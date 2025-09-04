You are here

  • Home
  • Arab leaders put Palestine at center of Arab League ministerial talks in Cairo

Arab leaders put Palestine at center of Arab League ministerial talks in Cairo

Update Arab leaders put Palestine at center of Arab League ministerial talks in Cairo
Arab leaders attend the opening session of the 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad on May 17, 2025. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pn3kc

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Arab leaders put Palestine at center of Arab League ministerial talks in Cairo

Arab leaders put Palestine at center of Arab League ministerial talks in Cairo
  • The UAE called for an end to displacement in Palestinian territories
  • Jordan stressed that joint Arab action is a top priority and reaffirmed support for Lebanon and Syria
  • Arab League Secretary-General urged stopping the violence in Gaza and defending the two-state solution
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Palestine dominated the agenda as Arab League foreign ministers met in Cairo on Thursday, with leaders calling for an end to Israeli settlement activity and reiterating support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The session focused on efforts to persuade more Western countries to recognize Palestinian statehood and to halt what ministers described as “Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.”

UAE Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Al-Marr urged an immediate end to “displacement and colonization in Palestinian territories,” adding that the UAE has presented an official roadmap for establishing a Palestinian state.

He also underscored the importance of stability in Libya and Syria, welcomed Lebanon’s decision to restrict weapons to state control, and called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities toward Yemen.

Al-Marr further pressed for greater Arab economic cooperation, expanded partnerships, and a unified stance on peace and counter-terrorism at what he described as “a very dangerous moment” in the region.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi echoed the centrality of Palestine, describing joint Arab action as “a necessity that should be placed at the top of our priorities.”

He reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Lebanon’s stability and Syria’s reconstruction while warning against “plans to divide” Syria.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit delivered some of the strongest remarks, condemning Israeli policies and voicing support for Palestine, Lebanon, and Sudan.

He said the Cairo talks were being held at a “delicate and dangerous time.”

Aboul Gheit accused Israel of seeking to “liquidate the Palestinian cause and erase the Palestinian entity,” describing the war in Gaza as a “genocidal war” aimed at eliminating Palestinian statehood.

He urged urgent action to stop what he called a massacre in Gaza and said defending the two-state solution was “a defense of the future of the region.”

He also criticized Washington for refusing visas to a Palestinian delegation to attend the UN General Assembly, calling the decision a violation of international obligations.

On Lebanon, Aboul Gheit praised the government’s “courageous” decision to restrict weapons to state authority, calling it essential for stability.

He also condemned Israeli violations in Lebanese territory and urged the US to pressure Israel to halt them.

Addressing Sudan, he warned there was “no alternative to a ceasefire” to preserve the country’s unity and end what he described as one of the region’s worst humanitarian crises.

Topics: Arab League Palestine War on Gaza

Related

Update Palestine tops agenda as Saudi crown prince meets UAE president in Riyadh video
Saudi Arabia
Palestine tops agenda as Saudi crown prince meets UAE president in Riyadh

Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthis targets ship in Red Sea after missiles fire on Israel

Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthis targets ship in Red Sea after missiles fire on Israel
Updated 5 sec ago
AP
Follow

Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthis targets ship in Red Sea after missiles fire on Israel

Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthis targets ship in Red Sea after missiles fire on Israel
Updated 5 sec ago
AP
DUBAI: A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthis targeted a ship in the Red Sea on Thursday, officials said, as the group increased its missile fire targeting Israel.
The attack off the coast of Hodeida follows an Israeli strike last week that killed the Houthis’ prime minister along with several officials. The Houthis have been using cluster munitions in the missile attacks on Israel — which open up with smaller explosives that can be harder to intercept, raising the chances of strikes as Israel prepares for a new ground offensive in its war on Hamas that’s decimated the Gaza Strip.
The attack Thursday saw an “unknown projectile” land off the side of a vessel as electronic interference was particularly intense, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. It added that the ship and crew were safe after the apparent assault.
The private maritime security firm Ambrey also acknowledged the apparent attack, as did the firm EOS Risk Group, which noted the Houthis have launched multiple missile attacks targeting Israel in recent days as well.
“The current tempo reflects a clear escalation, shifting from sporadic launches to multiple daily attempts,” said Martin Kelly of EOS Risk Group.
The Houthis did not immediately claim the apparent attack, though it can take hours or even days for them to acknowledge their assaults. The Houthis targeted at least one other ship in recent days as well.
From November 2023 to December 2024, the Houthis targeted more than 100 ships with missiles and drones over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. In their campaign so far, the Houthis have sunk four vessels and killed at least eight mariners.
The Iranian-backed Houthis stopped their attacks during a brief ceasefire in the war. They later became the target of an intense weekslong campaign of airstrikes ordered by US President Donald Trump before he declared a ceasefire had been reached with the Houthis. The Houthis sank two vessels in July, killing at least four on board with others believed to be held by the Houthis.
The Houthis’ new attacks come as a new possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war remains in the balance. Meanwhile, the future of talks between the US and Iran over Tehran’s battered nuclear program is in question after Israel launched a 12-day war against the Islamic Republic in which the Americans bombed three Iranian atomic sites.

Israeli bombardment pushes more Palestinians out of homes in Gaza City

Israeli bombardment pushes more Palestinians out of homes in Gaza City
Updated 49 min 19 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israeli bombardment pushes more Palestinians out of homes in Gaza City

Israeli bombardment pushes more Palestinians out of homes in Gaza City
  • Israel launched the offensive in Gaza City on August 10, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says is a plan to defeat Hamas militants once and for all in the part of Gaza where Israeli troops fought most heavily in the war’s initial phase
  • The campaign has prompted international criticism because of the dire humanitarian crisis in the area, and has provoked unusual expressions of concern within Israel
Updated 49 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Israeli bombardment pushed more Palestinians out of their homes in Gaza City on Thursday, while thousands of residents defied Israeli orders to leave, remaining behind in the ruins in the path of Israel’s latest advance.
Gaza health authorities said Israeli fire across the enclave had killed at least 28 people on Thursday, most of them in Gaza City, where Israeli forces have advanced through the outer suburbs and are now a few km (miles) from the city center.
Israel launched the offensive in Gaza City on August 10, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says is a plan to defeat Hamas militants once and for all in the part of Gaza where Israeli troops fought most heavily in the war’s initial phase.
The campaign has prompted international criticism because of the dire humanitarian crisis in the area, and has provoked unusual expressions of concern within Israel, including accounts of tension over strategy between some military commanders and political leaders.
“This time, I am not leaving my house. I want to die here. It doesn’t matter if we move out or stay. Tens of thousands of those who left their homes were killed by Israel too, so why bother?” Um Nader, a mother of five from Gaza City, told Reuters via text message.
Residents said Israel bombarded Gaza City’s Zeitoun, Sabra and Shejaia districts from ground and air. Tanks pushed into the eastern part of the Sheikh Radwan district northwest of the city center, destroying houses and causing fires in tent encampments.
There was no immediate Israeli comment on those reports. The Israeli military has said it is operating on the outskirts of the city to dismantle militants’ tunnels and locate weapons.
Much of Gaza City was laid to waste in the war’s initial weeks in October-November 2023. About a million people lived there before the war, and hundreds of thousands are believed to have returned to live among the ruins, especially since Israel ordered people out of other areas and launched offensives elsewhere.
Israel, which has now told civilians to leave Gaza City again for their safety, says 70,000 have done so, heading south. Palestinian officials say less than half that number have left, and many thousands are still in the path of Israel’s advance.

