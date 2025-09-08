You are here

  • Home
  • Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament
War on Gaza

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

Protesting doctors sit outside the parliament building in Bern on Monday at the start of their hunger strike over the Gaza crisis. (Reuters)
Protesting doctors sit outside the parliament building in Bern on Monday at the start of their hunger strike over the Gaza crisis. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vf6vp

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament
  • We can say the Swiss government is currently silent, inactive, I would say fairly cowardly, and is very lacking in courage
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

BERN: Swiss medics began a hunger protest outside parliament on Monday over the war in Gaza, pressing Bern to take a more critical stance on Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian enclave.
Switzerland has condemned some Israeli actions in the conflict, such as an attack on a hospital last month, but has held back from stronger steps sought by the protesters, such as imposing sanctions on Israel or recognizing a Palestinian state.
Medics have signed up to protest outside parliament in pairs wearing stethoscopes and medical tunics splashed with fake blood, taking turns in 24-hour fasts in a relay system throughout the September parliamentary session.
“A white tunic used to protect you. Today, if you want to save your life, you take it off, and that’s intolerable, and it’s intolerable we’re not reacting to that,” said Prof. Pietro Majno-Hurst, a surgeon and member of the Swiss Healthcare Workers Against Genocide.
The protest follows actions in Swiss universities and other demonstrations over the weekend as famine strikes parts of Gaza.
“We can say the government is currently silent, inactive, I would say fairly cowardly, and is very lacking in courage. And I think today, it’s time for a change,” said Professor Karl Blanchet, director of the Geneva Center of Humanitarian Studies, who is part of the protest.
Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau said Switzerland was “deeply concerned” by the humanitarian situation in Gaza and repeated calls for a ceasefire and for respect of international humanitarian law.
“The Federal Council believes that the recognition of a Palestinian state is part of the prospect of lasting peace based on the two-state solution,” he added.
Switzerland, which has close ties with Israel but a tradition of neutrality, has matched EU sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, prompting accusations of double standards by some critics.
Bideau said that Switzerland does not have legal autonomy on sanctions policy and can only match those of the UN or major trading partners, which have so far refrained from imposing sanctions over the Gaza war.
Two Swiss citizens were killed in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel that triggered the Gaza war. 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza USA Switzerland

Related

Update UN rights chief: Mounting evidence of Israeli war crimes, warns of genocidal rhetoric in Gaza
Middle-East
UN rights chief: Mounting evidence of Israeli war crimes, warns of genocidal rhetoric in Gaza
Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘inhumane’: Ex-GHF worker
Middle-East
Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘inhumane’: Ex-GHF worker

London’s Heathrow Terminal 4 shut over possible hazardous materials incident

Updated 16 sec ago
Follow

London’s Heathrow Terminal 4 shut over possible hazardous materials incident

London’s Heathrow Terminal 4 shut over possible hazardous materials incident
Updated 16 sec ago
LONDON: One of the four terminals at London’s Heathrow Airport was evacuated on Monday while firefighters responded to what the emergency services called a “possible hazardous materials incident.”
Heathrow, one of Europe’s busiest airports, said on social media its Terminal 4 was closed as emergency services responded to an incident, and that all other terminals were operating as normal.
“Specialist crews have been deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene, and Terminal 4 has been evacuated as a precaution whilst firefighters respond,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said via email, adding they were first called about the incident at 1701 BST (1601 GMT).

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders
  • The move comes amid soaring tensions with US President Donald Trump
  • Troops were deployed to the northeast coast, home to Venezuela’s biggest oil refineries
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
AFP

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had deployed 25,000 troops along the Caribbean coast and the border with Colombia amid soaring tensions with US President Donald Trump.
In a message Sunday night on social media Maduro said he had deployed “25,000 men and women from our glorious National Bolivarian Armed Forces” to the frontier with Colombia and the northeast coast, where the country’s biggest oil refineries are situated.
The deployment aimed to ensure “the defense of national sovereignty, the security of the country and the fight for peace,” he added.
He did not expressly refer to Trump, who has cited the need to combat Venezuelan drug traffickers particularly in ordering the biggest naval buildup in the Caribbean in years.
Last week US forces blew up a suspected drug boat with 11 people aboard in the Caribbean.
Trump said the boat belonged to the Venezuelan crime gang Tren de Aragua but provided scant proof of the claim.
The US leader has also threatened to shoot down Venezuelan military jets if they endanger US forces after two Venezuelan planes flew near a US Navy vessel in international waters.
Venezuela’s armed forces run to around 123,000 members, according to military sources.
Maduro claims a further 220,000 people have enlisted in a civilian militia.

