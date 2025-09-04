You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan flood crisis revives row over long-stalled Kalabagh Dam project

Pakistan flood crisis revives row over long-stalled Kalabagh Dam project

Pakistan flood crisis revives row over long-stalled Kalabagh Dam project
This aerial photograph shows rescue personnel preparing to patrol along the flooded Ravi river, following a rise in water levels near residential areas in Shahdara, Lahore on August 29, 2025. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ckb7w

Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan flood crisis revives row over long-stalled Kalabagh Dam project

Pakistan flood crisis revives row over long-stalled Kalabagh Dam project
  • KP chief minister’s support reignites decades-old provincial dispute over Indus River dam
  • Experts say large storage dams are outdated tools for flood control in Pakistan
Updated 8 min 44 sec ago
Waseem Abbasi
Follow

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan reels from floods that have killed at least 43 people and displaced more than 1.3 million in Punjab this month, a surprise call by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to build the long-stalled Kalabagh Dam has reignited one of the country’s fiercest water disputes.

The Kalabagh Dam, proposed in 1984 on the Indus River in Punjab’s Mianwali district, is designed to generate 3,600 megawatts of electricity, irrigate farmland and store water to help manage floods. But the $10 billion project has never moved forward because of fierce opposition from the provinces of Sindh and KP, where leaders fear it would divert water southward, submerge districts like Nowshera, and displace thousands of families. Assemblies in the two provinces have passed multiple resolutions against the dam, while successive governments in Islamabad have avoided pushing it for fear of inflaming regional tensions.

For now, Gandapur’s comments appear unlikely to break the deadlock. But the fresh debate underscores Pakistan’s deepening struggle to balance water, energy and climate security — with storage dams seen by some as salvation and by others as relics of a bygone era.

“Future generations will benefit from this project,” Gandapur said this week, urging provinces to set aside reservations. 

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan’s largest opposition party, which rules KP, has quickly distanced itself from the remarks, while the Pakistan Peoples Party, which governs Sindh, insisted the dam was unacceptable. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the only major party backing the plan.

“We need consensus first on Kalabagh Dam,” Nadeem Afzal Chan, information secretary of the PPP, told Arab News. “There are provincial resolutions against the project. At a time when Pakistan is busy with flood rehabilitation, we should not lose focus.”

The Awami National Party, a long-time PTI opponent in KP, also rejected Gandapur’s statement. 

“It’s a non-starter. People of this area will not allow its construction,” ANP leader Sardar Hussain Babak said, warning it would submerge the Peshawar valley.

While opposition remains entrenched, official reports prepared by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) have long sought to dismiss objections as misconceptions. 

One such report reviewed by Arab News argues that KP’s fear of flooding in Nowshera and drainage problems in Mardan, Pabbi and Swabi are unfounded, citing engineering studies showing water levels would remain below critical thresholds.

It also downplays displacement risks, saying only about 14,500 of KP’s 82,500 potentially affected residents would need relocation.

Sindh’s concerns over desertification, reduced flows to the Indus delta, damage to mangroves and fisheries are countered by data showing canal withdrawals from the Indus have historically risen, with sufficient volumes still expected to flow downstream of Kotri Barrage to sustain ecology.

The report further notes that fish populations in Sindh have grown despite other major dams on the Indus, suggesting Kalabagh would not devastate aquatic life.

A senior WAPDA official, declining to be named because the issue is politically sensitive, said the project had been thoroughly studied: 

“From an engineering perspective, the design addresses safety and water distribution concerns. The real obstacle is political consensus, not technical feasibility.”

“OLD TECHNIQUE”

Independent experts say the Kalabagh project reflects outdated thinking in the face of climate change.

“Flood control dams are always left empty so that they can break the wave of floods,” said Dr. Hassan Abbas, a hydrology specialist.

“Storage dams can only absorb the first wave of a flood. When they are full, the next wave can only be countered by opening spillways, an act that causes flooding in lower areas. This is an old technique.”

