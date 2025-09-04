You are here

Russia launches over 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine as Zelensky seeks more support

Russia launches over 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine as Zelensky seeks more support
Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire at the site of an aerial attack in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, on September 3, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia launches over 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine as Zelensky seeks more support
An elderly woman enters the train evacuation in Lozova, Ukraine, on Sept. 3, 2025, amid Russian strikes. (AP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP
Russia launches over 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine as Zelensky seeks more support

Russia launches over 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine as Zelensky seeks more support
  • The main Russian nighttime targets were civilian infrastructure, especially energy facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said
  • Ukraine and its allies discuss new military aid and Trump and Zelensky are scheduled to speak Thursday
AP
KYIV, Ukraine: Russia fired more than 500 drones and two dozen missiles at Ukraine overnight, authorities said Wednesday, as Ukraine’s president and European leaders pressed on with talks on how to strengthen Ukrainian defenses and boost as-yet unsuccessful US-led peace efforts.
The main Russian nighttime targets were civilian infrastructure, especially energy facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as another winter approaches three years after Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbor. The attacks targeted mainly western and central Ukraine and wounded at least five people, the Ukrainian air force said.
Russia’s aerial assaults that hit civilian areas and its army’s drive to crush Ukrainian defenses along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line have not abated in recent months, despite US President Donald Trump’s attempts to stop the fighting. While Zelensky has accepted Trump’s proposals for a ceasefire and face-to-face peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has voiced reservations.
Putin said Wednesday he believed “that if common sense prevails, it is possible to agree on an acceptable option for ending the conflict,” adding that Trump has “a sincere desire” to find a settlement.
“It seems to me that there is a certain light at the end of the tunnel,” Putin said at a news conference in Beijing, wrapping up a four-day visit to China. “Let’s see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to achieve our goal by military means.”
He said he was ready to receive Zelensky for talks in Moscow, but only if the meeting is “well prepared.” Kremlin officials have previously said a summit could happen only after a broad agreement has been hammered out first by lower-ranking delegations.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian leader described the overnight strikes as “demonstrative.”
“Putin is demonstrating his impunity,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram Wednesday, urging tougher sanctions on Russia. “Only due to the lack of sufficient pressure, primarily on the war economy, does Russia continue this aggression.”
Trump and Zelensky are scheduled to speak Thursday, according to a White House official who requested anonymity to discuss the call that is yet to be formally announced.
Meetings in Beijing bring together Russia’s supporters
As part of diplomatic maneuvering, Putin was in China meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The three countries support Russia’s war effort, Washington says. Pyongyang has sent troops and ammunition to Russia, while China and India have bought Russian oil, indirectly helping its war economy.
The European Union’s foreign policy chief said that China’s alliance with Russia is supplying vital support for its invasion, including with products that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.
“Russia is not acting alone. China provides Russia with up to 80 percent of dual use imports,” Kaja Kallas said in a speech Wednesday at the annual European Union Institute for Security Studies conference in Brussels. “This allows the killing to continue in Ukraine.”
In his daily video address on Tuesday evening, Zelensky said the number of Russian drone attacks is growing, including in broad daylight, and reported “another buildup of Russian forces in some sectors of the front.”
He said it revealed “an open disregard by Russia for everything the world is doing to stop this war.”
Ukraine and its allies discuss new military aid
Zelensky arrived in Denmark on Tuesday for talks with Northern European and Baltic countries about new military aid and further diplomatic support for Ukraine. He said in Copenhagen that a program for weapons sourced from the United States and paid for by Europe for delivery to Ukraine already has commitments of more than $2 billion. The goal, he said, is to add around $1 billion to the fund each month.
British Defense Secretary John Healey, meanwhile, was in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for meetings on how to strengthen Ukraine’s military.
French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Zelensky in Paris on Wednesday evening, ahead of a Thursday meeting of European countries assessing what kind of postwar security guarantees they might be able to provide with the United States.
Macron said defense ministers of these countries confirmed and documented contributions from 35 coalition members at a meeting earlier in the day. He didn’t elaborate on what he said was a confidential agreement, but said it was the result of ″intense work in recent weeks″ and ″allows me to say that this preparatory work has been completed.″
″We are ready, we Europeans, to bring security guarantees to Ukraine and Ukrainians the day a peace deal is signed,″ Macron said. ″The question now is about the sincerity of Russia and its successive commitments since it proposed peace to the United States.’
Zelensky said that “unfortunately, so far we have not seen any signals from Russia that they want to end” the war. “But I am sure that our union, the union with Europe which has been with us since the beginning of the war, and the union of Europe with America will help us increase the pressure on Russia to move toward a diplomatic solution,” he said.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said earlier Wednesday he expected clarity after the Paris talks about what each country can provide.
Rutte said he is “discreetly part of all the conversations” alongside NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, because the plans would draw resources from alliance countries and officials need to “prevent spreading our resources too thinly.”
 

