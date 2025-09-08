You are here

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time
Members of the USA team celebrate on the 17th hole after winning the Walker Cup golf tournament over the Britain and Ireland team at Cypress Point Club on Sunday in Pebble Beach, California. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time
  • Stewart Hagestad, the veteran of this US team, holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th for a 4-and-3 victory that assured the Americans keeping the cup
  • The morning session ended in a draw, and the Americans took a one-point lead into singles matches of all 10 players
  The morning session ended in a draw, and the Americans took a one-point lead into singles matches of all 10 players
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
PEBBLE BEACH, California: The Americans seized control in the sunshine and kept right on rolling through the fog at Cypress Point on Sunday, eliminating any drama in beating Great Britain & Ireland for their fifth consecutive victory in the Walker Cup.

US Amateur champion Mason Howell capped off his amazing summer by scratching out a halve with Connor Graham in a tight match of 18-year-olds, going 2-0-1 for the week.

Stewart Hagestad, the veteran of this US team, holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th for a 4-and-3 victory that assured the Americans keeping the cup, and Preston Stout secured an outright win when he held off Luke Poulter, 2 and 1.

This is the longest winning streak for the Americans since they won eight in a row from 1973 through 1987. Unlike the Walker Cup two years ago at St. Andrews, the powerful US team didn’t need any Sunday heroics.

Howell delivered more big moments in the Sunday morning foursomes, holing a 35-foot birdie putt on the 15th and holing out from the fairway on the par-4 17th. Jackson Koivun and Tommy Morrison turned what looked like a sure loss into a 1-up win.

The morning session ended in a draw, and the Americans took a one-point lead into singles matches of all 10 players.

Under a brilliant blue sky on America’s most picturesque golf course, the scoreboard quickly filled with red scores. The matches were all relatively close, but it was a daunting site for a GB&I team looking to win on US soil for the first time since 2001.

That will have to wait four more years.
 

McIlroy in hunt for first win since Masters at Irish Open

McIlroy in hunt for first win since Masters at Irish Open
Updated 07 September 2025
AFP
Follow

McIlroy in hunt for first win since Masters at Irish Open

McIlroy in hunt for first win since Masters at Irish Open
  • McIlroy, bidding to win his second Irish Open title, was unhappy despite a second consecutive round without a bogey
Updated 07 September 2025
AFP

DUBLIN: Rory McIlroy remained in contention for his first tournament triumph since the US Masters after a bogey-free 68 on Saturday left him four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Irish Open.
McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam of major titles at Augusta National in April, carded four birdies to stay in touch with France’s Adrien Saddier, who also posted a round of 68 at the par 72, 7,441-yard, K Club course near Dublin.
Italian Open champion Saddier led by a shot from Angel Hidalgo, who carded 12 birdies in a superb nine-under round of 63 that catapulted the Spaniard into title contention.
Another Spaniard, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia fired a 67 to sit three shots off the pace, but overnight leader Joakim Lagergren slipped to four back with a round 73.
McIlroy, bidding to win his second Irish Open title, was unhappy despite a second consecutive round without a bogey.
“As I was walking off the 18th green, I said to Harry (Diamond, his caddie), this is probably the most frustrating four-under par round of golf I’ve played in a while,” said the Northern Irishman.
The 36-year-old McIlroy, the world number two added: “I feel like all day I was just trying to keep myself in a close position to the lead. I feel like I could be a couple of shots better, but overall I’m still in a decent position going into tomorrow.”
An elated Hidalgo, who equalled a European Tour record by becoming the 12th player to card 12 birdies in a single round, said: “I really feel for a few moments I was playing the PlayStation, to be honest. Every single shot was directly to the pin.”
The 33-year-old Saddier, playing in the final group after starting the day one shot behind Lagergren, mixed seven birdies with three bogeys.
“I was quite surprised with the score to be honest,” said Saddier. “But I think, yeah, I managed the course pretty well, with my low moments and my high moments. So I feel happy about that 68.”
Saddier, who led after two rounds of last week’s European Masters in Switzerland before fading, added: “There is still 18 holes to play, so a lot of things can happen. As I said yesterday, I crushed myself last weekend.”

