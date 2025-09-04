You are here

Nearly 4 million affected as Punjab floods worsen, Multan city on alert

Nearly 4 million affected as Punjab floods worsen, Multan city on alert
Villagers gather outside their homes, which are surrounding by floodwaters, in Tiba Gheal village, in Jhang district, Pakistan, on September 2, 2025. (AP/File)
Updated 3 min 22 sec ago
Nearly 4 million affected as Punjab floods worsen, Multan city on alert

Nearly 4 million affected as Punjab floods worsen, Multan city on alert
  3.9 million people impacted, 1.8 million displaced, 46 killed in latest spell of monsoons
  Rivers Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej at dangerous levels, Sindh braces for "super flood" within days
Updated 3 min 22 sec ago
Waseem Abbasi
ISLAMABAD: Almost 3.9 million people have been affected and 1.8 million displaced in Pakistan’s Punjab province as rivers swelled to dangerous levels this week, officials said on Thursday, with floodwaters now threatening the southern city of Multan and food security across the country.

Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous and agriculturally rich province, has seen thousands of villages inundated as the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers have overflown following days of heavy monsoon rains and upstream dam releases from India. 

Nationwide, rains, floods and landslides have killed more than 883 people since late June, reviving memories of Pakistan’s catastrophic 2022 deluges when a third of the country was submerged, 30 million displaced and losses topped $35 billion.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said in the statement on Thursday the floods had already claimed 46 lives in the latest spell of monsoon rains that began late last month and destroyed vast tracts of farmland in the country’s breadbasket province. 

“Due to the severe flooding, more than 3,900 villages have been affected and 3.875 million people impacted,” Javed said in a statement. 

“Around 1.8 million people have been relocated to safer places, 410 relief camps have been established, along with 444 medical and 395 veterinary camps.”

According to official figures, the Chenab river was flowing at 217,000 cusecs at Marala, 450,000 at Khanki and 507,000 at Qadirabad on Thursday afternoon, all showing a falling trend. 

But at Chiniot bridge flows had climbed past 509,000 cusecs and were still rising, while gauges at Trimmu, Head Muhammad Wala and Sher Shah remained close to their danger marks.

On the Ravi, levels were recorded at 84,000 cusecs at Jassar and nearly 128,000 at Balloki, both rising, while flows of 101,000 at Ravi Syphon and 99,700 at Shahdara were steady. Sidhnai headworks stood at 139,000 cusecs, also steady for now.

The Sutlej was carrying heavy inflows of 335,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala, steady but elevated, with 139,500 at Sulemanki on the rise. Flows stood at 95,700 at Islam headworks and 169,000 at Panjnad, both steady, while Malsi Syphon reported 90,700 cusecs.

MULTAN THREAT

The mixed trends on the Chenab — falling upstream but still rising downstream at Chiniot and holding high at Trimmu and Head Muhammad Wala — have kept the city of Multan under imminent threat.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority chief Irfan Ali Kathia said the next 24 hours were “extremely critical” for Multan as the Chenab surge moved toward the city and merged with high flows from the Ravi. 

“This is a critical time for the city and district of Multan,” he told local broadcaster Geo News. “The main surge of the Chenab has already reached Head Muhammad Wala at its peak and is now moving downstream.”

With about 2.6 million resident, Multan, though smaller in population than Lahore or Karachi, is the economic hub of southern Punjab, known for its fertile farmland, mango exports and textile industry, making any disruption there significant for the wider economy.

Reservoirs in both Pakistan and India were near capacity, with Tarbela Dam reported at 100 percent and Mangla at 87 percent, while India’s Bhakra, Pong and Thein dams were all above 90 percent, officials said.

With reservoirs brimming on both sides of the border and flood peaks still moving downstream, authorities warn that the southern Sindh province would face the combined impact of Punjab’s swollen rivers within days.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the province was bracing for a potential “super flood” as cumulative inflows from Punjab were expected to reach barrages within days. 

“Our preparations are complete, and we pray this time passes without major damage,” he told reporters, warning that persuading riverine communities to evacuate remained the biggest challenge.

Gunmen kill three police officers in northwest Pakistan ambush

Gunmen kill three police officers in northwest Pakistan ambush
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Gunmen kill three police officers in northwest Pakistan ambush

Gunmen kill three police officers in northwest Pakistan ambush
  Attack took place in Banda Dawood Shah near Bannu, a region troubled by militancy
  One officer critically injured and taken to hospital as police launch search operation
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen ambushed a police patrol in northwest Pakistan last night, a senior official said on Thursday, killing three policemen and wounding another before escaping.

The assault occurred in Banda Dawood Shah, in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, an area close to Bannu that has long been prone to militant violence.

Bannu itself was the scene of a major attack earlier this week, when six security personnel and six militants were killed in an hours-long battle at a paramilitary Frontier Constabulary base after a suicide bomber rammed the compound.

