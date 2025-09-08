Qatar sends vital medical supplies to support Syrian hospitals

LONDON: Qatar sent 12 tons of advanced medical equipment this week aboard an air force plane to support hospitals in the Syrian Arab Republic as Damascus recovers from over a decade of civil war.
Sidra Medicine and other Qatari organizations delivered the aid shipment as part of Doha’s Syria Abshiri humanitarian initiative, which aims to enhance the capacity of Syrian hospitals.
The shipment included ventilators, portable incubators for newborns, dialysis machines, anesthesia and imaging equipment, cardiac and oxygen monitoring systems, as well as advanced radiology and laboratory analysis devices.
Syrian Health Minister Musab Al-Ali announced that the latest aid is part of an agreement with Doha to deliver medical equipment through land and air routes. He added that 90 tons of Qatari aid have arrived so far and will be distributed to approximately 50 hospitals, the SANA news agency reported.
Yousef bin Ali Al-Khater, head of the Qatari Red Crescent, said that the Syria Abshiri initiative highlights the strong ties between the two peoples and is part of a broader effort to rehabilitate Syria’s healthcare sector.
President of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Dr. Hazem Baqleh announced that this shipment signifies the start of ongoing support efforts from Qatar, while Dr. Wael Daghmash, the director of health in Damascus, said it represents “a new hope” for both patients and medical staff, SANA added.
‘Qatar is not alone. Arab and Islamic worlds stand beside it,’ says Arab League chief
Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit addresses preparatory meeting as Qatar’s PM urges the world to punish Israel
Updated 11 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
DOHA: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Sunday criticized Israel and warned that “silence in the face of a crime ... paves the way for more crimes.”
Speaking at a preparatory meeting on the eve of an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic leaders in Doha, Aboul Gheit said that the summit itself sends a powerful message: “Qatar is not alone. The Arab and Islamic worlds stand beside it.”
He warned that Israel’s actions are “the direct outcome of two years of international silence on the genocide in Gaza, which has emboldened the occupiers to act without consequence.”
Qatar organized the summit after Israel carried out an unprecedented air strike targeting the residences of several Hamas officials in Doha on Sept. 9, 2025.
According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari, Monday’s meeting of Arab and Islamic leaders will consider “a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the state of Qatar.”
Speaking during the same preparatory meeting, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani urged the international community to “stop using double standards” and punish Israel for what he described as its “crimes.”
“The time has come for the international community to stop using double standards and to punish Israel for all the crimes it has committed, and Israel needs to know that the ongoing war of extermination that our brotherly Palestinian people is being subjected to, and whose aim is to expel them from their land, will not work,” said Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as foreign minister.
Although the Israeli strike, which killed six people, missed the Hamas peace negotiators who were its real targets, the brazen act represented “an attack on the principle of mediation itself.”
The attack “can only be described as state terrorism, an approach pursued by the current extremist Israeli government, which flouts international law,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“The reckless and treacherous Israeli aggression was committed while the state of Qatar was hosting official and public negotiations, with the knowledge of the Israeli side itself, and with the aim of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza,” he said.
Ahead of the summit, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held phone consultations with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan.
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the talks focused on assessing the crisis and “exploring ways to confront the severe political and security challenges facing the region.”
The ministers emphasized the need for Arab-Islamic unity and for sustained coordination across political, diplomatic, and economic fields to safeguard common interests and stabilize the region.
Among the leaders attending will be Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas arrived in Doha on Sunday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was also expected to attend, Turkish media reported.
Lebanon says one killed in Israeli strike on south
Israeli has continued to strike Iran-backed Hezbollah despite a ceasefire last November
Updated 14 September 2025
AFP
BEIRUT: The Lebanese health ministry said one person was killed on Sunday in an Israeli strike in the south of the country, where Israel frequently targets Hezbollah.
“A raid by the Israeli enemy on a car in the town of Burj Qalawiyah killed one person,” the ministry said in a statement.
On Friday, the ministry said one person was killed in an Israeli strike in the town of Aitaroun, also in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli military has continued to strike Iran-backed Hezbollah despite a ceasefire last November that ended more than a year of hostilities between them.
