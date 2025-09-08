You are here

  • Home
  • Behind the wheel: Pakistan’s first women-only ride-hailing service promises safer commutes 

Behind the wheel: Pakistan’s first women-only ride-hailing service promises safer commutes 

Special Behind the wheel: Pakistan’s first women-only ride-hailing service promises safer commutes 
Aasia Abdul Aziz, one of the pioneer women drivers of Careem, drives her car in Karachi. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vvcye

Updated 28 min 45 sec ago
Follow

Behind the wheel: Pakistan’s first women-only ride-hailing service promises safer commutes 

Behind the wheel: Pakistan’s first women-only ride-hailing service promises safer commutes 
  • New app VSisters employs only female drivers, caters exclusively to women passengers
  • Users say the service offers not just safety but dignity and independence on the road
Updated 28 min 45 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR
Follow

ISLAMABAD: In Pakistan’s federal capital, where public transport options remain limited, Aisha Umar waits at her doorstep with her handbag clutched tightly under her arm. Within minutes, a motorbike with pink and white hues glides to a stop in front of her. The rider — helmet strapped — is not a man but a woman.

For Umer, a 29-year-old working woman, this is more than just a commute. It is relief, safety and a sense of dignity on the road.

While there is a lack of consolidated data, women in Pakistan have long complained of harassment by captains of mainstream ride-hailing apps, with some documented incidents. The helpline of non-profit Digital Rights Foundation, for instance, received eight complaints related to Careem and inDrive in 2022, while police have occasionally registered complaints against drivers in major cities. But experts say most of these cases go unreported, with UN Women and Aurat Foundation surveys showing up to 90% of women face some sort of harassment during commutes, which underscores why women-only services like VSisters are filling the gaps.

Launched in June this year, VSisters is Pakistan’s first women-only ride-hailing service, a bold move aimed at providing safe, comfortable and harassment-free transportation through cars and motorbikes exclusively for women, with both riders and passengers being female.

Currently, the app operates in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore, with active female captains numbering 464 in total: 64 in Islamabad, 44 in Rawalpindi and 356 in Lahore.

“I got to know about VSisters through Instagram,” Umar told Arab News. “I felt very happy that I can now travel with a female rider. I never felt comfortable with male captains, and the best thing is that their rates are much lower than other apps.”

According to Pakistan’s 2023 population census, women comprise 48.51% of the country’s roughly 241.5 million people. Thousands of them travel daily for education, work and other commitments.




Women wait for transportation in Islamabad on April 21, 2020. (AFP/File)

Umer said she was satisfied with the service, as they reached the desired pick-up point within five to ten minutes.

“I prefer bike because it is easy to get out in a rush and the best thing about them [female riders] is that they never speed recklessly,” she added.

Pakistan’s ride-hailing market is currently dominated by inDrive, Bykea, and Yango after Uber shut down its app in 2024 and Careem suspended its core ride-hailing service in June this year, citing “worsening economic conditions and stiff market competition.”

Hassan Tariq, the founder of VSisters, said the idea came from a painful memory of an incident at a traffic signal in Islamabad, where a woman jumped off the back of a bike and began beating the rider for his humiliating behavior.

“I could feel that the women are actually not very comfortable driving around with the stranger men,” he told Arab News.

“It made me believe that this is the right time to have a dedicated service exclusively for women, where female drivers operate both cars and motorbikes, and the service caters only to female passengers,” he added.

Tariq said the aim of the platform is for women to feel safe and secure, with services run by women, for women and centered entirely around them.

He said the service has completed over 3,500 rides in this short time in three cities and expansion is already underway.

“In just one week, we will expand to Karachi, Faisalabad and Multan, and in the near future, we aim to grow into a nationwide company,” he added.

Describing the criteria to become part of VSisters, he said that for both motorbikes and cars, the requirement was the same: applicants had to be over 18 years of age, with a valid license and a Computerized National Identity Card.

“That’s it. We don’t require anything else on the ground,” he added.

Tariq said that women have to bring their own cars, while motorbikes are provided by the company, as he neither had sponsors nor wanted to run the platform with heavy commercial interests.

“I only keep a small share of 10%, which is very nominal and quite normal,” he added.

Like drivers on other apps, VSisters captains are also considered independent contractors, not formal employees. Pakistan has yet to pass laws guaranteeing benefits for gig workers.