Topics: Venezuela President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro US President Donald Trump Colombia

Related

Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism
World
Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism
Trump says US strike targeting Venezuelan gang will cause cartels to think twice
World
Trump says US strike targeting Venezuelan gang will cause cartels to think twice

French PM ousted in parliament confidence vote

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou addresses the National Assembly, prior to a parliamentary confidence vote.
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou addresses the National Assembly, prior to a parliamentary confidence vote.
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

French PM ousted in parliament confidence vote

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou addresses the National Assembly, prior to a parliamentary confidence vote.
  • Bayrou’s ousting leaves Macron with a new domestic headache at a time when he is leading diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine war
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

PARIS: France’s parliament on Monday ousted the government of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou after just nine months in office, leaving President Emmanuel Macron scrambling to find a successor and plunging the country into a new political crisis.
Bayrou, who has been in the job for just nine months, had blindsided even his allies by calling a confidence vote to end a lengthy standoff over his austerity budget, which foresees almost 44 billion euros ($52 billion) of cost savings to reduce France’s debt pile.
Bayrou, the first premier in the history of modern France to be ousted in a confidence vote rather than a no-confidence vote, will submit his resignation on Tuesday morning, according to a person close to him who asked not to be named.
In the vote in the National Assembly, 364 deputies voted that they had no confidence in the government while just 194 gave it their confidence. “In line with article 50 of the constitution, the prime minister must submit the resignation of his government,” said speaker Yael Braun-Pivet.
Bayrou is the sixth prime minister under Macron since his 2017 election but the fifth since 2022. Bayrou’s ousting leaves the French head of state with a new domestic headache at a time when he is leading diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine war.
But defending his decision to call the high-risk confidence vote, Bayrou told the National Assembly: “The biggest risk was not to take one, to let things continue without anything changing... and have business as usual.”
Describing the debt pile as “life-threatening” for France, Bayrou said his government had put forward a plan so that the country could “in a few years’ time escape the inexorable tide of debt that is submerging it.”
“You have the power to overthrow the government” but not “to erase reality,” Bayrou told the MPs in a doomed final bid to save his government before the vote.

Macron now faces one of the most critical decisions of his presidency — appoint a seventh prime minister to try to thrash out a compromise, or call snap elections in a bid to have a more accommodating parliament.
There is no guarantee an election would result in any improvement in the fortunes of Macron’s center-right bloc in parliament.
And although the Socialist Party (PS) has expressed readiness to lead a new government, it is far from clear whether such an administration could survive.
Heavyweight right-wing cabinet ministers, such as Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, are trusted by Macron but risk being voted out by the left.
According to a poll by Odoxa-Backbone for Le Figaro newspaper, 64 percent of the French want Macron to resign rather than name a new prime minister, a move he has ruled out.
He is forbidden from standing for a third term in 2027.
Around 77 percent of people do not approve of his work, Macron’s worst-ever such rating, according to an Ifop poll for the Ouest-France daily.

Alongside political upheaval, France is also facing social tensions.
A left-wing collective named “Block Everything” is calling for a day of action on Wednesday, and trade unions have urged workers to strike on September 18.
The 2027 presidential election meanwhile remains wide open, with analysts predicting the French far right will have its best-ever chance of winning.
Three-time presidential candidate for the National Rally (RN) Marine Le Pen suffered a blow in March when a French court convicted her and other party officials over an EU parliament fake jobs scam.
Le Pen was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, two of which were suspended, and a fine of 100,000 euros ($117,000).
The ruling also banned her from standing for office for five years, which would scupper her ambition of taking part in the 2027 vote unless overturned on appeal.
But a Paris court said Monday her appeal would be heard from January 13 to February 12, 2026, well before the election — potentially resurrecting her presidential hopes.
Cheered by her MPs, Le Pen urged Macron to call snap legislative elections, saying holding the polls is “not an option but an obligation” and describing Bayrou’s administration as a “phantom government.”