Under pressure from the United States and fearing an escalation of Israeli strikes, the Lebanese government is now moving to disarm Hezbollah.
The group, which previously dominated Lebanese politics and was thought to be better armed than the military, was severely weakened by the war with Israel.
According to Beirut, the Lebanese army must complete its disarmament of Hezbollah in areas near the Israeli border within three months.
Algerian presidency announces new government after naming PM
Sifi Ghrieb, the new PM, has previously served as chairman of the board for Algerian Qatari Steel
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will continue to head the defense ministry in the new government
Updated 14 September 2025
AFP
ALGIERS: The Algerian presidency announced on Sunday the formation of a new government under the leadership of Sifi Ghrieb, who was named prime minister earlier in the day having held the role in an interim capacity.
Ghrieb was first appointed interim premier after his predecessor, Nadir Larbaoui, was dismissed on August 28 by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune without explanation.
On Sunday, Tebboune’s office said Ghrieb would permanently assume the role, later confirming he had formed a government following a request from the presidency.
“The president of the republic honored me today by naming me prime minister and entrusting me with the formation of a new government,” Ghrieb said in a short video, adding he had been instructed “to prioritize serving the Algerian people and advancing the national economy.”
Ghrieb holds a doctorate in materials science and previously served as chairman of the board for Algerian Qatari Steel.
According to a statement from the presidency, the heads of the foreign affairs and justice portfolios — Ahmed Attaf and Lotfi Boudjemaa, respectively — will remain unchanged, while Tebboune himself will continue to head the defense ministry.
Transport minister Said Sayoud will retain the role while also taking over as interior minister, with former interior minister Brahim Merad becoming state minister in charge of state services and local authorities
The energy portfolio has been split between hydrocarbons, led by the incumbent Mohamed Arkab, and renewables, to be led by Mourad Adjal.
Professor of cardiology Mohamed Esseddik Ait Messaoudene will take over the ministry of health.
Frankly Speaking: British surgeon recounts Gaza ‘catastrophes’
Oxford University Hospitals surgeon Nick Maynard recently returned from Gaza, where the injuries and malnutrition he witnessed still haunt him
Medical Aid for Palestinians volunteer accuses Israel of lying about famine and civilian harm, thinks Western governments and media must call them out
Updated 14 September 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Nearly two years into Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, the enclave’s shattered health system is collapsing under siege, bombardment and hunger.
Few outsiders have seen its decline as closely as Dr. Nick Maynard, a consultant surgeon at Oxford University Hospitals who has volunteered in Gaza for 15 years with Medical Aid for Palestinians.
Appearing on the Arab News current affairs program “Frankly Speaking,” Professor Maynard offered one of the starkest eyewitness testimonies yet. Asked whether any particular medical cases continue to haunt him, he grew somber.
“Golly, I mean, I could spend hours telling you about moments that haunt me,” he told “Frankly Speaking” host Ali Itani, standing in this week for Katie Jensen.
Initially, most cases were explosive injuries from bombs, shells and drones. But recently, he said, “we saw a huge increase in gunshot wounds.”
“They were predominantly young teenage males, 11-, 12-, 13-, 14-year-olds, who were being shot at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food distribution points.
“I saw these gunshot wounds almost daily. And the narrative we were getting from the victims, from their families, and indeed from Gazan healthcare colleagues of mine who used to go to these food sites to get food for their own starving families, the narrative was identical.
“These young teenage boys who were getting food for their starving families were being shot by Israeli soldiers. And these are terrible gunshot wounds.”
On his second or third day in Nasser Hospital, a 12-year-old boy died on Maynard’s operating table. “We couldn’t save his life because of the severity of his injuries, having been shot by an Israeli soldier.”
What struck him most was the pattern of wounds. “On one day we saw four young boys who all came in with gunshot wounds to the testicles,” he recalled.
“The clustering of these injuries, the pattern of the gunshot wounds was so striking that it was beyond coincidence in our view … it was as if the Israeli soldiers were playing target practice.”