Uzma Ahmed, a VSisters captain, said she found strength behind the wheel.

A 50-year-old divorcee and mother of three, she previously worked as a schoolteacher before deciding to leave her job since her salary could no longer cover her rent and her children’s fees.

“I had no choice,” she said. “I had to run the house.”

Now, as a car captain, she not only earns a respectable livelihood but also gives comfort to other women riding with her.

“When women sit with me, they are happy,” she said, adding sometimes the passengers call their families and tell them they are going with a woman driver.

“We both feel comfortable and talk openly, which is very different from when women ride with men,” Ahmed added.

Today, she drives her own car across Islamabad’s gated communities, confident in her independence.

“It is respectable work,” she added with pride. “With this, I can pay my rent, my children’s fees and stand on my own feet.”

Nadia Shehzad, a bike rider and instructor at VSisters, said she first learned to ride a motorbike through the platform before its launch, and now she trains other young women so they too can start their own work.

“I teach them how to ride the bike, how to use the app, and it is going great,” she said, adding that the whole training was free of cost.

Talking about her experience as a rider, Shehzad said occasionally she faced jeers and abusive remarks, which she ignored.

“All men are not bad, even some praise and give good comments, but others make offensive remarks we usually ignore,” she added.

She explained that the service is mostly used by female university students and working women, whose parents feel more at ease with women drivers, and many passengers prefer bikes as the more affordable option.

“The income depends on the number of rides but usually if a rider does 12 rides in a day, she earns around Rs2,500 ($8.90),” she added.

At approximately Rs2,500 ($8.81) a day, a VSisters rider can earn more than Pakistan’s minimum wage of Rs37,000–40,000 ($140.8) a month. This is a little less than what many Careem and Bykea captains report taking home at around Rs3500 ($12.46), though incomes vary by number of hours.

Pakistani lawyer and activist Nighat Dad, who runs the not-for-profit Digital Rights Foundation organization, termed VSisters a welcome initiative that responds to the “very real fears” women face in Pakistan’s transport sector.

“It not only offers safer commuting options but also new economic opportunities for women drivers,” she told Arab News.

Dad said for VSisters to truly set a new benchmark, it needs to strengthen privacy protections and app reliability alongside its bold vision of women driving women.

“Genuine safety must also mean digital safety and at present the app’s own disclosures show that sensitive location and contact data is collected without encryption, in a country where we still lack a comprehensive data protection law,” she said.

Topics: VSisters ride-hailing service Women ride-hailing service Islamabad

India firm favorites in geopolitically-charged Asia Cup but Pakistan hope to surprise

India firm favorites in geopolitically-charged Asia Cup but Pakistan hope to surprise
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

India firm favorites in geopolitically-charged Asia Cup but Pakistan hope to surprise

India firm favorites in geopolitically-charged Asia Cup but Pakistan hope to surprise
  • Asia Cup tournament looked in limbo after four days of military conflict between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in May 
  • Eight-nation cup is taking place in United Arab Emirates from Sept. 9-28, despite boycott calls from ex-Indian cricketers
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters

Reigning 20-overs world champions India look overwhelming favorites to retain their Asia Cup title with Suryakumar Yadav leading a crack squad that can sweep aside rivals and any geopolitical distraction in the tournament beginning on Tuesday.

The Sept. 9-28 tournament had looked in limbo after four days of military conflict between tournament hosts India and bitter neighbors Pakistan in May this year.

The eight-team competition was subsequently moved to the United Arab Emirates but the geopolitical undercurrents were palpable with several former India cricketers demanding a boycott of matches against Pakistan.

With New Delhi backing the Indian cricket board’s stance of playing Pakistan in multi-team events only, the Asian Cricket Council, which organizes the Asia Cup, is confident its flagship tournament would prove a success.

With an eye on the T20 World Cup next year, India gave an indication of how seriously they view the tournament when they picked pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

The 31-year-old is played sparingly to manage his all-format workload and India will hope to benefit from the wily seamer’s craft both in the powerplay and the death overs.

Test captain Shubman Gill has been recalled to reinforce a batting lineup teeming with serious power-hitters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, currently the top-two T20 batters in official rankings, as well as skipper Suryakumar.

Arch-rivals Pakistan will enter the tournament low on experience but high on confidence after winning a tri-series, also involving Afghanistan and hosts UAE, on Sunday.