Muhammad Abdullah Deol, a flood-risk management scientist at IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, agreed, warning that Kalabagh’s capacity of 5–7.5 million acre-feet would be minuscule compared to the Indus River’s 145 million acre-feet flow. 

“Storage of Kalabagh will only increase hydraulic pressure along the Indus, leading to more destructive releases downstream,” he said.

Other specialists stress that Pakistan’s flood challenges are rooted not in storage capacity but in poor planning and weak adaptation. 

“You can’t engineer your way out of climate change with a single mega-dam,” said environmental planner Saira Rehman. “What Pakistan needs is zoning to stop construction on floodplains, stronger embankments, and restoring wetlands that absorb excess water.”

Experts also point to the Himalayan glaciers feeding the Indus, which ensure massive seasonal flows regardless of dam infrastructure. 

“Glaciers will melt, and water will flow into the Arabian Sea,” Dr. Abbas said. “The modern mindset is to adapt — recharge groundwater, strengthen defenses, and live with floods rather than try to block them.”

Topics: 2025 Floods Pakistan Floods 2025 Monsoon 2025 Kala Bagh Dam

Sindh farmers torn between fear and hope as floods head downstream

Sindh farmers torn between fear and hope as floods head downstream
Updated 5 sec ago
Follow

Sindh farmers torn between fear and hope as floods head downstream

Sindh farmers torn between fear and hope as floods head downstream
  • Farmers in coastal areas say river water prevents seawater intrusions, provides better catch for fishermen
  • Hydrologist says floods cause destruction but also keep Pakistan’s plains fertile, protects them from salt
Updated 5 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: While Pakistan’s southern Sindh province remains busy with safety precautions as it braces for floods heading downstream from Punjab, farmers in the province’s coastal district await the arrival of river water, saying it would prevent the sea from swallowing their lands and provide better catch for fishers. 

Devastating floods in Punjab have killed 43 and displaced more than 1.3 million people in the last 10 days, authorities have said. Excess releases from Indian dams and heavy monsoon showers have destroyed crops in Punjab, caused rivers to swell and affected more than 3.6 million people. 

But as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warns that floods heading downstream may cause similar devastation in Sindh, Gulab Shah, a 52-year-old farmer from Jhaloo village near the coastal town of Keti Bunder in Thatta district, waits for the river water to arrive. 

Seawater intrusion into the delta, where the Indus River meets the Arabian Sea in Sindh, has triggered the collapse of farming and fishing communities.

“Our ancestors have lived here for centuries,” Shah told Arab News. “There was a time when we owned thousands of acres of land, but due to the drying up of the delta, the sea has swallowed it all.”

Shah said his family of 100 people, comprising 12 brothers and two sisters, now makes do with only 350 acres. 

“Even on this land, rice no longer grows as it used to, and the banana crop has completely vanished,” he rued. 

Shah says flood upstream sometimes translates into survival for areas downstream. 

“We feel sorrow for those affected by floods in other regions, but whenever floods come, they bring water into the Indus River,” he said.

DYING RIVERS, INFERTILE PLAINS

Dr. Hassan Abbas, a hydrologist who earned his doctorate in water resources at Michigan State University, agrees the Indus Delta has shrunk and “almost died because the water did not reach there.”

“It’s just as important for the rivers to reach the sea as it is for the water to flow from your body,” Dr. Abbas explained. 

The hydrologist said Pakistan’s rivers have gotten smaller due to dams, saying that they have almost become almost dry. He said due to this, ecological services and environmental systems are “dying and under extreme stress.”

Dr. Abbas added that when floods halt upstream, salts that once washed into the sea remain on farmland, damaging the soil. 

“An estimated 60 million tons of salt, every year, used to be washed by the river into the sea,” he said. “Now, not even 10 million tons make it there.”