’MOST DANGEROUS DISPLACEMENT’ OF THE WAR
Displacement could further endanger those most vulnerable, including many children who are suffering from malnutrition, said Amjad Al-Shawa, the head of the Palestinian NGOs Network, an umbrella group of Palestinian NGOs that coordinates with the UN and international humanitarian agencies.
“This is going to be the most dangerous displacement since the war started,” said Shawa. “People’s refusal to leave despite the bombardment and the killing is a sign that they have lost faith.”
Palestinian and UN officials say there is no safe place in Gaza, including areas Israel designates as humanitarian zones.
The war has caused a humanitarian crisis across the territory. Health officials in Gaza say 370 people, including 131 children, have so far died of malnutrition and starvation caused by acute food shortages, most in recent weeks. Israel says it is taking measures to improve the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, including increasing aid into the enclave.
The war began on October 7, 2023, when gunmen led by Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking 251 hostages into Gaza.
Israel’s offensive has since killed more than 63,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to local health officials, and left much of the territory in ruins.
Prospects for a ceasefire and a deal to release the remaining 48 hostages, 20 of whom are thought to still be alive, appear dim.
Protests in Israel calling to end the war and reach a deal to release the hostages have intensified in the past few weeks.

Topics: Israel Gaza Palestine

Related

Gaza docu-drama on Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere
Lifestyle
Gaza docu-drama on Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere
At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN committee
Middle-East
At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN committee

The worst drought in decades is threatening Syria’s fragile recovery from years of civil war

The worst drought in decades is threatening Syria’s fragile recovery from years of civil war
Updated 04 September 2025
AP
Follow

The worst drought in decades is threatening Syria’s fragile recovery from years of civil war

The worst drought in decades is threatening Syria’s fragile recovery from years of civil war
  • Because the drought followed a prolonged war, farmers who were already financially stretched have had little ability to cope with its effects, said Jalal Al Hamoud, national food security officer for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization in Syria
  • That annual yield dropped to 2.2 million to 2.6 million tons during the war, and in recent years, the government has had to import 60 percent to 70 percent of its wheat to feed its roughly 23 million people
Updated 04 September 2025
AP