“We wanted to prepare in a way that helps us for the Asia Cup and we’ve done that,” Pakistan captain Salman Agha said.

“We’ve been doing really well since the Bangladesh home series. Finally, we’re in very good shape and fully prepared for the Asia Cup.”

Having ignored former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan will need sustained contribution from their batters against tougher opposition.

Afghanistan lost to Pakistan in Sunday’s final in Sharjah but skipper Rashid Khan counts their familiarity with conditions as a major gain.

“It’s important for us to learn from these conditions ahead of the Asia Cup,” Rashid, who will lead Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack, said.

“Over the last eight-nine months, we haven’t played much T20 cricket together and a series like this gives us positive energy.

“I think it’s going to be a great and exciting Asia Cup for us.”

Under Litton Das, a new-look Bangladesh will be itching to prove their mettle having lost the likes of stalwarts Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal to retirement.

Afghanistan play Hong Kong in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. 

Topics: Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan

Pakistani capital steps up inspections after 11 dengue cases reported in a day

Pakistani capital steps up inspections after 11 dengue cases reported in a day
Updated 08 September 2025
Follow

Pakistani capital steps up inspections after 11 dengue cases reported in a day

Pakistani capital steps up inspections after 11 dengue cases reported in a day
  • Seven new dengue cases were detected in rural areas while four have been reported from urban areas, says state media 
  • Administration seals several sites after observing violations of dengue preventive SOPs, takes individuals into custody
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad sprang into action and carried out dengue inspection and prevention steps as the city reported 11 cases of the disease during the last 24 hours, state-run media reported on Monday. 

Dengue is an illness that spreads through vectors, carried by the bite of an infected mosquito. There is currently no cure or vaccine for dengue fever and in its most severe form, it can lead to fatalities. People affected by dengue go through intense flu-like symptoms including high fever, intense headache, muscle and joint pain, and nausea and vomiting, typically persisting for approximately a week.

The district administration carried out 365 inspections across the city in the last 24 hours to identify mosquito larvae, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said. Three sites tested positive while 10 tested negative. 

“The district administration of Islamabad has released its latest dengue surveillance report, confirming 11 new cases across different union councils in the last 24 hours,” APP said in a report. 

It added that seven of the new dengue cases were detected in rural areas, while four were reported from urban localities. The report quoted a district administration spokesperson as saying that areas with confirmed larva presence were immediately treated to curb mosquito breeding. 

The spokesperson said enforcement actions against violations of dengue preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) were carried out across the capital. These included inspection of various residential and commercial properties by magistrates and assistant commissioners, who checked for water accumulation and non-compliance with preventive measures. 

“Several sites were sealed after violations were confirmed,” the report said. “In some cases, individuals were taken into custody for negligence in implementing dengue control measures.”

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Ifran Nawaz Memon advised residents to ensure stagnant water is not left uncovered in their homes, workplaces or surroundings as it provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The report said inspections are being conducted in high-risk zones including construction sites, junkyards, water storage areas and commercial outlets.

“Furthermore, awareness campaigns are also being carried out to inform citizens about preventive practices, including covering water containers, using mosquito repellents, and ensuring proper waste disposal,” the report said. 

Dengue fever is endemic to Pakistan, which experiences year-round transmission with seasonal peaks. This year’s first dengue-related death was reported in the country’s southern Sindh province on Jun. 3.

The development takes place exactly a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned Pakistan’s flood-hit Punjab province has been witnessing an increase in vector-borne diseases. 

Punjab authorities have relocated thousands to relief camps across the province, where the WHO says unsafe drinking water and mosquitoes pose the main epidemic risks, making displaced people vulnerable to diarrhea, typhoid, malaria, dengue and skin infections.

“Although no major outbreak has been reported so far, an upsurge has been detected for vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, water-borne diseases like acute watery diarrhea, and skin diseases like scabies and eye infections,” Dr. Jose Ignacio Martin Galan, head of communications at the WHO Pakistan Country Office, told Arab News on Sept. 1.

