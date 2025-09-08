Heavy rainfall predicted across Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The National Center for Meteorology released a report on Monday outlining key climate forecasts for the Kingdom’s fall season from September to November.

Rainfall is expected to be above average, with September seeing particularly heavy precipitation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in Jazan, central and western Asir, and western Najran, the SPA added.

Heavy rain is forecast for Baha, southern Makkah and its highlands, southern and western Madinah, and the south of Eastern Province.

Later on in the year, above-average rainfall is expected in Jazan, southern and central Asir, northern Makkah, and southern Madinah.

Average surface temperatures are likely to rise above normal across most regions, according to the report.

Parts of Jouf, Tabuk, Madinah, Hail, the Northern Borders, and the southeast of Eastern Province will have temperatures higher than expected, while temperatures should stay near normal in Baha, Asir, Jazan, and parts of Najran, Makkah, and Riyadh.