US aviation watchdog begins audit of Pakistan standards after 5-year US ban

A Pakistani resident walks through the new Islamabad International Airport ahead of its official opening on the outskirts of Islamabad on April 26, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
  • Pakistan’s national carrier was banned from flying to the US in June 2020 after a plane crash in Karachi killed nearly 100 people
  • The visit will be followed by another by an FAA security team to assess security systems at Pakistani airports, airspace protocols
SAIMA SHABBIR
ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has started reviewing Pakistan’s aviation standards, a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) spokesperson said on Monday, with Islamabad eyeing resumption of direct flights to the US after a five-year hiatus.

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA), the national flag carrier, was banned in June 2020 from flying to the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK) and the US, a month after one of its Airbus A-320s plunged into a residential neighborhood in Karachi.

The disaster, which killed nearly 100 people, was attributed to human error by the pilots and air traffic control and was followed by allegations that nearly a third of the PIA pilot licenses were fake or dubious.

Earlier this year, the debt-ridden airline resumed flights to Europe and the UK after a four-and-a-half-year ban on the airline was lifted by the European and British regulators. The airline, however, remains barred from flying to the US.

“A five-member FAA delegation, accompanied by two officials from the US Embassy, began its engagement today (Monday) with the PCAA,” Shahid Qadir, a PCAA spokesperson, told Arab News.

“This report by the FAA safety team will pave the way for the resumption of flight operations to the United States.”

The first session in Karachi was presided over by the PCAA Director-General Nadir Shafi Dar, who gave the FAA officials a comprehensive briefing on the organizational structure, mandate and operational functions, according to Qadir.

The FAA team will conduct structured interactions with relevant PCAA departments and officials this week to review the PCAA’s legal, regulatory and operational framework in line with international standards.

“Their assessment will encompass a wide range of activities, including detailed briefings, verification of regulatory and operational documents, and evaluation of existing systems,” the PCAA spokesperson said.

“The team will then finalize its findings and prepare a formal assessment report to be submitted to the competent authorities in due course.”

The PCAA spokesperson said that no system was flawless and that external reviews often brought observations for improvement.

“So, when we get a report of this assessment, we will improve those things,” he added.

The official said an FAA security team would make another visit by the end of this year to assess security systems at Pakistani airports, airspace protocols, cargo operations, gateways and ground handling.

“Once both reports are completed and all systems have been checked, then we will be in a position to seek permission and if granted, we will be able to proceed for direct flight operations resumption,” he added.

The resumption of direct flights to the US will improve the credibility of the South Asian country as well as its airlines.

“Around 700,000 Pakistani expatriates living in the United States, along with business and leisure travelers, will benefit as direct flights are expected to significantly reduce travel time,” Qadir said.

Muhammad Umair, a Pakistani aviation expert, described the visit as the first step toward resumption of Pakistani flights to the US that would increase both passenger traffic and cargo volume, but cautioned that the process would be lengthy.

“They [FAA] will review all safety and security protocols, identify any gaps, and ask the Pakistani authorities to address them,” he told Arab News, adding that it may take “many months.”

“The arrival of the team shows that things are moving in a positive direction, and this will be economically very beneficial for Pakistani commercial airlines.”

Pakistan weighs spectrum roadmap in talks with industry stakeholders, global telecom body

Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
  • Discussions underscored importance of spectrum in growth of IT and telecom services and exports
  • The development comes amid Pakistan’s efforts to accelerate work on 5G spectrum rollout by Dec.
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Members of a Pakistani advisory committee on Monday met with telecom industry stakeholders and a global telecom body to discuss a roadmap for spectrum enhancement in the South Asian country, Pakistan’s Finance Division said.

The meeting was presided over by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and attended by federal ministers, senior officials of relevant ministries and regulators, representatives of leading mobile operators and Julian Gorman, head of Asia Pacific at GSMA.

The GSMA is a global organization that aims to utilize the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation that is foundational to positive business environments and societal change, unlocking the full power of connectivity.

During Monday’s meeting, participants from the telecom industry and GSMA shared perspectives on advancing Pakistan’s digital transformation through an effective spectrum policy, according to the Finance Division.

“Discussions underscored the importance of spectrum in enabling growth of IT and telecom services, supporting exports, jobs, and wider digital adoption,” it said.

“Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the insights of the industry and GSMA, appreciating the value of global best practices for Pakistan’s spectrum roadmap.”

The development comes amid Pakistan’s efforts to accelerate work on spectrum auction for expanding the telecommunication network and introducing 5G technology by Dec. this year as Islamabad eyes digital transformation in the South Asian country.

Pakistan lost nearly $1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector in just one year, with inflows plunging from $1.67 billion in 2021–22 to $750 million in 2022–23, according to an Asian Development Bank (ADB) report issued in July.

The decline reflected growing unease among investors about Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, wherein fixed broadband penetration was just 1.3 percent, and only 14.8 percent of cell towers were connected to fiber, making it difficult to meet rising data demands or prepare for 5G deployment.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, Finance Minister Aurangzeb emphasized timely progress on the spectrum process to capture emerging opportunities for Pakistan’s economy and society, according to the Finance Division.