Alongside war injuries, hunger is now claiming lives. “The malnutrition I saw was just awful. Newborn babies dying of starvation, children dying of starvation, adults dying,” Maynard said.
Two children stand out in his memory. “Zainab, who was a seven-month-old girl who died because there was no formula feed. There was no infant formula feed to feed her at all in Nasser Hospital.
“And while she was dying, from the luggage of American doctors I knew who were coming into Gaza with formula feed in their luggage, the formula feed was being taken out by the Israeli border guards.
“Every single can of formula feed was removed and those cans could have saved Zainab’s life.”
Then there was Habiba, aged 11. “I spent the whole night repairing her esophagus only for her to die four weeks later because we couldn’t get the right nutrition to feed her.”
The long-term effects of the hunger crisis will be catastrophic, he said. “Even if there was unlimited food going into Gaza today, there would still be catastrophic consequences from the existing malnutrition for many, many years to come.”
Maynard rejected Israel’s claims that its strikes on Gaza’s hospitals were intended to target Hamas militants. “I was in Gaza in May 2023, five months before the events of Oct. 7,” he said.
“I’d gone out there for a week to carry out cancer surgery and we were caught up in a massive aerial bombardment from Israel when Islamic Jihad were firing rockets into Israel and we saw, we witnessed with our own eyes, how sophisticated the targeting of the Israeli bombing could be.
“Roll forward to post-Oct. 7, we’ve seen whole communities, whole towns, whole camps being destroyed by indiscriminate bombing. This is not targeted bombing. This is not protecting civilians. This is a widespread attack on the whole infrastructure of living in Gaza.”
Asked about repeated denials by Israeli officials of famine and civilian targeting, Maynard was blunt.
“They’re lies. And I think that the world media need to call them out for these lies and not keep asking people like me or keep telling us in interviews that the Israelis claim this hasn’t happened,” he said.
“I think our governments, our media need to call them out, to their faces, and say no, you are lying about this.”
He added: “We have multiple eyewitness testimonies from healthcare workers from abroad who’ve been in Gaza and come back with photographic evidence, with detailed testimony. So, they need to be called out and they need to be told to their face that we know you are lying.”
For Maynard, Western governments and institutions have failed Palestinians. “I think that academic institutions and medical institutions in my country, in the UK, and indeed around the Western world, have failed Gaza. They’ve largely been silent,” he said.
Drawing a comparison with how the same institutions responded to the war in Ukraine, he said: “The double standards and the hypocrisy are extreme.”
Western leaders, he believes, are “complicit” in Israel’s actions. “The Gazan population is being destroyed and the Western world, our Western governments, are allowing that to happen. You are all complicit in this.”
Maynard believes doctors cannot stay silent. “I do believe we have a duty to share it and to tell the world what is going on, because our governments are not doing that, our media are not being allowed to do that.”
He added: “Gaza has been fundamentally let down by the Western media; is being fundamentally let down by our Western governments.”
Maynard has worked in Gaza throughout the period since Israel imposed its indefinite embargo on the enclave in 2007 and has witnessed several upticks in violence during that time, but he says the devastation of the past two years far surpasses anything he has seen before.
Even before the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that triggered the current war in Gaza, the blockade made care difficult. Now, he says, it is nearly impossible.
“On the last trip I was there just a few weeks ago, the health system has been almost completely destroyed,” he said.
“And even in Nasser Hospital, where I was working, which is the last remaining major hospital, that’s only very partly functioning.
“Every single hospital has been attacked by the Israeli military assault. Nasser has been attacked several times.
“The most recent attack was just after I left, although they claimed they were attacking Hamas militants, they in fact bombed the roof of the intensive care unit, the roof of the operating theater complex. So, a significant part of Nasser Hospital has been destroyed.”
Shortages compound the devastation. “The fuel to keep the hospital going almost runs out every week,” he said. “You don’t know whether you’ll be able to power the ventilators, the lights, the operating theaters, the incubators.”
“The materials we use in the operating theater — the gauze swabs, the sterile drapes, the sterile gowns, the sterile gloves — they’re in extremely short supply. We often run out of all of those things and you have to use other equipment to try and make up for the lack of sterile equipment.