DAMASCUS: The worst drought in decades is gripping much of the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East, drying out rivers and lakes, shriveling crops and leading to dayslong tap water cutoffs in major cities.
The situation is particularly dire in Syria, where experts say rainfall has been declining for decades and where the fledgling government is trying to stitch the country back together following a 14-year civil war that left millions impoverished and reliant on foreign aid.
Small-farmer Mansour Mahmoud Al-Khatib said that during the war, he couldn’t reach his fields in the Damascus suburb of Sayyida Zeinab some days because militants from the Lebanese Hezbollah militia allied with then-President Bashar Assad would block the roads. That problem vanished when Hezbollah withdrew after Assad fell in a December rebel offensive, but the drought has devastated his farm, drying up the wells that irrigate it.
“The land is missing the water,” Al-Khatib told The Associated Press recently as he watched workers feed the wheat he did manage to harvest into a threshing machine. “This season is weak — you could call it half a season. Some years are better and some years are worse, but this year is harsh.”
In a good year, his land could produce as much as 800 to 900 kilograms (1,764 to 1,984 pounds) of wheat per dunam, an area equal to 0.1 hectares and 0.25 acres. This year, it yielded about a quarter that much, he said. He hired only six or seven workers this harvest season instead of last year’s 15.
Syria’s withering crops
Because the drought followed a prolonged war, farmers who were already financially stretched have had little ability to cope with its effects, said Jalal Al Hamoud, national food security officer for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization in Syria.
Before the uprising-turned-civil war that began in 2011, Syrian farmers produced an average of 3.5 million to 4.5 million tons of wheat per year, which was enough to meet the country’s domestic needs, according to Saeed Ibrahim, director of agricultural planning and economics in Syria’s Agriculture Ministry.
That annual yield dropped to 2.2 million to 2.6 million tons during the war, and in recent years, the government has had to import 60 percent to 70 percent of its wheat to feed its roughly 23 million people. This year’s harvest is expected to yield only 1 million tons, forcing the country to spend even more of its strained resources on imports.
Mudar Dayoub, a spokesperson for Syria’s Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, said this year’s wheat crop will only last for two or three months and that the government is “currently relying on signing contracts to import wheat from abroad” and on donations, including from neighboring Iraq.
But in a country where the World Food Program estimates that half the population is food-insecure, Ibrahim warned that “total reliance on imports and aid threatens food security” and is “unsustainable.”
The drought isn’t the only major issue facing Syria, where postwar reconstruction is projected to cost hundreds of billions of dollars. Since Assad fled, the country has been rattled by outbreaks of sectarian violence, and there’s growing doubt about whether the new authorities will be able to hold it together. Without jobs or stability, millions of refugees who fled during the war are unlikely to come home.
Interconnected crises
A dam on the Litani River in neighboring Lebanon’s fertile Bekaa Valley forms Lake Qaraoun, a reservoir that spans about 12 square kilometers (4.6 square miles).
Over the years, climate change has led to a gradual decline in the water flowing into the reservoir, said Sami Alawieh, head of the Litani River National Authority.
This summer, after an unusually dry winter left Lebanon without the water reserves its usually banks through snow and rainfall, it has shrunk to the size of a pond, surrounded by a vast expanse of parched land.
Although an average of 350 million cubic meters (12.4 billion cubic feet) of water flows into the lake during the rainy season each year, meeting about one-third of Lebanon’s annual demand, this year the incoming water didn’t exceed 45 million cubic meters (1.6 billion cubic feet), he said.
Lebanon’s water woes have further exacerbated the drought in Syria, which partially relies on rivers flowing in from its western neighbor.
The largest of those is the Orontes, also known as the Assi. In Syria’s Idlib province, the river is an important source of irrigation water, and fishermen make their living from its banks. This year, dead fish littered the dried-out river bed.
“This is the first time it’s happened that there was no water at all,” said Dureid Hajj Salah, a farmer in Idlib’s Jisour Al-Shugour. Many farmers can’t afford to dig wells for irrigation, and the drought destroyed not only summer vegetable crops but decades-old trees in orchards, he said.
“There is no compensation for the loss of crops,” Hajj Salah said. “And you know the farmers make just enough to get by.”
Mostafa Summaq, director of water resources in Idlib province, said the groundwater dropped by more than 10 meters (33 feet) in three months in some monitoring wells, which he attributed to farmers overpumping due to a lack of rain. Local officials are considering installing metered irrigation systems, but it would be too expensive to do without assistance, he said.
A drier climate
Most experts agree that Syria and the broader region appear headed toward worse climate shocks, which they aren’t prepared to absorb.
Climate change makes some regions wetter and others drier, and the Middle East and Mediterranean are among those that are drying out, said Matti Kummu, a professor at Aalto University in Finland who specializes in global food and water issues. Syria, specifically, has shown a trend of reduced rainfall over the past 40 years, while it has been using water at an unsustainable rate.
“There’s not enough water from rainfall or from snowmelt in the mountains to recharge the groundwater,” Kummu said. Due to increasing irrigation needs, he said, “the groundwater table is going lower and lower, which means that it’s less accessible and requires more energy (to pump).” At some point, the groundwater might run out.
Even with limited means, the country could take measures to mitigate the impacts, such as increased rainwater harvesting, switching to more drought-tolerant crops and trying to put more effective irrigation systems in place, even simple ones.
But “in the long term, if the situation in terms of the climate change impacts continues” as currently projected, how much of the croplands will be arable in the coming decades is an open question, Kummu said.