Topics: France French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou

Related

UN General Assembly backs Saudi-French plan to resume two-state summit on Sept. 22
Middle-East
UN General Assembly backs Saudi-French plan to resume two-state summit on Sept. 22
Saudi Arabia, France sign cultural cooperation program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, France sign cultural cooperation program

Nepal police open fire, killing 17 protesting social media ban

Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025.
Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025.
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Nepal police open fire, killing 17 protesting social media ban

Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025.
  • Police used rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and batons when the demonstrators pushed through barbed wire and tried to storm into an area near parliament
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

Katmandu: Nepal police on Monday opened fire, killing at least 17 people as thousands of young protesters took to the streets of Katmandu demanding the government lift a social media ban and tackle corruption.
Several social media sites — including Facebook, YouTube and X — have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.
Police used rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and batons when the demonstrators pushed through barbed wire and tried to storm into a restricted area near parliament.
“Seventeen people have died,” Shekhar Khanal, spokesman for the Katmandu valley police, told AFP.
Khanal said more than 400 people were injured, including over 100 police.
“I had been there for a peaceful protest, but the government used force,” said Iman Magar, 20, who was hit in his right arm.
“It was not a rubber bullet but a metallic one, and it took away a part of my hand. The doctor says I need to undergo an operation.”
Sirens rang through the city as the injured were taken to hospitals.
“I have never seen such a disturbing situation at the hospital,” said Ranjana Nepal, information officer at the Civil Hospital which received many of those wounded.
“Tear gas entered the hospital area as well, making it difficult for doctors to work,” she told AFP.
Anger poured over social media over the excessive use of force and death of young demonstrators.
Amnesty International called for a “thorough, independent and impartial investigation” into the deaths and said live ammunition had been used against protesters.
The district administration imposed a curfew in several key areas of the city, including the parliament, the president’s residence and Singha Durbar, which houses the prime minister’s office.
Some of the demonstrators had climbed over the wall into the parliament premises and its gate was vandalized.
Similar protests were organized in other districts across the country.
Popular platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news and business.
“We were triggered by the social media ban but that is not the only reason we are gathered here,” said student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24.
“We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalized in Nepal.”
Another student, Ikshama Tumrok, 20, said she was protesting against the “authoritarian attitude” of the government.
“We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation,” she told AFP.
Demonstrators had started their protest in Katmandu with the national anthem and waving the country’s flag, before chanting against the social media stoppage and corruption.
There have been several corruption cases reported in the last few years involving ministers, former ministers and high-profile officials.
Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.
“There have been movements abroad against corruption and they (the government) are afraid that might happen here as well,” said protester Bhumika Bharati.
The cabinet decided last month to give the affected social media firms seven days to register in Nepal, establish a point of contact and designate a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer.
The decision came after a Supreme Court order in September last year.
In a statement on Sunday, the government said it respected freedom of thought and expression and was committed to “creating an environment for their protection and unfettered use.”
Nepal has restricted access to popular online platforms in the past.
The government blocked access to the Telegram messaging app in July, citing a rise in online fraud and money laundering.
It lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok in August last year after the platform agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.

Topics: nepal Social Media Ban

Related

One dead, 17 missing as Nepal flood destroys China border bridge
World
One dead, 17 missing as Nepal flood destroys China border bridge

Prince Harry visits late queen’s grave as visit fuels speculation about meeting with King Charles

Britain’s Prince Harry attends the 2025 WellChild Awards ceremony, in London, Britain, September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Britain’s Prince Harry attends the 2025 WellChild Awards ceremony, in London, Britain, September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 08 September 2025
AP
Follow

Prince Harry visits late queen’s grave as visit fuels speculation about meeting with King Charles

Britain’s Prince Harry attends the 2025 WellChild Awards ceremony, in London, Britain, September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
  • The last time Harry and Charles met was in February 2024, when the prince flew to London after receiving news that his father had been diagnosed with cancer
Updated 08 September 2025
AP

