You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi FM receives call from Russian counterpart

Saudi FM receives call from Russian counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Monday from his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. (File/AFP)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Monday from his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/crdjm

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM receives call from Russian counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Monday from his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Monday from his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

During the call, they reviewed Saudi-Russian relations and discussed developments and issues of common interest, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia

Related

Kuwait’s PM Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd.
Saudi Arabia
Kuwaiti PM receives Saudi minister
From AlUla to Riyadh, Saudi Tourism Authority presents new experiences for Pakistani market
Pakistan
From AlUla to Riyadh, Saudi Tourism Authority presents new experiences for Pakistani market

KSrelief delivers aid to flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab

KSrelief delivers aid to flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab
Updated 08 September 2025
Follow

KSrelief delivers aid to flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab

KSrelief delivers aid to flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab
  • Floods in Punjab, worsened by heavy monsoon rains and excess water released from Indian rivers, have killed 60 people
  • More than 4,330 areas have been affected, with authorities evacuating thousands from high-risk zones near swelling rivers
Updated 08 September 2025
Usama Iqbal Khawaja

ISLAMABAD: Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivered five trucks of humanitarian assistance for victims of deadly floods in Pakistan’s Punjab, the province’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said on Monday.

Floods in Punjab, worsened by heavy monsoon rains and excess water released from Indian rivers, have killed 60 people and affected more than 4.1 million since late August.

More than 4,330 areas have been affected, with authorities evacuating thousands from high-risk zones near swelling rivers.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Monday. The Saudi envoy expressed condolences for the flood victims, the PML-N said.

“Five trucks carrying relief goods for flood victims in seven districts of Punjab from KSrelief have arrived,” the PML-N said, adding that Al-Malki handed them over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab.

The relief items include 10,000 shelter kits and 10,000 food packages. The KSrelief shelter kits contain tents, solar panels, LED lights, thermal blankets, plastic mats, durable kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soaps.

Each 95kg food package contains flour, sugar, chickpeas, lentils, and cooking oil.

The relief items will be distributed among flood victims in Kasur, Jhang, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Multan, and Toba Tek Singh through the joint efforts of PDMA, KSrelief, and the Hayat Foundation.

“The relief assistance for flood victims reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued solidarity and brotherhood with Pakistan,” the PML-N said.

Nawaz, according to her party, paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying: “We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for providing 10,000 food baskets and 10,000 shelter/camp kits.”

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief) Pakistan Punjab

Related

Update Pakistan’s Punjab continues floods evacuations as rivers swell, death toll rises to 60 video
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Punjab continues floods evacuations as rivers swell, death toll rises to 60
Nearly 4 million affected as floods swamp Pakistan’s Punjab, threaten city of Multan
World
Nearly 4 million affected as floods swamp Pakistan’s Punjab, threaten city of Multan

Kuwaiti PM receives Saudi minister

Kuwait’s PM Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd.
Kuwait’s PM Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd.
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Kuwaiti PM receives Saudi minister

Kuwait’s PM Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd.
  • Prince Turki conveyed the greetings of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the prime minister during the meeting
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz at Bayan Palace on Monday.

Prince Turki conveyed the greetings of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the prime minister, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed aspects of cooperation, the distinguished relations between their countries, and ways to develop them.

Topics: Kuwait Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh
Kuwait, Qatar, UAE maintain non-oil growth momentum; Egypt shows recovery signs while Lebanon struggles
Business & Economy
Kuwait, Qatar, UAE maintain non-oil growth momentum; Egypt shows recovery signs while Lebanon struggles

Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh

Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh

Saudi, Egyptian maritime talks conclude in Riyadh
  • Session brought together the Saudi Transport General Authority and a high-level Egyptian delegation to enhance bilateral cooperation in maritime transport
  • Officials reviewed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on passenger transportation in the Gulf of Aqaba
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The ninth session of the Saudi-Egyptian Technical Committee for Maritime Transport and Ports has concluded in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The session brought together the Saudi Transport General Authority and a high-level Egyptian delegation to enhance bilateral cooperation in maritime transport.

Officials reviewed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on passenger transportation in the Gulf of Aqaba.

The meeting addressed challenges in the Red Sea and explored ways to improve Port State Control procedures for ships. These measures aim to boost maritime safety and ensure compliance with international standards, the SPA added.

Both sides agreed to establish a joint working group to assess Red Sea navigation challenges and propose solutions, and to form a separate team to oversee the implementation of agreements and memorandums between the two countries.