Topics: Syria

Related

Syria Kurds say they thwarted escape bid from camp for Daesh families
Middle-East
Syria Kurds say they thwarted escape bid from camp for Daesh families
Lebanon and Syria to form committees on prisoners, missing persons, and border issues
Middle-East
Lebanon and Syria to form committees on prisoners, missing persons, and border issues

Israel vows to inflict biblical plagues on Yemen’s Houthis

Israel vows to inflict biblical plagues on Yemen’s Houthis
Updated 04 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Israel vows to inflict biblical plagues on Yemen’s Houthis

Israel vows to inflict biblical plagues on Yemen’s Houthis
  • Israel’s defense minister vowed Thursday to inflict the biblical 10 plagues of Egypt on Yemen’s Houthi rebels after they stepped up their missile attacks against Israel
  • He was referring to the 10 disasters that the Book of Exodus says were inflicted on Egypt by the Hebrew God to convince the pharaoh to free the enslaved Israelites
Updated 04 September 2025
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister vowed Thursday to inflict the biblical 10 plagues of Egypt on Yemen’s Houthi rebels after they stepped up their missile attacks against Israel.
“The Houthis are firing missiles at Israel again. A plague of darkness, a plague of the firstborn — we will complete all 10 plagues,” Israel Katz posted on X.
He was referring to the 10 disasters that the Book of Exodus says were inflicted on Egypt by the Hebrew God to convince the pharaoh to free the enslaved Israelites.
Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army said a missile fired from Yemen struck outside Israeli territory, a day after it intercepted two Houthi missiles.
The Iran-backed Yemeni rebels have vowed to step up their attacks on Israel, after their prime minister and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli air strikes last week.
The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, saying the launches are in support of the Palestinians.
Israel has carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports as well as the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

Topics: Houthi Israel

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Masam project removes 968 mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Masam project removes 968 mines in Yemen
Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen
Middle-East
Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen

Photos in Gaza City, where the beach offers fleeting respite as war and famine grind on

Photos in Gaza City, where the beach offers fleeting respite as war and famine grind on
Updated 04 September 2025
AP
Follow

Photos in Gaza City, where the beach offers fleeting respite as war and famine grind on

Photos in Gaza City, where the beach offers fleeting respite as war and famine grind on
  • Families seek relief from the stifling daytime heat, and perhaps a glimpse of the life they used to know
Updated 04 September 2025
AP

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: On a darkened beach in Gaza City, the only light comes from small food stalls and flickering cellphones.
Families seek relief from the stifling daytime heat, and perhaps a glimpse of the life they used to know. Many have been displaced multiple times over nearly two years of war sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel.
Just a few kilometers (a few miles) away, Israeli forces are blowing up buildings in the opening stages of a plan to conquer the city. Israeli strikes could come at any time. Those enjoying the sea may soon be ordered to evacuate to sprawling tent camps further south.
There is a small amount of food for sale on vendor carts , at prices many can’t afford. Experts say Gaza City is experiencing famine.
Many Palestinians have lost everything in this war. They still have the sea, for now.

Topics: War on Gaza gaza city Famine

Related

Israelis stage a ‘day of disruption’ as more strikes hit Gaza City
Middle-East
Israelis stage a ‘day of disruption’ as more strikes hit Gaza City
Israeli military pushes further into Gaza City, forcing more displacement
Middle-East
Israeli military pushes further into Gaza City, forcing more displacement

Latest updates

Gold rush in the Gulf: UAE’s reserves soar in 2025  
Gold rush in the Gulf: UAE’s reserves soar in 2025  
Arab leaders put Palestine at center of Arab League ministerial talks in Cairo
Arab leaders put Palestine at center of Arab League ministerial talks in Cairo
2 armed men arrested in the Italian city of Viterbo ahead of a popular local festival
2 armed men arrested in the Italian city of Viterbo ahead of a popular local festival
Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthis targets ship in Red Sea after missiles fire on Israel
Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthis targets ship in Red Sea after missiles fire on Israel
Malaysia pushes TikTok for age verification to protect minors
Malaysia pushes TikTok for age verification to protect minors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.