He noted that while floods cause destruction, they also make Pakistan’s plains fertile. 

“You have to adapt to the floods,” he said. “This system of floods, if it doesn’t exist, then your food basket will collapse.”

‘MAJOR THREAT FROM THE SEA’

Along the coast, residents describe how the sea has encroached over the years as freshwater declines. Younus Khaskheli, chairman of the Sindh-based fisherfolk association MaHajjiri Samaji Sangat, recalled how dams built on rivers since 1960 have led to a decline in the mud and silt that flowed downstream. 

“So many islands have been cut off [now] that the sea is four to six kilometers ahead,” Khaskheli said. “From 1960 till now, about 1.2 million people migrated from there and came here.”

Khaskheli said 80 percent of the people who migrated were from the fishing communities. Mangrove forests, once spread over a million hectares in the province, had now shrunk to around 70,000 hectares due to the drying riverbed. 

“The people who say that the water of the river Sindh is wasted in the sea are not aware of the ecosystem,” he explained. “This is a natural process. The river brings silage and soil with it. The ecosystem circulates in this way.”

For others like Manzoor Ali Rind, who resides in Sindh’s Dadu district hundreds of kilometers away from the sea, previous floods wreaked havoc. Rind cultivates around 10 acres of farmland in Bux Ali Rind village in Dadu.

“When I hear the word flood, it takes me 15 years back when it wiped out my rice crops,” Rind told Arab News, recalling the devastation of the 2010 floods. 

“It took me years to stand on my feet again.”

But for farmers like Shah, who reside in coastal areas, the approaching sea serves as a stark reminder. He said his village used to be 25 kilometers away from the sea.

Now, it is only three kilometers away.

“We don’t know when the sea will swallow the little land we have left,” Shah said. “We want to be protected from the sea, and for that, it is essential that water flows in the river.”

After monsoon rains lashed Sindh in June, Shah saw something he hadn’t in a decade: the hilsa fish. 

“Now, whenever water comes, whether from rains or floods, we feel happy,” Shah said. “Because it brings prosperity for us and also protects us from a major threat from the sea.”

Topics: 2025 Floods Pakistan Floods 2025 Monsoon 2025 Rain casualties

Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight

Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Follow

Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight

Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight
  • Officials say women make up nearly 60 percent of vaccinators in Balochistan
  • Province saw no new cases this year after 27 in 2024, officials report
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Saadullah Akhtar

KILLA ABDULLAH, Pakistan: On a sweltering August morning earlier this month, 30-year-old Bibi Hajjira pulled a scarf tightly around her head, slipped on gloves, and covered her face with an embroidered mask before setting out from her small village in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province. 

Perched on the back of a motorbike driven by her husband, their two-year-old son wedged between them, she began the 40-kilometer ride across rocky tracks and water-cut ditches toward the District Emergency Operations Center in Killa Abdullah, one of Pakistan’s most high-risk polio districts, with chronic vaccine refusals, logistical challenges, and proximity to cross-border virus transmission from Afghanistan.

Hajjira has her job cut out for her: to convince reluctant mothers to let their children swallow two drops of the oral polio vaccine — a mission that makes her both a lifeline for the community and vulnerable to resistance, and sometimes even attacks, in one of Pakistan’s most polio-affected districts.”

“This work is very challenging because we have to move from village to village and house to house despite extreme heat and sunlight,” Hajjira told Arab News. 

“It is a challenging task to convince the resisting families of polio drops, like trying to convert a non-Muslim to Islam.”

Bibi Hajira, a female polio worker vaccinates a child with polio drops in Killa Abdullah  district Pakistan on August 28, 2025. (AN Photo)

Pakistan launched its fourth nationwide polio vaccination drive of the year on Sept. 1, aiming to immunize 28.7 million children under five by Sept. 9. Officials say the country has reported 24 cases so far in 2025, compared with 74 in all of last year, suggesting progress even as challenges remain.

