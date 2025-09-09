You are here

  • Home
  • Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens

Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens

Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens
Immigration agents conduct an operation at a car wash Aug. 14, 2025, in Montebello, Calif. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/45vhc

Updated 11 sec ago
AP
Follow

Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens

Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens
  • The conservative majority lifted a restraining order from a judge who found that “roving patrols” were conducting indiscriminate stops in and around LA
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
Follow

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for federal agents to conduct sweeping immigration operations for now in Los Angeles, the latest victory for President Donald Trump’s administration at the high court.
The conservative majority lifted a restraining order from a judge who found that “roving patrols” were conducting indiscriminate stops in and around LA. The order had barred immigration agents from stopping people solely based on their race, language, job or location. The court’s 6-3 decision followed a pattern of at least temporarily allowing some of the Republican administration’s harshest policies, while leaving room for the possibility of a different outcome after the legal case plays out fully. The net effect, meanwhile, has Trump pushing ahead in many of the areas he considers most critical.
The majority did not explain its reasoning, as is typical on the court’s emergency docket. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested the lower-court judge had gone too far in restricting how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can carry out brief stops for questioning. “The prospect of such after-the-fact judicial second-guessing and contempt proceedings will inevitably chill lawful immigration enforcement efforts,” he wrote.
Dissent cites ‘indignities’
In a stinging dissent joined by her two liberal colleagues, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said many stops had not been brief or easy. “Countless people in the Los Angeles area have been grabbed, thrown to the ground, and handcuffed simply because of their looks, their accents, and the fact they make a living by doing manual labor,” she wrote. “Today, the Court needlessly subjects countless more to these exact same indignities.”
Kavanaugh, for his part, suggested stops in which agents use force could yet face legal challenges.
The Supreme Court’s decision comes as ICE agents also step up enforcement in Washington as part of Trump’s unprecedented federal takeover of the capital city’s law enforcement and deployment of the National Guard.
The lawsuit will now continue to unfold in California. It was filed by immigrant advocacy groups that accused the Trump administration of systematically targeting brown-skinned people during his administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration in the Los Angeles area.
US District Judge Maame E. Frimpong in Los Angeles had found a “mountain of evidence” that enforcement tactics were violating the Constitution. The plaintiffs included US citizens swept up in immigration stops. An appeals court had left Frimpong’s ruling in place.
Federal attorneys have said immigration officers target people based on illegal presence in the US, not skin color, race or ethnicity. Even so, the Justice Department argued that the order wrongly limited the factors that ICE agents can use when deciding who to stop.
More than 5,000 arrests made
The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that authorities had made 5,210 immigration arrests since June 6 and praised the work of its lead commander there, Gregory Bovino, whose “success in getting the worst of the worst out of the Los Angeles region speaks for itself.”
The Los Angeles region has been a battleground for the Trump administration after its hard-line immigration strategy spurred protests and the deployment of the National Guard and the Marines. The number of immigration raids in the LA area appeared to slow shortly after Frimpong’s order came down in July, but recently they have become more frequent again, including an operation in which agents jumped out of the back of a rented box truck and made arrests at an LA Home Depot store.
The plaintiffs argued that Frimpong’s order only prevents federal agents from making stops that align with the Constitution and Supreme Court precedent.
Chris Newman, legal director for the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, said the decision would fuel aggressive immigration enforcement in other major cities and constrain lower-court judges.
“The Supreme Court majority makes clear that average non-white workers are targets, and it functionally gives its stamp of approval for Trump to trample their bedrock constitutional rights,” he said.
Solicitor General D. John Sauer countered that the order was too restrictive in an area the Trump administration considers a top priority as it carries out the president’s goal of mass deportations.
Attorney General Pam Bondi celebrated the Supreme Court decision as a “massive victory” in a social media post. “Now, ICE can continue carrying out roving patrols in California without judicial micromanagement,” she wrote.
The order from Frimpong, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, barred authorities from using factors like apparent race or ethnicity, speaking Spanish or English with an accent, presence at a location such as a tow yard or car wash, or someone’s occupation as the only basis for reasonable suspicion for detention. It had covered a combined population of nearly 20 million people, nearly half of whom identify as Hispanic or Latino.
‘East LA, bro!’
Plaintiffs included three detained immigrants and two US citizens. One of the citizens was Los Angeles resident Brian Gavidia, who was shown in a June 13 video being seized by federal agents as he yelled, “I was born here in the States. East LA, bro!”
Gavidia was released about 20 minutes later after showing agents his identification, as was another citizen stopped at a car wash, according to the lawsuit.