 

Medical groups call on US Health Secretary Kennedy to step down

Medical groups call on US Health Secretary Kennedy to step down
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters
Medical groups call on US Health Secretary Kennedy to step down

Medical groups call on US Health Secretary Kennedy to step down
Updated 04 September 2025
WASHINGTON: Multiple health groups and medical associations called on US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to step down in a joint statement on Wednesday, saying he was disregarding decades of lifesaving science and reversing medical progress.
The statement, signed by more than 20 groups, comes after multiple former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under both Republican and Democratic presidents have said that Kennedy’s decisions — culminating in last week’s firing of the CDC’s director — are putting Americans’ health at risk.
“Our country needs leadership that will promote open, honest dialogue, not disregard decades of lifesaving science, spread misinformation, reverse medical progress and decimate programs that keep us safe,” the statement released on Wednesday said.
“We are gravely concerned that American people will needlessly suffer and die as a result of policies that turn away from sound interventions,” the statement added.
Signatories included the Infectious Diseases Society of America ; American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology; American Public Health Association; and American Association of Immunologists.
Kennedy has made sweeping changes to vaccine policies, including withdrawing federal recommendations for COVID shots for pregnant women and healthy children in May. He fired all members of the CDC’s expert vaccine advisory panel in June and replaced them with hand-picked advisers including fellow anti-vaccine activists.
In a social media post on Wednesday, Kennedy said his mission was “to restore the CDC’s focus on infectious disease” and “rebuild trust through transparency and competence.”
CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired last week, less than a month after being sworn in, and some senior officials resigned amid growing tensions over vaccine policies and public health directives.
More than 1,000 current and former Health and Human Services Department employees also penned an open letter calling for the health secretary to either resign or be fired.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams insists he isn’t ending his reelection campaign

NYC Mayor Eric Adams insists he isn’t ending his reelection campaign
Updated 04 September 2025
AP
NYC Mayor Eric Adams insists he isn’t ending his reelection campaign