Indeed, despite three decades of eradication efforts, Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where poliovirus is still endemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The South Asian nation had reduced cases to just one in 2021, but vaccine refusals, poor routine immunization and security challenges have repeatedly allowed the virus to resurface.

The WHO last year also warned of “fake finger marking,” where vaccinators mark children’s fingers without actually giving drops, hampering eradication efforts.

Attacks on vaccination teams have further undermined progress. Since 2012, militants have killed nearly 100 polio workers and security personnel guarding them, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, viewing the campaign as a Western plot. 

Just this year, several police officers protecting vaccination teams were killed in ambushes in the northwest.

WOMEN ON THE FRONTLINES

Hajjira is one of around 225,000 women mobilized in Pakistan during recent nationwide campaigns, according to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC). 

Officials say women make up nearly 60 percent of vaccinators in Balochistan, where cultural and religious norms often restrict male outsiders from entering private homes. In many conservative households, only women can interact freely with mothers and children, making female vaccinators not just important but essential to the program’s success. Without them, entire pockets of the province would remain inaccessible to immunization teams, officials say.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province, is also among the hardest to reach: vast distances, rugged terrain, and porous borders with Afghanistan complicate campaigns. Resistance to polio drops is often rooted in illiteracy, poverty and mistrust of government initiatives, leaving female health workers on the frontlines of both persuasion and delivery.

“The female polio workers have been providing good support, especially in some hard areas of the province,” said Inam ul Haque, provincial coordinator for the Emergency Operation Center in Balochistan. 

“They have access to go inside the houses and rooms to find and vaccinate children with polio drops.”

Gains have been made.

Bibi Hajira, a female polio worker meets with local tribesmen in Killa Abdullah district Pakistan on August 28, 2025. (AN Photo)

Last year, 27 of Pakistan’s human cases of polio came from Balochistan, but the province has reported none so far in 2025. 

Out of 162 samples collected from 23 sites this year, only 77 tested positive, reducing the positivity rate to 48 percent. Additionally, the number of affected districts had dropped from 24 to 19.

The most encouraging development came in July 2025: only one out of 23 samples tested positive, bringing monthly positivity down to just 4 percent, a strong indicator that containment measures and intensified immunization efforts are taking effect.

But Haque said “the threat of the polio virus still looms over us.”

And the struggle to convince families remains fraught. 

“Many parents here resist vaccination due to lack of education,” Hajjira said. “Some women even say, ‘Our husbands have sworn that if we give polio drops to the children, they will divorce us’.”

Yet she keeps going. 

“This is a struggle, and no work succeeds without struggle, if even one child is vaccinated because of our efforts, it is a great success for us,” she said with a smile.

Her husband, Naimatullah, admitted he initially resisted his wife’s work because of the stigma around the vaccine. 

“I have personally seen cases in our village where polio-affected children are now grown up with lifetime disabilities ... that convinced me and now I see this as an act of goodness,” he said. 

Bibi Hajira, a female polio worker meets with local tribesmen (not in picture) in Killa Abdullah district Pakistan on August 28, 2025. (AN Photo)

Local residents say female vaccinators have changed attitudes in a district long marked by refusals. 

“Women in remote parts of Killa Abdullah district were outright refusing polio vaccine for their children but since female polio workers started convincing them, now they are aware of the benefits,” said Muhammad Rahim, a villager from Killi Hajji Baqi.

Hajjira said she had managed to vaccinate nearly 800 “hidden children,” those whose parents initially refused. Now, she hopes more women can join this line of work. 

“It is very hard to find women in Killa Abdullah who are willing or allowed by their families to join this profession,” Hajjira said. 

“We endure negative attitudes, even insults and humiliation, but I keep persuading the families, hoping that once their thinking changes, the attitudes will also be changed.”

