jobs.
But while the return of visitors is a relief for the government and resort operators, many small businesses and artisans complain that the prevailing all-inclusive package model is keeping tourists behind hotel gates.
Mourad Hadhari, a crafts vendor in Tunis’s medina, said the crowds of foreigners visiting each year were not necessarily reflected in his revenues.
“It’s true we have millions of tourists, but they just come to sleep and eat at the hotel,” he said.
Ahmed Bettaieb, head of the federation of travel agencies, said group tours and package deals represented about 70 percent of yearly visits from abroad.
Some are hoping to attract more visitors by pushing for higher-end investments and better flight deals.
Milad said beach tourism in Tunisia was “very attractive” for tourists, but limited direct low-cost flights were a major drag on growth.
“We need more flights outside the high season,” she said.

QAMISHLI, Syria: Syrian Kurdish forces said Wednesday they thwarted an escape attempt by more than 50 inmates of Al-Hol camp, which holds people suspected of ties to the Daesh group.
Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria have run camps hosting thousands of suspected militants and their families since the militant group lost its last territory in Syria six years ago.
Kurdish security forces said they thwarted a “mass escape attempt” from the Al-Hol camp by several Daesh families on Tuesday “numbering 56 individuals.”
They added that the detainees attempted to escape “using a large vehicle.”
Kurdish security forces detected “suspicious activity yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon, when a group of people were seen boarding a vehicle in an abnormal manner,” they said in a statement.
The troops “stopped the vehicle as it attempted to pass through the main gate, arresting all those inside.”
Al-Hol houses approximately 27,000 people, including some 15,000 Syrians and about 6,300 foreign women and children from 42 nationalities, in addition to some 5,000 Iraqis, camp director Jihan Hanan told AFP in August.
Since Daesh’s defeat, the Kurdish-run administration has repeatedly called on foreign governments to repatriate their nationals.
Despite repeated warnings from international organizations of the dire conditions in the camps, many Western governments have refused to repatriate their citizens.
Neighbouring Iraq, however, has repatriated around 17,000 people, mostly women and children.
In February, Kurdish official Sheikhmous Ahmed said the administration aimed to empty the camps of Iraqis and displaced Syrians by the end of the year.

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi on Wednesday condemned statements by an Israeli minister calling for the expansion of settlements and the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that maps were being drawn up for annexing territory in the occupied West Bank, land the Palestinians seek for a future state.

At a press conference in Jerusalem, Smotrich stood before a map that appeared to suggest the annexation of most of the West Bank, leaving out only six major Palestinian cities, including Ramallah and Nablus.

Al-Budaiwi said the “dangerous and suspicious” calls reflect the occupation’s continued systematic approach to destabilizing security and stability in the region. He stressed that such actions undermine prospects for peace, defy international conventions, and represent ongoing violations of international laws and norms.

He urged the international community to take “immediate and deterrent measures” to halt these provocative statements and practices by Israeli authorities.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the GCC’s firm support for the Palestinian people in resisting such policies, reiterating the Council’s backing of their legitimate rights. He emphasized the GCC’s unwavering commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