LONDON: Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Monday leading to speculation about whether he will meet with his father, King Charles III, for the first time in 19 months.
Amid signs of a thaw in the frigid relationship between Harry and the rest of the royal family, British media suggest that the prince’s trip to London on Monday’s third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II provides an opening for a long-overdue rapprochement between Charles, 76, and his estranged son. Harry visited the monarch’s grave in Windsor to offer his respects and lay flowers.
Harry has had little contact with his father and elder brother, Prince William, since he and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, gave up royal duties and moved to California in 2020. The relationship became even frostier after the couple bared their grievances with Buckingham Palace in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, a Netflix series and Harry’s memoir, “Spare.”
A frosty relationship
The last time Harry and Charles met was in February 2024, when the prince flew to London after receiving news that his father had been diagnosed with cancer. Harry spent about 45 minutes with Charles before the king flew to his Sandringham country estate to recuperate from his treatment.
Harry was last in London in April, when the Court of Appeal rejected his bid to restore a police protection detail that was canceled after he stopped being a working royal. Charles was on a state visit to Italy at the time, so a meeting was impossible.
That case was itself an impediment to improved relations because it involved Harry criticizing the king’s government in the courts. But once it was over, change became possible.
Immediately after the case ended, Harry said he would “love reconciliation with my family.”
“There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he told the BBC on the day the court case was resolved. “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”
Despite that olive branch, Harry struck a combative tone that might torpedo hopes of repairing the family breach. The prince repeatedly said that the decision to withdraw his security was made at the direction of the royal household in an effort to control him and his wife while putting their safety at risk.
“What I’m struggling to forgive, and what I will probably always struggle to forgive, is the decision that was made in 2020 that affects my every single day and that is knowingly putting me and my family in harm’s way,” Harry said.
Change of tone
But with the lawsuit out of the way, the mood music coming from Charles and Harry’s supporters seemed to change.
In July, the new team handling Harry and Meghan’s communications, headed by Los Angeles-based Meredith Maines, was seen on the balcony of a private members’ club in London speaking with Tobyn Andreae, the king’s press representative. The Mail on Sunday was on hand to snap a photo of what the paper called: “The secret Harry peace summit.”
Regardless of who tipped off the paper, it showed a change of tone since the meeting wouldn’t have happened if the so-called principals hadn’t given their tacit consent.
Celebrating the bravery of ill children
And now comes Harry’s appearance at the WellChild Awards on Monday night in London.
The event, which celebrates the bravery of seriously ill children and those who care for them, is sponsored by a charity Harry has long supported. It is a reminder that not so long ago, Harry was one of the star attractions of the royal family’s effort to reach out to younger, more diverse Britons.
“For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers — family and professionals — who support them every step of the way,’’ the prince said in a statement put out by the charity. “Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community.”
But it will be hard to undo the damage caused by Harry and Meghan’s allegations of insensitivity, conflict and racism within the royal household.
Memoir overshadows reconciliation
Harry’s explosive memoir, “Spare,” shattered the veneer of unity the royals present to the public, depicting them as scheming rivals who use a cozy relationship with the media to jockey for public favor.
It also revealed the details of private conversations, including one between the king and his sons, which was held in a graveyard in hopes of hiding it from the press.
“Please, boys,’’ Harry quotes Charles as saying. “Don’t make my final years a misery.’’
But Charles may have an incentive to let bygones be bygones.
Now approaching his 77th birthday and continuing to undergo cancer treatment, the king may want to get more time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, who was born after her parents moved to the wealthy Southern California enclave of Montecito.
Harry put the responsibility for any rapprochement on his family.
In his interview with the BBC, Harry said he believes that you can’t have reconciliation without truth, and his lawsuit over police protection revealed the truth about his battle with the palace.
“It would be nice to have that reconciliation part now,” he said. “If they don’t want that, that’s entirely up to them.”

Topics: Prince Harry UK King Charles

Related

Britain’s King Charles sends condolences as Pakistan’s monsoon death toll hits 750
Pakistan
Britain’s King Charles sends condolences as Pakistan’s monsoon death toll hits 750
Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a welcome ceremony. video
World
King Charles hosts Macron in first European state visit since Brexit

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Border by Diarmaid Ferriter
What We Are Reading Today: The Border by Diarmaid Ferriter
Artist showcases Qur’anic verses with intricate papercutting creations
Tusif Ahmad presented his work to an audience of Islamic art enthusiasts at the Layla Design Gallery. (AN photos)
Saudi women riders claim first-ever wins at camel festival
The wins and new records at Crown Prince Camel Festival reflect the growth of the sport among women. (SPA)
Heavy rainfall predicted across Saudi Arabia
Rainfall is expected to be above average, with September seeing particularly heavy precipitation. (SPA)
Where We Are Going Today: Inspiration cafe and concept store in Riyadh
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.