IT and Telecom Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar reaffirmed the government’s focus on enabling a “digitally connected Pakistan with inclusive, affordable and high-quality connectivity.”

Pakistan arrests dozens at protest over Daesh-claimed suicide attack

Updated 51 min 32 sec ago
AFP
  • Businesses were shut, demonstrators took to streets across a dozen cities in Balochistan in response to the Sept. 2 bombing
  • Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombing in a stadium parking lot in Quetta, where hundreds of BNP supporters had gathered
AFP

QUETTA: Police arrested at least 60 people and deployed tear gas in Pakistan’s poorest province during a strike on Monday, as protesters demanded accountability over a suicide attack claimed by Daesh.

Businesses were shut and demonstrators took to the streets across more than a dozen cities in Balochistan in response to a September 2 bombing at a political rally that killed 15 people.

In provincial capital Quetta, police arrested protesters blocking a road and fired tear gas to disperse them.

“The government has already warned the protesters that although they have their democratic right to protest peaceful, they have no right to force people to be off the roads or disrupt the vehicle traffic and force the people to close their businesses,” senior police superintendent Muhammad Baloch told AFP.

Balochistan, a turbulent province on the border with Iran and Afghanistan, is regularly the scene of violence, often carried out by militants from the regional branch of the Daesh, Islamic State-Khorasan, as well as by IS-Pakistan or Baloch separatists.

Ahead of the strike, the Balochistan National Party (BNP) urged the public to unify across political, tribal and class lines to demand those behind the attack to be exposed.

“Isn’t the state responsible for this? Wasn’t it the duty of the state to protect these innocent people?” said BNP chief Akhtar Mengal.

The Daesh group claimed responsibility for the bombing in a stadium parking lot in Quetta, where hundreds of BNP supporters had gathered for a rally.

Last year was the deadliest in a decade in Pakistan, with a spike in violence along the western border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s largest and most resource-rich province, sparsely populated Balochistan is also its poorest, and regularly ranks among the lowest on human development indicator scorecards.

Baloch separatists have been fighting a decades-long insurgency against the Pakistan military with the aim of ending discrimination against the Baloch people on their land, which has been met with a severe counter-terrorism crackdown.

Washington, Islamabad deepen cooperation with mining pact on critical minerals

Updated 08 September 2025
  • US State Secretary Marco Rubio last month said Washington looked forward to exploring cooperation with Pakistan in critical minerals
  • Pakistan is rich in gold, copper, lithium and other mineral reserves, yet its mineral sector contributes only 3.2 percent to the country’s GDP
UROOSA JADOON

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States (US) have signed an agreement on critical minerals, the US embassy in Islamabad said, amid deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed between American firm US Strategic Metals (USSM) and Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) at Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, according to the US embassy in Islamabad.

Missouri-based USSM produces and recycles critical minerals, which Washington says are essential in a variety of technologies related to advanced manufacturing and energy production.

While the embassy did not divulge specific details of the agreement, its Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) Natalie Baker called the signing yet another example of the strength of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship that will “benefit both countries.”

“The Trump administration has made the forging of such deals a key priority given the importance of critical mineral resources to American security and prosperity,” Baker said in a statement issued by the US embassy.

“We look forward to seeing future agreements between US companies and their counterparts in the critical minerals and mining sector in Pakistan.”

Critical minerals are a select group of non-fuel minerals and metals essential for modern manufacturing, technological advancements, and the transition to clean energy technologies like solar panels and electric vehicles, but are subject to supply chain vulnerabilities.

Pakistan is rich in gold, copper and lithium reserves as well as other minerals, yet its mineral sector contributes only 3.2 percent to the country’s GDP and 0.1 percent to global exports, according to official figures.

Last month, Pakistani and the US officials discussed ways to strengthen Pakistan’s railways and infrastructure to support mineral extraction and transportation, according to the US embassy. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the same month Washington looked forward to exploring cooperation with Pakistan in critical minerals and hydrocarbons.

In July, Pakistan also signed a trade deal with the US after which Washington slashed its tariff on Pakistani goods from 29 percent to 19 percent, while Trump imposed double tariffs on Islamabad’s arch-rival India.

Islamabad is currently aiming to tap into its underutilized mineral potential by attracting investment from global mining companies.

In April this year, Pakistan hosted an international minerals summit in Islamabad where top companies and government officials from the US, Saudi Arabia, China, Turkiye, the UK, Azerbaijan, and other nations attended. The summit aimed to attract foreign investment in the country’s mining sector.

Saudi Arabia leads Pakistan’s August worker remittances as inflows hit $3.1 billion

Updated 08 September 2025
ISMAIL DILAWAR 
  • Remittances rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in August, with cumulative inflows for FY 2025–26 at $6.4 billion
  • Inflows from Gulf nations, led by Saudi Arabia and UAE, remain vital for Pakistan’s balance of payments
ISMAIL DILAWAR 

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia remained the leading source of remittances to Pakistan in August 2025, sending $736.7 million of the $3.1 billion total received during the month, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Monday. 