“The attackers, who were lying in ambush, suddenly opened fire on the police party at around 9:30 p.m. [on Wednesday],” said Shaukat Khan, spokesperson for Karak district police.

“Inspector Umar Niaz and two other policemen succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while one personnel was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital,” he added.

Khan said the assailants fled after the attack, prompting police to cordon off the area and launch a search operation.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive.

KP has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent months, much of it blamed on the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella organization of militant outfits in the region.

Pakistani officials say TTP militants operate from neighboring Afghanistan and have previously accused the Kabul administration of “facilitating” cross-border attacks. Kabul rejects the allegation, saying Pakistan’s security issues are its internal matter.

Pakistani security forces have also launched intelligence-based operations in the region to counter the militant presence.

Pakistan PM to meet Chinese counterpart, interact with business leaders in Beijing

Pakistan PM to meet Chinese counterpart, interact with business leaders in Beijing
Updated 04 September 2025
Pakistan PM to meet Chinese counterpart, interact with business leaders in Beijing

Pakistan PM to meet Chinese counterpart, interact with business leaders in Beijing
  Shehbaz Sharif's office says he will interact with the Chinese information technology minister
  The PM will also chair the second Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference during the day
Updated 04 September 2025
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet China’s Premier Li Qiang and the Minister of Information Technology and Industry Li Licheng today, Thursday, as he continues his six-day visit during which he will hold a string of meetings with Chinese political and business leaders.

Sharif started his visit to China over the weekend, where he attended a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and held talks with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

He also witnessed a major Victory Day military parade in Tiananmen Square — China’s largest in years — held to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The display featured cutting-edge systems, including hypersonic missiles, sea drones and laser air defenses. The event was widely viewed as a show of Chinese military might, with a number of world leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, in attendance.

“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will meet with His Excellency Premier Li Qiang of China today,” his office said in a statement while circulating his agenda for the day. “The Prime Minister will also hold talks with His Excellency Li Lie-cheng, China’s Minister of Information Technology and Industry.”

Pakistan considers China a major investor and regional ally.

Over the years, Beijing has emerged as Islamabad’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $25 billion in recent years, and Chinese companies have already invested heavily in power, transport, infrastructure and telecom projects across the country as part of the multi-billion-dollar China–Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Sharif will also preside over the second edition of the Pakistan–China Business-to-Business Investment Conference in Beijing during the day. The meeting will review outcomes from the first conference held in Shenzhen in June 2024 and set a future roadmap.

A day earlier, Sharif also invited top Chinese business executives and companies to expand their investments in Pakistan, citing his government’s investor-friendly policies and the country’s push for sustainable economic growth.

Pakistan flood crisis revives row over long-stalled Kalabagh Dam project

Pakistan flood crisis revives row over long-stalled Kalabagh Dam project
Updated 04 September 2025
Pakistan flood crisis revives row over long-stalled Kalabagh Dam project

Pakistan flood crisis revives row over long-stalled Kalabagh Dam project
  KP chief minister's support reignites decades-old provincial dispute over Indus River dam
  Experts say large storage dams are outdated tools for flood control in Pakistan
Updated 04 September 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan reels from floods that have killed at least 43 people and displaced more than 1.3 million in Punjab this month, a surprise call by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to build the long-stalled Kalabagh Dam has reignited one of the country’s fiercest water disputes.

The Kalabagh Dam, proposed in 1984 on the Indus River in Punjab’s Mianwali district, is designed to generate 3,600 megawatts of electricity, irrigate farmland and store water to help manage floods. But the $10 billion project has never moved forward because of fierce opposition from the provinces of Sindh and KP, where leaders fear it would divert water southward, submerge districts like Nowshera, and displace thousands of families. Assemblies in the two provinces have passed multiple resolutions against the dam, while successive governments in Islamabad have avoided pushing it for fear of inflaming regional tensions.

For now, Gandapur’s comments appear unlikely to break the deadlock. But the fresh debate underscores Pakistan’s deepening struggle to balance water, energy and climate security — with storage dams seen by some as salvation and by others as relics of a bygone era.

“Future generations will benefit from this project,” Gandapur said this week, urging provinces to set aside reservations. 

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan’s largest opposition party, which rules KP, has quickly distanced itself from the remarks, while the Pakistan Peoples Party, which governs Sindh, insisted the dam was unacceptable. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the only major party backing the plan.

“We need consensus first on Kalabagh Dam,” Nadeem Afzal Chan, information secretary of the PPP, told Arab News. “There are provincial resolutions against the project. At a time when Pakistan is busy with flood rehabilitation, we should not lose focus.”

The Awami National Party, a long-time PTI opponent in KP, also rejected Gandapur’s statement. 