Topics: Dengue Outbreak dengue fever

Pakistan’s central bank expected to hold rates in September meeting – survey

Pakistan’s central bank expected to hold rates in September meeting – survey
Updated 08 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan’s central bank expected to hold rates in September meeting – survey

Pakistan’s central bank expected to hold rates in September meeting – survey
  • 72% of respondents in Topline poll expect no change in policy rate
  • Central bank has cut 11 percentage points since June 2024 but held steady since May
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 11 percent when its monetary policy committee meets on Sept. 15, a Topline Securities survey showed this month, with 72 percent of respondents forecasting no move.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) began cutting its policy rate from a record 22 percent in June 2024, delivering a total of 10 percentage points of easing by January 2025. It paused at 12 percent in March, cut further in May to 11 percent, and has held the rate steady through June, July and August amid inflation concerns and flood-related risks.

The policy rate is the main tool used by the SBP to control inflation. A higher rate makes borrowing more expensive and slows demand, while lower rates can spur growth but risk fueling price increases.

“Looking at current market conditions and inflation outlook, we believe the SBP will maintain the policy rate at 11 percent in the upcoming monetary policy,” Topline Securities said in its report.

Still, 28% of respondents in the survey predicted another reduction, ranging from a modest 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points) to a full 100 basis points.

Topline warned that the devastation of the 2010–2011 floods — Pakistan’s worst on record, which submerged a fifth of the country and cut rice production by about 30 percent — showed how climate disasters can fuel food inflation. 

“The area under cultivation of wheat, rice and cotton fell between 3 and 18 percent,” the brokerage noted, adding that this year’s ongoing floods could trigger similar supply shocks.

Market signals also reflect expectations of stability. The 6-month KIBOR — a key interbank lending rate — and yields on short-term government securities have shown little change since the last SBP meeting, suggesting traders see no imminent shift.

Topline projects average inflation of 6–7 percent in fiscal year 2026 and expects gradual cuts later, bringing the policy rate to around 10 percent by mid-2026 once flood-related pressures subside.

Pakistan remains under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund program that emphasizes maintaining prudent monetary policy alongside reforms to stabilize the currency and strengthen transparency.

Topics: Pakistan State Bank of Pakistan

Pakistan enables instant digital payments for stock trades in market reform push

Pakistan enables instant digital payments for stock trades in market reform push
Updated 08 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan enables instant digital payments for stock trades in market reform push

Pakistan enables instant digital payments for stock trades in market reform push
  • Integration of instant payment system aims to speed up fund transfers for investors
  • Move seen as part of Pakistan’s drive to modernize and expand its stock market
Updated 08 September 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Central Depository Company (CDC) has integrated JS Global Capital Limited into its RAAST Aggregator platform, allowing investors to transfer funds instantly for stock trading in what officials said on Monday marked a milestone in efforts to modernize the country’s capital markets.

Authorities hope linking the State Bank’s RAAST instant payment system to the stock market will cut settlement delays, lower barriers for small investors and build trust in a market often plagued by low liquidity and limited participation. Pakistan’s stock exchange is one of Asia’s oldest but remains thinly traded, with only around 250,000–300,000 active retail investors in a country of 240 million. Its market capitalization hovers around $27 billion, far smaller than regional peers.

“This partnership with JS Global Capital Limited reflects CDC’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation in the capital market,” CDC Chief Executive Officer Badiuddin Akber said at a signing ceremony in Karachi.

“By making fund transfers instant, secure, and more convenient, we are helping investors trade with greater confidence and efficiency. We believe such integrations are not just about technology, they are about building investor trust and laying the foundation for a stronger, more transparent capital market ecosystem.”

The RAAST system, launched by the State Bank in 2021 with World Bank support, has already processed hundreds of millions of payments for individuals and merchants. Each investor sub-account is assigned a unique Investment ID in IBAN format, and once registered with a bank, funds are transferred directly into a broker’s client account within minutes, giving investors immediate access to trading capital.

JS Global Capital Limited CEO Muhammad Khalilullah Usmani said the integration would help strengthen client confidence.

“Joining CDC’s RAAST Aggregator is a step forward in our strategy to provide best-in-class services to investors,” he said. “This integration not only simplifies the fund transfer process but also strengthens investor trust by ensuring speed and reliability.”

Pakistan has been under pressure from international lenders, including the International Monetary Fund, to strengthen transparency, digitalization and governance in financial markets as part of wider economic reforms. CDC said its latest move builds on other initiatives such as its Asaan Connect digital onboarding platform, aimed at making it easier for new investors to enter the market and boosting overall efficiency.