Topics: Polio worker Female Polio worker Polio worker in Balochistan Polio in Balochistan Polio in Pakistan

Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today

Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today
Updated 32 min 18 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today

Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today
  • Pakistan head into the game after losing to Afghanistan on Tuesday by 18 runs
  • Pakistan beat UAE on Aug. 30 by 31 runs in second match of tri-nation tournament
Updated 32 min 18 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team will eye a win against the UAE today, Thursday, and secure a place for itself in the ongoing T20 tri-nation series in Sharjah. 

Pakistan will take on the UAE after suffering an 18-run defeat against Afghanistan on Tuesday night. The Green Shirts failed in their bid to reach Afghanistan’s 170-run target, falling short by 18 runs in the end. 

“In T20 Tri-series, Pakistan will take on United Arab Emirates in Sharjah on Thursday,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported. 

Pakistan beat the UAE last week in Sharjah, defeating the home side by 31 runs to clinch their second win in the tournament. Skipper Salman Ali Agha’s side had earlier beaten Afghanistan too, becoming the top-ranked side in the series. 

In the Aug. 30 match against the UAE, Pakistan had finished at 207 runs from their 20 overs, led by opening batter Saim Ayub who scored a whirlwind 69 runs from 38 balls. 

Middle-order aggressive batter Hassan Nawaz scored 56 runs from 26 balls while Mohammad Nawaz made 25 off 15 balls. 

In response, the UAE batted aggressively, led by Asif Khan, who smashed 77 runs off 35 balls. Khan smashed six fours and an equal number of sixes during his innings at a strike rate of 220. 

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali had taken 4/47 from his allotted four overs while all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz returned with figures of 2-21. 

The match between the two sides on Thursday is expected to begin at 8:00 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time. 

Topics: Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Cricket series Cricket Match

PM Sharif invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan

PM Sharif invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

PM Sharif invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan

PM Sharif invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan
  • Shehbaz Sharif meets top Chinese business executives in Beijing, reports state media
  • Talks revolved around increasing cooperation in textiles, IT, agriculture, says state media
Updated 03 September 2025
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited top Chinese business executives and their companies to invest in Pakistan, highlighting his government’s investment-friendly policies amid Islamabad’s push for sustainable economic growth.

The Pakistani prime minister has been on a visit to China since last week, where he attended a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and held talks with the Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

On Wednesday, he also attended a Chinese military parade along with Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing. The Pakistani prime minister later met senior executives of China’s leading enterprises in Beijing to boost business-to-business (B2B) investment cooperation between the two countries, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

“The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in priority sectors including textiles, information technology, agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, road and digital connectivity, e-commerce and space technologies,” the report said.

Sharif informed the Chinese businessmen about the government’s reforms, which included tax incentives for investors, streamlined visa policies for Chinese nationals and the establishment of dedicated booths at major airports to facilitate ease of travel and business.

“The prime minister emphasized that industrial cooperation remains the cornerstone of Pakistan-China economic cooperation and a defining pillar of the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it enters into its second phase,” the report said.

He stressed that Pakistan offered a “unique comparative advantage” for Chinese investors as compared to other countries, pointing out that the country has a large pool of skilled and cost-effective labor, competitive input costs and strategic connectivity to regional and global markets.

Pakistan considers China a major investor and regional ally. China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $25 billion in recent years, and Chinese companies have already invested heavily in power, transport, infrastructure, and telecoms projects across the country as part of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

However, business cooperation between the two countries has faced setbacks in the form of recent attacks by separatist militants who have targeted Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan, as well as delays in CPEC projects.

In his meeting with Xi on Tuesday, Sharif assured the Chinese leader his government would “spare no effort” to provide security to Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan, Chinese state media reported.