NYC Mayor Eric Adams insists he isn’t ending his reelection campaign
Updated 04 September 2025
NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Eric Adams insisted Wednesday that he isn’t dropping his reelection campaign after reports he had been approached about potentially taking a job with the federal government.
Trump administration intermediaries recently reached out to people close to Adams, a Democrat, to discuss whether he would be open to abandoning his reelection campaign to take a federal job, according to a person familiar with those conversations.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of those conversations.
It was unclear how far those talks progressed, but as media reports about them multiplied, Adams insisted in interviews and through a spokesperson that he had no intention of dropping out of the contest against Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.
“Mayor Adams has not met with Donald Trump — don’t believe the noise. He is not dropping out of the race,” said his campaign spokesperson, Todd Shapiro.
After Mamdani romped in the Democratic primary, which Adams had skipped, some pundits suggested that the 33-year-old democratic socialist might be unbeatable in the general election unless either Cuomo or Adams dropped out.
During a series of television interviews where he had intended to talk about his efforts to fight crime in the city, Adams battled back against the idea that he might leave the race.
“If there’s any changes in this race, I will announce that,” Adams told Fox 5. “Right now, we’re moving straight ahead to do — No. 1, serve this city as we’re currently doing, doing a darn good job. And we’re looking forward to reelection.”
After spending Tuesday in Florida after his 65th birthday, Adams was asked whether he met with anyone from the Trump administration while there. The mayor would only say that he “met with several political figures,” including Miami’s Republican mayor.
“I met with several political figures in Florida,” he told PIX11, saying the trip was to “deal with some personal issues.”
Adams, in that interview, pushed back against questions about whether he would exit the contest but added: “I’ve never had a problem finding jobs as I transition.”
Later Wednesday, Adams reiterated at an unrelated news conference that he’s still running for reelection and didn’t go to Florida to “seek a job,” adding that he often receives job offers from boards, educational institutions and others who have been impressed with what he’s done with the city.
The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday night.
Mamdani held a news conference in Manhattan on Wednesday, calling the reports “an affront to democracy.”
“We know that this city will decide its own future. And we know that it is New Yorkers that we will turn to to make that decision in November, not the White House in Washington, D.C.,” he said.
Adams had previously quit the Democratic primary after he was charged in a federal corruption case. The Trump administration successfully moved to drop the case so the mayor could better assist with the president’s immigration agenda, which freed Adams up to run as an independent in the general election, but has not helped his image in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.
A spokesperson for Cuomo, who is now running as an independent candidate, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Russia claims capturing ‘about half’ of Ukrainian city Kupiansk; Kyiv says it’s untrue

Russia claims capturing ‘about half’ of Ukrainian city Kupiansk; Kyiv says it’s untrue
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters
Russia claims capturing ‘about half’ of Ukrainian city Kupiansk; Kyiv says it’s untrue

Russia claims capturing ‘about half’ of Ukrainian city Kupiansk; Kyiv says it’s untrue
  • Ukraine’s 10th army corps, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, described the Russian report as staged propaganda
  • Kupiansk has been the focus of months of increased Russian military activity and heavy fighting
Updated 04 September 2025
MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that its troops had captured “about half” of the city of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, but Ukraine’s military denied any such advance.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports from either side.
Kupiansk has been the focus of months of increased Russian military activity and heavy fighting. Russian troops captured the city in the early weeks of their February 2022 invasion and Ukrainian forces took it back later that same year.
Much of the city has been destroyed as Moscow tries to seize it back as part of a slow advance westward along parts of the 1,000-km (620-mile) long frontline.
The Russian Defense Ministry released a drone video showing a soldier holding a Russian flag while standing on a road in the town.
Ukraine’s 10th army corps, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, described the Russian report as staged propaganda.
“All such attempts are pointless,” it said alongside a video of its own, which it said showed a Russian unit being destroyed. “All such attempts by the Russian occupiers to use localities as a decoration for propaganda videos are doomed to fail.”
Ukraine’s official Center Against Disinformation said any notion that Russian forces had advanced into Kupiansk was untrue and a propaganda exercise.
Ukraine’s popular Deepstate war blog, which uses open source maps of the conflict, said the incident with the flag occurred on the city’s southern outskirts where control is disputed.
In a late evening report, the General Staff of Ukraine’s military said one armed clash was raging in the Kupiansk sector.
The report listed nearly 50 attempts by Russian forces to break through Ukrainian defenses near Pokrovsk, one of the focal points of Moscow’s drive through Donetsk region.

Trump administration unlawfully cut Harvard’s funding, US judge rules

Trump administration unlawfully cut Harvard’s funding, US judge rules
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters
Trump administration unlawfully cut Harvard’s funding, US judge rules