Miranda Wang waits a long time for a short birdie and leads rain-delayed FM Championship by 2 shots

Miranda Wang waits a long time for a short birdie and leads rain-delayed FM Championship by 2 shots
Updated 30 August 2025
AP
Follow

Miranda Wang waits a long time for a short birdie and leads rain-delayed FM Championship by 2 shots

Miranda Wang waits a long time for a short birdie and leads rain-delayed FM Championship by 2 shots
  • Most of the wet day at TPC Boston was a series of rain delays, and it wound up taking Wang some 10 hours to finish the round
  • Wang: I didn’t expect the weather because on the forecast we didn’t see any thunderstorms coming in this morning. But, well, that’s golf
Updated 30 August 2025
AP

NORTON, Mass.: Miranda Wang waited a long time to make a short birdie and finally finish a 5-under 67, giving her a two-shot lead Friday among those who completed their second rounds in the rain-delayed FM Championship.

Most of the wet day at TPC Boston was a series of rain delays, and it wound up taking Wang some 10 hours to finish the round.

Nelly Korda, scheduled for an afternoon start, managed to get in four holes (two birdies) and will return with the second half of the field Saturday morning.

Jeeno Thitikul, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, joined Hannah Green and defending champion Lauren Coughlin in jogging down the ninth fairway when they saw darkening skies and wanted dearly to finish their round before the next delay.

“I don’t think I could have mentally prepared myself for another delay,” Green said with a laugh.

Wang already has 16 birdies over 36 holes and has stretches of big birdie runs. She started the tournament with eight birdies in her opening nine. She finished the second round with three in a row, only it didn’t go all that quickly.

She had an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th when the horn sounded — again — stopping play. Wang returned some two hours later and holed the putt to reach 11-under 133.

“I didn’t expect the weather because on the forecast we didn’t see any thunderstorms coming in this morning. But, well, that’s golf,” Wang said. “We’re playing in nature, so it’s sometimes unpredictable. We just have to face it and prepare mentally, physically for the thunderstorms and just try to stay calm and every time warm up just like you didn’t stop and just keep going.”

Madelene Sagstrom had a 66 and was at 9-under 135. Green (68), Azahara Munoz (68) and Celine Borge (66) were another shot back.

The LPGA was hopeful that with a reasonable weekend forecast, the tournament could be close to getting back on schedule by Saturday evening or Sunday morning. The plan was for the cut to be made and then to send threesomes off both nines.

Korda, who has yet to win this year, faced 32 holes on Saturday as she tries to stay in position for a chance at her first victory of the year.

Thitikul, who replaced Korda atop the world ranking earlier this month, charged into the mix with four birdies on the back nine. But she played the front nine in event par for a 68 and was four shots behind.

On this day, what mattered was finishing. It was her idea the group waste no time playing the ninth when they saw the clouds.

“The security guard told us ... three minutes left, so run, ready and go,” Thitikul said. “It was start and stop, start and stop. It was frustrating a little bit, but glad we’re done.”

Also four shots behind were Women’s British Open champion Miyu Yamashita (66) and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who finished the opening round with four straight birdies to share the 18-hole lead. She had to settle for a 72 on Friday.

Allizen Corpuz finally sees results and shares Boston lead on LPGA

Allizen Corpuz finally sees results and shares Boston lead on LPGA
Updated 29 August 2025
AP
Follow

Allizen Corpuz finally sees results and shares Boston lead on LPGA

Allizen Corpuz finally sees results and shares Boston lead on LPGA
  • Corpuz had four birdies on her last six holes at the TPC Boston, holing a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to catch Kim, who played in calmer conditions in the morning
  • Shadoff was the last to finish, and she did so in style with four straight birdies
Updated 29 August 2025
AP

NORTON, Mass.: Allizen Corpuz kept her patience while spinning her wheels for so much of the year and finally saw some good results Thursday when she opened the FM Championship with a 7-under 65 to share the first-round lead with Sei Young Kim and fast-closing Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Corpuz had four birdies on her last six holes at the TPC Boston, holing a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to catch Kim, who played in calmer conditions in the morning.