Topics: US Supreme Court US citizens immigration Los Angeles

Related

Trump administration agrees to keep DC police chief in place, but with immigration enforcement order
World
Trump administration agrees to keep DC police chief in place, but with immigration enforcement order
Update US judge temporarily blocks deportation of Salvadoran man in immigration row
World
US judge temporarily blocks deportation of Salvadoran man in immigration row

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’
Updated 11 sec ago
Follow

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’
  • Trump is punishing Brazil for what he calls a ‘witch hunt’ against his right-wing ally, former president Jair Bolsonaro
  • Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also used the summit to denounce a US military build-up in the Caribbean
Updated 11 sec ago
BRASILIA: Leaders of the 11-member BRICS bloc railed against economic protectionism and “tariff blackmail” during a virtual meeting Monday held amid a damaging trade war with US President Donald Trump.
The group of emerging economies met via videoconference at the initiative of Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose office said it was necessary to address the “intensification of unilateral measures.”
The BRICS represents nearly 40 percent of global GDP and almost half of the world’s population.
Its members are among those hardest hit by what Lula referred to Monday as “tariff blackmail” and “unjustified and illegal” trade practices.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, for his part, called for the upholding of “the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core” and for rejection of “all forms of protectionism.”
Tensions between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies, resulted in tit-for-tat duties that reached triple digits earlier this year before being lowered again.
In Brazil’s case, Trump slapped his highest level of trade tariff — 50 percent — on a range of goods from Latin America’s biggest economy.
Trump is punishing Brazil for what he calls a “witch hunt” against his right-wing ally, former president Jair Bolsonaro who is on trial for allegedly plotting a coup to take power back from Lula after losing 2022 elections.
A verdict in the trial is expected this week.
“Tariff blackmail is being normalized as an instrument to conquer markets and interfere in domestic affairs,” Lula said Monday.

Washington also imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian imports, accusing New Delhi of fueling Moscow’s deadly attacks on Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the BRICS summit the world needed sustainable trade, adding that “increasing barriers and complicating transactions will not help.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin also took part in the virtual meeting days after gathering with Xi, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and India’s Narendra Modi in China, where regional leaders slammed America’s “bullying behavior.”
Trump hit South Africa, engaged in a spat with Washington over a range of domestic and international policies, with a 30 percent tariff — the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.
Trump, who has repeatedly cited debunked claims of a “genocide” of white South Africans, will not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg later this year.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a prepared speech, told BRICS counterparts that “unilateral tariff actions are contributing to an increasingly protectionist environment which poses great hardships and danger for the countries of the Global South.”
In July, Trump lashed out at the BRICS and threatened its members with additional export duties after they voiced concern that his trade war was putting the global economy at risk.
“We must remain steadfast in promoting the building of an open global economy, sharing opportunities and achieving win-win results through openness,” Xi underscored Monday.
Other BRICS members are Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Lula also used the summit to denounce a US military build-up in the Caribbean, which he said added “a factor of tension.”
Washington has deployed warships and aircraft in what it labeled an anti-drug operation, and blew up an alleged narco boat, killing 11 people and raising fears in Venezuela of an invasion.

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament
  • We can say the Swiss government is currently silent, inactive, I would say fairly cowardly, and is very lacking in courage
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters

BERN: Swiss medics began a hunger protest outside parliament on Monday over the war in Gaza, pressing Bern to take a more critical stance on Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian enclave.
Switzerland has condemned some Israeli actions in the conflict, such as an attack on a hospital last month, but has held back from stronger steps sought by the protesters, such as imposing sanctions on Israel or recognizing a Palestinian state.
Medics have signed up to protest outside parliament in pairs wearing stethoscopes and medical tunics splashed with fake blood, taking turns in 24-hour fasts in a relay system throughout the September parliamentary session.
“A white tunic used to protect you. Today, if you want to save your life, you take it off, and that’s intolerable, and it’s intolerable we’re not reacting to that,” said Prof. Pietro Majno-Hurst, a surgeon and member of the Swiss Healthcare Workers Against Genocide.
The protest follows actions in Swiss universities and other demonstrations over the weekend as famine strikes parts of Gaza.
“We can say the government is currently silent, inactive, I would say fairly cowardly, and is very lacking in courage. And I think today, it’s time for a change,” said Professor Karl Blanchet, director of the Geneva Center of Humanitarian Studies, who is part of the protest.
Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau said Switzerland was “deeply concerned” by the humanitarian situation in Gaza and repeated calls for a ceasefire and for respect of international humanitarian law.
“The Federal Council believes that the recognition of a Palestinian state is part of the prospect of lasting peace based on the two-state solution,” he added.
Switzerland, which has close ties with Israel but a tradition of neutrality, has matched EU sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, prompting accusations of double standards by some critics.
Bideau said that Switzerland does not have legal autonomy on sanctions policy and can only match those of the UN or major trading partners, which have so far refrained from imposing sanctions over the Gaza war.
Two Swiss citizens were killed in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel that triggered the Gaza war. 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza USA Switzerland

Related

Update UN rights chief: Mounting evidence of Israeli war crimes, warns of genocidal rhetoric in Gaza
Middle-East
UN rights chief: Mounting evidence of Israeli war crimes, warns of genocidal rhetoric in Gaza
Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘inhumane’: Ex-GHF worker
Middle-East
Israel’s actions in Gaza ‘inhumane’: Ex-GHF worker

Heathrow terminal to reopen after ‘possible hazardous materials incident’

Passengers walk from Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport on September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Passengers walk from Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport on September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Heathrow terminal to reopen after ‘possible hazardous materials incident’

Passengers walk from Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport on September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
  • “Around 20 people have been assessed on scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service,” the fire brigade said
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Heathrow’s Terminal 4 “was safe to reopen,” the airport operator said Monday evening a few hours after its check-in area was temporarily closed and evacuated over a “possible hazardous materials incident.”
“Emergency services have confirmed Terminal 4 is safe to reopen and we are doing everything we can to ensure all flights to depart as planned today,” the operator of UK’s main international airport said on social media.
The London Fire Brigade said it was standing down operations around three hours after it was called to respond to a “possible hazardous materials incident” at the terminal part of one of the world’s busiest air hubs.
“Around 20 people have been assessed on scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service,” the fire brigade said, adding the cause of the incident “remains under investigation.”
“We are very sorry for the disruption caused, the safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority,” the airport added.
It said other terminals had been operating as normal through the incident.

Topics: heathrow airport UK London

Related

London’s Heathrow hit by more flight cancelations after air traffic failure
World
London’s Heathrow hit by more flight cancelations after air traffic failure
UK’s Heathrow defends decision to shut airport amid blame game
World
UK’s Heathrow defends decision to shut airport amid blame game

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders
  • The move comes amid soaring tensions with US President Donald Trump
  • Troops were deployed to the northeast coast, home to Venezuela’s biggest oil refineries
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had deployed 25,000 troops along the Caribbean coast and the border with Colombia amid soaring tensions with US President Donald Trump.
In a message Sunday night on social media Maduro said he had deployed “25,000 men and women from our glorious National Bolivarian Armed Forces” to the frontier with Colombia and the northeast coast, where the country’s biggest oil refineries are situated.
The deployment aimed to ensure “the defense of national sovereignty, the security of the country and the fight for peace,” he added.
He did not expressly refer to Trump, who has cited the need to combat Venezuelan drug traffickers particularly in ordering the biggest naval buildup in the Caribbean in years.
Last week US forces blew up a suspected drug boat with 11 people aboard in the Caribbean.
Trump said the boat belonged to the Venezuelan crime gang Tren de Aragua but provided scant proof of the claim.
The US leader has also threatened to shoot down Venezuelan military jets if they endanger US forces after two Venezuelan planes flew near a US Navy vessel in international waters.
Venezuela’s armed forces run to around 123,000 members, according to military sources.
Maduro claims a further 220,000 people have enlisted in a civilian militia.