“It’s a non-starter. People of this area will not allow its construction,” ANP leader Sardar Hussain Babak said, warning it would submerge the Peshawar valley.

While opposition remains entrenched, official reports prepared by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) have long sought to dismiss objections as misconceptions. 

One such report reviewed by Arab News argues that KP’s fear of flooding in Nowshera and drainage problems in Mardan, Pabbi and Swabi are unfounded, citing engineering studies showing water levels would remain below critical thresholds.

It also downplays displacement risks, saying only about 14,500 of KP’s 82,500 potentially affected residents would need relocation.

Sindh’s concerns over desertification, reduced flows to the Indus delta, damage to mangroves and fisheries are countered by data showing canal withdrawals from the Indus have historically risen, with sufficient volumes still expected to flow downstream of Kotri Barrage to sustain ecology.

The report further notes that fish populations in Sindh have grown despite other major dams on the Indus, suggesting Kalabagh would not devastate aquatic life.

A senior WAPDA official, declining to be named because the issue is politically sensitive, said the project had been thoroughly studied: 

“From an engineering perspective, the design addresses safety and water distribution concerns. The real obstacle is political consensus, not technical feasibility.”

“OLD TECHNIQUE”

Independent experts say the Kalabagh project reflects outdated thinking in the face of climate change.

“Flood control dams are always left empty so that they can break the wave of floods,” said Dr. Hassan Abbas, a hydrology specialist.

“Storage dams can only absorb the first wave of a flood. When they are full, the next wave can only be countered by opening spillways, an act that causes flooding in lower areas. This is an old technique.”

Muhammad Abdullah Deol, a flood-risk management scientist at IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, agreed, warning that Kalabagh’s capacity of 5–7.5 million acre-feet would be minuscule compared to the Indus River’s 145 million acre-feet flow. 

“Storage of Kalabagh will only increase hydraulic pressure along the Indus, leading to more destructive releases downstream,” he said.

Other specialists stress that Pakistan’s flood challenges are rooted not in storage capacity but in poor planning and weak adaptation. 

“You can’t engineer your way out of climate change with a single mega-dam,” said environmental planner Saira Rehman. “What Pakistan needs is zoning to stop construction on floodplains, stronger embankments, and restoring wetlands that absorb excess water.”

Experts also point to the Himalayan glaciers feeding the Indus, which ensure massive seasonal flows regardless of dam infrastructure. 

“Glaciers will melt, and water will flow into the Arabian Sea,” Dr. Abbas said. “The modern mindset is to adapt — recharge groundwater, strengthen defenses, and live with floods rather than try to block them.”

Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight

Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight
Updated 04 September 2025
Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight

Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight
  Officials say women make up nearly 60 percent of vaccinators in Balochistan
  Province saw no new cases this year after 27 in 2024, officials report
Updated 04 September 2025
Saadullah Akhtar

KILLA ABDULLAH, Pakistan: On a sweltering August morning earlier this month, 30-year-old Bibi Hajjira pulled a scarf tightly around her head, slipped on gloves, and covered her face with an embroidered mask before setting out from her small village in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province. 

Perched on the back of a motorbike driven by her husband, their two-year-old son wedged between them, she began the 40-kilometer ride across rocky tracks and water-cut ditches toward the District Emergency Operations Center in Killa Abdullah, one of Pakistan’s most high-risk polio districts, with chronic vaccine refusals, logistical challenges, and proximity to cross-border virus transmission from Afghanistan.

Hajjira has her job cut out for her: to convince reluctant mothers to let their children swallow two drops of the oral polio vaccine — a mission that makes her both a lifeline for the community and vulnerable to resistance, and sometimes even attacks, in one of Pakistan’s most polio-affected districts.”

“This work is very challenging because we have to move from village to village and house to house despite extreme heat and sunlight,” Hajjira told Arab News. 

“It is a challenging task to convince the resisting families of polio drops, like trying to convert a non-Muslim to Islam.”

Bibi Hajira, a female polio worker vaccinates a child with polio drops in Killa Abdullah  district Pakistan on August 28, 2025. (AN Photo)

Pakistan launched its fourth nationwide polio vaccination drive of the year on Sept. 1, aiming to immunize 28.7 million children under five by Sept. 9. Officials say the country has reported 24 cases so far in 2025, compared with 74 in all of last year, suggesting progress even as challenges remain.

Indeed, despite three decades of eradication efforts, Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where poliovirus is still endemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The South Asian nation had reduced cases to just one in 2021, but vaccine refusals, poor routine immunization and security challenges have repeatedly allowed the virus to resurface.

The WHO last year also warned of “fake finger marking,” where vaccinators mark children’s fingers without actually giving drops, hampering eradication efforts.

Attacks on vaccination teams have further undermined progress. Since 2012, militants have killed nearly 100 polio workers and security personnel guarding them, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, viewing the campaign as a Western plot. 