Shadoff was the last to finish, and she did so in style with four straight birdies.

“Holed a lot of putts outside 20 feet, so that definitely helps. And then the last four just good ball striking and some really nice putts,” Ewart Shadoff said.

Nelly Korda switched putters to more of a blade and saw it pay off with seven birdies in a round of 67 in her debut on the TPC Boston course that previously hosted one of the four PGA Tour postseason events.

Corpuz has only one LPGA victory and it was a big one — the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach two years ago. She had a pair of top 10s early in the year, including a third in the Ford Championship in Phoenix in late March. That was her last top 10.

“Just feel like golf is such a funny game,” Corpuz said. “Even if it hasn’t been the results that I wanted to see, it’s just felt really, really close all season. It was a good start to the season and kind of just feel like things are starting to turn the corner a bit.”

Kim played in the morning when the weather was slightly cooler and she wondered if that would make the course play longer with the golf ball not flying as much. But she birdied three of the par 5s until having to settle for a par on the closing hole that has a large ditch in front of the green and big swales around it.

That’s what tripped up Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand in her second week since returning to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking. She blasted a tee shot down the right side, but her approach on the par-5 18th missed left and went down that steep slope. Her first pitch came up short and rolled back to her feet, and the Thai took a bogey for a 69.

Two stories have been in play all year on the LPGA — 22 consecutive tournaments to start the year with different winners at each one, and Korda not winning any of them. Korda is coming off a seven-win 2024 and only two weeks ago lost the No. 1 ranking to Thitikul.

Her 67 left her in a log jam of players tied for third that included Women’s PGA champion Minjee Lee, Celine Boutier, Andrea Lee and Gurleen Kaur, the LPGA rookie who had to go through Monday qualifying to get into the field.

Korda said the Florida courses where she lives aren’t in the best shape in the hot summer, so she wasn’t sure what she thought of the putter at home. But she took it to Canada, liked how it felt and kept it in the bag. It’s a similar model to the one she was using last year.

“Just something new,” Korda said, who also went with a different grip on the putter. “I knew I had so much success with that kind of putter and felt confident with it. Just needed to feel something different.”

LIV Golf adds a summer 2026 event in New Orleans with Louisiana putting up $7.2 million

LIV Golf adds a summer 2026 event in New Orleans with Louisiana putting up $7.2 million
Updated 28 August 2025
AP
Follow

LIV Golf adds a summer 2026 event in New Orleans with Louisiana putting up $7.2 million

LIV Golf adds a summer 2026 event in New Orleans with Louisiana putting up $7.2 million
  • Gov. Jeff Landry: What an unbelievable opportunity to announce this on the 20th-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
  • LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil declined to get into specifics about how the $5 million Louisiana is paying to host an event compares to the amount of public funding for events held elsewhere
Updated 28 August 2025
AP

NEW ORLEANS: The LIV Golf League has added a summer tournament in New Orleans for 2026 after Louisiana agreed to pay the Saudi-backed tour $5 million and spend an additional $2.2 million on improvements to the Bayou Oaks course in City Park.

“What an unbelievable opportunity to announce this on the 20th-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina,” Gov. Jeff Landry said at an announcement alongside LIV Golf officials and LIV player Bubba Watson.

New Orleans already has a long-running PGA Tour stop with the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. Watson — who grew up about three hours away in Pensacola, Florida — won the Zurich in 2011 and hailed his opportunity to play professionally in New Orleans again.

“I’m from the Gulf Coast and this is part my home,” Watson said, drawing laughs when he joked about attending many New Orleans Pelicans games wanting to see often-injured NBA star Zion Williamson play. “I still hope for that day.”