Topics: Venezuela President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro US President Donald Trump Colombia

Related

Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism
World
Maduro says there’s no place for colonialism, supremacism
Trump says US strike targeting Venezuelan gang will cause cartels to think twice
World
Trump says US strike targeting Venezuelan gang will cause cartels to think twice

French PM ousted in parliament confidence vote

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou addresses the National Assembly, prior to a parliamentary confidence vote.
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou addresses the National Assembly, prior to a parliamentary confidence vote.
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

French PM ousted in parliament confidence vote

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou addresses the National Assembly, prior to a parliamentary confidence vote.
  • Bayrou’s ousting leaves Macron with a new domestic headache at a time when he is leading diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine war
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

PARIS: France’s parliament on Monday ousted the government of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou after just nine months in office, leaving President Emmanuel Macron scrambling to find a successor and plunging the country into a new political crisis.
Bayrou, who has been in the job for just nine months, had blindsided even his allies by calling a confidence vote to end a lengthy standoff over his austerity budget, which foresees almost 44 billion euros ($52 billion) of cost savings to reduce France’s debt pile.
Bayrou, the first premier in the history of modern France to be ousted in a confidence vote rather than a no-confidence vote, will submit his resignation on Tuesday morning, according to a person close to him who asked not to be named.
In the vote in the National Assembly, 364 deputies voted that they had no confidence in the government while just 194 gave it their confidence. “In line with article 50 of the constitution, the prime minister must submit the resignation of his government,” said speaker Yael Braun-Pivet.
Bayrou is the sixth prime minister under Macron since his 2017 election but the fifth since 2022. Bayrou’s ousting leaves the French head of state with a new domestic headache at a time when he is leading diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine war.
But defending his decision to call the high-risk confidence vote, Bayrou told the National Assembly: “The biggest risk was not to take one, to let things continue without anything changing... and have business as usual.”
Describing the debt pile as “life-threatening” for France, Bayrou said his government had put forward a plan so that the country could “in a few years’ time escape the inexorable tide of debt that is submerging it.”
“You have the power to overthrow the government” but not “to erase reality,” Bayrou told the MPs in a doomed final bid to save his government before the vote.

Macron now faces one of the most critical decisions of his presidency — appoint a seventh prime minister to try to thrash out a compromise, or call snap elections in a bid to have a more accommodating parliament.
There is no guarantee an election would result in any improvement in the fortunes of Macron’s center-right bloc in parliament.
And although the Socialist Party (PS) has expressed readiness to lead a new government, it is far from clear whether such an administration could survive.
Heavyweight right-wing cabinet ministers, such as Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, are trusted by Macron but risk being voted out by the left.
According to a poll by Odoxa-Backbone for Le Figaro newspaper, 64 percent of the French want Macron to resign rather than name a new prime minister, a move he has ruled out.
He is forbidden from standing for a third term in 2027.
Around 77 percent of people do not approve of his work, Macron’s worst-ever such rating, according to an Ifop poll for the Ouest-France daily.

Alongside political upheaval, France is also facing social tensions.
A left-wing collective named “Block Everything” is calling for a day of action on Wednesday, and trade unions have urged workers to strike on September 18.
The 2027 presidential election meanwhile remains wide open, with analysts predicting the French far right will have its best-ever chance of winning.
Three-time presidential candidate for the National Rally (RN) Marine Le Pen suffered a blow in March when a French court convicted her and other party officials over an EU parliament fake jobs scam.
Le Pen was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, two of which were suspended, and a fine of 100,000 euros ($117,000).
The ruling also banned her from standing for office for five years, which would scupper her ambition of taking part in the 2027 vote unless overturned on appeal.
But a Paris court said Monday her appeal would be heard from January 13 to February 12, 2026, well before the election — potentially resurrecting her presidential hopes.
Cheered by her MPs, Le Pen urged Macron to call snap legislative elections, saying holding the polls is “not an option but an obligation” and describing Bayrou’s administration as a “phantom government.”

Topics: France French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou

Related

UN General Assembly backs Saudi-French plan to resume two-state summit on Sept. 22
Middle-East
UN General Assembly backs Saudi-French plan to resume two-state summit on Sept. 22
Saudi Arabia, France sign cultural cooperation program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, France sign cultural cooperation program

Latest updates

Qatar sets up field hospital, shelters for Afghan victims of earthquakes
Qatar sets up field hospital, shelters for Afghan victims of earthquakes
Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid
Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid
BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’
BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’
Some tents enter Gaza but Red Cross says enclave needs many more
Palestinian women and a girl sit while others inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, in Gaza City.
Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament
Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.