Just this year, several police officers protecting vaccination teams were killed in ambushes in the northwest.

WOMEN ON THE FRONTLINES

Hajjira is one of around 225,000 women mobilized in Pakistan during recent nationwide campaigns, according to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC). 

Officials say women make up nearly 60 percent of vaccinators in Balochistan, where cultural and religious norms often restrict male outsiders from entering private homes. In many conservative households, only women can interact freely with mothers and children, making female vaccinators not just important but essential to the program’s success. Without them, entire pockets of the province would remain inaccessible to immunization teams, officials say.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province, is also among the hardest to reach: vast distances, rugged terrain, and porous borders with Afghanistan complicate campaigns. Resistance to polio drops is often rooted in illiteracy, poverty and mistrust of government initiatives, leaving female health workers on the frontlines of both persuasion and delivery.

“The female polio workers have been providing good support, especially in some hard areas of the province,” said Inam ul Haque, provincial coordinator for the Emergency Operation Center in Balochistan. 

“They have access to go inside the houses and rooms to find and vaccinate children with polio drops.”

Gains have been made.

Bibi Hajira, a female polio worker meets with local tribesmen in Killa Abdullah district Pakistan on August 28, 2025. (AN Photo)

Last year, 27 of Pakistan’s human cases of polio came from Balochistan, but the province has reported none so far in 2025. 

Out of 162 samples collected from 23 sites this year, only 77 tested positive, reducing the positivity rate to 48 percent. Additionally, the number of affected districts had dropped from 24 to 19.

The most encouraging development came in July 2025: only one out of 23 samples tested positive, bringing monthly positivity down to just 4 percent, a strong indicator that containment measures and intensified immunization efforts are taking effect.

But Haque said “the threat of the polio virus still looms over us.”

And the struggle to convince families remains fraught. 

“Many parents here resist vaccination due to lack of education,” Hajjira said. “Some women even say, ‘Our husbands have sworn that if we give polio drops to the children, they will divorce us’.”

Yet she keeps going. 

“This is a struggle, and no work succeeds without struggle, if even one child is vaccinated because of our efforts, it is a great success for us,” she said with a smile.

Her husband, Naimatullah, admitted he initially resisted his wife’s work because of the stigma around the vaccine. 

“I have personally seen cases in our village where polio-affected children are now grown up with lifetime disabilities ... that convinced me and now I see this as an act of goodness,” he said. 

Bibi Hajira, a female polio worker meets with local tribesmen (not in picture) in Killa Abdullah district Pakistan on August 28, 2025. (AN Photo)

Local residents say female vaccinators have changed attitudes in a district long marked by refusals. 

“Women in remote parts of Killa Abdullah district were outright refusing polio vaccine for their children but since female polio workers started convincing them, now they are aware of the benefits,” said Muhammad Rahim, a villager from Killi Hajji Baqi.

Hajjira said she had managed to vaccinate nearly 800 “hidden children,” those whose parents initially refused. Now, she hopes more women can join this line of work. 

“It is very hard to find women in Killa Abdullah who are willing or allowed by their families to join this profession,” Hajjira said. 

“We endure negative attitudes, even insults and humiliation, but I keep persuading the families, hoping that once their thinking changes, the attitudes will also be changed.”

Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today

Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today
Updated 04 September 2025
Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today

Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today
  Pakistan head into the game after losing to Afghanistan on Tuesday by 18 runs
  Pakistan beat UAE on Aug. 30 by 31 runs in second match of tri-nation tournament
Updated 04 September 2025
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team will eye a win against the UAE today, Thursday, and secure a place for itself in the ongoing T20 tri-nation series in Sharjah. 

Pakistan will take on the UAE after suffering an 18-run defeat against Afghanistan on Tuesday night. The Green Shirts failed in their bid to reach Afghanistan’s 170-run target, falling short by 18 runs in the end. 

“In T20 Tri-series, Pakistan will take on United Arab Emirates in Sharjah on Thursday,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported. 

Pakistan beat the UAE last week in Sharjah, defeating the home side by 31 runs to clinch their second win in the tournament. Skipper Salman Ali Agha’s side had earlier beaten Afghanistan too, becoming the top-ranked side in the series. 

In the Aug. 30 match against the UAE, Pakistan had finished at 207 runs from their 20 overs, led by opening batter Saim Ayub who scored a whirlwind 69 runs from 38 balls. 

Middle-order aggressive batter Hassan Nawaz scored 56 runs from 26 balls while Mohammad Nawaz made 25 off 15 balls. 

In response, the UAE batted aggressively, led by Asif Khan, who smashed 77 runs off 35 balls. Khan smashed six fours and an equal number of sixes during his innings at a strike rate of 220. 

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali had taken 4/47 from his allotted four overs while all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz returned with figures of 2-21. 

The match between the two sides on Thursday is expected to begin at 8:00 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time. 