Topics: Pakistan China Ties

Pakistan sees increase in prices as floods destroy crops, threaten food shortages

Pakistan sees increase in prices as floods destroy crops, threaten food shortages
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan sees increase in prices as floods destroy crops, threaten food shortages

Pakistan sees increase in prices as floods destroy crops, threaten food shortages
  • Prices of wheat, tomatoes and onions have surged by at least 10 percent in past two weeks, says official
  • Floods exacerbated by monsoon rains, releases from Indian dams have destroyed swathes of crops in Punjab
Updated 03 September 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: A senior official at Pakistan’s Ministry of Food Security warned on Wednesday that devastating floods in the breadbasket province of Punjab have caused prices of food commodities to rise, as farmer groups fear shortages of agricultural commodities would spike inflation further.

Pakistan’s Punjab has reported 43 deaths and 1.3 million people displaced because of floods in the past 10 days. Punjab’s rivers swelled to dangerous levels after heavy monsoon showers and India’s move to release excess water from its dams.

A senior official at Pakistan’s Ministry of National Food Security confirmed that prices of wheat, tomatoes, and onions have surged by at least 10 percent in the past two weeks, as fears of food shortages grip the nation after the deluges destroyed large swathes of crops in Punjab.

“We have yet to complete our assessment of losses as we are seeking information from provincial governments and institutions like the Land Information and Management System (LIMS) and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO),” the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that floods are likely to stream downwards into the southern Sindh province and enter it on Sept. 6. The official warned that Sindh could see destruction greater than Punjab, as floodwater often stagnates in the province for months.

He said wheat prices have spiked sharply in the past two weeks, rising from Rs2,200 [$7.75] per 40 kilograms to Rs3,600 [$12.68] on Wednesday.

“I believe this is related to perception, as the wheat crop had already been harvested before the floods,” the official said.

He added that prices of tomatoes and onions have also risen by 12 and 10 percent since the floods began, respectively.

While insisting it was too early to predict losses, the official noted that “the disruption in supplies and destruction of crops will impact prices of food items in Pakistan.”

In Islamabad, tomatoes were selling for up to Rs138 [$0.49] per kilogram and onions for Rs75 [$0.26] per kilogram, according to the district administration’s official rate list.

Farmer groups, however, fear food inflation will worsen in the days to come.

“Prices of vegetables are expected to rise further in the next 15 to 20 days,” Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, president of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Council, a leading farmers group, told Arab News.

“Almost 80 percent of the cotton crop has been destroyed in my native Bahawalnagar district alone due to excessive monsoon rains.”

Khokhar said wheat prices have increased mainly because of damage to the storage in flood-hit areas. However, he said the “real impact” will be felt once crop losses in Sindh are fully assessed.

He also expressed concern about the possible shortages of rice and sugar across the country in the coming months.

Zahid Anwar, former chairman of the Pakistan Agriculture and Dairy Farmers Association, said farmers are not benefiting from surging wheat prices.

“Crippled by outstanding loans they took for fertilizers and seed, the desperate farmers sold wheat for a mere Rs2,200 [$7.75] per 40 kilograms just two weeks ago,” Anwar said.

“However, prices have now crossed Rs3,000 [$10.57] in days, benefitting only the middlemen and the rich,” he added.

Anwar said the worst-affected crops from the floods include rice, maize, cotton, sugarcane and vegetables. He pointed to massive losses of animal fodder in the floods, warning that this could adversely impact the production of dairy products.

Topics: Pakistan Floods

Latest updates

Russia launches over 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine as Zelensky seeks more support
Russia launches over 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine as Zelensky seeks more support
Roy Jones Jr. given the 1988 Olympic gold medal by the boxer who got the controversial win over him
Roy Jones Jr. given the 1988 Olympic gold medal by the boxer who got the controversial win over him
Messi’s final World Cup qualifier grabs the spotlight
Messi’s final World Cup qualifier grabs the spotlight
World Cup title next year is our goal, says Germany coach Nagelsmann
World Cup title next year is our goal, says Germany coach Nagelsmann
Medical groups call on US Health Secretary Kennedy to step down
Medical groups call on US Health Secretary Kennedy to step down

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.