Watson sounded unconcerned about the tournament dates in late June, when heat adviseries and thunderstorms are common. June also falls within hurricane season, albeit closer to the beginning. The Zurich usually takes place in April.

“This is the first year of it, so the date can always be changed if it does come here multiple years,” Watson said. “It’s going to be hot in a lot of places in the summer. ... I’ve grown up in the South; I know about heat. We just prepare for it.”

This season, a LIV Golf tournament was held in Dallas in late June, when daytime temperatures hovered around 90 degrees.

“We’re going to try it out and then we’ll see,” Landry said. “Whether we’ve got to adjust the dates after this go-around, we’ll see. But my objective is to have this be LIV’s home.”

Louisiana this year provided economic development funding of about $650,000 for marketing and operations to the Zurich Classic. TPC Louisiana also periodically receives state subsidies for course and facility improvements.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil declined to get into specifics about how the $5 million Louisiana is paying to host an event compares to the amount of public funding for events held elsewhere.

“All the markets are unique,” O’Neil said. “They all come with their unique challenges and opportunities.”

Organizers said the event is expected to add about $40 million in economic activity to the local economy.

Landry said the New Orleans agreement “gives us an opportunity to invest” in the course and the over-170-year-old, 1,300-acre City Park — of the largest urban parks in the United States.

“This is a public piece of property,” Landry said. “This area needs revitalization.”

Landry doesn’t play golf and said he generally has not attended professional tournaments, in part because fans often are expected to be quiet. LIV encourages a livelier fan experience at most tournaments than its rival PGA Tour.

“That’s just not me,” Landry said. “That’s why I love LIV Golf. No ‘quiet’ signs. It’s a party.”

Landry dismissed concerns about whether New Orleans, which has a metro-area population of just more than 1 million and few corporate headquarters, could adequately support both a PGA Tour and LIV Golf event.

“I don’t think those events compete against each other,” Landry said. “This is an opportunity to bring a different group of people on another course.”

Masters updates qualifying criteria to add six national opens

Masters updates qualifying criteria to add six national opens
Updated 27 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Masters updates qualifying criteria to add six national opens

Masters updates qualifying criteria to add six national opens
  • Masters invitations will be issued to winners of the Scottish Open, Spanish Open, Japan Open, Hong Kong Open, Australian Open and South African Open
  • Fred Ridley: We, along with The R&A, have a shared commitment to the global game and are proud to work together
Updated 27 August 2025
AFP

WASHINGTON: Augusta National announced changes to qualifying methods for the Masters on Tuesday, adding the winners of six worldwide national opens while dropping US PGA Tour fall tournament winners.

The immediate change follows the style of the Royal & Ancient (R&A) British Open qualifying series, which began in 2013, and gives the Masters its own qualifying series to ensure strong global pathways into the Masters from various tours.

Masters invitations will be issued to winners of the Scottish Open, Spanish Open, Japan Open, Hong Kong Open, Australian Open and South African Open.

“The Masters Tournament has long recognized the significance of having international representation among its invitees,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said.

“We, along with The R&A, have a shared commitment to the global game and are proud to work together. Today’s announcement strengthens our organizations’ collective vision of rewarding top talent around the world who rise to the top of historic national open championships.

“We hope this formal recognition shines a bright light on these players and the events they will represent at the Masters and The Open, beginning next year.”

The PGA Tour’s eight events played after the Tour Championship serve as a final opportunity for players to claim playing rights for the next year, but a tweak in qualifying language will mean winners of those events no longer claim berths in the Masters.

Starting later this year, players can begin to qualify for the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale at 15 events in 13 nations. Final details about the series will be unveiled next month.

“We share the same goal as Augusta National to offer places in both The Open and the Masters to players competing in national opens and by doing so to help to showcase and strengthen our sport in those regions,” R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said.

“This creates an outstanding opportunity for players in all parts of the world to qualify and we firmly believe this will continue to enrich the quality of the fields in both major championships.”

Next year’s 90th Masters will be contested April 9-12 at Augusta National.