Trump administration unlawfully cut Harvard’s funding, US judge rules
  • US judge rules that Trump’s actions violated Harvard’s free-speech rights
Updated 04 September 2025
BOSTON:  A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that US President Donald Trump’s administration unlawfully terminated about $2.2 billion in grants awarded to Harvard University and can no longer cut off research funding to the prestigious Ivy League school. The decision by US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston marked a major legal victory for Harvard as it seeks to cut a deal that could bring an end to the White House’s multi-front conflict with the nation’s oldest and richest university.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based school became a central focus of the administration’s broad campaign to leverage federal funding to force change at US universities, which Trump says are gripped by antisemitic and “radical left” ideologies.
Among the earliest actions the administration took against Harvard was to cancel hundreds of grants awarded to university researchers on the grounds that the school failed to do enough to address harassment of Jewish students on its campus.
Harvard sued, arguing the Trump administration was retaliating against it in violation of its free-speech rights after it refused to meet officials’ demands that it cede control over who it hires and who it teaches.
Burroughs, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, said the Republican president was right to combat antisemitism and that Harvard was “wrong to tolerate hateful behavior as long as it did.”
But she said fighting antisemitism was not the administration’s true aim and that officials wanted to pressure Harvard to accede to its demands in violation of its free-speech rights under the US Constitution’s First Amendment.
Burroughs said it was the job of courts to safeguard academic freedom and “ensure that important research is not improperly subjected to arbitrary and procedurally infirm grant terminations, even if doing so risks the wrath of a government committed to its agenda no matter the cost.”
She barred the administration from terminating or freezing any additional federal funding to Harvard and blocked it from continuing to withhold payment on existing grants or refusing to award new funding to the school in the future.
White House spokesperson Liz Huston in a statement called Burroughs an “activist Obama-appointed judge” and said Harvard “does not have a constitutional right to taxpayer dollars and remains ineligible for grants in the future.”
“We will immediately move to appeal this egregious decision, and we are confident we will ultimately prevail in our efforts to hold Harvard accountable,” she said.
Harvard did not respond to requests for comment.
The decision came a week after Trump during an August 26 cabinet meeting renewed his call for Harvard to settle with the administration and pay “nothing less than $500 million,” saying the school had “been very bad.” Three other Ivy League schools have made deals with the administration, including Columbia University, which in July agreed to pay $220 million to restore federal research money that had been denied because of allegations the university allowed antisemitism to fester on campus.
As with Columbia, the Trump administration took actions against Harvard related to the pro-Palestinian protest movement that roiled its campus and other universities in the wake of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s war in Gaza. Harvard has said it has taken steps to ensure its campus is welcoming to Jewish and Israeli students, who it acknowledges experienced “vicious and reprehensible” treatment following the onset of Israel’s war in Gaza. The administration’s decision to cancel grants was one of many actions it has taken against Harvard. It has also sought to bar international students from attending the school; threatened Harvard’s accreditation status; and opened the door to cutting off more funds by finding it violated federal civil rights law. Burroughs in a separate case has already barred the administration from halting Harvard’s ability to host international students, who comprise about a quarter of the school’s student body.
Harvard litigated the grant funding case alongside the school’s faculty chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which has voiced opposition to the idea of the institution cutting a deal with Trump.
“We hope this decision makes clear to Harvard’s administration that bargaining the Harvard community’s rights in a compromise with the government is unacceptable,” the group’s lawyers, Joseph Sellers and Corey Stoughton, said in a statement.

 

Six activists charged in Britain over support for Palestine Action

Six activists charged in Britain over support for Palestine Action
Updated 04 September 2025
AFP
Six activists charged in Britain over support for Palestine Action

Six activists charged in Britain over support for Palestine Action
  • Palestine Action was designated a terrorist organization and banned in July after vandalism at a Royal Air Force base
Updated 04 September 2025
LONDON: British authorities have charged six people for participating in meetings to plan a demonstration in support of the banned group Palestine Action, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The six, aged from 26 to 62, were charged “with various offenses of encouraging support for a proscribed terrorist organization,” the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.
They were placed in detention and are due to appear in court on Thursday. They risk up to 14 years in prison.
Palestine Action was designated a terrorist organization and banned in July after vandalism at a Royal Air Force base.
The charges result from 13 online meetings they attended to prepare for several protests over the summer.
During an online press conference Wednesday, representatives of the group Defend Our Juries, to which the arrested individuals belonged, confirmed that demonstrations would go ahead on Saturday in London, Derry in Northern Ireland, and Edinburgh in Scotland.
British police have made arrests at recent protests in support of Palestine Action.
British film director Ken Loach, who attended the event, called the ban on Palestine Action “absurd” and accused the government of being complicit in Israel’s “incredible crimes” in Gaza.