The Egyptian side announced its joining of the Riyadh memorandum of understanding on Port State Control, which aims to unify regional efforts, support sustainable maritime transport, and enhance competitiveness.

The meeting included representatives from the relevant authorities of both countries.

Topics: Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) Egypt

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan gives a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Egyptian cooperation continues to maintain stability in the region, FM says
Saudi Transport General Authority approves conditions for international classification bodies working in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Transport General Authority approves conditions for international classification bodies working in Kingdom

Saudi fashion growth takes center stage at Tokyo roadshow

Saudi fashion growth takes center stage at Tokyo roadshow
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi fashion growth takes center stage at Tokyo roadshow

Saudi fashion growth takes center stage at Tokyo roadshow
  • Kingdom’s fashion market projected to hit $36.8bn by 2025, largest in the Gulf
  • Investment tour spotlights sustainability and women’s leadership in the sector
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Fashion Commission, in partnership with Vogue Business, concluded the Tokyo Investment Roadshow, bringing together investors, decision-makers, and creative leaders from Japan and the region to discuss Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing fashion sector and explore investment opportunities.

During the tour, the commission unveiled the “State of Fashion Sector in Saudi Arabia 2025” report via its Fashion Futures platform, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

This annual report, a key industry reference, provides data-driven insights into the creative economy, consumer trends, talent empowerment, and global shifts shaping the sector.

Key statistics revealed that Saudi Arabia’s fashion market is projected to reach $36.8 billion by 2025, making it the largest in the Gulf region, the SPA added.

The market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.4 percent through 2029. Women account for 55 percent of the sector’s workforce, with 44 percent in management positions, surpassing national averages.

Additionally, 96 percent of Saudi consumers are aware of sustainability concepts, and 64 percent consider them when making purchases.

The commission also introduced a special manga version of the report, developed with Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Misk Foundation.

Designed for Japanese audiences, the manga presents Saudi Arabia’s fashion vision through a visually engaging narrative rooted in heritage and looking to the future, reflecting the commission’s commitment to cultural dialogue and storytelling innovation.

The event featured a data-driven panel discussing key findings from the report, with contributions from experts and designers, the SPA reported.

It included an investment session titled “Investing in Saudi Arabia: Funding the Future of Fashion,” with representatives from the Fashion Commission, Ministry of Investment, and Cultural Development Fund.

The session covered funding opportunities, new regulations, and the growing role of both private and government sectors.

This roadshow builds on previous investment initiatives by the Fashion Commission in global fashion capitals, the most recent being London.

Organized with the Ministry of Investment and Cultural Development Fund, it aims to attract international investment and simplify access to opportunities within Saudi Arabia’s fashion sector.

The Tokyo tour highlighted the deepening ties between Saudi Arabia and Japan in creative industries, with fashion emerging as a key pillar of international collaboration.

The event provided a strategic platform to foster partnerships and enhance cultural and commercial exchange between the two nations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tokyo

Related

Saudi fashion shines at Osaka expo in Japan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi fashion shines at Osaka expo in Japan
Saudi fashion showcased in Selfridges
Saudi Arabia
Saudi fashion showcased in Selfridges

Saudi FM receives call from newly appointed UK foreign secretary

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has received a call from UK counterpart Yvette Cooper.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has received a call from UK counterpart Yvette Cooper.
Updated 07 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM receives call from newly appointed UK foreign secretary

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has received a call from UK counterpart Yvette Cooper.
  • During the call, the two ministers discussed developments in the region and efforts made to address them
Updated 07 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Sunday from the newly appointed British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper.

During the call, the two ministers discussed developments in the region and efforts made to address them, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal congratulated Cooper on her new appointment and expressed hope that their countries would continue joint work and enhance peace efforts in the region and the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK

Related

Saudi-UK ties deepen as 400+ leaders boost investment partnerships in London
Business & Economy
Saudi-UK ties deepen as 400+ leaders boost investment partnerships in London
Saudi-UK aviation ties set for growth amid investment push
Business & Economy
Saudi-UK aviation ties set for growth amid investment push

Latest updates

How Sudan’s ruinous conflict turned it into Captagon’s suspected new frontier
How Sudan’s ruinous conflict turned it into Captagon’s suspected new frontier
Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders
Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian minors in Jenin refugee camp
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian minors in Jenin refugee camp
French PM ousted in parliament confidence vote
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou addresses the National Assembly, prior to a parliamentary confidence vote.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.