“The instruments we use are failing, so you’re having to do operations with sometimes very unfamiliar instruments. So, it is dire and you never know from day to day whether there’s going to be enough equipment to treat patients the following day.”
For Maynard and his colleagues, there is little respite.
“You never really get a chance to relax at all because you never know when you’ll be needed. You’re living in the hospital, so you’re effectively on duty 24 hours a day and you could be woken up any second to go and treat mass casualties,” he said.
“Every day we had mass casualties, sometimes two or three times a day. So, there is no chance to relax.”
But he is quick to stress that for Gazan doctors, this has been daily life for nearly two years. “They’ve been living every second like this. So how they’ve coped with it is quite remarkable really.”
Maynard says he intends to return to Gaza, despite the risks. “What keeps me going is my love for the people of Gaza … . It is the Gazan people who are the most heroic, the most inspirational people I have ever met in my life,” he said.
And despite the devastation, Maynard remains convinced Gaza’s health system can recover if given the chance.
“They have the most remarkable ability to rebuild these structures. So, yes, once there is a ceasefire, with the help of the rest of the world, they absolutely can rebuild it,” he said.
Until then, he warns, “what we do is a drop in the ocean compared to the atrocities that continue every single day.”
Palestinians flee Gaza City under Israeli bombardment
Residents of Gaza say they have nowhere else to go, noting that Israel has repeatedly struck the area in the south where it has urged people to move
The scenes of mass flight from Gaza City came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel in a show of support
Updated 14 September 2025
AFP
GAZA CITY: Palestinian families streamed out of Gaza City on Sunday, some crammed into pick-up trucks, others on foot, as Israeli forces pressed their assault on the territory’s main urban center.
Parents carried their children while the elderly hobbled along, an AFP journalist reported.
A man in a wheelchair and another on crutches were among the long line of people heading south under Israeli military orders.
The military has issued multiple evacuation warnings for Gaza City, but many residents have told AFP they have nowhere else to go, noting that Israel has repeatedly struck the area in the south where it has urged people to move.
The scenes of mass flight from Gaza City came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel in a show of support, despite an Israeli strike in Qatar this week.
The Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, issued on Sunday a warning to those in Gaza’s port area and Al-Rimal neighborhood to evacuate immediately to a “humanitarian zone” in the south, where Gazans say there is no more space to pitch tents.
He had on Saturday said more than 250,000 Gaza City residents had already fled, while Gaza’s civil defense agency said the figure was closer to 68,000.
Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defense agency or the Israeli military. Panic and extreme fear
Prior to the latest assault, the United Nations had estimated that around a million people lived in and around the city, where it officially declared famine last month.
AFP footage showed exhausted families moving along the coastal road near Nuseirat south of Gaza City, with their belongings stacked high in vehicles.
In the city itself, “the bombardment hasn’t stopped since dawn,” said Umm Alaa Shaaban, 45, a resident of Tal Al-Hawa district in Gaza City’s southwest.
“We haven’t slept all night... The sounds of shelling and explosions have not stopped until now,” she told AFP.
According to Shaaban, the Israeli air force “bombed many houses... we were terribly afraid — my children screamed in terror.
“We don’t know where to go. The bombardment is everywhere.”
Mohammed Ghazal, 32, who fled from Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighborhood, also said the strikes were relentless.
“We are living in a state of panic and extreme fear. The shelling hasn’t stopped since dawn, the explosions are intense and the shooting continuous,” he told AFP.
“Israeli forces are using terrifying methods and escalating the bombardment to frighten us and force us to flee south.”
In recent days, the Israeli military has targeted several high-rise buildings in Gaza City, saying they were being used by Hamas militants.
On Sunday, it said it had struck another high-rise where Hamas had set up “observation posts to monitor the location of... troops in the area.”
AFP also saw an Israeli leaflet dropped on residents, telling them they were in a “dangerous combat zone” — a message the military has repeated for weeks.
Across the the Gaza Strip, Israeli strikes killed 23 people since dawn Sunday, according to the Gaza civil defense agency.