Topics: digital banking Raast system

Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60

Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60
Updated 08 September 2025
&
Follow

Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60

Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60
  • Floodwaters moving into Sindh set to impact 320,000 people this week, minister says
  • Punjab evacuates over 2.1 million people, 1.84 million acres under cultivation destroyed
Updated 08 September 2025
Waseem Abbasi & SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s flood crisis moved downstream on Monday, with Sindh province warning that more than 300,000 people could be hit this week as surging river waters sweep south from neighboring Punjab.

Punjab, the country’s most populous province and agricultural heartland, has borne the brunt of the disaster since late August. Officials there say 60 people have died, millions displaced and vast tracts of farmland destroyed after weeks of monsoon rains and controlled water releases from Indian dams, which authorities there carry out to manage reservoir levels during heavy rains.

Floodwaters are now racing down the Indus basin, fed by Punjab’s three eastern rivers — the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej — which have been swollen by weeks of heavy rains and dam releases in India. As the torrents merge into the Indus, Pakistan’s longest river, the surge is expected to hit Sindh this week, threatening towns and farmland along the river’s southern course before it empties into the Arabian Sea.

“The protection of people’s lives and property is the Sindh government’s top priority, and the provincial government stands with the people at all times,” Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a statement.

He said 133,887 people and 380,363 animals had already been shifted to safe locations, while the most dangerous flood situation was at Panjnad, where the Chenab and Sutlej rivers meet, and at Trimmu, a key headworks on the Chenab in central Punjab.

President Asif Ali Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party governs Sindh, also urged institutions to remain on high alert.

“Provincial, district and local government institutions should be on alert to deal with possible flood situation,” his office said.

PUNJAB DEVASTATION

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Punjab’s information minister Azma Bokhari said the province had shifted 2.147 million people and 1.55 million animals to safer places, with more than 4.2 million people in total affected since the latest spell of monsoon rains and flooding began in late August.

“Overall, 4,335 areas have been affected [by floods] and from this, you can estimate its severity,” she said.

Bokhari added that the province’s farmland had been hit hard, with about 1.84 million acres under cultivation destroyed, including rice, sugarcane, cotton and vegetables.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said the scale of the disaster had forced authorities to set up 412 relief camps, 492 medical camps and 432 veterinary camps across flood-hit districts. 

Javed added that Mangla Dam was now 88 percent full and Tarbela at 100 percent, while India’s Bhakra, Pong and Thein dams across the Sutlej and Ravi were between 90 and 99 percent full.

“Unfortunately, 60 people have died in this flood,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had directed officials to compensate citizens for losses.

Rescue 1122 said operations were continuing in Multan, a major city in southern Punjab that sits near the confluence of the Chenab and Sutlej rivers and lies directly in the path of floodwaters moving toward Sindh. In Multan alone, more than 10,800 people have been rescued so far, including 2,343 in the past 24 hours, while the district administration has already carried out advance evacuation of 350,000 people and 300,000 animals, according to Rescue Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmed.

He said residents of Muzaffargarh, a district squeezed between the Indus and Chenab rivers, and Alipur Jatoi, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh lying on the Indus floodplain, had also been urged to evacuate from high-risk riverbank communities before the surge moves downstream.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported extremely high flows across Punjab’s rivers on Monday, including 543,579 cusecs at Trimmu Headworks on the Chenab and 564,604 cusecs at Panjnad on the Sutlej.

The agency warned of more “severe thunderstorm rains” across Punjab in the next 24 hours after Jhelum recorded 96mm of rainfall, Jhang 77mm and Noorpur Thal 70mm. It cautioned of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan until Sept. 9.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the nationwide death toll from rains and floods since June 26 when the monsoon season began had reached 910.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast further urban and coastal flooding through Sept. 10 as the monsoon’s 10th spell continues.

Topics: Monsoon 2025 Sindh floods Punjab

Latest updates

Egypt launches economic narrative to expand exports, cut debt
Egypt launches economic narrative to expand exports, cut debt
Petition calls for UK acknowledgement, apology, reparations for British crimes in Palestine 
Petition calls for UK acknowledgement, apology, reparations for British crimes in Palestine 
Qatar’s international reserves rise 3.2% in August
Qatar’s international reserves rise 3.2% in August
Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘inhumane’: Ex-GHF worker
Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘inhumane’: Ex-GHF worker
Israeli military says sirens activated near Eilat due to a ‘hostile aircraft’
Israeli military says sirens activated near Eilat due to a ‘hostile aircraft’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.