Remittances are a key pillar of Pakistan’s external finances, providing hard currency that supports household consumption, helps narrow the current-account gap and bolsters foreign exchange reserves. The steady pipeline from Gulf economies, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has remained crucial for Pakistan’s balance of payments.

Pakistan has received a cumulative $6.4 billion in workers’ remittances during the first two months of fiscal year 2025–26 (July-August), marking a 7.0 percent increase from $5.9 billion in the same period last year.

“Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $ 3.1 billion during August 2025,” the central bank said. “In terms of growth, remittances increased by 6.6 percent on year-on-year basis.”

The bulk of these inflows originated from Saudi Arabia ($736.7 million), followed by the UAE ($642.9 million), the UK ($463.4 million) and the US ($267.3 million).

Pakistan received a record $38.3 billion in workers’ remittances during the last fiscal year, reporting an increase of about $8 billion over a 12-month period — exceedng the country’s ongoing $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan program.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia led all contributors during FY25, with remittances totaling $9.34 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates at $7.83 billion, the United Kingdom at $5.99 billion and the United States at $3.72 billion.

Remittances from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries excluding Saudi Arabia and the UAE totaled $3.71 billion, while EU countries contributed $3.53 billion.

Economists say remittances function as a stabilizer for Pakistan’s economy, helping millions of households manage expenses while giving policymakers breathing room during periods of tight external financing conditions. With traditional sources in the Middle East still accounting for the bulk of transfers, the trajectory of regional labor demand remains central to Pakistan’s outlook on remittance flows.

Pakistan awards UAE naval chief top military honor amid deepening defense ties

Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
  • Maj. Gen. Humaid Abdulla Alremeithi discusses bilateral military cooperation with Pakistan’s president and top military commanders
  • The Emirati naval commander conveys the UAE’s ‘keen interest’ in conducting joint exercises with PAF, the Pakistani military says
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday conferred its prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on UAE naval chief Major General Humaid Abdulla Alremeithi, highlighting the close defense partnership between the two countries as the commander met senior civilian and military leaders in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The UAE naval chief was bestowed with the award by Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari at a special investiture ceremony in Islamabad, according to the president’s office.

Later, Maj. Gen. Alremeithi met with the president, who said the award was a recognition of his outstanding services, while his visit reflected the enduring fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

“The President underscored that Pakistan and the UAE enjoy extraordinary and exemplary relations, rooted in history and strengthened by enduring people-to-people bonds,” the Pakistan president’s office said in a statement.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue working closely with the UAE to further strengthen these brotherly ties.”

Pakistan and the UAE have strong defense, trade, cultural and brotherly relations, with both countries regularly participating in joint military exercises to strengthen their joint operability.

Highlighting the strong defense and security partnership between Pakistan and the UAE, the President expressed satisfaction over the active participation of the UAE Navy in Aman Dialogue-25 and Exercise Aman-25 in Feb. this year, according to the statement.

He appreciated the confidence the UAE Navy has placed in the professional expertise of Pakistan Navy and assured that Pakistan Navy remains ready to support the UAE Navy’s manpower requirements in the future as well, emphasizing the importance of further enhancing collaboration between the two naval forces.

Commander Alremeithi said he had close ties with Pakistan, having spent four years in the country while graduating from the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, the Pakistan presidency said.

Separately, the UAE naval chief met with Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media wing.

The two dignitaries held in-depth discussions on professional matters, reviewing the evolving global and regional geo-strategic environment, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military’s media wing.

The meetings focused on professional matters, evolving global and regional geo-strategic environment. In his meeting with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief, both sides explored fresh avenues of engagement through joint training initiatives and deeper military-to-military cooperation.

“The visiting dignitary expressed the earnest desire of the UAE Armed Forces to draw from the Pakistan Air Force’s rich operational experience in multi-domain warfare,” the ISPR said. “He underscored that PAF’s tested operational framework and combat-proven doctrine remain invaluable for regional and international partners alike.”

The development follows a four-day Pakistan-India military standoff in May, during which officials said the PAF successfully conducted multi-domain operations to down six Indian fighter jets, including the French-made Rafale jets. While India has acknowledged losses in the air, it has not specified the number of aircraft lost.

The hour-long India-Pakistan fight, which took place in darkness, involved some 110 aircraft, experts estimate, making it the world’s largest air battle in decades.

Pakistan’s Chines-made J-10s shot down at least one Rafale, Reuters reported in May, citing US officials. Its downing surprised many in the military community and raised questions about the effectiveness of Western military hardware against untested Chinese alternatives.

“Commander of the UAE Naval Forces further conveyed UAE’s keen interest in conducting joint exercises with PAF, highlighting the immense value of mutual learning, operational synergy and enhanced interoperability,” the ISPR said.

“He also shared that the UAE Air Force is eager to participate in joint training initiatives in Pakistan, an undertaking he described as a vital cornerstone in further cementing the brotherly relations between the two nations.”

